|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 4 . 0wd 1 . | 0wd . . . 1 . 1
|Last bat : Yuvraj Singhc Evin Lewis b Jason Holder4(10b0x40x6) SR:40.00, FoW:185/3 (36.3 Ovs)
|37.6 : J Carter to V Kohli, Length ball around off stump, Kohli is down the track to work across the line but is struck on the pads. Appeal for lbw but that isn't anywhere close to being called plumb.
|RAIN IS NOW HEAVY and off they go. The groundsmen are coming in with the covers. Hopefully it should be a passing shower although it is quite dark at the moment.
|37.5 : J Carter to V Kohli, Good length closer to off stump, Kohli gets a soft leading edge towards cover.
|37.4 : J Carter to V Kohli, Fuller outside off, reaches out to that one and eases it towards extra cover.
|37.3 : J Carter to MS Dhoni, Length ball wide outside off, Dhoni goes for a booming drive but gets it off the toe end. The ball goes on the bounce towards point as the batsmen take a single.
|37.2 : J Carter to V Kohli, On a length outside off, stays back and steers it through backward point for a single.
|It's drizzling out there at Port of Spain and the groundsmen are ready with the covers.
|37.1 : J Carter to V Kohli, Full and outside off, leans into it and drives it back to the bowler.
|36.6 : J Holder to V Kohli, Shortish on middle and leg, Kohli swivels and controls the pull down to fine leg for a run.
|JONATHAN CARTER comes on to bowl.
|36.5 : J Holder to MS Dhoni, Fuller ball on the pads, Dhoni glances it a bit uppishly down to fine leg. Single taken.
|36.4 : J Holder to MS Dhoni, Full and angling in from outside off, Dhoni lets it pass to the keeper.
|36.3 : J Holder to Y Singh, OUT! GONE! That's a soft dismissal and Yuvraj is livid with himself. Fuller ball on the pads, he nonchalantly flicks it powerfully but picks the fielder at mid-wicket. Lewis is the man and he takes the low catch with ease. It was a cracking shot but the placement went haywire. This is a good period for the hosts, they are able to stifle the run flow.
|MS DHONI is the new man in.
|36.2 : J Holder to V Kohli, Fullish on middle, gets across and dug out towards mid on for a single.
|36.1 : J Holder to V Kohli, Back of a length outside off, Kohli gets back and taps it to the off side. Some hesitation and the batsmen abort the run.
|35.6 : D Bishoo to Y Singh, Drifting in around middle, Yuvraj defends it solidly from the crease.
|35.5 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Full toss and Kohli reaches out to drive it to long off for a single.
|35.4 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Flatter around leg stump, wristed off the back foot towards the left of short fine leg.
|35.3 : D Bishoo to Y Singh, Floated around middle, eased down the ground to long on for a single.
|35.2 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Floated outside off, leans into it and drives firmly through the covers for a single.
|35.1 : D Bishoo to Y Singh, Flatter outside off, sits back and punches it to long off for a single.
|34.6 : J Holder to V Kohli, Full and on off stump, Kohli walks across a bit and clips it in front of square on the leg side for an easy brace.
|34.5 : J Holder to V Kohli, Very full and outside off, jammed towards the man at extra cover.
|34.4 : J Holder to Y Singh, Shortish around leg stump, Yuvraj gets across and tucks it down to fine leg for a run.
|34.3 : J Holder to V Kohli, Length ball around off stump, leans into it and pushes it towards mid on. Quick single taken.
|34.2 : J Holder to Y Singh, On a length outside off, Yuvraj opens the bat face to get it wide of the slip fielder. Single down to third man for a single.
|34.1 : J Holder to V Kohli, Shortish around middle, Kohli swivels on the pull but gets a bit of a top edge towards fine leg. Doesn't carry to the man at fine leg as the batsmen cross for a run.
|33.6 : D Bishoo to Y Singh, Yuvraj steps down the track and drives it back to the bowler.
