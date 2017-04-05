|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 4 . . . . | 1 4 0nb 6 w . 4
|Last bat : Shikhar Dhawanc Sachin Baby b Stuart Binny40(31b5x40x6) SR:129.03, FoW:93/2 (10.3 Ovs)
|13.1 : S Watson to Y Singh, FOUR.
|12.6 : A Choudhary to Y Singh, 1 run.
|SHANE WATSON is back on.
|12.5 : A Choudhary to Y Singh, Wide! Serves it well wide outside off, Yuvraj leaves it alone. The umpire signals wide.
|A Choudhary to Y Singh, Length delivery wide outside off, Yuvraj guides it to the left of third man. Mills is the man there, who fumbles again and the batsmen pick up a couple.
|12.4 : A Choudhary to Y Singh, Short outside off, Yuvraj doesn't expect it and lets it go through.
|12.3 : A Choudhary to Y Singh, FOUR! Yuvi on fire! Back of a length delivery outside off, Yuvraj pulls it hard over mid-wicket for a boundary. Stand and deliver stuff from Yuvraj. 14 runs off the over already.
|12.2 : A Choudhary to Y Singh, SIX! Top notch! Full outside off, Yuvraj stands tall and lofts it over mid off. Times it so sweetly that the ball sails over the fence for a maximum.
|12.1 : A Choudhary to Y Singh, FOUR! Pitched on a length wide outside off, Yuvraj stays back and looks to slash it. Gets an under edge and the ball races past the keeper to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|11.6 : S Aravind to Y Singh, Angling away from Yuvraj, played through to third man for a single.
|ANIKET CHOUDHARY is back on. He has a slip in place.
|11.5 : S Aravind to Y Singh, FOUR! Fuller on middle and leg, Yuvraj just flicks it off his boots over mid-wicket for a boundary. That's a great pick up shot.
|11.4 : S Aravind to M Henriques, Outside off, sliced over backward point for a single.
|11.3 : S Aravind to Y Singh, Angling away from the southpaw, Yuvi guides it with ease towards third man for another single.
|11.2 : S Aravind to Y Singh, Length delivery outside off, chopped to point.
|11.1 : S Aravind to M Henriques, Pitched outside off, guided to third man for a single.
|10.6 : S Binny to Y Singh, Delicate touch! Length delivery, angling away, Yuvraj just ramps it fine to third man. Mills the fielder there fumbles and the batsmen take another couple.
|10.5 : S Binny to Y Singh, Wide outside off, guided through backward point. There's a huge gap there and a brace is taken with ease.
|10.4 : S Binny to M Henriques, Fuller length delivery, angling in, Henriques pushes it gently off the front foot to left of mid-wicket for a single.
|10.3 : S Binny to S Dhawan, OUT! BINNY STRIKES! The change works for Bangalore. Dhawan tries to take on Binny and charges down the wicket to this length delivery. Goes through with his heave but doesn't connect it cleanly. It flies towards long on, where Baby runs to his left and takes a well-judged catch with a reverse cup. That's a good breakthrough for Bangalore. End of a valuable 74-run stand!
|YUVRAJ SINGH is the new man in.
|10.2 : S Binny to S Dhawan, FOUR! Length delivery, angling across. Dhawan kneels down and laps-sweeps it past short fine leg for a boundary. Moves to 40!
|10.1 : S Binny to M Henriques, Starts with a mediocre length delivery outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.6 : A Choudhary to S Dhawan, Shortish and wide outside off, Dhawan looks to slash at it but misses. Jadhav fails to gather it cleanly.
|STUART BINNY is into the attack now.
|9.5 : A Choudhary to M Henriques, On middle and leg, Henriques flicks it through the leg side for a single.
|9.4 : A Choudhary to S Dhawan, DHAWAN SURVIVES! It's pacy bumper and he gets a top edge on the pull. It's go high in the air to mid on. Lands safe and they get a single. Watson at mid off was probably a bit lazy as he tried to get under the skier.
|9.3 : A Choudhary to M Henriques, On middle and leg, worked to mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : A Choudhary to S Dhawan, Length ball outside off, punchy drive to sweeper cover for a single.
|9.1 : A Choudhary to S Dhawan, Back of a length around off, Dhawan steps out to play a pull across the line but misses.
|8.6 : Y Chahal to M Henriques, Fuller around off, heaved away towards deep mid-wicket where Head lets it through while trying to attack the ball. The batsmen take the second run as Mandeep covers up behind him.
|Time out taken. Excellent start for Hyderabad despite losing their skipper early. Both batsmen looking ominous, Bangalore badly need a wicket.
|ANIKET CHOUDHARY comes back on.
|8.5 : Y Chahal to M Henriques, Flatter and short outside off, stays back and cuts it through point for a couple. Good running!
|8.4 : Y Chahal to S Dhawan, Loopy and outside off, Dhawan nails the sweep but there is a man at deep mid-wicket. Just a single.
