|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 1 . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Kusal Mendisc & b Graeme Cremer86(80b8x41x6) SR:107.50, FoW:180/3 (31.3 Ovs)
|38.1 : D Tiripano to A Mathews, 1 run.
|37.6 : G Cremer to A Mathews, Sweeps the ball to deep square leg for a run. Cremer has finished his spell with figures of 10-0-57-1.
|Donald Tiripano is called back into the attack.
|37.5 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. One run added to the total.
|37.4 : G Cremer to A Mathews, Strays on the pads, Mathews tickles it fine past the keeper. The fielder at short fine dives and makes a good stop. The batsmen take a run.
|37.3 : G Cremer to A Mathews, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Full down the leg side this time. Mathews sweeps it fine past the keeper and the ball races to the fence.
|37.2 : G Cremer to A Mathews, FOUR! EASY PICKINGS! Short and wide outside off, Mathews rocks back and cuts it through point for a boundary. Poor length by Cremer.
|37.1 : G Cremer to A Mathews, Flatter on middle, Mathews tucks it to mid-wicket. He wanted a run but was sent back by Tharanga.
|36.6 : S Raza to A Mathews, Flatter on off, Mathews defends it off the front foot on the off side and takes a single. Good batting by the skipper.
|36.5 : S Raza to A Mathews, FOUR! POOR LINE! Bowls it outside off, Mathews drives it through covers for a boundary.
|36.4 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Drifts it on the pads, Tharanga flicks it through square leg for a run.
|36.3 : S Raza to U Tharanga, FOUR! Hits it with the wind. Full ball on middle, Tharanga lofts it over mid-wicket against the turn for a boundary.
|36.2 : S Raza to A Mathews, Full toss on middle, Mathews drives it to long off for a run.
|36.1 : S Raza to A Mathews, Fires it in on middle, Mathews drives it to mid-wicket.
|35.6 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Fires it in on leg stump, Tharanga flicks it to short fine leg. Should have been a run there.
|35.5 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Turns it on the leg side with the spin.
|35.4 : G Cremer to A Mathews, Drifts it on leg stump, Mathews flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|35.3 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Full outside off, Tharanga lofts it over covers for a run.
|35.2 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Tosses up on off, Tharanga drives it back to the bowler.
|35.1 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Flatter on middle, Tharanga tucks it to mid-wicket.
|34.6 : S Raza to A Mathews, Full ball outside off, Mathews drives it back to the bowler.
|34.5 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Tosses it up, Tharanga drives it to long on for a run.
|34.4 : S Raza to A Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. They pick up a single.
|34.3 : S Raza to A Mathews, FOUR! POOR BALL! Full and wide outside off, Mathews drives it through covers for a boundary. There was no protection in the deep. Easy pickings for him.
|34.2 : S Raza to A Mathews, FOUR! INNOVATION! Quicker on leg stump, Mathews goes for the reverse sweep and connects well. He gets it over point for a boundary.
|34.1 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Darts it on leg stump, Tharanga flicks it through square leg for a run.
|33.6 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Plays it with the turn on the leg side for a run.
|Time for Drinks. Sri Lanka are cruising along at the moment and will look to up the ante sooner rather than later.
|33.5 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Full on off, Tharanga leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary.
|33.4 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Floats it up on off, Tharanga tries to defend it off the front foot but gets struck on the pads.
|33.3 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Flatter outside off, Tharanga guides it down to third man for a couple.
|33.2 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Flighted on middle, turns back into Tharanga. He attempts a flick but gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls on the leg side.
|33.1 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Tosses it up on off, Tharanga works it to mid-wicket.
|32.6 : S Raza to A Mathews, Well bowled! Arm ball on off, Mathews looks to defend it but is undone by the lack of spin on it.
|32.5 : S Raza to A Mathews, Wide! Down the leg side, Angelo misses his flick.
|S Raza to A Mathews, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|32.4 : S Raza to A Mathews, Floated around off, played with an angled bat to point.
|32.3 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Tossed up delivery, eased to long off for a single.
|32.2 : S Raza to U Tharanga, A bit short around off, cut to point.
