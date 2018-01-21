|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . 1 . . 1 | 1 . 1 . . . | . 1 . . 1 .
|Last bat : Asela Gunaratnec sub b Kyle Jarvis9(21b0x40x6) SR:42.86, FoW:145/5 (34.4 Ovs)
|44.5 : T Chatara to T Perera, SIX! And Thisara Perera finishes things off in style! He is really pumped up. Chandimal at the other end has his hands aloft too. They needed this win, didn't they? Shortish delivery, coming at a good height. Perera backs away a touch and smokes it a long way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum to end the game. SRI LANKA BEAT ZIMBABWE BY 5 WICKETS!
|So, Sri Lanka have kept their hopes alive in the tri-nation series. They didn't get it served on plate but had to fight it out to come out on top. They displayed a good show with the ball to restrict Zimbabwe under 200. When they came out to bat, their openers looked scratchy and took their time to settle down before Tharanga chopped one back onto the stumps. Two Kusals - Perera and Mendis then came to the fore and motored along well. Together they stringed a fruitful 70-run stand but the wicket
|From 103-1, all of a sudden Sri Lanka were reduced to 117-4. They soon lost half their side and it seemed like we have a nail-biter on the cards. However, Dinesh Chandimal didn't lose his calm and kept on milking the singles. He took the game deep and got perfect company from Thisara Perera who played an enterprising cameo of 39 runs in just 26 balls which included 3 maximums and a boundary. His unbeaten stand of 57 runs along with his skipper sealed the deal with 31 balls to spare...
|Zimbabwe skipper, Graeme Cremer starts by talking about the wicket. Says it looked exactly the same as the last one but played a lot differently today. Accepts that run-scoring wasn't an easy task and they were easily 30-odd runs short. States they need one of their top 4 batsmen to step up. Credits Taylor for putting his hand up today. Lauds Chandimal for the way he played and took the game away from them. Is confident to come out all guns blazing in their next match which he calls a crucial on
|Sri Lanka skipper, Dinesh Chandimal is really elated with the win. States it was a tough wicket to bat on. Credits his bowlers for doing a superb job. Further adds Perera and Mendis set the tone for them. Informs he just tried to bat as long as possible and not put much pressure on the lower middle order. Is happy to be on the right side of the result today. Continues saying the pressure is always there on every team. Admits Zimbabwe have done well against them in the past and they need to play
|Man of the Match, Thisara Perera says that he is proud of his performance. Credits their bowlers for keeping Zimbabwe to a moderate total which made it easier for them to chase it down. Praises Pradeep and Lakmal for doing well. Adds that even though Pradeep had an injury, he gave his best. Ends by saying that he is a hard-hitting batsman and enjoys his game.
|Right then. The tri-nation series has opened up again thanks to Sri Lanka for clawing their way back with a win. We have two games left before the final and both these sides have to face Bangladesh. Not only do they have to come out on top but have to do so with a good net run rate. It's going to be a cracker now. The next match will take place between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh on 23rd January, 2018. Join us at 1200 Local (0600 GMT) to catch all the action. Until next time, goodbye and cheers!
|44.4 : T Chatara to T Perera, Shortish and angling in, Thisara backs away and mistimes his punch to mid on. Chandimal wants the run but won't get it.
|44.3 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, This time he gets another one in the zone as he cracks it square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
|44.2 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Short and a tinge of width given, slapped hard but finds the man at backward point.
|44.1 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Good length delivery on off, DC stabs it out towards cover.
|43.6 : G Cremer to T Perera, Sloppy from Chatara! Cremer drops it short again, Perera camps back and punches it towards extra cover where Tendai fumbles and concedes two. The 50-run stand is up as well.
|43.5 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Pushes it quicker through the air outside off, Chandimal packs a punch through cover for one.
|43.4 : G Cremer to T Perera, Goes for the glory hit and survives! Cremer gives it some nice flight and lands it outside off, Perera gets down on one knee to play the slog sweep but gets a top edge instead. The ball goes a long way up in the air but luckily for Perera, it lands in no man's land near long on. A single taken and he has a wry smile on his face.
|43.3 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Loopy leg break outside off, Dinesh punches it down to long off for a single.
|43.2 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|43.1 : G Cremer to T Perera, Tossed up ball outside, eased down to long off for a single.
|42.6 : T Chatara to T Perera, Another short ball this time outside off, Perera packs a punch towards sweeper cover for a single.
|42.5 : T Chatara to T Perera, SIX! Picked the bones outta that one! Chatara bowls it short and it's the slower one. Perera waits for it on the back foot and when it arrives he smites it a long way over the deep mid-wicket fence for another maximum. Sri Lanka inching closer to their first over in the series.
|42.4 : T Chatara to T Perera, Wide! Bangs in a short one on leg, it bounces too much as Perera lets it sail over him to Murray behind.
|T Chatara to T Perera, Good length delivery outside off, driven towards mid off. Chandimal wants the single but Thisara rightly sends him back.
|42.3 : T Chatara to T Perera, Short and outside off, punched off the back foot towards extra cover.
|42.2 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Back of a length delivery outside off, cut square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
|42.1 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Shortish delivery outside off, stabbed off the back foot to the cover fielder.