|Time for a drinks break. The Indian openers have set up a good platform but both of them would be disappointed on not converting them into big scores. The skipper is still out there with one of the most experienced player and will looks to take this score to 300 plus. West Indies, on the other hand, has to chip at the wickets.
|33.5 : D Bishoo to Y Singh, Around leg, Yuvraj fails to flick it and is rapped on the pads.
|33.4 : D Bishoo to Y Singh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|33.3 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Sliding into the pads, worked on the leg side for a single.
|33.2 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Full outside off, pushed to extra cover.
|33.1 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Floated around off, Kohli drives it powerfully off the front foot. Lewis at extra cover misfields again. But, luckily this time it doesn't cost him any run.
|32.6 : J Holder to V Kohli, Short again from Holder, guided to third man for a run.
|32.5 : J Holder to V Kohli, Short outside off, Kohli gets on his toes and defends it down the track.
|32.4 : J Holder to V Kohli, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|32.3 : J Holder to V Kohli, On a length outside off, punched on the up through covers for a brace.
|32.2 : J Holder to V Kohli, Straying on the pads, clipped behind square leg. The fine leg fielder, covers good ground to his left and cuts it off. Keeps the batsmen down to two.
|32.1 : J Holder to V Kohli, Angling into the batsman, played to mid on.
|31.6 : D Bishoo to Y Singh, Served fuller in the line of the stumps, defended watchfully.
|JASON HOLDER is back.
|31.5 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, OUT! Decision stays! Plumb! This is a huge, huge wicket for West Indies. Bishoo floats it on middle and leg, Dhawan looks to turn it on the leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads. The players appeal and after taking his time, umpire Dharamsena rules the Indian opener out. Shikhar has a chat with his skipper and then decides to go for the review. The Snicko doesn't detect an edge and the Hawk Eye shows three reds. Dhawan has to walk back after playing a super
|Yuvraj Singh is the new man in.
|31.4 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Flatter delivery on the stumps, punched to mid-wicket.
|Dhawan has been given out lbw. He opts for the review. Unless it's turning too much, he's a goner.
|31.3 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Floated outside off, driven to covers. Lewis there misfields and concedes a single.
|31.2 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Dhawan works it with the spin on the leg side for a single.
|31.1 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Full around leg, swept to short fine leg.
|30.6 : M Cummins to V Kohli, FOUR! Short around off, angling in, Kohli pulls it into the ground. Finds the gap in the mid-wicket region. Powell in the deep, puts in a desperate dive to cut it off but fails to reach the ball. First boundary for the Indian skipper.
|30.5 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Straying on the pads, flicked on the leg side for a single.
|30.4 : M Cummins to V Kohli, Just short! Back of a length outside off, Kohli stands tall. Guides it behind square on the off side. Luckily for him, it falls short of Holder at gully, who gets fingers on it and takes the pace off the ball. It goes to third man and a single is taken.
|30.3 : M Cummins to V Kohli, Cummins rolls his fingers around the ball and pitches it on a length outside off, dabbed to gully again.
|30.2 : M Cummins to V Kohli, Short outside off, Kohli rides the bounce and dabs it to gully.
|30.1 : M Cummins to V Kohli, On a length outside off, VK prods forward and taps it in the cover region.
|29.6 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Leg spinner on middle, worked to mid-wicket. Dot to end the over.
|29.5 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Floated outside off, driven through covers for a single.
|29.4 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Shortish delivery, Dhawan camps back and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
|29.3 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Leg spinner on middle, VK goes back and punches it down to long on for a single.
|29.2 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Tossed up outside off, pushed to covers.
|29.1 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Googly on leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|28.6 : M Cummins to V Kohli, Another short delivery outside off. This time Virat rides the bounce and defends it in the point region.
|28.5 : M Cummins to V Kohli, Ouch! That must have really hurt Kohli! Banged in short by Cummins, it bounces a touch extra. Kohli rises on his toes but still fails to counter the extra bounce. The ball hist him on the gloves and rolls on the off side.
|28.4 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Low full toss outside off, pushed to wide mid off for a single.
|28.3 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Full outside off, Shikhar fails to squeeze it out.