|8.3 : Y Chahal to M Henriques, Flatter around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : Y Chahal to S Dhawan, Drifting in around middle, worked away behind square leg for a single.
|8.1 : Y Chahal to S Dhawan, JUST SAFE! Chahal bowls this wider outside off on seeing Dhawan giving the charge. The southpaw goes through with the stroke and just lifts it over a leaping Watson at extra cover. It goes to the deep for a brace.
|7.6 : T Head to S Dhawan, Fuller on middle, leans across and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|7.5 : T Head to M Henriques, Fired in outside off, stabbed to the off side for a single.
|7.4 : T Head to M Henriques, SIX! SMOKED! Flatter outside off, Henriques steps out to that one and lofts it way over long on for a massive maximum. That's a towering strike from the Australian to his fellow countryman.
|7.3 : T Head to S Dhawan, Floated around off, steps out and works it to long on for a single.
|7.2 : T Head to M Henriques, Flatter outside off, punched off the back foot to long on for a single.
|7.1 : T Head to S Dhawan, Darted in around off, pushed gently towards extra cover. Single taken.
|6.6 : Y Chahal to S Dhawan, Loopy and outside off, driven to long off for a single to keep strike.
|TRAVIS HEAD is introduced into the attack now.
|6.5 : Y Chahal to M Henriques, Floated outside off, Henriques mistimes the drive towards cover.
|6.4 : Y Chahal to S Dhawan, On a length outside off, gets back and cuts it to short third man. Mills fires a wayward throw at the keeper's end and the batsmen get a single off the overthrow.
|6.3 : Y Chahal to M Henriques, Flighted around off, leans into it and works it to long on for a single.
|6.2 : Y Chahal to M Henriques, Drifting in on a length outside off, blocked off the back foot to the off side.
|6.1 : Y Chahal to S Dhawan, Drops it short around middle, keeps a bit low and Dhawan stays back to whip it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : S Watson to S Dhawan, Very full and outside off, squeezed through the covers for a single.
|YUZVENDRA CHAHAL comes back on.
|5.5 : S Watson to S Dhawan, FOUR! FOURTH BOUNDARY OF THE OVER! Dhawan is on fire! Shortish around middle, swivels and controls the pull over backward square leg. Fine placement and that's another boundary to the opener. What a start this is for the hosts!
|5.4 : S Watson to S Dhawan, FOUR! SPANKED! Watson hasn't started well. This is a full toss outside off, Dhawan needs no second invitation as he thrashes this through cover for a boundary. The Bangalore skipper is under serious pressure early in the spell.
|5.3 : S Watson to S Dhawan, Almost a yorker outside off, Dhawan can only dig it out in time.
|5.2 : S Watson to S Dhawan, FOUR! SHOT! Dhawan wants to unsettle Watson. Charges down the track to a length ball and blasts it straight back past the bowler. The ball races away to the long off fence for a boundary.
|5.1 : S Watson to S Dhawan, FOUR! Easy pickings! Watson starts with a length ball on middle and leg, Dhawan gets across to that one and lobs it cleanly over backward square leg. Used the pace of the bowler well to get a boundary.
|4.6 : S Aravind to M Henriques, Length ball around off, nips in a touch as Henriques gets rapped on the pads as the ball goes to the keeper on the bounce. Muted appeal for lbw but turned down. Probably height was the issue there.
|SHANE WATSON comes on to bowl.
|4.5 : S Aravind to M Henriques, FOUR! HAMMERED! Shortish around middle, Henriques sits on the back foot and nails the pull through square leg. Terrific strike and the ball races to the fence for a boundary. He is looking in good touch.
|4.4 : S Aravind to M Henriques, Slower ball outside off, Henriques picks it early and lifts it over cover. Not that much in control but clears the infield easily. A couple to the total.
|4.3 : S Aravind to S Dhawan, Length ball around off, Dhawan steps out and works it towards wide mid on for a single.
|4.2 : S Aravind to M Henriques, Good length around middle, Henriques pushes it off the back foot to the right of mid on for a single.
|4.1 : S Aravind to S Dhawan, Back of a length outside off, tapped off the back foot to cover-point. Single taken.
|3.6 : Y Chahal to S Dhawan, Floated around middle, steps out and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|SREENATH ARAVIND comes on to bowl.
|3.5 : Y Chahal to M Henriques, COMEDY OF ERRORS! Flatter and a touch short outside off, Henriques punches it off the back foot towards deep cover for a single. He wanted the second run and was charging down the track. Replays show that Dhawan had called initially but then said no. Henriques kept charging and then had very little chance to get back in time. However, the throw is at the wrong end although Jadhav had chance to fire a direct hit at the bowler's end. Henriques puts in a dive but would
|3.4 : Y Chahal to S Dhawan, Drifting in around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|3.3 : Y Chahal to S Dhawan, Loopy and outside off, Dhawan leans into it and defends solidly on to the track.
|3.2 : Y Chahal to M Henriques, Pushed through quicker around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|3.1 : Y Chahal to M Henriques, Flatter outside off, sits on the back foot and defends it well solidly.
