|Recent overs : . . 1 . 1 . | . 1 4 1 1 1 | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : Jason Holder (C)c Rubel Hossain b Mustafizur Rahman9(10b0x40x6) SR:90.00, FoW:262/6 (47.1 Ovs)
|49.6 : The Bangladesh players are all smiles as they pose with the trophy. That's it from us. We hope we kept you fans in India awake and engaged throughout the series. These two sides now face-off in a three-match T20I series which begins on the 1st of August at the same venue at 0830 local (1230 GMT) before they head to Florida for the remaining two games. Join in for those games. Till then, goodbye and take care.
|Bangladesh skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza, says cricket is a mental game. Adds they were very professional today. Ends by saying the boys are in good touch and they are looking forward to the T20I series.
|Man of the Match and Series, Tamim Iqbal, says they did not have a great Test series. Further adds he has practiced hard and it has come off well. Admits he always tries batting long and it worked out. Ends by saying the wickets were not easy here and patience was the key.
|Windies skipper, Jason Holder, says they struggled to put together a complete game. He felt 300 was a par score here and also, their bowlers were not up to the mark today. He admits they lost momentum in the middle. Credits the way Gayle played at the start and how Powell played towards the end. Congratulates Bangladesh for their win and says they were excellent throughout. Ends by saying they sill have a lot to learn but they take a lot of positives from this series.
Bangladesh were not at their best at the start with the ball. They leaked quite a few runs and even on the field. Skipper, Mashrafe Mortaza, was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with two wickets. He along with Mehidy Hasan bowled excellent lengths and didn't allow the Windies batsmen to get hold of them. Mustafizur Rahman was substantial in his initial spell but went for plenty towards the end. Shakib too did the job with the ball but didn't have wickets to show for it.
|Chasing anything above 300, you always need a good start and the openers provided exactly that. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis got Windies off to a very good one. The former missed out on his ton but laid the foundation for others to chase down the target. There will be a few questions about the batting of Shai Hope as he never took off. He had two 50-plus stands with Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer but not at the best of rates. The hosts then lost a couple of wickets and when everything seemed lost
|Bangladesh win the match and take the series 2-1. What a performance from the visitors. Shakib Al Hasan did mention they perform better in the limited-over format and they did exactly that. They could have sealed the series in the second match itself but they have done it today.
|M Rahman to A Nurse, A dot end end! A forward defense I should write. On a length around off, kept out. Mortaza pumps his first in joy, hugs all around, smiles in the dressing room as BANGLADESH WIN BY 18 RUNS!
|49.5 : M Rahman to R Powell, Shorter in length by Mustafizur. Powell tucks it around the corner for a run.
|49.4 : M Rahman to A Nurse, Brilliant stop by Rubel! He bowled a brilliant last over and now contributing in the field as well. A short ball outside off, Nurse cuts it towards point. Rubel there dives to his right and makes a half stop. A run taken.
|49.3 : M Rahman to A Nurse, A dot! So that should surely be it unless the Fizz bowls a no ball or a wide. An off pace delivery on middle, Nurse swings blindly and he misses.
|49.2 : M Rahman to R Powell, Only a single! Is that the game for the Windies? One would feel so. A good change in length, a short ball on middle, Powell pulls it towards deep square leg but only a single results. 21 in 4 now.
|49.1 : M Rahman to R Powell, SIX! There is one of them! 4 more needed! Right in the arc. Full and on middle, Powell swings, he connects and when he hits it it stays hit. Flies over the mid-wicket fence.
|48.6 : R Hossain to R Powell, Take a bow Hossain! He has bowled brilliantly in this penultimate over. Another yorker on middle and off, Powell can only get an inside edge to short fine leg. They take a run. 28 needed of the last over. Where is Carlos Braithwaite?
|48.5 : R Hossain to A Nurse, Pinpoint yorker. This over I think has won it for the visitors. Serves an yorker on leg, hit to mid on for one. 5 singles of 5 balls. Gold dust.
|48.4 : R Hossain to R Powell, Good stop! Saves a certain boundary for his side and it is an excellent over till now. Full ball outside off, Powell gets an inside edge towards the keeper who dives to his left and stops it with one hand. Single taken.
|48.3 : R Hossain to A Nurse, Yorker on off, cut to covers. They quickly change ends.
|48.2 : R Hossain to R Powell, Misses his yorker and dishes out a low full toss on leg, Powell swings and gives it on the bounce to long on. Just one more.
|48.1 : R Hossain to A Nurse, Full and around off, Nurse gets on one knee and slices it with some force along the turf to extra cover. Will gets just one for it.
|47.6 : M Rahman to R Powell, Bangladesh had the game there! Had Mushfiqur hit, Powell was a dead duck. Nevertheless, the Fizz ends with a dot and only 6 comes from this over. Another slower ball on middle, Powell misses the flick to get hit on the pads. The players appeal as the batsman sets off for a run. The umpire shakes his head and in the meantime Nurse sends Powell back. He turns to get in but to his fortune, Rahim misses. 34 in the last two.
|47.5 : M Rahman to A Nurse, Another brilliant delivery. The off pace ball on leg stump, Ashley Nurse is way too early into the scoop. It hits the bottom portion of the bat and goes towards point for a run.
|47.4 : M Rahman to R Powell, Powell makes room and the Fizz follows him. All Powell can do is tuck it through square leg for a run. 5 from the 4 balls bowled, the game is slipping away from the Windies.