|28.2 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, FOUR! Easy pickings! Length delivery on the pads, Dhawan with utter ease pulls it over backward square leg. The fine leg fielder can't cut it off and the Indian opener picks up another boundary.
|28.1 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Length delivery, slanting away, dabbed to point.
|27.6 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Bishoo drifts this one on middle, spins away a touch, defended carefully.
|Miguel Cummins is back on.
|27.5 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Fuller on middle and leg, Dhawan flicks it on the leg side. The mid-wicket fielder, dives to his right but fails to stop it and the batsmen collect a single.
|27.4 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|27.3 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Served fuller on the stumps, eased down to long on for a single.
|27.2 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Full around off, driven to long off for a single.
|27.1 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|26.6 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, SIX! Release shot! You can't bowls such looseners to him and that too in the kind of form he is in. Shortish delivery, Dhawan latches onto it in a flash and pulls it over mid-wicket for half a dosen.
|26.5 : A Joseph to V Kohli, Guided to third man for a single.
|26.4 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Back of a length delivery, angling away, cut through point for a single.
|26.3 : A Joseph to V Kohli, Another shortish delivery, angling in, Kohli rises and tucks it off his gloves on the leg side for a single.
|26.2 : A Joseph to V Kohli, shortish delivery outside off, Virat gets on his toes and defends it on the off side.
|26.1 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Angling away from Dhawan, he flashes at it, gets an outside edge and the ball runs to third man for a single.
|25.6 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Kohli pushes it to cover.
|25.5 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Just wide! Served on middle and leg, spinning away sharply with extra bounce as well. Kohli is taken by surprise and as he looks to defend, gets an outside edge and the ball runs past slip. Brace is taken.
|25.4 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Wrong 'un around off, Shikhar punches it down to long on for a run.
|25.3 : D Bishoo to V Kohli, Sliding into the batsmen, tucked away square on the leg side for a single.
|25.2 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Dhawan works it on the leg side for a single.
|25.1 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Leg spinner on middle, Dhawan camps back and pulls it to mid-wicket.
|24.6 : A Joseph to A Rahane, OUT! Joseph draws first blood! Slower one on a fuller length, Rahane looks to loft it over mid on but the lack of pace does him in. He ends up chipping it straight to Holder at mid on, who after completing the catch throws the ball in the air in celebration. Much-needed breakthrough this for WI! They need more of these.
|Indian skipper Virat Kohli walks out to bat.
|24.5 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Once again on the shorter side, Rahane takes a step ahead and heaves it over mid-wicket. Doesn't middle it and the fielder in the deep cuts it off. A brace is taken. Rahane has been looking scratchy in the last couple of overs.
|24.4 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Good bumper from Joseph! Takes Rahane by surprise, who first decides to pull but then opts against it.
|24.3 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Another delivery on back of a length, SD goes back and glides it down to third man for a single.
|24.2 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Back of a length delivery, angling away, Dhawan walks down the pitch but then decides to block it.
|24.1 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Full around off, Dhawan drives it crisply but finds the man at extra cover.
|23.6 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|23.5 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Full on the stumps, milked down to long off for a single.
|23.4 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Dhawan punches it through cover-point for a brace.
|23.3 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, FOUR! In the gap! Another short delivery from Bishoo. He camps back and pulls powerfully through square leg. The deep backward square leg fielder can't get to it and the ball gets to the fence.
|23.2 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Rahane eases it down to long on for a run.
|23.1 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Half tracker from Bishoo, Dhawan gets into the position early and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|22.6 : A Joseph to A Rahane, FOUR! Another outside edge and another boundary! On a length outside off, Ajinkya flashes at it, gets a thick outside edge and the ball runs through the vacant slip cordon to the fence behind. Expensive over, this! 13 runs from it!
|22.5 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Full outside off, driven straight down on the off side. The mid off fielder cuts it off and prevents any run.
|22.4 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Dhawan with soft hands taps it in the gap between cover and point and takes another quick single.
|22.3 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Pitched outside off, guided to third man for a single.