|2.6 : T Mills to M Henriques, Fuller and outside off, pushed gently to extra cover for a single.
|Time for some spin. YUZVENDRA CHAHAL comes on to bowl.
|2.5 : T Mills to S Dhawan, Length ball angling into Dhawan, he just plays a nice pick up shot towards fine leg. One bounce to the fielder for a single.
|2.4 : T Mills to M Henriques, Again the length is on the shorter side around off, Henriques uses his wrists well to manipulate it behind square leg. Won't reach the fence but he will get three.
|2.3 : T Mills to M Henriques, Short of a length closer to off stump, slower ball and Henriques gets an inside edge on to the pads.
|2.2 : T Mills to M Henriques, Back of a length outside off, punched off the back foot to the off side.
|2.1 : T Mills to S Dhawan, On middle and leg, Dhawan flicks it away on the leg side for a single.
|1.6 : A Choudhary to M Henriques, FOUR! HAMMERED! Short and wide outside off, Henriques seizes on the width and cuts it powerfully through point to find the fence.
|1.5 : A Choudhary to M Henriques, Shortish around off, Henriques gets a bottom edge on the bounce to gully.
|1.4 : A Choudhary to D Warner, OUT! GONE! Choudhary has his revenge and it's a massive strike this! Not a wicket-taking ball, it's short and wide outside off but Warner ends up steering it uppishly straight to a leaping Mandeep Singh at backward point. Soft dismissal and the Bangalore camp is elated. They know how big this wicket is.
|MOISES HENRIQUES walks out to bat.
|1.3 : A Choudhary to D Warner, Length ball around leg stump, nudged deftly down the leg side to the right of Jadhav who stops it well. Oh no, the debutant has overstepped. Tragedy for the young man so early in his spell.
|Free Hit coming up.
|A Choudhary to D Warner, SIX! THAT'S HUGEEEEEE! Warner takes full toll of the Free Hit! Back of a length outside off, he gets underneath it and muscles it high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. That went high and deep into the crowd.
|Field change as the slip has been taken out.
|1.2 : A Choudhary to D Warner, FOUR! UP AND OVER! Full and outside off, in the slot for Warner and he lifts it easily over mid off. Goes to the fence on a few bounces. Cannot bowl there to this man, he'll massacre you.
|1.1 : A Choudhary to S Dhawan, Back of a length outside off, Dhawan rises on his toes to tap it to the left of extra cover for a sharp single.
|0.6 : T Mills to S Dhawan, Once again Dhawan misses the flick and the ball rolls off the pads on the leg side. They take a leg bye.
|The debutant, ANIKET CHOUDHARY to share the new ball.
|0.5 : T Mills to D Warner, Two Wides! That's a shocker from Mills, loses his radar and spears it way down the leg side, wide called and the batsmen cross over as Jadhav fumbles.
|T Mills to S Dhawan, Good length angled in around middle, comes in with the angle to rap Dhawan on the pads as he misses the flick.
|0.4 : T Mills to D Warner, Shortish outside off, stays back and dabs it to the off side.
|0.3 : T Mills to D Warner, FOUR! FINDS THE FENCE! The skipper is off and running. Another back of a length ball outside off, almost similar to the first ball but this time Warner times the back foot punch to perfection. Splits the gap at cover-point to find the fence.
|0.2 : T Mills to D Warner, Fuller length and directed at the sticks, Warner works it towards short mid-wicket. Thought of the single but is sent back just in time as Chahal misses the shy at the keeper's end.
|0.1 : T Mills to D Warner, Back of a length outside off, there was width on offer but Warner mistimes the back foot punch to short cover. Mills got away there.
|0.0 : Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2017 Indian T20 League. It's that time of the year when international rivalries are temporarily forgotten and new franchise friendships are born. As has been the case over the last nine years, we should be in for another entertaining tournament. Title holders Hyderabad host last year's runners-up Bangalore in the cup opener today. The visitors are depleted with injuries to their big guns but still have decent firepower while Hyderabad look balanced with n
|TOSS - David Warner tosses the coin. 'Heads' is the call from Shane Watson and 'Heads' it is. Bangalore win the toss and opt to field first.
|Bangalore skipper, Shane Watson says that his team has had enough practice. Informs that they have had a couple of injuries but they have a great squad. ANIKET CHOUDHARY and TYMAL MILLS to make debuts for Bangalore.
|Hyderabad skipper, David Warner says that it's a ground where you can chase but isn't too disappointed with the toss. Reckons that there's no pressure of defending the title. Adds that the guys came together a few weeks back and have had great practice sessions. RASHID KHAN makes his tournament debut while Ashish Nehra comes back after an injury-filled last season.
|Right then, we are all set to get underway. The players and umpires are making their way out to the middle. DAVID WARNER and SHIKHAR DHAWAN to open the batting for Hyderabad. It shall be TYMAL MILLS to take the new ball for Bangalore. A lone slip in place. Here we go!