|47.3 : M Rahman to R Powell, FOUR! Unlucky for the bowler but the Windies won't mind. They won't mind how they come as long as they come. Another cutter on middle, this one pitches and then turns away. Powell tries to clear the leg side but gets an outside edge, past the short third man fielder and into the fence. Need a few more of these.
|47.2 : M Rahman to R Powell, Fuller on the stumps, not giving room to Powell. He hits it back to the bowler. So a wicket and a dot to begin the 18th over.
|0.0 : Ashley Nurse is the new man in.
|47.1 : M Rahman to J Holder, OUT! In the air... and taken! Mustafizur strikes and this should make him feel a lot better. He had gone for 29 in his last two and he strikes off his very first ball of his new spell. The off cutter on off, this one angles across the batsman. Holder tries to go downtown but the ball goes off the outer half towards long off. Rubel there makes no mistake this time.
|46.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to bowl his 9th over.
|Al Hasan to J Holder, A single to end the over! 11 from it! 40 needed from 3 overs. Holder hits it through mid-wicket for a run.
|Al Hasan to J Holder, WIDE! Shakib bowls it way outside off, expecting the batsman to step out. He does not and a wide signaled.
|46.5 : Al Hasan to R Powell, Again right off the middle but straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. Fuller in length on middle, Powell hits it to Sabbir for a run.
|46.4 : Al Hasan to R Powell, FOUR! NO! Excellent effort from Sabbir in the deep. This one is slightly short and Powell picks the length early. He pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Sabbir there runs to his right, dives and seems to push it back in. The batsmen run two and the umpire goes upstairs to check. Replays roll in and it shows he has done well. Every run is important at this stage and Sabbir has saved two there.
|46.3 : Al Hasan to R Powell, FOUR! And Powell has delivered! A quicker one on middle, Powell swings hard and connects well. The ball in a blink of an eye reaches the mid-wicket fence.
|46.2 : Al Hasan to J Holder, Very full again by Shakib, Holder hits it down towards long on for a run. Shakib too starts his over well. A boundary needed.
|46.1 : Al Hasan to R Powell, Shakib fires this full on the pads, Powell tries to flick but gets it off the inner half towards short fine leg for a run.
|45.6 : Shakib Al Hasan to complete his quota of overs.
|M Mortaza to R Powell, Make that six as Powell brings up his fifty with a single. It has come off just 27 balls and it is because of him the Windies are in the balance. However, his job is yet not done. He eases this down to long on and gets to the other end. That also ends the spell of Mortaza. He was excellent at the start and has finished off even better. Just 11 from his last two and his figures read 10-0-63-2.
|45.5 : M Mortaza to J Holder, In the air... but on the bounce. Another off pace delivery outside off, Holder tries to clear the fence but gets it off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket. Shakib collects it on the bounce and a single results. Just 5 from the over till now.
|45.4 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Brilliant stuff from the Bangladesh skipper. He is giving the batsman no pace to work with and the length is also excellent. Powell whips it down to long on for another single.
|45.3 : M Mortaza to J Holder, Sticking to the slower ball and they are working for him. Holder can only clip it towards deep square leg for a run.
|45.2 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Slower ball on middle, Powell tucks it around the corner. He wanted two but has to settle with a single. Once again Mortaza has started his over well.
|45.1 : M Mortaza to J Holder, Holder does the right thing by hitting it down towards long and giving the strike over to Powell who is hitting them clean and long.
|44.6 : M Rahman to R Powell, SIX! BANG! A maximum to start the over and a maximum to end it. 16 from this one, just the over the Windies needed. Mustafizur misses the yorker by an inch. Powell says thank you so much and lofts it over long on. He moves onto 47 and the Windies need another 57 from 30.
|44.5 : M Rahman to J Holder, Goes very full again outside off, Holder cannot get under it and he just hits it through covers for a run.
|44.4 : M Rahman to R Powell, Lovely from Fizz. This is what he is known for. Another yorker outside off, Powell tries to jam it out but gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. Only a single.
|44.3 : M Rahman to J Holder, Full and outside off, Holder squeezes it out towards point and the batsmen complete a run.
|44.2 : M Rahman to R Powell, Excellent comeback! A yorker outside off, Powell swings but gets an inside edge onto his pads and the batsmen run a single. 7 from 2.
|44.1 : M Rahman to R Powell, SIX! BOOM! Powell is taking the Fizz to the cleaners here. A gift, a full toss but it still has to be put away and Powell does it in style. He sends it sailing over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Bowler under pressure now.
|43.6 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Oh yes! Another cutter, this one stays a touch low. Powell works it down to long on for a run. 73 needed in 36.
|43.5 : M Mortaza to J Holder, Just 4 from the 5 balls bowled as Holder pushes it towards covers. Can the skipper finish it well?
|43.4 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Another single as Powell works it down to long on.
|43.3 : M Mortaza to J Holder, Holder eases this down to mid on for a run. So the first half of this over has belonged to the visitors.
|43.2 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Slower delivery again on middle, Powell works it around the corner and a single results.
|0.0 : Jason Holder is the new man in.
|43.1 : M Mortaza to S Hope, OUT! Hope holes out! His struggle in the middle comes to an end and this could probably work in the favor of the Windies. A slower ball by Mortaza on middle, Hope flicks it uppishly towards Shakib at deep mid-wicket. He comes in a few steps and accepts it.
|42.6 : M Rahman to R Powell, FOUR! He does finish it on a high note. Muscles this slower ball straight down the ground for a boundary. That was a boundary as soon as it left the bat. 78 needed of the last 7 overs.
