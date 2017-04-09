|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 . 1 1 | . . 4 4 1 1
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|3.2 : A Nehra to J Roy, FOUR.
|3.1 : A Nehra to J Roy, Down the leg side to start with, Roy goes for the cheeky switch hit but misses it completely this time.
|2.6 : B Sharma to J Roy, Roy camps back and punches it towards mid off for a single.
|Ashish Nehra is brought in for a bowl.
|2.5 : B Sharma to J Roy, FOUR! Dancing shoes on! Tossed up in the line of the stumps, Roy dances down the track and lofts it over the mid on region for a boundary.
|2.4 : B Sharma to J Roy, FOUR! Brute force! Short delivery into the stumps, Roy pulls that brutally through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|2.3 : B Sharma to J Roy, Down the leg side, Roy goes for the reverse sweep. He mistimes it as he gets a leading edge over covers for a couple.
|2.2 : B Sharma to J Roy, Roy dances down the track and drives it back to the bowler.
|2.1 : B Sharma to B McCullum, Fuller delivery in the line of the stumps, McCullum clips it towards wide of mid on for a single.
|1.6 : B Kumar to B McCullum, Into the pads, McCullum shuffles a bit and flicks it through square leg for a single to keep strike.
|1.5 : B Kumar to J Roy, Angling into the pads, Roy clips it through square leg for a single.
|1.4 : B Kumar to J Roy, FOUR! Good shot! Another length delivery in the line of the stumps, Roy makes room and swats it over covers for a boundary. This man seems dangerous.
|1.3 : B Kumar to J Roy, FOUR! First of the day! Good length and swinging in, Roy is done waiting as he dances down the track to smash this over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|1.2 : B Kumar to J Roy, Inswing this time from a good length, Roy defends it from the higher part of the bat towards the fielder at mid on.
|1.1 : B Kumar to J Roy, Good length delivery swinging away, this guy seems to extract movement from the word go. Jason Roy gets behind the line of the ball and punches it towards the fielder at mid off.
|0.6 : B Sharma to J Roy, Floated outside off, Roy pushes it through mid off for a single. He will keep strike. End of a good over for Hyderabad.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar will bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : B Sharma to B McCullum, On the pads, McCullum clips it on the leg side for a single.
|0.4 : B Sharma to B McCullum, Short and wide outside off, Brendon McCullum stays in his crease and cuts it towards the fielder at point.
|0.3 : B Sharma to J Roy, Flatter and short delivery angling into the pads, Roy clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|0.2 : B Sharma to J Roy, Down the leg side, Roy nudges this one straight to the fielder at short fine leg. No runs taken.
|0.1 : B Sharma to J Roy, Tossed up in the line of the stumps, angling in. Jason Roy stays in his crease and defends the first ball of the match.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome for the sixth match of the Indian T20 league between Hyderabad and Gujarat. The defending champions have started their campaign with a roar and will be hoping to continue in the same vein. They will also be really happy with the performance of their new addition Rashid Khan.
|The visitors, on the other hand, will want to get their first points on the board after a heavy loss in the first game. They possess one of the strongest batting units in the tournament and will hope to improve their performance with the ball. Expect a cracker!
|TOSS - HYDERABAD WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO BOWL!
|Hyderabad skipper, David Warner reckons that it is always good to win the first game. Appreciates his players for playing really well. Ends by saying that the weather is really hot but they are ready for it.
|Gujarat skipper, Suresh Raina says they would have batted second also so doesn't know what will happen. Mentions there are two changes, Basil Thampi and Tejas Baroka will replace Shadab Jakati and Manpreet Gony. (On where to improve) He exclaims they have to take wickets in the first six overs and they have enough experience in their side for that.
|Gujarat XI - Jason Roy, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina(c), Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik(w), Dwayne Smith, Praveen Kumar, Tejas Baroka, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik, Basil Thampi.
|Hyderabad XI - David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naman Ojha(w), Ben Cutting, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Ashish Nehra.
|The players and umpires are making their way out in the middle. Brendon McCullum and Jason Roy will open with the bat for Gujarat. Bipul Sharma will start the proceedings with the ball for Hyderabad. Here we go...