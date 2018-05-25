|Batsmen
|0.5 : S Mavi to S Dhawan, 1 run.
|0.4 : S Mavi to S Dhawan, Great line and length, pitches it full and around middle, shaping away sharply. Dhawan stays back to cover the line and lets it go.
|0.3 : S Mavi to S Dhawan, Angling away from the batsman, on a shortish length again, Dhawan makes a leave.
|0.2 : S Mavi to W Saha, Fine delivery, pace and good bounce, moving back in, Saha fails to work it around and is hit on the body. The ball rolls in front of point, Saha has no idea where the ball is but Dhawan calls him through for a quick single. Given as a run, so maybe some inside edge involved.
|0.1 : S Mavi to W Saha, Wide! Big swing first up. It lands on a shortish length around off and moves down the leg side, Saha fails to work it around and Karthik collects it with a dive to his left.
|S Mavi to W Saha, Once again some visible movement for Mavi. Delivers it on a back of a length outside off, it holds its line a but but then curls away as Saha leaves it alone.
|0.0 : There is a saying - 'Pressure is a privilege, it's what you do with it that matters!' Believe me, there will be tons of pressure on both teams playing here at the Eden Gardens and let's see which team deals with it the best. Kolkata are on the rise after registering four back-to-back wins while Hyderabad after flying high throughout the league stages have hit the roadblock. On a losing rut at the moment, will the Orange Army deliver when it matters the most? Momentum is with the home team withou
|Pitch report - Graeme Smith doing the pitch report observes and opines that this is a better surface than the other night. Adds that the conditions are drier than the previous game. Expects the spinners to come to the party even though there's a bit of grass cover. Ends saying it should be a good all-round game.
|Toss - Kane Williamson flips the coin, Dinesh Karthik calls it correctly and KOLKATA WILL FIELD!
|Dinesh Karthik says that they have done well chasing and want to do that again. Adds that they have learnt from the last game where they fought hard, bounced back hard and won the game. Further says that two good teams are playing today and they will look to play good cricket. Informs about their only change, Javon Searles makes way for Shivam Mavi.
|Kane Williamson says runs on the board first up sounds good to him. Mentions the surface looks good and is backing his side to do the job. Wants his team to improve in such a crunch game and backs all the boys. Adds he's told his side to play with freedom and just express themselves despite the situation. Ends saying there are three changes - Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda and Khaleel Ahmed come in for Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami and Sandeep Sharma.
|Kane Williamson rings the famous bell at the Eden Gardens. Fireworks go off as the match officials walk through the red carpet. The Kolkata players follow them and now it's the turn of the Hyderabad openers, Wriddhiman Saha and Shikhar Dhawan to take the centre stage. Shivam Mavi to begin proceedings with the new ball. A slip in place. All set, here we go...