|M Rahman to R Powell, Wide! Full and wide outside off, Powell misses it but the umpire signals a wide.
|42.5 : M Rahman to R Powell, SIX! Boom! Clean! Picks up the slower ball and hoicks it over mid-wicket for half a dozen. Can Powell end it on a high note?
|42.4 : M Rahman to S Hope, This time the third man was finer and hence they get just a run.
|42.3 : M Rahman to S Hope, Moves across the off pole and looks to paddle it to the off side but once again cannot find the desired the connection. Just a run off the 3 balls.
|42.2 : M Rahman to S Hope, Angles this across Hope who fails to connect with the ball.
|42.1 : M Rahman to R Powell, Slower ball outside off, Powell looks to hit it to the on side but gets a leading edge to the off side. It lands safe and the batsmen cross.
|41.6 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Lofts this ball over mid on for just one. 9 off the over. 18 from the last two. Windies needed to step on the gas now.
|41.5 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Inside edge but it does not go fine enough. Powell throws his bat at this and gets an inside edge. The fielder at short fine leg chases it and keeps it to two.
|41.4 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Length ball on the pads, Powell flicks it in the gap for a couple of runs. Still a very good over from the visitors.
|41.3 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Flicks this off his pads for one.
|41.2 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Awkward bounce and they will pick up the extra run. Length ball outside off, Hope punches it off the front foot towards extra cover. Shakib couldn't collect it properly and the ball rolls past him. A brace results.
|41.1 : M Mortaza to R Powell, 99 more needed form 53 balls. Powell flat bats this down the ground to long on for a run.
|40.6 : M Rahman to S Hope, Excellent stuff from Rahman. Leg cutter outside off, Hope connects with thin air.
|40.5 : M Rahman to S Hope, FOUR! 200 up for the home side. Hope picks his spot and flicks this over the head of short fine leg fielder for a boundary. They need this every over from here.
|40.4 : M Rahman to R Powell, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
|40.3 : M Rahman to R Powell, FOUR! Bad field placement and not the best captaincy. The Fizz serves a cutter outside off, Powell swings and gets a fat outside edge to the vacant third man region. Boundary.
|40.2 : M Rahman to R Powell, Another cutter and Powell can't do anything about it. Reaches for the ball but cannot make contact.
|40.1 : M Rahman to R Powell, Cutter outside off, cut to the man at point. The Fizz has just given away 10 runs in his five overs.
|39.6 : Powerplay 3 has been signalled. 5 fielders can now stand outside the circle. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman to bowl.
|M Mortaza to R Powell, The batsman defends it from within the crease. They pick up a single.
|39.5 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Another drop! But a very tough chance. A good effort in the end by Hasan. A short ball on middle, Powell powers his pull shot towards mid-wicket. Hasan there leaps and stretches both his hands up but the ball bursts through and the batsmen run two.
|39.4 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Slower ball on off, Powell defends it towards covers. Hope wants a run but is rightly sent back by his partner.
|39.3 : M Mortaza to R Powell, Good length on middle, Powell tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|39.2 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Eases this through covers for a run.
|39.1 : M Mortaza to S Hope, Good length on off, Hope times it nicely through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives and saves two runs for his side.
|38.6 : Mashrafe Mortaza is back on.
|Al Hasan to R Powell, FOUR! A much-needed boundary for the hosts. They will need a lot more of these. Slower ball on middle and leg, Powell throws the kitchen sink at it and lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|38.5 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Stays back in the crease and punches it through cover for one.
|38.4 : Al Hasan to R Powell, Powell has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|38.3 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Flicks this through the vacant mid-wicket region for an easy run.
|38.2 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Dot balls adding up. Tries to cut this one past short third man but fails to do so.
|38.1 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Quicker one outside off, Hope goes low to cut it but cannot make contact.
|37.6 : M Hasan to S Hope, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. Just 4 from this over, another tight one from Mehidy and that ends his spell. He finishes with brilliant figures of 10-0-45-1.
|37.5 : Rovman Powell replaces Keiran Powell.
|M Hasan to S Hope, RUN OUT! No it is not going to be his day as his luck runs out. Horrible misunderstanding there. Hope cuts this towards the man at covers, Mashrafe Mortaza. Both the batsmen go for a run but seeing the fielder pick the ball up cleanly, Hope refuses. Powell is at the point of no return and Mortaza lobs it towards the bowler who whips the bails off. Powell is now walking back and the Windies are now staring down the barrel.
|37.4 : M Hasan to S Hope, Shortens his length a touch on middle, this one turns back in. Hope tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|37.3 : M Hasan to K Powell, Run out chance but not taken! Is it going to Powell's day. A catch dropped earlier in the over and then this run out chance. This is flicked towards Mortaza at mid-wicket. Kieran goes for the single. Mashrafe has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Powell was a goner.
|37.2 : M Hasan to S Hope, Fifty for Hope, not at the ideal pace he would have liked but nevertheless he is still out there. Now it is time for him to up the ante and stay there till the end. He works this through mid-wicket for a run to get to that milestone.
|37.1 : M Hasan to K Powell, DROPPED! But take nothing away from that effort. Sabbir did all the hard work there as this ball was chipped towards him at long on. He came running in and then put in the dive. Got two hands to it but fails to hang on. The batsmen take a run. How costly will this prove?
|36.6 : Al Hasan to S Hope, A dot! So it remains only three from the over. Quicker on off, Hope chops it to covers.
|36.5 : Al Hasan to K Powell, Just a single, another good over in process. Just three of it till now. Powell again uses his feet and eases it down to long on for a run.
