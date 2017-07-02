|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Solomon Mirec Niroshan Dickwella b Nuwan Pradeep0(5b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:11/1 (3.1 Ovs)
|9.6 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Fuller in length from round the wicket, Ervine pushes it back down the wicket. The bowler goes to his left and stops the ball. A decent Powerplay for both the sides. Zimbabwe will be happy to have not lost more than a wicket here. The hosts will be happy that they have kept the runs down.
|Powerplay 2 signaled. Four fielders are now allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the next thirty overs.
|Lakshan Sandakan comes on for a bowl. A slip in place for him.
|9.5 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Length ball around off, Ervine pushes it towards covers from his crease.
|9.4 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Shorter in length around middle and off, Ervine gets out of the way in time.
|9.3 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Full outside off, driven nicely to mid off by the batsman.
|9.2 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Back of a length outside off, Ervine punches it between cover and cover-point fielder. The fielder chases it down and keeps them to a couple of runs.
|9.1 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Shortish and wide outside off, Ervine throws his bat at it but cannot connect.
|8.6 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Gets away with one. Short again, wide again, Hamilton miss out this time as he finds the point fielder on his cut shot.
|8.5 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Length ball around off, Masakadza jumps across to clip it away but is hit on his pads. There is an appeal for lbw but it struck the batsman outside off. Better line and length this time.
|8.4 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, FOUR! That is what Chameera has to work on! Short and pretty wide outside off, Masakadza waits for it and crunches it through point for a boundary. Good on Hamilton there to not lose his cool after the previous deliveries.
|8.3 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Masakadza makes the adjustment to get across and put this short one away but still cannot put it away. Chameera collects the ball and mimes the throw. This is good bowling by the young Lankan.
|8.2 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Similar length, Masakadza again fails to middle his cut shot. Chameera has begun well despite providing width at times.
|8.1 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, WIDE! Short and wide outside off, Masakadza looks to flay it through but misses. The umpire signals it wide.
|D Chameera to H Masakadza, Shortish outside off, Hamilton mistimes his cut towards covers.
|7.6 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Length ball outside off, Ervine stands tall and crunches his punch to covers. Another good stop from the fielder. Sri Lanka need a lot more of this. Just two runs from the over.
|7.5 : N Pradeep to H Masakadza, Good length outside off, guided down to third man for a single.
|7.4 : N Pradeep to H Masakadza, Stays in his crease and defends this one.
|7.3 : N Pradeep to H Masakadza, Hurls it outside off on a length, a swing and miss from the batsman.
|7.2 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Good work again! Outside off on a fuller length, Ervine drives it to the right of mid off and takes off. Sandakan covers good ground and stops the ball. Only a single taken.
|7.1 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Ervine crashes this one towards covers where the fielder makes a superb stop. That was heading to the ropes.
|6.6 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Angles it around off on a fuller length, Masakadza looks to drive it through but gets it off the inner half towards mid on.
|6.5 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Similar length outside off, Masakadza punches it towards covers on the up.
|6.4 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Good length outside off, Hamilton comes forward and lets it go.
|6.3 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, FOUR! Good shot! Short and wide outside off, this time Masakadza crashes it to the right of the point fielder for a boundary. He was trying the same thing on the previous ball.
|6.2 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Back of a length outside off, nips in, Masakadza wants to force it through but is beaten by the inward movement. He stares at the deck after that.
|6.1 : D Chameera to H Masakadza, Hurls it outside off on a length, left alone by Masakadza.
|5.6 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Nervy start for Ervine! Outside off on a length, Ervine looks to place it on the off side but is beaten all ends up. That was not a convincing shot by him.
|Early change, Dushmantha Chameera brought on for a bowl.
|5.5 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, This time Ervine is happy to let one go as it is wide outside off.
|5.4 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Almost works! Angles it around off, Ervine looks to drive it through covers but is beaten all ends up. That was bowled from wide of the crease and it was the angle that did Craig in.
|5.3 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, FOUR! Crashed! Short and wide from Pradeep, Ervine does not miss out and cuts it behind backward point for a boundary. Craig waited for this one and executed his shot to perfection.
|Pradeep goes round the wicket.
|5.2 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Sharp bouncer from Pradeep on middle and leg, Ervine ducks under it. The umpire signals it one for the over.
|Slight delay in play as there seems to be some issue near the sightscreen.
|5.1 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Full outside off, driven towards mid off by Ervine.
|4.6 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Outside off tempting Masakadza but the batsman resists it and lets it go through to the keeper.
|4.5 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Length ball around off, Hamilton comes forward and defends it.
|4.4 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Full again, this time it is driven straight to the fielder at mid on.
|4.3 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|4.2 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, FOUR! And again! Malinga angles it on the stumps, Hamilton shows the full face of the bat and gets it to the right of the bowler. The ball races away to the ropes. The two batsmen almost collide in the process of completing the first run. Masakadza has a history of being run out.
