|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . 0wd . 4 . 1 . | 1 . 1 1 . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|15.6 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, No run.
|15.5 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, 1 run.
|15.4 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, 1 run.
|15.3 : D Bishoo to A Rahane,The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|15.2 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Full on middle, Rahane goes for the sweep but gets an inside edge onto his pads. He sets off for a run but is sent back.
|15.1 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Short outside off, Rahane cuts it to point.
|14.6 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Tosses it up on middle, Dhawan plays it to mid-wicket.
|Time for Drinks.
|14.5 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Quicker ball outside off, Dhawan guides it through short third man for a couple.
|14.4 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Driven through the mid on region. They manage to come back for the second.
|14.3 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, FOUR! Fires it in on middle, Dhawan goes down on one knee and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary.
|14.2 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Flatter outside off, turning back in. Rahane punches it to covers off the back foot and sets off for a quick run. The fielder takes a shy at the non-striker's end but does not hit. Replays showed had that hit, he would still have been safe.
|14.1 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Drifts on the pads, Rahane tucks it to short fine leg.
|13.6 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Full outside off, Rahane drives it through covers for a run.
|13.5 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Flighted ball outside off, Dhawan plays it to long off for a run. That also brings up his fifty. A good innings by Dhawan. He has shown great intent.
|21st ODI fifty for Shikhar Dhawan.
|13.4 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Floats it up on off, Rahane works it through mid on for a run.
|13.3 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Short ball on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|13.2 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Tosses it up on leg, Dhawan drives it back to the bowler.
|13.1 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Full toss on off, Rahane drives it to long off for a run.
|12.6 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Flatter on middle, Dhawan defends it off the front foot.
|Time for spin from both ends. Devendra Bishoo is brought into the attack.
|12.5 : A Nurse to A Rahane, The batsman guides it to short third man. They pick up a single.
|12.4 : A Nurse to A Rahane, DROPPED! A tough chance for the captain. Nurse tosses it up, Rahane comes down the track and tries to hit it through mid on but gets it off the inner half. Holder at short mid-wicket bends down to take a low catch but cannot hang onto it. It was hit quite hard but should have been taken.
|12.3 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|12.2 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Tosses it up on middle, gets some turn. Dhawan plays it to point.
|12.1 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Flatter on middle, Rahane nudges it on the leg side for a run.
|11.6 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, FOUR! Short on middle, Dhawan pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Joseph is proving to be very expensive.
|11.5 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, FOUR! Full and a slower ball, Dhawan leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary.
|The skipper, Holder is having a chat with the bowler.
|11.4 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, The batsman has played it to the point region.
|11.3 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Short and wide outside off, Dhawan goes for the cut but is beaten.
|11.2 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, FOUR! LOVELY! Full on off, Rahane drives it past mid off and the ball races away to the fence. This is his third boundary in this region.
|11.1 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Full on the pads, Rahane attepmts a flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The ball rolls to square leg and they take a leg bye.
|10.6 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Full ball on off, Dhawan drives it back to the bowler.
|10.5 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Gives it a little air on middle, Rahane flicks it thorugh square leg for a run.
|10.4 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Tosses it up on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid on for a run.
|10.3 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Flatter on off, Dhawan defends it off the front foot.
|10.2 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Well bowled! Quicker one this time, coming in with the arm. Dhawan keeps it out to point.
|10.1 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, A bit short outside off, played with an open face to point.
|9.6 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Good length on middle, Rahane flicks it to mid-wicket.
|9.5 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Length ball on off, Rahane drives it to mid off.
|9.4 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|9.3 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Drifts on the pads, Dhawan flicks it on the leg side for a run.
|9.2 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, FOUR! Full toss outside off, Dhawan drives it uppishly but wide of covers and the ball races to the fence. The Windies bowlers have been wayward here.
|9.1 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Length ball on off, Rahane plays it to point for a run.
|8.6 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Firs it in on middle, Rahane punches it through mid on for a run.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled. Four fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.
|Alzarri Joseph is back on.
|8.5 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Tosses it up on off, Dhawan drives it to long off for a run.
|8.4 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Quicker ball on middle, Dhawan defends it back to the bowler.
|8.3 : A Nurse to A Rahane, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|8.2 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Full ball, Rahane drives it through mid off for a run.
|8.1 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Fires it in on middle, Rahane punches it to long on for a run.
|7.6 : J Holder to S Dhawan, FOUR! Short and on leg stump, Dhawan pulls it behind square leg for a boundary. 12 off the over. expensive one for West Indies. This is the 6th consecutive 50-run stand for India.
|7.5 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Played to mid wicket region by the batsman.
|7.4 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Full on off, Dhawan drives it to mid off.
|7.3 : J Holder to S Dhawan, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan. Almost a replica of the last ball. A tad fuller on off, Dhawan drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|7.2 : J Holder to S Dhawan, FOUR! Full ball on off, Dhawan times it through mid off for a boundary.
|7.1 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Short and outside off, Dhawan tries to pull it but misses.
|6.6 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Drifts on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to fine leg for a run.
|6.5 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Full ball outside off, Rahane drives it through cover-point. Powell misfields and concedes a run.
|6.4 : A Nurse to A Rahane, The batsman has played the square drive.
|6.3 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Bowls it on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to square leg for a run.
|6.2 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Flatter outside off, Dhawan tries to punch it off the back foot. The ball stays low and is beaten.
|6.1 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Tosses it up on leg, Dhawan goes for the flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The slip fielder makes a loud appeal but the bowler is not intrested. It would have been missing leg.
|5.6 : J Holder to A Rahane, FOUR! SHOT! Full on the pads, Rahane flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. India are off to a great start here.