|22.2 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Length delivery, dabbed on the off side for a single.
|22.1 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, SIX! Fullish on the pads, Dhawan picks it up and flicks it over backward square leg for a maximum. This shot was all wrists. Brings up his half century in style. He is in golden form!
|21.6 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|Alzarri Joseph is back on.
|21.5 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Rahane gets to the pitch of the ball and blocks it.
|21.4 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Dhawan dances down the track and drives it on the full through mid on for a run.
|21.3 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Rahane rocks onto the back foot and punches it down to long on for a single.
|21.2 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Full delivery, dabbed in the point region for a single.
|21.1 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|20.6 : M Cummins to A Rahane, FOUR! Streaky! Not the perfect way to get to the fifty but Rahane will take it. He needed some runs under his kitty to boost his confidence. Coming back to the ball, it was pitched wide outside off. Rahane went after it, got an outside edge and the ball ran away to the third man fence.
|17th ODI fifty for Rahane.
|20.5 : M Cummins to A Rahane, The batsman defends it from within the crease
|20.4 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Very full on middle, Dhawan looks to dig it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and a quick single is taken.
|20.3 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, On a length, angling towards the stumps. Dhawan looks to play it across the line but misses and is rapped on the pads. The players appeal but it's turned down as it was pitched outside leg.
|20.2 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Short delivery, angling in, pulled over square leg for a run.
|20.1 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Wide! Back of a length delivery down the leg side. Dhawan dances down but leaves it. A wide is signalled.
|M Cummins to S Dhawan, Full on the pads, flicked with ease to the right of fine leg. Nurse there makes a good stop near the fence. A single is taken.
|19.6 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Dhawan punches it through mid off for a run.
|19.5 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Googly down the leg side, Dhawan kneels down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a brace.
|19.4 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Rahane camps back and punches it down to long on for a single.
|19.3 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Turned through mid-wicket for a single.
|19.2 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, NOT OUT! Another miscommunication between the two batsmen. Rahane pushes it in the cover-point region. Dhawan takes off for a quick run but Rahane sends him back. The southpaw is halfway down the track but is quick to turn back and run back in his crease. There's a direct hit at his end and the umpire takes it upstairs. The replays show that Dhawan had made it in easily. The players also complete a single after the ball ricochets towards long on.
|19.1 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Shout for lbw! Googly on middle. Rahane prods forward to defend but gets beaten by the wrong one. Is rapped on the back pad but and the players appeal. However, Bishoo knows it is going down leg and so withdraws from his appeal.
|18.6 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Length delivery, defended off the front foot to cover.
|18.5 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Slower delivery around leg, Dhawan looks to help it away on the leg side but gets beaten by the lack of pace on it. The ball brushes the flap of the front pad and Hope dives to his right to collect it. Also appeals for a caught behind but the umpire is alert and turns it down.
|18.4 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Pitched outside off, Rahane glides it off the outer half to third man for a single.
|18.3 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Length delivery, pushed to covers. Dhawan wants a single but Rahane isn't interested.
|18.2 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, A touch ahead of a length on middle, pushed with gentle hands to mid off for a quick single.
|18.1 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Wide outside off, driven through point for a single.
|17.6 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Drifting in around middle, Dhawan works it towards the leg side.
|Change of ends for Miguel Cummins.
|17.5 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Flatter and around off stump, Dhawan hangs back and taps it back to the bowler.
|17.4 : D Bishoo to S Dhawan, Drifting in from around off stump, leans into it and defends solidly.
|17.3 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, The slider around middle, Rahane gets back to defend but gets an inside edge down towards fine leg for a single.
|17.2 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Floated outside off, Rahane leans into it and defends it solidly.
|17.1 : D Bishoo to A Rahane, Floated outside off, Rahane gets back to block but is struck on the pads.
|16.6 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Flatter and a bit short around off stump, eased down to long on for a run.
|Drinks break. A solid start for the Indians and the openers have looked at ease. Ominous signs for the Windies, they desperately need wickets. Devendra Bishoo comes on to bowl.
