|11.6 : H Pandya to K Hope, No run.
|11.5 : H Pandya to K Hope, Bowled on middle, Hope tucks it to mid-wicket.
|11.4 : H Pandya to K Hope, Length on off, Hope defends it off the front foot.
|11.3 : H Pandya to K Hope, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|11.2 : H Pandya to E Lewis, Misunderstanding between the two but no damage done. Full on the pads, Lewis flicks it through square leg. They run a single, Lewis wants a second and is half way down the track but is sent back by his partner. The fielder throws it at the non-strikers end but Lewis makes his ground. A single added.
|11.1 : H Pandya to K Hope, Length on middle, Hope flicks it through the leg side for a run.
|10.6 : R Jadeja to K Hope, Drags his length back a bit on leg stump, Hope flicks it towards square leg for a run. The fielder throws it at the non-striker's end but misses.
|Hardik Pandya is called for a bowl.
|10.5 : R Jadeja to K Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|10.4 : R Jadeja to K Hope, Flatter outside off, Hope defends it off the front foot.
|10.3 : R Jadeja to K Hope, Full on leg stump, Hope drives it through mid on for a couple. Good running there.
|10.2 : R Jadeja to K Hope, Darts it on middle, Hope drives it to covers.
|10.1 : R Jadeja to K Hope, Fires it into the stumps, the batsman defends it off the front foot.
|9.6 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Hurls it on a length on off, Evin punches it to covers.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Maximum of four fielders will be allowed outside the circle till the 40th over.
|Time for spin now. Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack.
|9.5 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, Lewis defends it off the back foot.
|9.4 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Good length angling into the batsman, Lewis tucks it to mid-wicket.
|9.3 : U Yadav to K Hope, Length outside off, Evin lets it through to the keeper.
|9.2 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Back of a length on off, Lewis punches it through mid off for a couple.
|9.1 : U Yadav to K Hope, Bowls it on the pads, Lewis flicks it to fine leg for a run. The fielder fumbles but the batsmen don't run a second.
|8.6 : M Shami to K Hope, Bowls it on a length on off, Hope flicks it to mid on for a run. They need to keep rotating strike here.
|8.5 : M Shami to K Hope, Good length outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper.
|8.4 : M Shami to K Hope, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|8.3 : M Shami to K Hope, BEATEN! Good bowling by Shami. Length ball outside off, Hope tries to cut it but gets beaten.
|8.2 : M Shami to K Hope, Length ball outside off, Kyle defends it off the inner half.
|8.1 : M Shami to K Hope, Back of a length outside off, Hope guides it to point.
|7.6 : U Yadav to E Lewis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|7.5 : U Yadav to K Hope, Drifts on the pads, Hope flicks it to fine leg for a run.
|7.4 : U Yadav to K Hope, Yorker tailing back into the batsman. Hope does well to get bat to it. The keeper and the bowler appeal but the umpire gives it not out. The Indians decide not to review.
|7.3 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Length outside off, Lewis tries to drive but gets an outside edge down to third man for a run.
|7.2 : U Yadav to E Lewis, WIDE! A tad shorter aimed at the batsman's rib cage. Lewis tries to pull but misses and the umpire signals wide.
|U Yadav to E Lewis, SIX! SHOT! Shortish length on middle, Lewis pulls it over the square leg region for a maximum. He picked the length early there. First biggie for West Indies.
|7.1 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Length ball angling into the batsman, Lewis punches it to mid off.
|6.6 : M Shami to K Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper. A maiden bowled by Sham.
|6.5 : M Shami to K Hope, Good length on off, Hope defends it by covering the line of the ball.
|6.4 : M Shami to K Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope defends it off the back foot.
|6.3 : M Shami to K Hope, Shortish delivery around off, rising on Kyle. He hops back and keeps it out to covers.
|Shami stops in his followthrough this time. Maybe he lost his rhythm.
|6.2 : M Shami to K Hope, Shortish delivery outside off and a bit of width on offer, Hope looks to flay it through but misses.
|6.1 : M Shami to K Hope, Back of a length around off, pushed off the back foot to cover-point.
|5.6 : U Yadav to E Lewis, BEATEN! Length ball outside off, Lewis pokes at it but gets beaten.
|5.5 : U Yadav to E Lewis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|5.4 : U Yadav to K Hope, Shorter in length on leg stump, Hope jumps and plays it with soft hands on the leg side and they set off for a run. Umesh runs towards the ball and tries to kick it on the stumps at the striker's end but misses. They complete a single. First runs off the bat on the bowling of Umesh.
|5.3 : U Yadav to K Hope, Good length on off, Hope drives it on the up to mid off.
|5.2 : U Yadav to K Hope, Wide! Yadav loses his radar and sprays this one down the leg side, Kyle looks to clip it by moving inside the line but misses.
|U Yadav to K Hope, Length ball outside off, Hope lets it through to the keeper. Umesh is keeping it tight here.
|5.1 : U Yadav to K Hope, On a length around off, shapes away after pitching. Hope covers his stumps and points his bat skywards.
|4.6 : M Shami to E Lewis, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|4.5 : M Shami to K Hope, FIVE RUNS! Length ball on off, Hope punches it to Kohli at mid on and sets off for a run. The Indian skipper has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. There is no backing up and the ball goes to the boundary. Five runs for West Indies. Sloppy from India.
|4.4 : M Shami to K Hope, Length ball outside off, Hope tries to cut it but gets an inside edge past the off stump. Dhoni dives to his left and stops it.
|4.3 : M Shami to K Hope, FOUR! First runs of the day for Kyle Hope. Short ball on off, Hope pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|4.2 : M Shami to K Hope, Back of a length on middle, Hope tucks it to mid-wicket.