|32.1 : S Raza to U Tharanga, In line of the stumps, Tharanga defends it off the back foot.
|31.6 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Fullish delivery, eased to long on a run.
|31.5 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot.
|31.4 : G Cremer to A Mathews, Tossed up on middle, turned around the corner for a run. Mathews is off the mark.
|31.3 : G Cremer to K Mendis, OUT! Mendis misses out on a ton! Good bowling by the Zimbabwe skipper and he gets the reward. Tosses this one outside leg and gets this one to grip. It turns away as Mendis closes his bat face early as he looks to clip it through mid-wicket. Ends up getting a leading edge towards Cremer and he takes it nicely by outstretching his right hand. A well-paced knock from the talented youngster comes to an end.
|Angelo Mathews is the new man in.
|31.2 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Mendis uses his feet to this one and keeps it out.
|31.1 : G Cremer to K Mendis, SIX! Timed that one really well! Slow through the air on middle and leg, Mendis uses his feet and lifts it over mid on. There is no protection in the deep and he has struck it well enough to clear the long on fence.
|30.6 : S Raza to U Tharanga, SIX! Tharanga plays this one nicely this time. Gets time to rock back and pulls it over deep mid-wicket. It has enough on it to clear the fence.
|6000 ODI runs for Upul Tharanga.
|30.5 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Fullish delivery, eased to mid on.
|30.4 : S Raza to U Tharanga, A loud appeal for an LBW denied! Tossed up on off, Tharanga looks to push it to covers but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The bowler is interested but the umpire stays put.
|30.3 : S Raza to K Mendis, The batsman has driven it through mid on. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|30.2 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Upul nudges this one to the leg side for a run.
|30.1 : S Raza to U Tharanga, A bit quicker this time, Tharanga rocks back and pulls it uppishy to wide long on. Two runs taken.
|29.6 : G Cremer to K Mendis, FOUR! Down the leg side, Mendis sweeps it fine past the keeper and the ball rolls to the fence.
|29.5 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Short one outside off, Mendis dabs it through short third man. The backward point fielder hares after it and keeps it down to two.
|29.4 : G Cremer to U Tharanga, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|29.3 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Floated down the leg side, Mendis sweeps it through backward square leg for a run.
|29.2 : G Cremer to K Mendis, FOUR! Shot! Tossed up in line of the stumps, Mendis chips down the track and drills it towards mid on. The fielder dives to his left but fails to stop the ball. Another boundary results for Kusal. Played that really well.
|29.1 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Fullish delivery, clipped to the mid-wicket fielder.
|28.6 : S Raza to K Mendis, Mendis makes room and Raza keeps it in line of the stumps. The right-hander strokes it past the bowler for a run.
|Graeme Cremer to bowl now.
|28.5 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Flatter one outside off, the southpaw cuts it to deep point for a run.
|28.4 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Floated outside off, eased to covers.
|28.3 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Flighted ball outside off, Upul cuts it towards covers.
|28.2 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Upul turns this tossed up delivery to mid-wicket.
|28.1 : S Raza to K Mendis, Shorter one on middle and leg, Kusal pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|27.6 : S Williams to K Mendis, Flatter one on middle and leg, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run and Mendis will retain the strike.
|27.5 : S Williams to U Tharanga, A touch short on middle, Tharanga works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|27.4 : S Williams to U Tharanga, Tharanga turns this one to mid-wicket. Two dot balls in a row, the visitors need to build pressure.
|27.3 : S Williams to U Tharanga, A bit short outside off, Upul cuts it hard but finds backward point.
|27.2 : S Williams to U Tharanga, Floated in line of the stumps, eased back to the bowler.
|27.1 : S Williams to K Mendis, Tossed up on middle and leg, clipped through square leg for a run.
|26.6 : S Raza to K Mendis, Flatter on middle and leg, swept to the leg side for a run.
|26.5 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Floated outside off, Tharanga strokes it to long off for a run.
|26.4 : S Raza to K Mendis, Fullish delivery, eased through mid on for a run.
|26.3 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Tharanga milks this one to long off for a run.
|26.2 : S Raza to K Mendis, Flighted delivery outside off, eased to long off for a single.