|36.4 : Al Hasan to K Powell, Uses his feet but Shakib shortens the length. Powell finds the fielder at mid-wicket with his flick.
|36.3 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Slower through the air on middle, Hope tries to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for a run.
|36.2 : Al Hasan to K Powell, Full on the pads, Powell goes for the sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
|36.1 : Al Hasan to K Powell, struggling to find the gaps here are the Windies batsmen. Once again Powell cuts it but finds the man at point.
|35.6 : M Hasan to S Hope, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. Another lovely over by Hasan. 4 and a wicket from it.
|35.5 : M Hasan to K Powell, Powell works it through mid-wicket with the angle to get off the mark.
|35.4 : Kieran Powell strides out to the middle.
|M Hasan to S Hetmyer, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Hetmyer has been done in by the length there. Excellent by Mehidy. He fires this on the stumps, Hetmyer goes back and tries to pull but the ball is a little too full to play that. He misses it as the ball sneaks through and shatters the stumps behind. A big wicket for Bangladesh as the man in form is walking back after getting a start. Windies in trouble here, they need another 130 from 86.
|35.3 : M Hasan to S Hope, Fires it on off, Hope defends it towards covers for a run.
|35.2 : M Hasan to S Hetmyer, Flatter outside off, SH cuts it through point and takes a run.
|35.1 : M Hasan to S Hope, On the pads, Hope tries to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
|34.6 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Quicker on the stumps, Hetmyer pushes it to covers. 6 from the over, a good one for Bangladesh according to the context of the game.
|34.5 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Smart batting, now Hope drives this through covers and takes a run. They need to keep doing this, find a boundary in every over and then nudge the rest for a run.
|34.4 : Al Hasan to S Hope, FOUR! A much-needed one and it has come from the bat of the person who was dropped. A poor ball by Shakib, short and on middle, Hope goes onto the back foot and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|34.3 : Al Hasan to S Hope, The arm ball on middle, Hope pushes it back to the bowler.
|34.2 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, On the pads, Hetmyer works it through square leg for a run.
|34.1 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Fires it on the stumps, Hetmyer guides it to point.
|33.6 : Drinks!
|M Hasan to S Hetmyer, Eases this through covers for a run.
|33.5 : M Hasan to S Hope, A low full toss on off, Hope opens the face of the bat and tries to drive it square on the off side. He finds the fielder at point. A single results.
|33.4 : M Hasan to S Hope, OVERTHROWS! Windies will want many more bonus runs. This is quicker and on off, Hope taps it towards covers and goes for a run. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. There is no one backing up and hence an overthrow results.
|33.3 : M Hasan to S Hetmyer, Tries to pull but does not connect. It goes off the inner half towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|33.2 : M Hasan to S Hope, Hope is happy to work it around the corner and get to the other end.
|33.1 : M Hasan to S Hetmyer, On the shorter side, Hetmyer punches it down to long off for a run.
|32.6 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|32.5 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|32.4 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Sweeps it hard but once again can't find the gap towards deep square leg. Only a brace. This also brings up the 50-run stand between the two. They now need to step on the accelerator.
|32.3 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Pulls it but finds the man at short fine leg.
|32.2 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|32.1 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Flatter on off, SH punches it to covers.
|31.6 : M Hasan to S Hope, Plays the sweep shot but finds the fielder. A dot to end another tight over.
|31.5 : M Hasan to S Hope, In the air... dropped! Rubel is the culprit. He drops a relatively simple chance. Hope tries to go big, he had to there but does not connect properly. There is more height tthan distance as it goes towards long off. Rubel there runs to his right, tries to take it with both hands but drops it. The batsmen take two. The drop probably could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Bangladesh as Hope is struggling out there.
|31.4 : M Hasan to S Hetmyer, Shorter in length on off, SH cuts it through point for a run.
|31.3 : M Hasan to S Hope, Hope this time works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end. 150 up for the Windies. They need another 152.
|31.2 : M Hasan to S Hope, Two dots in a row! Hope tries to caress it through the covers but finds the fielder.
|31.1 : M Hasan to S Hope, Flatter on off, Hope pushes it to covers. A dot.
|M Hasan to S Hetmyer, A false start by the offie. Down the leg side, the keeper fails to collect it cleanly and the batsmen take a run. Also a wide is signaled.
|30.6 : Mehidy Hasan is back on.
|Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Another single to end the over! Singles is something which won't hurt Bangladesh. Shakib once again attacks the stumps, Hetmyer eases it down to long on for a run.
|30.5 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Tries to sweep it fine but finds the fielder at 45.
|30.4 : Al Hasan to S Hope, This time Hope works it with the angle through the leg side and the batsmen cross.
|30.3 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Tucks it with the turn around the corner for a run.
|30.2 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Flatter on middle, Hetmyer goes for a sweep but the ball hits his glove, then onto his helmet and onto the ground.
|30.1 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Uses his feet and hits it past short mid off and down to long off for a run.
|29.6 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Comes in from over the wicket and angles this across the batsman. Hetmyer swings but makes connection with thin air.
|29.5 : R Hossain to S Hope, Short and wide outside off, Hope cuts it towards backward point. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|29.4 : R Hossain to S Hope, Stays in his crease and defends it off his back foot.
|29.3 : R Hossain to S Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|29.2 : R Hossain to S Hope, FOUR! Another similar ball outside off, Hope hangs back and finds the gap through covers for a boundary. A much needed one for the hosts.
|29.1 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Back of a length ball outside off, punched to the off side for one.