|4.1 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, FOUR! Nicely done! Full outside off, Masakadza drives it back to the left of the bowler for a lovely boundary. That was sweetly timed. He has begun well here.
|3.6 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Full but down the leg side, Ervine cannot clip it through as the ball strikes him on the pads.
|3.5 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Length outside off, left alone by Craig.
|3.4 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, This time he strays on the pads and is clipped through backward square leg for a couple.
|3.3 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, An action replay of the previous delivery! Pradeep bowls it outside off on a length, Ervine looks to put bat to ball but misses it completely.
|3.2 : N Pradeep to C Ervine, Doles it outside off, Ervine looks to drive it through the covers but fails to connect.
|3.1 : N Pradeep to S Mire, OUT! The hero of the last game has to depart! Pradeep bowls it just outside off on a back of a length, Mire looks to push it through the line but gets an outside edge. The ball flies nicely to Dickwella who takes it safely. Nuwan has struck early and Solomon has to walk back for a duck. What a leveler the game of cricket is.
|2.6 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|2.5 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, No ball! Full outside off, Hamilton drives it back to the bowler who stops it in his followthrough. It is a no ball for overstepping. More worries for Lasith.
|Free Hit coming up....
|L Malinga to H Masakadza, FOUR! Takes full toll! Full and outside off, Masakadza drives it wide of the cover fielder for a boundary. This is a good start for the tourists.
|2.4 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, FOUR! Smashed! Width from Malinga outside off, Masakadza crunches it through covers for a boundary.
|2.3 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Masakadza comes forward and pushes it towards mid off.
|2.2 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Shorter in length around middle, Masakadza shapes to pull at first but then lets it go over him.
|2.1 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Fuller around off, Masakadza defends it watchfully.
|1.6 : N Pradeep to S Mire, Shortish outside off, left alone by Solomon.
|1.5 : N Pradeep to H Masakadza, Masakadza punches this one towards mid off. The fielder dives but cannot stop the ball. A single results.
|1.4 : N Pradeep to H Masakadza, Good length outside off, Hamilton plays inside the line of that one and is beaten all ends up.
|1.3 : N Pradeep to S Mire, Short ball again, Mire looks to pull but gets hit on his arm. Masakadza calls him through for a run. There is a direct hit at the striker's end but no harm done. First runs for the visitors in form of a leg bye.
|1.2 : N Pradeep to S Mire, A tad short outside off, Mire punches it towards the off side with an angled bat.
|1.1 : N Pradeep to S Mire, Angles this on the stumps, Mire defends it.
|0.6 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Punches this one on the up towards covers.
|Nuwan Pradeep to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|0.5 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Turns this one towards the leg side.
|0.4 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Hamilton keeps this one out watchfully.
|0.3 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, DROPPED! Not needed at all! Malinga bowls this fuller and on the stumps, Masakadza looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards second slip. Kusal Mendis looks to have it in control before spilling it out. Sri Lanka have started normally and they will want to change that. Poor Malinga though.
|0.2 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Good length outside off, Masakadza looks to push at this one outside off but is beaten all ends up.
|0.1 : L Malinga to H Masakadza, Good length outside off, Masakadza defends it watchfully towards point.
|0.0 : Hello everyone and welcome to the coverage of the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Galle. The hosts having lost the first game of the series will be itching to come good today. Their bowling has lacked the aggressive intent to take wickets and Angelo Mathews will want to turn things around rather quickly.
|The visitors on the other hand will want to carry on the good work. They were brilliant with the bat and will aim to not let up of the intent they showed. Graeme Cremer will know that you can't always chase down 300, especially in Sri Lanka so he will need a better performance from his bowlers. Should be a good contest with no rain, hopefully. There was rain earlier which meant there were covers in place.
|PITCH REPORT - Russel Arnold reckons that the pitch is similar to the one in the first ODI. He expects plenty of runs again. He wants the spinners to bowl slower through the air. He opines that he will bat first as the pitch will slow down.
|TOSS - Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to field.
|Sri Lanka skipper, Angelo Mathews says that they are bowling due to the conditions. He thinks that the wicket is damp and he wants to take the advantage early. He is not sure of the score on this wicket and adds that they want to keep them to a minimum. Mentions that they did not panic. Informs that they just want to play good cricket. Three changes for them. Hasaranga comes in with Dushmantha Chameera. The two spinners are out along with Lahiru Madhushanka.
|Zimbabwe skipper, Graeme Cremer says that he would have batted first. Reckons that it was a historic victory last time around where they chased a mammoth total down. Mentions that they will look to recreate the same magic even today. Informs that everyone was happy when they chased the total down in the last game. Ends by saying that they can beat any team on their day and they are also looking to carry on with the momentum.
|The players are out in the middle. Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza come out to bat. Lasith Malinga to begin the proceedings.
|Craig Ervine is the new man in.