|16.5 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Floated around off, Rahane defends it solidly from the crease.
|16.4 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Floated outside off, Dhawan moves around in his crease and drills it to long off for a single.
|16.3 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Flatter ball around middle, Rahane gets back and works it on the leg side for a single.
|16.2 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Floated outside off, Dhawan steps out and eases it to long off for a single.
|16.1 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Floated around off, Rahane sits back and punches it to long on for a single.
|15.6 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, FOUR! That's been mauled away! Short from Cummins but Dhawan is ready for it. Swivels on the back foot and nails the pull over backward square leg to find the fence. Excellent batting from the southpaw.
|15.5 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Back of a length outside off, cut away through backward point for a single.
|15.4 : M Cummins to S Dhawan, Shortish around off, Dhawan taps it towards point for a single.
|15.3 : M Cummins to A Rahane, On a length around middle, gets across and clips it through square leg for a single.
|15.2 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Length ball just outside off, nips in sharply as Rahane lets it pass.
|15.1 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Good length closer to off stump, Rahane defends it solidly from the crease.
|14.6 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, FOUR! ERRATIC AND BANISHED! The half-tracker from Nurse and Dhawan feasts on it. Goes back in a flash and nails the pull through mid-wicket to find the fence. The southpaw is moving well now after a brief stutter.
|14.5 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Flatter ball on middle and leg, worked gently on the leg side.
|14.4 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Quicker ball outside off, Dhawan defends it solidly from the crease.
|14.3 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, FOUR! That's a good shot! Dhawan brings out the sweep finally and makes good contact to this flighted delivery around middle. Makes terrific connection and it goes behind square leg towards the fence for a boundary.
|14.2 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Flatter around off stump, Dhawan uses his feet and gets a bat-pad towards cover. Stifled appeal for lbw as Nurse thought it's pad first, it certainly was but impact was outside the line.
|14.1 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Shorter and turning into the batsman, Rahane works it off the back foot through square leg for a single.
|13.6 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Dug in short around middle, Rahane is forced to fend awkwardly. Manages to keep it down and gets it towards fine leg for a single.
|13.5 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Fullish outside off, Rahane reaches out and defends it to the off side.
|13.4 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Wide! Cummins fires down the leg side, Rahane misses the flick and it's a wide.
|M Cummins to A Rahane, Good length closer to off stump, Rahane defends it off the front foot to the off side.
|13.3 : M Cummins to A Rahane, FOUR! CLASSY SHOT! Just a bit short of a full length and Rahane gets the stride forward to time the straight drive beautifully. Superb timing and it beats mid off comfortably to race to the fence.
|13.2 : M Cummins to A Rahane, On a length outside off, Rahane reaches out and pushes it to cover.
|13.1 : M Cummins to A Rahane, COMEDY OF ERRORS! Rahane was clueless there. On a length around off stump, defends with soft hands but the ball goes on the bounce and past him. He circles around twice without knowing where the ball is. Luckily for him, it went over the stumps. Looked a bit funny.
|12.6 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Smart from Nurse, sees Dhawan give the charge and fires it down the leg side. Dhawan misses the flick and gets hit on the pad. Maiden to end the over.
|12.5 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Fuller and outside off, reaches out and smothers it. This is tidy bowling by Nurse.
|12.4 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Flatter and slanting in from around off stump, Dhawan gets a bit of bat-pad. Stifled appeal for lbw but nothing there really.
|12.3 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Loopy and around off, Dhawan steps out and eases it towards extra cover where the fielder makes a fine diving stop.
|12.2 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Drifting in from around off, Dhawan gets an inside edge on to the pads.
|12.1 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Floated around middle, Dhawan looks to work across the line but gets a leading edge towards cover.
|11.6 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Very full and wider outside off, dug out towards the left of mid off.
|11.5 : M Cummins to A Rahane, On a length around off, Rahane stays back and defends well.
|11.4 : M Cummins to A Rahane, FOUR! SMASHED! Easy pickings for Rahane! Banged in short around middle, the half-tracker sits up nicely for Rahane who swivels to hammer the pull through mid-wicket. Picked the bones out of that one to find the fence.