|26.1 : S Raza to U Tharanga, Upul eases this one to covers for a run.
|25.6 : S Williams to K Mendis, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Short outside off, Mendis rocks back and cuts it hard through covers to find the fence. Successful over for Williams.
|There is some bad news folks. There is a slight drizzle out in the middle.
|25.5 : S Williams to U Tharanga, Upul turns this one to mid-wicket for a run.
|25.4 : S Williams to K Mendis, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.
|25.3 : S Williams to U Tharanga, Tossed up delivery, driven past the bowler for a run to mid on.
|25.2 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, OUT! Gunathilaka throws it away! Slow through the air on off, the southpaw goes for the fancy reverse sweep. Plays it decently but doesn't bother to keep it down. It flies straight to Ervine at backward point who doesn't make any mistake. 50th wicket for Williams in ODI cricket. Good breakthrough for Zimbabwe as Danushka was looking dangerous. The 117-run stand comes to an end.
|Upul Tharanga comes out to bat.
|25.1 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Poor effort from Chatara in the deep! Tossed up on off, Gunathilaka kneels and sweeps it uppishly towards deep square leg. Tendai is late to react as he jogs to his right as the ball goes across to the fence. The replays show that it landed inside the rope before going past it.
|24.6 : S Raza to K Mendis, Flatter one this time, cut to point.
|24.5 : S Raza to D Gunathilaka, The southpaw drops this one to covers and steals another single.
|24.4 : S Raza to K Mendis, Straying on the pads, nudged to mid-wicket for a run.
|24.3 : S Raza to D Gunathilaka, Floated outside off, Danushka taps it to cover-point for a quick single. Both have them have tapped and run really well today.
|24.2 : S Raza to D Gunathilaka, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|24.1 : S Raza to K Mendis, Wide! Mendis backs away and Raza fires it towards him. He moves inside and lets it go. Wide called by the umpire, a bit harsh that.
|S Raza to K Mendis, Mendis pulls this one through backward square leg for a run.
|23.6 : S Williams to K Mendis, On middle and leg, turned to the leg side for a brisk single.
|23.5 : S Williams to K Mendis, Straying on the pads, paddle swept to short fine leg.
|23.4 : S Williams to K Mendis, Around leg stump, turned to short fine leg.
|23.3 : S Williams to K Mendis, Short outside off, cut to point.
|23.2 : S Williams to K Mendis, Mendis works this to deep mid-wicket. Calls for two as the deep square leg fielder comes across to it. Couple taken easily in the end.
|23.1 : S Williams to K Mendis, FOUR! Tossed up delivery, Mendis uses his feet and clips it uppishly past the mid on fielder and the ball races to the fence. A well-deserved half century for him. Good going by both of them. He needs to convert this into a big one.
|22.6 : S Raza to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! Streaky runs! Short outside off, Gunathilaka goes for the cut but gets it off the outer half through third man for a boundary.
|100-run stand between the two.
|22.5 : S Raza to D Gunathilaka, A bit short outside off, punched to covers.
|22.4 : S Raza to K Mendis, The batsman plays a sweep shot. They pick up a single.
|22.3 : S Raza to D Gunathilaka, Floated outside off, tapped to covers for a quick single. It has been good half century for Gunathilaka. He needs to carry on.
|5th ODI fifty for Gunathilaka.
|22.2 : S Raza to D Gunathilaka, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot towards covers. Danushka wants the run but is sent back. He is itching to get to his fifty.
|22.1 : S Raza to K Mendis, Tossed up around leg stump, Mendis reverse sweeps it to point and sets off for a run. The fielder throws it to the bowler who takes the bails off but Kusal has got in by then. A direct hit would have been interesting.
|21.6 : S Williams to K Mendis, A bit short, pulled to deep square leg for a run.
|21.5 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single.
|21.4 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, Gunathilaka uses his feet and Williams darts in. Danushka adjusts and turns it to the leg side.
|21.3 : S Williams to K Mendis, Quicker one on middle and leg, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|21.2 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, Danushka moves inside the line and turns it past the diving fielder at short mid-wicket for a run.