|28.6 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Quicker one on off, Hope gets an inside edge far away from the leg stump trying to drive it.
|28.5 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Gives this air on off, Hope drives it superbly but straight to the fielder.
|28.4 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Loopy ball down leg, Hetmyer flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|28.3 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Tucks this around the corner for one. That's 3 runs from 3 balls.
|28.2 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Takes a step ahead and works it down the leg side. Another run added.
|28.1 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Short ball outside off, punched off the back foot through cover-point for one.
|27.6 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Defended off the front foot by Shimron presenting the full face of the bat. Windies need 169 more.
|27.5 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer defends it from within the crease.
|27.4 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Cutter outside off, Hetmyer looks to cut it but cannot make contact. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested.
|27.3 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, FOUR! The old fashioned french-cut and Hetmyer gets a boundary for it. Goes to punch it to the off side but the ball gets a healthy inside edge past the leg pole. The ball races away to the fence.
|27.2 : R Hossain to S Hope, The batsman has punched that ball through the offside. One run added to the total.
|27.1 : R Hossain to S Hope, Back of a length ball around off, given back to the bowler off the inner half.
|26.6 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Fuller one in line of the stumps, whipped for the fielder at mid-wicket to collect.
|26.5 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Tosses this one of the leg side, Hope flicks it to the short fine leg fielder. They take the run as it comes off his pads. Leg bye.
|26.4 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Leans ahead and drives but straight to the man at extra covers.
|26.3 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Takes the pace off this one and lands it outside off, Hope gets it off the inner half back to the bowler trying to drive it.
|26.2 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Bowls this full on the pads of Hetmyer who flicks it to the on side for another run.
|26.1 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Tossed up ball on middle, driven through mid off for an easy run.
|25.6 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Well, he did not there as he rocks back and guides it through point for a brace.
|25.5 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Fuller this time outside off, the batsman goes for a drive through the off side but misses. This is what they should be bowling to him. He is more of a leg side player and he seems to struggle a little to play through the off side.
|25.4 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Top shot! This should get him going! Slightly short on middle, Hetmyer picks the length up early and pulls it over mid-wicket. The ball races away.
|25.3 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Fuller on off, Hetmyer swings but it goes off the inner half through square leg for a couple.
|25.2 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Good length again on middle, SH blocks it towards covers.
|25.1 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Hits the length hard on off, Hetmyer defends it towards mid off.
|24.6 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Tucked away to the on side for nothing. A good over for Shakib besides that boundary. 185 more needed.
|24.5 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Loopy ball on off, driven to cover-point.
|24.4 : Al Hasan to S Hope, FOUR! Great shot from Hope. Moves to the 20s now. Fetches this ball from outside off and swips this through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|24.3 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Tossed up outside off, hope leans ahead and drives it to the fielder at covers.
|24.2 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Slower one outside off, driven to the off side.
|24.1 : Al Hasan to S Hope, Flatter one around off, played back to the bowler.
|23.6 : R Hossain to S Hope, Works this fuller ball to square leg for one.
|23.5 : R Hossain to S Hope, Full on leg, Hope misses his flick and gets on his pads down the leg side.
|23.4 : R Hossain to S Hope, Another one that keeps low. Clearly showing the nature of the pitch. Length ball outside off, Hope looks to pull it but the ball goes under his bat.
|23.3 : R Hossain to S Hope, Played to the point region by Shai.
|23.2 : R Hossain to S Hope, FOUR! First boundary for Hope in 34 balls and it's a good one. Stays in the crease and punches it on the up through the gap through cover-point for a good looking boundary.
|23.1 : R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Back of a length ball outside off, Hetmyer hits it towards mid off and hares to complete the run.
|22.6 : Al Hasan to S Hope, The arm ball on the pads, Hope tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|22.5 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, On the shorter side, Hetmyer does the right thing by playing it with a straight bat. He punches it down to long on for a run.
|22.4 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Floated it up on off, SH defends it.
|22.3 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, Almost! Closer and flatter to the off pole. Hetmyer goes back to cut but it is the wrong shot to play. I will tell you. First, the ball is too close to play it and second, it is on a fuller length. Hetmyer misses his shot and luckily for him, the ball goes agonizingly past the off pole.
|22.2 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|22.1 : Al Hasan to S Hetmyer, A loud shot but the umpire is not interested. Shakib tosses this up on leg stump, SH goes for the sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
|21.6 : Shakib Al Hasan comes back into the attack. An expected change.
|R Hossain to S Hetmyer, Cuts this towards backward point for one. End of a good over for the visitors. They pick the important wicket and give just 2 runs away.
|21.5 : Shimron Hetmyer walks out next.
|R Hossain to C Gayle, OUT! Is this shot come out of frustration? Only Gayle will know and he misses out on a hundred. Rubel takes the pace off the ball and serves it full on middle and leg. Gayle looks to clear the long on fielder but finds Mehidy stationed there. He throws the ball in the air in delight and Bangladesh are ecstatic. They know the importance of this wicket as Gayle can take the game away from you. More 196 runs needed for the hosts.
|21.4 : R Hossain to C Gayle, Slower ball outside off, Gayle fetches for it but cannot put bat to ball.
|21.3 : R Hossain to C Gayle, Fuller this time around off, driven to mid off. The runs have suddenly stopped for the home side.
|21.2 : R Hossain to C Gayle, Stays in the crease and defends it off his back foot.
|21.1 : R Hossain to S Hope, Carves this through cover-point to get to the other end.
|20.6 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Good thinking from the bowler. Gayle was standing out of his crease. Seeing that Rahman bangs it short. Gayle can only duck under it.