|Slip comes out to short mid-wicket.
|11.3 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Short of a length outside off, stands tall and punches it towards cover.
|11.2 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Back of a length outside off, Rahane stays back and punches it towards point.
|11.1 : M Cummins to A Rahane, On a length wider outside off, Rahane lets it pass to the keeper.
|10.6 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Floated fuller outside off, Rahane reaches out and eases it through point for a run.
|MIGUEL CUMMINS comes on to bowl.
|10.5 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Flatter outside off, Dhawan goes back and taps it towards backward point. Quick single taken.
|10.4 : A Nurse to A Rahane, Drifting in from outside off, Rahane pats it towards backward point for a quick single.
|10.3 : A Nurse to A Rahane, FOUR! On a length outside off, Rahane sits back and delays the cut. Doesn't get it totally off the middle but it beats the first slip fielder and runs away to the third man fence. Yet another good start from these two who have rarely failed as an opening fair in the brief stays together.
|10.2 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Floated outside off, leans into it and drives it towards deep point for a run.
|10.1 : A Nurse to S Dhawan, Full and around off, leans into it and pushes gently towards the bowler.
|9.6 : A Joseph to A Rahane, On a good length wider outside off, no stroke offered to that one.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled. Four fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|Time for some spin then as ASHLEY NURSE comes on to bowl.
|9.5 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Fullish and outside off, nicely driven by Rahane but he cannot beat the fielder at cover-point who puts in a tumbling stop.
|9.4 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Short of a length angled in from outside off, dabbed with an angled bat towards first slip on the bounce.
|9.3 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Full ball outside off, leans forward and bunts it towards mid off.
|The threading on the seam of the ball seems to have come off a bit. The umpire has the scissors to trim it.
|9.2 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Good length on middle and leg, Rahane nudges it towards the leg side.
|9.1 : A Joseph to A Rahane, FOUR! GLORIOUS! Rahane is slowly growing in confidence and this is the best shot he's played. Fuller ball outside off, he reaches out and essays a cracking cover drive. Timing was excellent and the ball races towards the fence for a boundary in no time. Quality stuff!
|8.6 : J Holder to A Rahane, Too straight from Holder and Rahane works it on the leg side for a run to keep strike.
|8.5 : J Holder to A Rahane, FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Short and wide outside off, asking to be hit and Rahane doesn't miss out. Flashes the cut aerially over point and splits the gap well to clear the infield with ease. Another boundary to the total.
|8.4 : J Holder to A Rahane, Sloppy from the West Indies. Length ball outside off, tapped gently off the outer half towards the off side for a quick single. Lewis' throw at the keeper's end is wayward and the ball goes towards deep backward square leg. The second run is also taken. Holder isn't amused.
|8.3 : J Holder to A Rahane, Full and just outside off, Rahane presses forward to that one and defends it down the track.
|8.2 : J Holder to S Dhawan, OUCH! Dhawan gets hit again, this time courtesy the fielder. Back of a length ball, he taps it to short cover as they go for a quick single. Powell's throw at the bowler's end hits Shikhar on the left elbow. The same region where he copped a blow few overs ago.
|Slight hold up as the physio comes out to attend to Dhawan. More of the magic spray then and a drink for the batsmen.
|8.1 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Sharp work by Carter. West Indies have been sharp in the field so far. Shortish outside off, Dhawan cuts it towards backward point where it is superbly cut off with a dive.
|7.6 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Shortish outside off, gets back and taps it to cover for a quick run.
|7.5 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Back of a length around off stump, Dhawan hangs back and pushes it towards the bowler.
|7.4 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Length ball outside off, Rahane pushes it towards cover-point. Good running gives them a single. The strike rotation has been superb so far.
|7.3 : A Joseph to A Rahane, On a length outside off, a bit of extra bounce as Rahane is beaten on the flashing cut.
|7.2 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Very full and around off, 140 kph, Rahane manages to dig it out towards short cover.
|7.1 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Good length around middle, Rahane shuffles a bit and clips it through backward square leg for a brace.