|5.5 : J Holder to A Rahane, Bowls it on middle, Rahane defends it off the back foot.
|5.4 : J Holder to A Rahane, Good length outside off, Ajinkya shoulders his arm to it.
|5.3 : J Holder to A Rahane, Lands it on a length on off, Rahane defends it off the front foot.
|5.2 : J Holder to A Rahane, Length ball outside off, Rahane does not bother playing a shot.
|5.1 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Length on leg stump, Dhawan tries to defend it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and they run a single.
|4.6 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Drags it short outside off, Rahane cuts it to point.
|4.5 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Bowled on off, Rahane defends it off the back foot.
|4.4 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Darts it in on middle, Shikhar punches it through mid on for a run.
|4.3 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Flatter on the stumps, Rahane flicks it through square leg for a run.
|4.2 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Fires it in on leg stump, Dhawan flicks it through square leg for a run.
|4.1 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Drags it short on off, Dhawan punches it off the back foot to cover.
|3.6 : J Holder to A Rahane, Back of a length on off, Rahane opens the face off the bat and plays it to point.
|Ashley Nurse comes into the attack.
|3.5 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Length on middle, Dhawan defends it off the front foot on the off side for a run.
|3.4 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|3.3 : J Holder to S Dhawan, FOUR! This is even better. Full outside off, Dhawan leans into it and drives it through extra covers for another boundary.
|3.2 : J Holder to S Dhawan, FOUR! You cannot bowl there to him. Short and wide outside off, Dhawan cuts it past the diving cover-point fielder for a boundary.
|3.1 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Full and wide outside off, Dhawan goes to drive but gets an inside edge on to the ground.
|2.6 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Strays it on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to fine leg for a run.
|There is something bothering Ajinkya Rahane. I think it is the strap of the helmet.
|2.5 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Lands it on a length on off, Dhawan defends it off the front foot.
|2.4 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Bowls a very full ball, Dhawan digs it out back to the bowler.
|2.3 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Length on off, Dhawan drives it to mid off.
|2.2 : A Joseph to A Rahane, A tad fuller on middle, Rahane drives it straight back past the bowler. Bishoo from mid on gives it chase and dives early and fails to stop it. He makes a meal of it and they run three.
|2.1 : A Joseph to A Rahane, SIX! POOR BOWLING! Short and wide outside off, Rahane cuts it over backward point for a maximum. That is the first of the day.
|1.6 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Length on the stumps, Dhawan defends it off the front foot.
|1.5 : J Holder to S Dhawan, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|1.4 : J Holder to A Rahane, Bowls it on a length on off, Rahane pokes at it and gets an outside edge. Nurse at first slip dives to his right and makes a half stop and the ball rolls to third man. the batsmen run a single.
|1.3 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Dhawan plays it with soft hands on the off side and runs a quick single.
|1.2 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Lands it on a length on middle, Dhawan plays it to point.
|1.1 : J Holder to A Rahane, Length ball on off, swinging away. Rahane opens his face of the bat and plays it to third man for a run.
|0.6 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Good length on middle, Dhawan defends it off the front foot.
|Jason Holder to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Bowls it outside off, Ajinkya guides it down to third man for a run.
|0.4 : A Joseph to A Rahane, A tad short on off, Rahane defends it off the back foot.
|0.3 : A Joseph to A Rahane, FOUR! Short and on the body of the batsman. Rahane pulls it behind square leg and the ball races to the fence. Ajinkya is off the mark with a boundary.
|0.2 : A Joseph to A Rahane, WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off and the umpire signals a wide.
|A Joseph to A Rahane, BEAUTY! He got some zip off the wicket there. Back of a length ball on off, Rahane tries to play it off the back foot but gets beaten. The extra bounce surprised him.
|0.1 : A Joseph to A Rahane, WIDE! Starts off with a ball way outside off, Rahane does not play a shot and the umpire calls a wide.
|A Joseph to A Rahane, Good length on off, Rahane lets it through to the keeper.
|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the second game between India and West Indies after a lengthy delay due to the rain. The first game was abandoned, we will hope we get a match today. India looked in good flow with the bat in the last game. Shikhar Dhawan continued the form he showed in the Champions Trophy and Virat Kohli will hope he continues the same. It would be interesting to see weather we see some new faces in the Indian line up today.
|West Indies on the other hand were poor with the ball early on but pulled things back in the latter half. Jason Holder will want his team to show some fight and come out on top in this game. They have a good young side and will look to prove their potential at the biggest stage. Stay tuned for the toss.
|After the delay we have a 43-overs-per-side game. We have not lost many overs. Only three bowlers can bowl a maximum of 9 overs. Powerplay 1 (1-9 overs), Powerplay 2 (10-35) and Powerplay 3 (36-43).
|TOSS - West Indies win the toss and opt to bowl.
|Jason Holder says they will field first. He mentions there well be moisture in the pitch and also the overhead conditions will help them. He informs they are playing an unchanged team. He appreciates their fielding in the first game.
|Virat Kohli informs they are playing an unchanged team and are pretty relaxed. Agrees with Jason Hodler about the moisture in the surface and says it is an advantage for the team batting second. Appreciates Kuldeep Yadav for his performance in the Indian t20 league and the test match he played. He feels the youngsters will have to take their chances. He mentions there are no changes in the team tactics and they will have to do their basic right.
|PITCH REPORT - Jeffrey Dujon says the pitch looks damp and there will not be a lot of bounce. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas. With the early moisture, bowling first will be the way to go.
|The players and the umpires are out in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane will open the batting for India. Alzzari Joseph will bowl with the first new ball. A slip in place. Here we go...