|4.1 : M Shami to K Hope, Full ball outside off, Hope drives it to extra cover.
|3.6 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Length on off, Lewis tries to punch it but the ball stays low. He gets an inside edge onto the pads. Back-to-back maidens bowled by India.
|3.5 : U Yadav to E Lewis, A tad shorter, Lewis punches it to covers.
|3.4 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Back of a length on middle, Lewis defends it off the back foot.
|3.3 : U Yadav to E Lewis, BEATEN! Full and wide outside off, Lewis goes after it but gets beaten. There was a sound but it was maybe of the bat hitting the ground.
|3.2 : U Yadav to E Lewis, A tad fuller outside off, Lewis tries to drive it but is beaten. A good ball there.
|3.1 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Short outside off, Evin shuffles across and tries to cut it but gets an inside edge onto the ground. He was not in great position to cut that.
|2.6 : M Shami to K Hope, Length ball outside off, Kyle defends it off the back foot.
|2.5 : M Shami to K Hope, Good length outside off, Hope punches it to covers.
|2.4 : M Shami to K Hope, Back of a length on middle, the batsman tucks it to mid-wicket.
|2.3 : M Shami to K Hope, WELL BOWLED! Length ball outside off, nips back into the batsman who gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|2.2 : M Shami to K Hope, A tad short outside off, Hope cuts it onto the ground.
|2.1 : M Shami to K Hope, Length ball on off, Hope defends it off the back foot.
|1.6 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Full on off, Lewis drives it to mid off.
|1.5 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Bowls it on a length angling into the batsman. Lewis tries to defend it off the front foot but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|1.4 : U Yadav to E Lewis, WIDE! Drifts it down the leg side, Lewis tries to flick but misses. The umpire signals a wide.
|U Yadav to E Lewis, A tad fuller outside off, Lewis does not bother playing a shot at it.
|1.3 : U Yadav to E Lewis, Back of a length ball, Lewis shoulders his arms to it.
|1.2 : U Yadav to E Lewis, BEATEN! Good length outside off, Evin pokes at it but gets beaten.
|1.1 : U Yadav to E Lewis, WIDE! Bowls an inswinger way down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide.
|U Yadav to E Lewis, Length ball outside off, Lewis lets it through to the keeper. It bounces just short of Dhoni who deflects it to his right with his legs.
|0.6 : M Shami to K Hope, Lands it on a length outside off, the batsman lets the ball through to the keeper.
|Umesh Yadav will bowl with the second new ball. Two slips in place for him as well.
|0.5 : M Shami to K Hope, A tad fuller on middle, Hope drives it to mid on.
|0.4 : M Shami to E Lewis, Well bowled! Length ball around off, moves away a touch. Lewis pushes at it and gets an outside edge. The ball goes down to third man. A run taken.
|0.3 : M Shami to E Lewis, Back of a length ball on middle, the batsman defends it off the back foot.
|0.2 : M Shami to E Lewis, FOUR! POOR LINE! Short and wide outside off, Lewis cuts it through point for a boundary. First runs for the Windies and it comes in the form of a boundary.
|0.1 : M Shami to E Lewis, Starts off with a well-directed bouncer. Lewis does well to evade it. Good ball to start.
|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the 4th ODI between India and West Indies. After a convincing victory in the third game, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. A win today will clinch the series for the visitors. The Indians have been clinical with both bat and the ball and Kohli will hope it continues. It would be interesting to see whether they make a few changes to their team. Rishabh Pant might be in line for an ODI debut today.
|The Windies on the other hand have to win today to keep their hopes alive of leveling the series. They were poor with the bat in both the games and Holder will hope that changes. Unlike the last two games the hosts would want to put up a fight today. The weather is bright at the moment and let's hope the rain stays away. Stay tuned for the toss.
|Toss - Fourth time in a row West Indies skipper, Jason Holder wins the toss and this time he opts to bat.
|West Indies skipper, Jason Holder says that they are going to bat first. Feels that the track is a bit better and they want to try something different as they have been bowling most of the times. Mentions that Joseph comes in place of Cummins as a part of rotation. States that the batsmen need to stay positive and back their abilities. Ends by saying that the batsmen will have to lay the foundation for them.
|India skipper, Virat Kohli says they wanted to bowl first and wants to chase a target down. Mentions they are testing their bench strength and giving a few guys a go. Informs Yuvraj Singh has a little hamstring problem so Dinesh Karthik will be taking his place. Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been given a rest and Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja will be playing in place of them. Exclaims they want to be ruthless as a side and play a good game of cricket. He says the players ar
|Jeff Dujon doing the pitch report says that there are bare areas on the surface. States that there is not much moisture as there was in the previous game but feels that there will be bounce early on. Mentions that it is a good wicket and adds that it will flatten out as the game progresses. Ends by saying that more runs will be scored square of the wicket.
|0852 LOCAL TIME UPDATE - Bad news folks! It has started raining heavily. The covers are firmly in place. Lets hope it is a passing shower and the weather clears out soon.
|0903 LOCAL TIME UPDATE - Thankfully, it was a passing shower. There is bright sunshine once again. The covers are being peeled off now. We can expect a start to the game pretty soon. We are getting news that the game will begin at 0915 local time.
|We are ready to get rolling. The players and the umpires are making their way to the middle. Evin Lewis and Kyle Hope will open the batting for West Indies. Mohammed Shami will start the proceedings with the ball. He is playing an ODI after the 2015 World Cup. Let's see how he fares today. Two slips in place. Here we go...