|6.6 : J Holder to S Dhawan, On a length around off, Dhawan gets back and defends it solidly.
|6.5 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Length ball outside off, presses forward and blocks well to cover.
|6.4 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Back of a length outside off, Dhawan cuts but finds point.
|6.3 : J Holder to S Dhawan, FOUR! INNOVATIVE FROM DHAWAN! Shortish and outside off, he stays back and jumps a bit before slapping it over cover. A little bit of Caribbean flair in the stroke and clears the infield with ease. Almost went all the way for a biggie.
|6.2 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Back of a length outside off, stays back and pushes it towards mid off.
|6.1 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Length ball wider outside off, Dhawan leans forward and slaps it towards backward point where Carter makes a decent stop.
|5.6 : A Joseph to A Rahane, FOUR! First boundary for Rahane. He's been slow to start but this should ease his nerves a bit. Shortish outside off, he stands tall and punches it sweetly square of the wicket on the off side to find the fence. Sublime shot.
|5.5 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Full and outside off, Rahane presses forward and defends it solidly towards point.
|5.4 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Back of a length in the corridor outside off stump, Ajinkya stays back and blocks it to the off side.
|5.3 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Length ball around off stump, a bit of inward seam movement as Rahane pats it towards mid on.
|5.2 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Back of a length outside off, Rahane looks to steer it to third man but gets it off the toe end. On the bounce to first slip.
|5.1 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Full and around off, Rahane drives it firmly back to the bowler.
|4.6 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Full and outside off, pushed gently towards cover.
|4.5 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Keeps it on a shortish length outside off, Dhawan lets it pass to the keeper.
|4.4 : J Holder to A Rahane, Shortish on middle and leg, clipped behind square on the leg side for a single.
|4.3 : J Holder to S Dhawan, On a length just outside off, Dhawan slaps it towards the cover-point region as Carter races to his left from backward point to make the stop. Single taken.
|4.2 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Again the length is on the shorter side into the body, Dhawan taps it towards the leg side.
|4.1 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Back of a length around middle, Dhawan gets back to work across the line but is hit on the forearm as the ball goes to the off side. He must have got hurt a bit there.
|3.6 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, On a length outside off, Dhawan leans into it and times the drive well to mid off for a run.
|Second slip goes to short mid-wicket.
|3.5 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Dug in short around middle, Dhawan gets across and pulls it aerially over square leg. Picks up a brace as it's mopped up in the deep.
|3.4 : A Joseph to A Rahane, On a shortish length outside off, Rahane glides it on the bounce towards second slip who dives but cannot stop it cleanly. The ball goes to third man as the batsmen get a single.
|3.3 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Shortish just around off stump, probing line and Ajinkya shoulders arms.
|3.2 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Back of a length around middle, Dhawan taps it softly towards short extra cover and they race through for a run.
|3.1 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, FOUR! Finds the fence! Once again width on offer and Dhawan pounces on it. On a good length but perhaps a bit wide outside off, he reaches out and flays it through point. Struck it well to get a boundary.
|2.6 : J Holder to A Rahane, On a length just outside off, nips in a bit as Rahane steers it to backward point.
|2.5 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Fullish ball attacking the stumps, perhaps a bit of inward tail on it as Dhawan pushes it towards wide mid on. Single taken.
|2.4 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Back of a length outside off, Dhawan sits back and taps it towards the off side.
|2.3 : J Holder to A Rahane, Shortish outside off, Rahane taps it gently towards backward point. This time Carter cannot cut off the single despite a dive. The ball goes towards square third man.
|2.2 : J Holder to A Rahane, Back of a length outside off, Rahane shoulders arms to that one.
|2.1 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Back of a length around leg stump, poor ball but Dhawan cannot take full toll of it. Gets a tickle down towards fine leg who is placed finer. Just a single.
|1.6 : A Joseph to A Rahane, Back of a length outside off, Rahane stays back and glides it towards backward point where Carter makes a superb diving stop to his left.