|21.1 : S Williams to K Mendis, Flatter delivery on middle, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|20.6 : S Raza to D Gunathilaka, Full in line of the stumps, clipped to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|Sean Williams comes back for a bowl.
|20.5 : S Raza to K Mendis, Mendis stays back and turns it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run.
|20.4 : S Raza to K Mendis, Floats this one on leg stump, eased to mid-wicket again.
|20.3 : S Raza to K Mendis, Flatter delivery, worked to mid-wicket.
|20.2 : S Raza to D Gunathilaka, Tossed up outside off, driven nicely to long off for a run.
|20.1 : S Raza to K Mendis, Starts off with a half-tracker on leg stump, Kusal pulls it authoritatively to deep mid-wicket to rotate strike.
|19.6 : G Cremer to K Mendis, A bit short outside off, Mendis cuts it behind point for a single.
|Sikandar Raza comes into the attack.
|19.5 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Tossed up on off, turned to the leg side for a run.
|19.4 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Leg bye! Fired in on leg stump, Kusal goes for the sweep but misses. The ball rolls to short fine leg. A leg bye taken. 100 up for Sri Lanka. Good going.
|19.3 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Danushka moves inside the line and plays it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|19.2 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Short delivery, Mendis pulls it towards deep square leg. Ervine comes across and slides to make a good stop. Keeps it down to a run.
|19.1 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Tossed up delivery, defended off the front foot.
|18.6 : S Mire to K Mendis, Straying on the pads, clipped to deep square leg for a run.
|18.5 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Danushka turns this one through mid-wicket for a run.
|18.4 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, SIX! Just clears the fielder at fine leg! Shortish delivery on middle and leg, Gunathilaka pulls it down to fine leg and the ball flies towards Masakadza. The wind takes it over him for a maximum.
|18.3 : S Mire to K Mendis, Shortish on middle and leg, pulled to fine leg for a run.
|18.2 : S Mire to K Mendis, Driven towards the mid off region.
|18.1 : S Mire to K Mendis, Poor from Ervine! Full length ball outside off, Mendis drives it to extra cover. Craig fires a throw at the non-striker's end as the batsman was backing a bit but misses. No one to cover up got up for it and the ball races to the fence.
|17.6 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Drags his length back, Mendis pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|17.5 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Slower through the air down the leg side. Mendis goes for the sweep but the ball hits his forearm, hits the chest of the keeper and rolls on the leg side.
|17.4 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Tosses it up on middle, Gunathilaka drives it to long on for a run.
|17.3 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|17.2 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Short and outside off, Gunathilaka tries to cut it but gets beaten.
|17.1 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Google on off, the batsman defends if off the back foot.
|16.6 : S Mire to K Mendis, FOUR! SMASHED! Short and on middle, Mendis camps back and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|1000 ODI runs up for Kusal Mendis.
|16.5 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Length outside off, Gunathilaka tries to guide it down to third man but gets an edge which falls short of the keeper. Peter Moor fumbles and the ball rolls to third man. The batsmen run a single.
|16.4 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, BOUNCER! A well-directed one. Gunathilaka does well to duck under it.
|16.3 : S Mire to K Mendis, Bouncer down the leg side, Mendis pulls it to fine leg for a run.
|16.2 : S Mire to K Mendis, A tad shorter on off, Mendis punches it off the back foot to point.
|16.1 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Back of a length on off, Gunathilaka has guided it down to third man for a run. He has taken a lot of singles in that region.
|15.6 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Flighted on leg stump, Mendis tucks it on the leg side for no runs.
|Time for Drinks. Sri Lanka after the loss of an early wicket have pulled things back. These two are building a good partnership and are going at a steady rate. Zimbabwe need quick wickets to get back into the game.
|15.5 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Tosses it on middle, Mendis defends it off the front foot.
|15.4 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Floats it up on leg stump, Gunathilaka drives it to long on for a run.
|15.3 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Bowled on off, Mendis guides it to short third man for a run.
|15.2 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Slower through the air on middle, pushed back gently to the bowler.
|15.1 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Tossed up on off, Danushka moves inside the line and turns it through mid-wicket for a run.
|14.6 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
|14.5 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Length on middle, Gunathilaka comes down the track and tries to flick. He misses and the ball strikes him on the thigh pad.