|20.5 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Length ball on that fourth stump channel, Gayle drives it to mid off.
|20.4 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Back of a length ball outside off, Gayle square cuts this to point and yells 'NOOOO'.
|20.3 : M Rahman to S Hope, Stays back and taps it to backward point. Dot ball. Windies need 198 runs.
|20.2 : M Rahman to S Hope, Defended off the back foot by SH.
|20.1 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Full down the pads, flicked away to the on side for an easy run. 50 partnership up for these two.
|19.6 : R Hossain to S Hope, Rolls his fingers to this and pitches it outside off, Hope gets low and plays it with soft hands to the off side. He thinks of the run but he is denied by his partner. The partnership is worth 49.
|19.5 : R Hossain to S Hope, Good length ball around the off pole. Hope hangs back and punches it to mid off.
|19.4 : R Hossain to C Gayle, Opens the bat face and helps it to third man. The batsmen cross.
|19.3 : R Hossain to C Gayle, Another cutter outside off, Gayle is pleased to drive it back to the bowler.
|19.2 : R Hossain to C Gayle, Slower one outside off, defended with a straight bat.
|19.1 : R Hossain to C Gayle, Cutter outside off, Gayle pokes at it but can't make contact. The keeper takes it on the bounce.
|18.6 : Rubel Hossain to bowl his first over.
|M Rahman to S Hope, Lands this on middle and leg, Hope opens the bat face to the backward point region.
|18.5 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Full again this time strays it on the pads, Gayle flicks it away to the square leg region for s single.
|18.4 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Fuller one in line of the stumps, played back to the bowler.
|18.3 : M Rahman to S Hope, Length outside off, cut to the backwards point region.
|18.2 : M Rahman to C Gayle, This time Gayle plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|18.1 : M Rahman to S Hope, Shai opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. They cross.
|17.6 : Mahmudullah to S Hope, Hope has driven it through mid on. One more run added to the total. Good come back from the bowler after going for 2 sixes in his first 2 balls. 14 from it though.
|17.5 : Mahmudullah to S Hope, Play and miss! Hope looks to play against the turn and cannot put bat to ball.
|17.4 : Mahmudullah to C Gayle, Ohh!!! That kept really low. Off spinner on middle and leg, Gayle dopes well to get bat on ball to hit it to the on side. One run added to the total.
|17.3 : Mahmudullah to C Gayle, Quicker one outside off, Gayle is happy to leave it alone.
|17.2 : Mahmudullah to C Gayle, SIX! You don't bowl there either. Overpitches this on middle, Gayle gets under it and smokes it over the bowler's head for back-to-back maximums. New ball please.
|17.1 : Mahmudullah to C Gayle, SIX! SHOT! You don't bowl there to Chris Gayle! Short ball down leg. Gayle rocks back and pulls this over mid-wicket for a huge hit.
|16.6 : M Rahman to S Hope, Excellent over from Rahman. Just one from it. Bowls a length ball in line of the stumps, Hope is happy to block it.
|16.5 : M Rahman to S Hope, Good length this from the Fizz. Another back of a length ball on middle and leg, Hope hits it back towards the bowler.
|16.4 : M Rahman to S Hope, Similar ball, Hope hops a tad and bunts it down.
|16.3 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Back of a length ball around off, punched to mid off for a quick run.
|16.2 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Fuller this time on the pads, Gayle gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|16.1 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Length ball down leg, Gayle turns his bat to the on side and blocks it.
|15.6 : Drinks break! Windies need 220 runs in 204 balls at 6.47 rpo.
|Mahmudullah to C Gayle, And now rotates the strike. A lot of maturity in today's Gayle. Punches this off the back foot towards mid off to retain the strike.
|15.5 : Mahmudullah to C Gayle, FOUR! Gayle is getting easy runs here. Wrong line down leg, he flicks it off his pad towards the fine leg region. Boundary.
|15.4 : Mahmudullah to S Hope, Hangs on the back foot and pushes the ball to the off side for a run.
|15.3 : Mahmudullah to S Hope, Straighter one on middle, Hope defends by presenting a full bat.
|15.2 : Mahmudullah to S Hope, Shai rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|15.1 : Mahmudullah to S Hope, In line of the stumps, keeps low, Hope does well to get bat to ball.
|14.6 : Mahmudullah is introduced into the attack.
|M Rahman to C Gayle, OHHH! Once again a delivery misbehaving and causing problems for the batsman. On the leg stump, stays low a touch. Gayle tries to defend but misses too get hit on the pads.
|14.5 : M Rahman to C Gayle, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|14.4 : M Rahman to S Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope punches the ball off the back foot through covers for a run.
|14.3 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Fifty for Gayle but that was brilliantly bowled by Mustafizur. Bowls the slower one on middle, Gayle is completely foxed as he tries to keep it out. It goes off the inner half towards square leg and the batsmen take a run. He gets to the other end and raises his bat and soaks in the applause. He would now want to make it big and he knows if he does, Windies will take the series.
|14.2 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Length ball again on off, Gayle guides it to point.
|14.1 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Back of a length on off, Gayle defends it.
|13.6 : M Hossain to C Gayle, The batsman has driven it through mid off. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|13.5 : M Hossain to C Gayle, SIX! Straight as an arrow and with a lot of power! Tosses this up on middle, once again a little too full. Just where Gayle likes it. He hits it flat over the bowler and it has carried all the way. 229 more needed.
|13.4 : M Hossain to S Hope, Goes back and clips it through mid-wicket with the turn for a run.