|1.5 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Wide! Sharp bumper from Joseph, Dhawan probably thought of the pull but then bailed out of the stroke. Wisely done by the opener as it was a good ball. Wide called for height.
|A Joseph to S Dhawan, Fullish outside off, Dhawan eases it towards wide mid off and steals a quick single.
|1.4 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Fullish outside off, gets across and pats it back to the bowler.
|1.3 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, FOUR! SHOT! This man is in sublime form. Back of a length outside off, Dhawan stands tall and punches it elegantly through point. He absolutely loves that area, just cannot bowl there.
|1.2 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Back of a length around off, angling in, Dhawan tucks it towards square leg.
|1.1 : A Joseph to S Dhawan, Starts with a very full ball outside off, Dhawan bunts it towards cover where Mohammed makes a tumbling stop. Slight hesitation between the batsmen and they abort the run.
|0.6 : J Holder to S Dhawan, On a length around middle, a bit of inward movement, Dhawan taps it gently towards the short leg region as the batsmen hare across for the single.
|ALZARRI JOSEPH to take the other new ball. Two slips in place for him as well.
|0.5 : J Holder to S Dhawan, Back of a length outside off, Dhawan gets back and taps it towards the off side.
|0.4 : J Holder to A Rahane, Rahane is away. Length ball outside off, he gets forward and plays it with soft hands. Runs it down off the outer half to third man for a single to get off the mark.
|0.3 : J Holder to A Rahane, Back of a length well outside off, Rahane happily lets that one pass.
|0.2 : J Holder to A Rahane, Good length on fifth stump line, Rahane gets a bit forward and taps it softly towards point.
|0.1 : J Holder to A Rahane, Wide! Starts with a back of a length delivery wide outside off, left alone to the keeper. Too much width and that's a wide.
|J Holder to A Rahane, Shortish outside off, Rahane stays back and plays it with an angled bat towards backward point.
|0.0 : Hello and welcome to India's limited-overs tour of West Indies. We kick off with the five-match ODI series followed by the one-off T20I. Chance for the hosts to rotate their players and test some of the talented fringe players. The Windies boys will know that they will need to pull up their socks as they were ordinary in the last series against Afghanistan. On paper, India are overwhelming favorites but as the recent Champions Trophy showed, cricket is a funny game. Have to keep an eye on the we
|PITCH REPORT - Jeffrey Dujon inspecting the pitch says that it is moist and a little two-paced as well. Also mentions that the pitches in Port of Spain are not generally fast and tend to spin more. Adds that it may spin more in the first innings and the team winning the toss should look to bowl first.
|TOSS - WEST INDIES WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO BOWL.
|JASON HOLDER says that they will bowl. Feels that there is some moisture early on and hopes they can pick up some early wickets. Opines that the surface won't change much throughout the game. States that they have their plans for the series and hopes that they can execute the plans well. Stresses on the importance of following the process well.
|VIRAT KOHLI says that they would have batted first in any case. Mentions that the wicket is going to slow down and once the moisture dries off, it should be a good track to bat on. Informs that since he debuted as a captain in the Caribbean, it's been a learning experience. Adds that he always loves to come here as it has a very relaxed environment. On the loss against Pakistan, he says it was a hiccup for them and informs that practice wouldn't change much. Ends by saying that they need to beli
|TEAM NEWS - India have handed out the ODI cap to Kuldeep Yadav, the mystery chinaman bowler while Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav come in for Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah who are rested for this tour. West Indies have included Devendra Bishoo while Rovman Powell sits out. This is Yuvraj Singh's 400th international game - 301 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests.
|Players and umpires are out there in the middle. SHIKHAR DHAWAN and AJINKYA RAHANE to open the batting for India. It shall be JASON HOLDER to take the first new ball for West Indies. Two slips in place.
|Switches to over the wicket.
|Dhawan calls for the physio who comes out with the magic spray to ease the pain. That might have stung him for sure.
|There's a direct hit at the bowler's end. The umpire has gone upstairs to check if Dhawan made it in or not?
|20th ODI fifty for Shikhar Dhawan!