|14.4 : S Mire to K Mendis, Short on middle, Mendis plays it to fine leg for a run.
|14.3 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Fuller length ball outside off, Gunathilaka plays it with soft hands on the off side and sets off for a run. Williams rushes in, collects the ball and goes for a direct hit at the striker's end but misses. The dive by Mendis would have saved him even if there was a direct hit.
|14.2 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Shorter in length outside off, the batsman goes for the cut but gets a bottom edge onto the ground.
|14.1 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Short and wide outside off, Gunathilaka cuts it through point. Ryan Burl makes good ground and dives to his right and makes a nice stop. The umpires go upstairs to check whether it is okay and he has done well. Two runs takes by the batsmen.
|13.6 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Good follow-up delivery. Tossed up on off, Mendis defends it off the front foot.
|13.5 : G Cremer to K Mendis, FOUR! POOR BALL! Full toss outside off, Mendis drives it through covers for a boundary. His bottom hand came off while playing it but he still got the desired result. Easy pickings for him.
|50-run stand up between Mendis and Gunathilaka.
|13.4 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Full outside off, the batsman drives it down to long off for a run.
|13.3 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Tosses it up outside off, Gunathilaka defends it on the off side. He wants a run but is sent back by Mendis.
|13.2 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads.
|13.1 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Bowls it on the pads, Gunathilaka tries to flick but the ball hits his pads and rolls to short fine leg.
|12.6 : S Mire to K Mendis, Full ball on middle, Mendis drives it to mid on. A good shot for no runs.
|12.5 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Lands it on a length outside off, the batsman guides it down to third man for a run.
|12.4 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Short and outside off, Gunathilaka lets it through to the keeper.
|12.3 : S Mire to K Mendis, Angling into the pads, Mendis flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. He wanted a second but was sent back by Gunathilaka.
|12.2 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, WIDE! Bowls it way outside off. The umpire signals a wide.
|S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Good length on off, the batsman guides it down to third man for a run.
|12.1 : S Mire to D Gunathilaka, Length ball on off, Gunathilaka defends it off the front foot.
|11.6 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Floats it on off, Mendis defends it off the front foot.
|Solomon Mire is brought into the attack.
|11.5 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Drifts it on leg stump, Gunathilaka plays it through square leg for a run.
|11.4 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Flights it on leg stump, the batsman plays it down to short fine leg.
|11.3 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Drags his length back, Mendis pulls it past the diving fielder at mid-wicket for a run.
|11.2 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Slower through the air on off, Mendis pokes at it but gets beaten by the away turn.
|11.1 : G Cremer to D Gunathilaka, Tosses it up on middle, Gunathilaka turns it with the spin on the leg side for a run.
|10.6 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Back of a length on middle, Gunathilaka plays it with soft hands on the leg side. The batsmen run a single.
|Graeme Cremer to have a bowl now.
|10.5 : T Chatara to K Mendis, A tad fuller on middle, Mendis flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|10.4 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Good length outside off, the batsman plays it down to third man for a run.
|10.3 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Length ball outside off, Gunthilaka lets it through to the keeper.
|10.2 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, OUCH! Back of a length on middle, Gunathilaka goes for the flick but misses and is struck on the hip. That must have hurt. He looks to be in a bit of a bother here.
|The physio comes out and attends to Gunathilaka. He has been hit around his right hip. Hope it is not bad.
|10.1 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Short and on leg stump, Mendis pulls it down to fine leg for a run.
|9.6 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, Bowls it on a length, Gunathilaka is early on the drive and chips it on the bounce to short mid-wicket.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled by the umpire. Maximum of four fielders will be allowed outside the circle till the 40th over.
|9.5 : S Williams to K Mendis, Drifts on the pads, Mendis plays it on the leg side for a run.
|9.4 : S Williams to K Mendis, Flights it on middle, Mendis flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|9.3 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, Fires it on the stumps, Gunathilaka punches it thorugh covers for a run.
|9.2 : S Williams to K Mendis, Darts it on middle, Mendis plays it on the leg side for a run.
|9.1 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, Tosses it up on middle, Gunathilaka drives it to long on for a run.