|13.3 : M Hossain to C Gayle, On the shorter side, Gayle eases it down to long off for a run.
|13.2 : M Hossain to S Hope, Flatter on middle, Hope punches it down to long on for a run.
|13.1 : M Hossain to S Hope, A full toss on off, Hope drives it to covers.
|12.6 : Mosaddek Hossain is into the attack.
|M Rahman to C Gayle, Another back of a length ball on off, Gayle guides it to point. Just a single of the Fiz's first.
|12.5 : M Rahman to C Gayle, Back of a length on off, Gayle stands tall and defends.
|12.4 : M Rahman to S Hope, Nicely played but only a run. On the shorter side, Hope half pulls it through square leg for a run.
|12.3 : M Rahman to S Hope, On the shorter side outside off, going away with the angle further. Hope tries to cut but gets beaten.
|12.2 : M Rahman to S Hope, Back of a length on off, Hope tries to whip it through mid-wicket but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|12.1 : M Rahman to S Hope, On a length outside off, Hope makes a leave.
|11.6 : Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack.
|M Hasan to S Hope, Slower one in line of the stumps, Hope goes back and hits it towards mid-wicket.
|11.5 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Smart from Gayle. Taps this around the corner to rotate strike.
|11.4 : M Hasan to S Hope, Similar ball on off, Hope leans ahead and drives it to mid on to change ends.
|11.3 : M Hasan to S Hope, Tossed up outside off, driven back towards the bowler.
|11.2 : M Hasan to S Hope, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|11.1 : M Hasan to S Hope, Flatter one on the pads, flicked away to the square leg fielder.
|10.6 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, FOUR! Poor ball to end a successful over! Down the leg side, Gayle nudges it fine down the leg side and the ball races away.
|10.5 : M Mortaza to S Hope, On a length again on off, this one comes back in after pitching. The batsman tries to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for a run.
|10.4 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, Good length on off, Gayle taps it towards cover and gets to the other end.
|10.3 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, Another lovely delivery! On a length around off, this one pitches and then straightens. Gayle pokes at it and gets beaten.
|10.2 : M Mortaza to S Hope, On the middle stump, Hope tucks it around the corner and gets to the other end.
|0.0 : Shai Hope is the new man in.
|10.1 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Lewis is walking back and who has got him? Any guesses? Mashrafe Mortaza is the man once again. Three out of the three times in this series. This one is a beauty. On a length around off, coming in with the angle which means the batsman has to play at it. The ball pitches and then zips off the surface. Lewis tries to drive it on the up but the ball takes the edge and flies towards Rahim. The keeper jumps and takes it. A much-needed breakthrough fo
|9.6 : Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring.
|M Hasan to E Lewis, Yes he can! Only a single as Lewis eases it to long off.
|9.5 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Flatter on off, Lewis off the back foot punches it to covers. It has been a good over till now, can he finish it well?
|9.4 : M Hasan to E Lewis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|9.3 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Quicker on off, Lewis pushes it to covers.
|9.2 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Full on off, Lewis tries to drive but it goes off the inner half towards square leg.
|M Hasan to E Lewis, Down the leg side but the batsman misses the sweep and it is wided.
|9.1 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Floats it up on off, kept out.
|8.6 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, SIX! Stand and deliver! Back of a length ball outside off, Gayle makes room and just flat-bats this over extra cover for a biggie. Pure power on that.
|8.5 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, Defended off the back foot by CG.
|M Mortaza to C Gayle, Wide. The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. The umpire has signalled a wide.
|8.4 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, FOUR! Easy runs this! Slow ball down leg, Gayle just helps it on it's way. No fine leg there and Gayle will get four for it.
|8.3 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Not Out! Lewis is in and they even take the overthrow. Back of a length ball outside off, Lewis cuts it towards backward point. He comes a step ahead but is sent back by Gayle. The fielder there hits his target but Lewis is in. The umpire just wanted to have a look if his bat is in. Replays confirm it and the batsmen take a run as the ball ricochets towards the third man region.
|8.2 : A run out appeal is taken up. The batsman looks to be well in.
|M Mortaza to E Lewis, Swing and miss! Length ball on leg, Lewis makes room and looks to heave this to the on side. Only manages to make contact with thin air.
|8.1 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Fuller in length around off, driven to covers.
|7.6 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Flatter on off, Gayle defends it.
|7.5 : M Hasan to C Gayle, NOT OUT! Missing! Excellent decision by the umpire. Bangladesh lose their only review. He bowls this quicker on middle, Gayle shuffles across and tries to flick but misses. There is a loud appeal which follows but the umpire shakes his head. Mehidy is very confident and he convinces his captain to go for the review. He does so. Time for the replays and it shows no bat involved. Also the leg stump is visible as it struck Gayle on his pads. But the ball is going down leg s
|7.4 : Review time! Bangladesh feel they have Gayle trapped in front. They have gone for the review and look very confident.
|M Hasan to C Gayle, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|7.3 : M Hasan to C Gayle, BEAUTY! Hasan floats this up on off, this one drifts into the batsman, pitches and then straightens. Gayle plays inside the line and gets beaten.
|7.2 : M Hasan to C Gayle, FOUR! A blemish in the field! Not good this by Bangladesh. Mehidy is certainly not happy. This is bowled on the stumps, Gayle tries to go downtown but the ball takes the inner half and goes towards square leg. Mosadek there misfields and the ball races away.
|7.1 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Bowls it on off, Gayle defends it.
