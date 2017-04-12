share
United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score, 1st T20, Papua New Guinea in United Arab Emirates, 3 T20 International Series, 2017, April 12, 2017

PNG 6/1 (2)
Live
CRR: 3
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs : . 1 . . w . | . . 4
Last bat : Vani Moreac Ghulam Shabber b Sultan Ahmed0(3b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:1/1 (0.5 Ovs)
Commentary :
1.3 : A Raza to T Ura, FOUR.
1.2 : A Raza to T Ura, No run.
1.1 : A Raza to T Ura, No run.
0.6 : S Ahmed to L Siaka, No run.
0.5 : S Ahmed to V Morea, OUT c Ghulam Shabber b Sultan Ahmed. Papua New Guinea have lost their first wicket.
0.4 : S Ahmed to V Morea, No run.
0.3 : S Ahmed to V Morea, No run.
0.2 : S Ahmed to T Ura, 1 run.
0.1 : S Ahmed to T Ura, No run.