|8.6 : T Chatara to K Mendis, A tad shorter on middle, Mendis plays it to mid-wicket.
|8.5 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Back of a length on off, Mendis defends it off the back foot.
|8.4 : T Chatara to K Mendis, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|8.3 : T Chatara to K Mendis, FOUR! Through the leg side this time. Full and on middle, Mendis drives it through mid on and the ball races away to the fence. The fielder dives and gets a hand to it but can't stop it. Back-to-back boundaries for Mendis.
|8.2 : T Chatara to K Mendis, FOUR! POOR LINE! Short and wide outside off, Mendis cuts it through point for a boundary. You don't bowl there to him.
|8.1 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Length ball on off, Mendis defends it off the back foot.
|7.6 : S Williams to K Mendis, Full on middle, Mendis drives it to the left of mid on for a run.
|7.5 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, Drags his length back a little, Gunathilaka plays it with soft hands on the leg side and sets off for a run. Mire from mid-wicket attacks the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but does not hit. A direct hit would have been interesting there. A single taken.
|7.4 : S Williams to K Mendis, Bowled on middle, Mendis tucks it thorugh mid-wicket for a run.
|7.3 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, Tosses it up on middle, the batsman drives it to long on for a run.
|7.2 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, Flatter on middle, Gunathilaka plays it to short mid-wicket.
|7.1 : S Williams to D Gunathilaka, Tossed up on middle and leg, turned towards square leg. Gunathilaka wants a run but is sent back.
|6.6 : T Chatara to K Mendis, A tad shorter on middle, Mendis plays it to short mid-wicket.
|Time for spin. Sean Williams to roll his arm over.
|6.5 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Length ball outside off, Mendis lets it through to the keeper.
|6.4 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Short ball outside off, Mendis defends it off the back foot.
|6.3 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, In the air... but safe! Good length on off, Gunathilaka tries to go big but gets it off the splice of the bat. The ball lobs just over extra cover and there are three men after it but it lands safe. The batsmen run a single.
|6.2 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Length outside off, Gunathilaka guides it through backward point for a couple.
|6.1 : T Chatara to K Mendis, BIG APPEAL! Full on leg stump, Mendis goes for the flick but misses and is struck on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire gives it not out. Might be slipping down leg. The ball rolls on the leg side and the batsmen take a leg bye.
|5.6 : D Tiripano to D Gunathilaka, Length on off, the batsman defends it off the front foot.
|5.5 : D Tiripano to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! DISPATCHED! Short and on the body. Gunathilaka comes inside the line and hits it through square leg for a boundary. That raced away to the fence. Second boundary of the over.
|5.4 : D Tiripano to D Gunathilaka, BEATEN! Good comeback by the bowler. Good length delivery angling away, the batsman pokes at it and gets beaten.
|5.3 : D Tiripano to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! WOW! Full ball outside off, Gunathilaka stands tall and hits it over mid off for a boundary. That made a good sound of the bat.
|5.2 : D Tiripano to D Gunathilaka, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|5.1 : D Tiripano to K Mendis, Full swinging away, Mendis tries to drive but gets an outside edge to point. The fielder misfields and concedes a run.
|4.6 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|4.5 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Was there an edge? Full and wide outside off, the batsman slashes at it but misses. The keeper makes a loud appeal but is not supported by the bowler. The umpire shakes his head and gives it not out. Cremer asks the keeper and they opt not to review.
|4.4 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Short ball on middle, Mendis tucks it on the leg side for a run.
|4.3 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, On a fuller length outside off, Gunathilaka guides it down to third man for a run.
|4.2 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Two wides! Full and angling down the leg side, Mendis tries to flick it but misses. The keeper fumbles and concedes an extra as well.
|T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|4.1 : T Chatara to N Dickwella, OUT! Chatara strikes! He gets the dangerman Dickwella. A soft dismissal there. A tad fuller outside off, Dickwella gets his front leg out of the way and plays it away from his body and hits it straight to Ryan at covers who takes a good catch. Sri Lanka lose their first. Zimbabwe have bowled well till now.
|3.6 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, Fullish outside off, Dickwella square drives it to third man for a run.
