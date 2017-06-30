|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . . 1 | 1 1 1 . . .
|Last bat : Shikhar Dhawanc Roston Chase b Miguel Cummins2(6b0x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:11/1 (2.4 Ovs)
|3.1 : J Holder to A Rahane, No run.
|2.6 : M Cummins to V Kohli, Sharp bumper by Cummins, Kohli does well to evade it.
|2.5 : M Cummins to V Kohli, On a length around off, Kohli shuffles a bit and blocks it down the track.
|2.4 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, OUT! DHAWAN DEPARTS! He'll be bitterly disappointed with this dismissal. Short delivery that cramps him for room, he opts for the ramp over third man. The damp surface means that the bounce is a bit spongy and hence he only manages to pick out the fielder near the fence. Chase is the man there and he takes the catch with ease. Just the start WI would have wanted after opting to bowl.
|Virat Kohli walks out to bat.
|2.3 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Length ball on the pads, Rahane shuffles to glance it down to fine leg for a single.
|2.2 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Back of a length delivery that Rahane blocks firmly off the back foot.
|2.1 : M Cummins to A Rahane, FOUR! SLAPPED! Rahane is in sublime form and won't miss out on these freebies. Short and wide, he stays tall to punch it through backward point. Superb shot and third man had no chance of cutting it off.
|1.6 : J Holder to S Dhawan, On a length on off stump, Dhawan blocks it well from the crease.
|1.5 : J Holder to S Dhawan, The indipper from Holder but the line is a bit too straight. Raps Dhawan on the pads and the Windies players go up in appeal for lbw. Clearly going down leg. It was pitching outside leg too.
|1.4 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Full and outside off, Dhawn mistimes the drive past the bowler. The mid off fielder moves to his left to make the stop.
|1.3 : J Holder to A Rahane, Holder strays on the pads, worked away down to fine leg for a single.
|1.2 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Good running! Shortish around off stump, dabbed gently near his crease to the adjacent practice pitch and they pinch a quick single. These two have been excellent with strike rotation in the series.
|1.1 : J Holder to A Rahane, Back of a length around middle, sharp bounce off the deck and Rahane adjusts well in the end. Takes his bottom hand off as the ball pops off the glove. Single down to fine leg.
|0.6 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Back of a length outside off, Rahane rocks back and eases it through the covers. Splits the gap to get a single.
|Jason Holder to take the other new ball.
|0.5 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Length ball angled into Rahane who defends solidly with the full face of the bat.
|0.4 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Good length outside off, Rahane lets it pass through to the keeper.
|0.3 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Almost a run out! Eventually, no harm done for the Indians. Shortish delivery that rises awkwardly at Dhawan. The dampness of the surface getting into the act. He rides the bounce to fend it towards the gully region. Slight mix up but they get the single in the end. A direct hit at the keeper's mind might have been close.
|0.2 : M Cummins to A Rahane, On a length outside off, Rahane forces it off the back foot through backward point for a single. India are away.
|0.1 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Cummins tries to go very full, delivers a low full toss outside off, dug out towards mid off.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the 3rd ODI between West Indies and India. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have beaten Sri Lanka at their den and West Indies will hope to recreate such a scenario in Antigua. The hosts are struggling to compete with World class teams and it was quite visible in the last game where they hardly managed to compete. They would also know that the date for automatic qualification isn't far and they are currently not in a good position.
|India, on the other hand, were dominant in all the three departments of the game. They hardly got any competition from the home side. The tourists will hope to continue in the same way and also might just give the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik a chance. The weather seems to be on the brighter side today and hopefully we will have an exciting game of cricket.
|TOSS - WEST INDIES WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO FIELD!
|JASON HOLDER says that they will bowl first. Feels that the surface is a bit damp and the conditions might aid the seamers. States that they want to make use of that. Reveals that there are three changes in the side, KESRICK WILLIAMS and KYLE HOPE are making their debuts while ROVMAN POWELL comes into the XI as well. Kieran Powell, Jonathan Carter and Alzarri Joseph are the ones sitting out. Doesn't feel that his side is batting-dependent and hopes that Windies can get their act together.
|VIRAT KOHLI says that they have definitely played really good cricket. Mentions that a bit of moisture has sneaked in which could make a bit of difference. Informs that the wicket though is still hard. Reckons that the bowling unit was really solid in the last game and they will hope to continue in a similar manner as they have worked hard on it. Adds that the guys believe in themselves and the belief is a very important part to create such performance. Credits his guys for performing so well as
|PITCH REPORT - Jeff Dujon reckons that the track is quite a bit damp with a bit of odd coloring on it. Feels that batting first on this pitch won't be easy but adds that confidence is the key to succeed on such surfaces. Intent and determination will be required by the batsmen to pass the test. Ends by hoping that the weather remains good.
|The umpires and players are making their way out in the middle. Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting for India while Miguel Cummins will start the proceedings with the first new ball for West Indies.