|6.6 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Fuller in length on off, Lewis drives it to covers,
|6.5 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Just behind a length on off, Lewis pulls but finds mid-wicket. Both the left handers now looking to score.
|6.4 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, Another quick single! On a length around middle, Gayle opens his body to smash it but since there is no width offered, he defends it towards covers and gets to the other end.
|6.3 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, Back of a length on middle, Gayle nudges it to mid-wicket.
|6.2 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, On the shorter side, Lewis swings but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for a run.
|6.1 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|5.6 : M Hasan to C Gayle, FOUR! STREAKY! Gayle though will take it. A maximum and a boundary to end the over. Full outside off this time. Gayle swings but the ball takes the outside edge, goes over the fielder at first slip and into the fence.
|5.5 : M Hasan to C Gayle, SIX! BOOM! Hasan this time bowls it a little too full and he pays the price. Gayle lofts it easily over the bowler's end and the ball carries all the way.
|5.4 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Nudges it with the angle through mid-wicket and takes a run.
|5.3 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Very full on off, driven back to the bowler.
|M Hasan to E Lewis, WIDE! Fries this down the leg side, Lewis tries to pull but misses.
|5.2 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Tosses it up on off, Lewis drives it to the man at covers.
|M Hasan to E Lewis, Down the leg side, Lewis tries to sweep but misses. A wide signaled.
|5.1 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Quicker on off, Lewis off the back foot defends it.
|4.6 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, Gayle again makes room and slaps it but finds the fielder at covers.
|4.5 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, A little too short on off, coming in with the angle. Lewis tries to pull but gets it off the inner half towards deep square leg for a run.
|4.4 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, FOUR! Too easy! Very full and on the leg stump, Lewis loves it there. He hits it hard through mid on and the ball races away. His first boundary.
|4.3 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, On a length around off, Lewis blocks it.
|4.2 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, The off cutter on the pads, Gayle tucks it around the corner for a run.
|4.1 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Fuller in length on middle, Lewis drives it towards wide mid on for a run.
|3.6 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Good delivery to end the over! Flighted ball outside off, this one pitches and straightens. Gayle does not account for the turn as he tries to defend. He gets beaten, End of another good over by Hasan.
|3.5 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Down the leg side, Lewis misses out on his flick shot. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
|3.4 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Could have been 4 but Hasan misfields. Releases all the pressure he had built. Flatter and on the shorter side. Gayle punches it back towards the bowler. He fumbles and a single is taken.
|3.3 : M Hasan to C Gayle, On the stumps, Gayle drives it back to the bowler. 3 dots in a row.
|3.2 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Slower through the air on off, Gayle tries to hit it through the off side but gets it off the inner half towards the bowler.
|3.1 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Quicker on off, Gayle shuffles across and defends it.
|2.6 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, A single to end the over! On a length around middle, Gayle punches it down towards mid on for a run. 8 runs from this over, a good one for Windies.
|2.5 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, 1000 runs for Evin Lewis in ODIs. The 35th Windies player to reach this mark. He cuts this hard towards point where the fielder dives and makes a half stop. Can't stop the single though.
|2.4 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, Once again moves his front leg out of the way but Mashrafe bowls it closer to his body. Gayle times it towards mid off for a run.
|2.3 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, FOUR! Slapped! Gayle was expecting a length ball there and he got one. He backs away and hits it through covers for the first boundary of the innings.
|2.2 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Shortens his length this time and bowls it on middle, Lewis shuffles inside and tucks it around the corner for a run.
|2.1 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Goes fuller again on middle, no swing on offer. Lewis strokes it back towards the bowler.
|1.6 : M Hasan to C Gayle, An appeal to end the over! Fires this on the pads, Gayle fails to defend and gets pinged on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Going down leg. Another good over comes to an end. However, we did not see Mehidy getting a lot of purchase.
|1.5 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Works this through mid-wicket with the angle and gets off the mark.
|1.4 : M Hasan to E Lewis, Darts it on off, Lewis goes back and punches it to covers.
|1.3 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Fires it on off, Gayle strokes it down to long off for a run.
|1.2 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Gayle uses his feet and seeing that Mehidy shortens his length. Chris blocks it.
|1.1 : M Hasan to C Gayle, Flatter and quicker on off, Gayle lunges forward and keeps it out.
|0.6 : Mehidy Hasan will bowl with the second new ball.
|M Mortaza to E Lewis, A good finish for Lewis. He finally times one. Mashrafe bowls this a touch fuller outside off, Evin leans ahead and strokes it off the middle but finds the fielder at covers. A good first over by the visitors' skipper comes to an end.
|0.5 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, This one stays low! Signs of the pitch becoming a lot tougher to bat? Well we surely did not see this when the Windies were bowling. Mashrafe lands it on a length outside off, Lewis tries to keep it out but is beaten by the low bounce.
|0.4 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Lovely length once again. Outside off, Evin makes another leave.
|0.3 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Extra bounce and that has been nicely played! On a length around off, this one takes off after pitching. Lewis does well to play it with soft hands as the ball hits the top portion of the bat.
|0.2 : M Mortaza to E Lewis, Straightaway comes around the wicket to Lewis and lands it on a length outside off, it has been left alone.
|0.1 : M Mortaza to C Gayle, Windies are underway and once again, like we have seen throughout this series, Gayle goes for a quick run and makes it. He drops this length ball in front of the fielder at covers and takes a quick single.
|0.0 : We are back for the chase! Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis will open the batting for the Windies. The former will be on strike and he will face Mashrafe Mortaza who will bowl with the first new ball. Here we go...