|3.5 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, Strays on the pads, Dickwella flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|3.4 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, FOUR! A tad short outside off, Dickwella guides it between point and third man and the ball races away to the fence. That was beautifully timed.
|3.3 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, Full and on off, Dickwella lofts it over mid on but does not get it off the middle of the bat. The fielder runs and stops the ball before the boundary. The batsmen run two.
|3.2 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, Seam up delivery, outside off, Dickwella pokes at it and gets beaten.
|3.1 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, Slower ball on off, Dickwella drives it to covers.
|2.6 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Full and outside off, Gunathilaka leans into it and drives it through the extra cover region for a boundary. Their first of the day.
|2.5 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|2.4 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Beaten again. Lands it on a length, nips away after pitching. Gunathilaka tries to defend it off the front foot but gets beaten.
|2.3 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Danushka stays back to this one and pushes it to covers.
|2.2 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, BEATEN! Back of a length ball on middle, angles across. Gunathilaka pokes at it and gets beaten. Lovely ball there.
|2.1 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Short and wide outside off, the batsman goes to cut but gets beaten.
|1.6 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|1.5 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, Full outside off, Dickwella goes for the heave on the leg side but misses.
|1.4 : D Tiripano to D Gunathilaka, NOT OUT! A tad fuller on leg, Gunathilaka pushes it to mid on and sets off for a run. The mid on fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end and hits. The umpire goes upstairs to check and the replays show the batsman has made his ground. A single taken.
|1.3 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, Short and a little bit of width on offer, Dickwella runs it down to third man for a run. He is off the mark.
|There is a referral upstairs for a run out appeal at the non-striker's end.
|1.2 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, Doles it on a length on off, Dickwella defends it off the front foot.
|1.1 : D Tiripano to N Dickwella, Back of a length on middle, Dickwella defends it off the back foot.
|0.6 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Full on off, the batsman drives it to mid off. Good first over by Chatara.
|Donald Tiripano will bowl with the second new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, A tad fuller on off, Gunathilaka plays it off the front foot.
|0.4 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Lands it on a length on middle, Gunathilaka tries to flick it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|0.3 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Full and wide outside off, Gunathilaka lets it through to the keeper.
|0.2 : T Chatara to D Gunathilaka, Good length ball outside off, shaping back in a little. The batsman does not bother to play at it.
|0.1 : T Chatara to N Dickwella, Starts off on a length outside off. Dickwella lets the ball through. The keeper fumbles and the batsmen run through for a bye.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the 1st of the 5-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The first game will be played at Galle International Stadium. It is a good opportunity for the hosts to test some of the talented fringe players. Nothing less than a whitewash would be acceptable and Angelo Mathews will want all his team mates to step up. Zimbabwe on the other hand will have to pull up their socks and play some extraordinary cricket to have a chance in this series. The home side are ove
|Russel Arnold doing the pitch report says that it is a very good track, nice and dry. Mentions that it is a lot harder than what he has seen in Test cricket. Feels that the pitch will slow down as the game progresses and the spinners will come into play. Alistair Campbell ends by saying that the side winning the toss will like to bat first.
|Toss - Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to bat.
|Sri Lanka skipper, Angelo Mathews says they will bat first. He feels it looks to be a good wicket. He mentions they want to take one game at a time and don't want to get complacent. Admits they have not played a lot of games here and does not know what would be a good score. Opines that they would like to get as many runs as possible. Informs Lasith Malinga is ready to go.
|Zimbabwe skipper, Graeme Cremer says they would have batted as well. Reckons that it is a good track and it will slow down a bit in the afternoon but will spin throughout. Mentions that they want to take it game by game and start well. Opines that there is some inexperience in the Sri Lankan side and they will look to take advantage of that but also adds that they have some world class players.
|The players are out for their respective National Anthems. After the completion, we are ready to get underway. Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka will open the batting for Sri Lanka. Tendai Chatara to start off the proceedings with the ball. Two slips in place. Here we go...
|Kusal Mendis comes out to bat. He is a promising cricketer and will look to stamp his authority today. Two slips in place.
|11th ODI fifty for Kushal Mendis.