|41.6 : G Cremer to T Perera, SIX! That's gone the distance! Meaty blow! Cremer tosses it up generously, lands it full around off, Perera dances down the track and goes bang over long off for a maximum all the way. 19 needed from 48 balls.
|Tendai Chatara is back on.
|41.5 : G Cremer to T Perera, Short and turning back in, TP goes back and punches it towards the man at extra cover.
|41.4 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Marginally short on off, Chandimal slaps it square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
|41.3 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Slower through the air, around off, blocked solidly off the front foot.
|41.2 : G Cremer to T Perera, Chipped! Floated delivery around off, Perera takes a long stride forward and chips it back down the ground. Cremer couldn't reach to it and Thisara milks a single down to long off.
|41.1 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Drops it short and turns away outside off, punched from the depth of the crease to sweeper cover for a single.
|40.6 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Slow through the air, Chandimal skips down the track and tucks it with the spin through square leg. A single taken.
|Graeme Cremer is back on!
|40.5 : S Raza to T Perera, Loopy delivery outside off, Thisara knocks it down to long off to get off strike.
|40.4 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Flighted delivery, encouraging Chandimal to go for an ambitious shot. He kneels and goes for the big sweep but toe ends it to deep mid-wicket. A run taken.
|40.3 : S Raza to T Perera, Driven through mid on by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|40.2 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Chips down the track again and whips it to long on to rotate strike.
|40.1 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Chandimal uses his feet and defends it down the track.
|39.6 : B Muzarabani to T Perera, Fullish delivery on off, pushed past the bowler.
|Time for Powerplay 3! Five fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle now till the end of the innings. However, Zimbabwe should aim to attack the batsmen. Only wickets from hereon can lead them to a victory.
|39.5 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Short ball, Chandimal nails the pull towards deep square leg but finds Chatara. A run taken.
|39.4 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Length delivery around off, Chandimal covers the line and presents a water-tight defense.
|39.3 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Brilliant bowling! Bowls a pinpoint yoker on off and gets it to reverse in. Chandimal is alert to it and does well to jam it out.
|39.2 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Back of a length ball outside off, chopped to the point region.
|39.1 : B Muzarabani to T Perera, Short and room on offer, slapped to deep cover for a run.
|38.6 : S Raza to T Perera, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|38.5 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Slow through the air, Dinesh is nimble on his feet and wrists it to long on to rotate strike.
|38.4 : S Raza to T Perera, Quicker and flatter, worked through square leg for a single.
|38.3 : S Raza to D Chandimal, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads The batsmen have run through for a single. The Umpire signals Leg Bye.
|38.2 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Uses his pitch to this one but is not quite to the pitch of the ball. Defends it in the end.
|38.1 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Not Out! Yes, it is missing leg stump. Raza comes around the wicket and bowls a tossed up ball on middle and leg and it straightens just a touch. Chandimal prods forward to defend but misses to get pinged on the pads. A vociferous appeal follows but the umpire stays put. Raza looks convinced and his teammates show a positive body language as well. Considering the situation of the game, Cremer challenges the decision. Time for the replays. Well, the Hawk Eye shows tha
|37.6 : B Muzarabani to T Perera, Back of a length ball, defended stoutly of the back foot.
|Raza returns for a bowl.
|Can turn out to be a defining moment in the game! The African side is confident and Cremer decides to take the review against his opposite number. To the naked eye, it seems that it is going down the leg side. Let's find out.
|37.5 : B Muzarabani to T Perera, Muzarabani hits the deck hard around leg stump, Thisara ducks under it comfortably.
|37.4 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, On a length on middle and leg, tucked with a hop through square leg for a single.
|37.3 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Fullish delivery, driven hard to the man at mid off.
|37.2 : B Muzarabani to T Perera, Back of a length ball, cut with the angle through point for a run.
|37.1 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Sloppy work! Back of a length outside off, Chandimal taps it towards cover and wants a run but is sent back. A misfield eventually allows the batsmen to cross over.
|36.6 : K Jarvis to T Perera, Around the hips, tucked nicely through backward square leg for a brace.
|36.5 : K Jarvis to T Perera, FOUR! Smashed! Hand-eye co-ordination from Perera! Slightly overpitched around off, Perera with minimal feet movement bludgeons it past the non-striker for a rocketing boundary. The man at mid off didn't even move.
|36.4 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Back of a length outside off, played with a horizontal bat to sweeper cover for one.
|36.3 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|36.2 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Peach! Leg cutter outside off, Chandimal prods forward to defend it but the ball moves to away to catch him off guard.
|36.1 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Oh ho! Chandimal's bat has broken down. Overpitched around off, Chandimal goes at it with hard hands. The bottom half of the bat comes out and flies to the off side.
|35.6 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, A tight run! Chandimal pushes it towards the left of mid off and takes off. Perera is late to react and eventually goes through. The fielder aims at the striker's end but misses. A direct hit would have been interesting.
|35.5 : B Muzarabani to T Perera, Shortish ball, Perera takes his eyes off the ball but manages to pull it down to long leg for a run.
|35.4 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Fullish delivery, eased towards wide mid off for a single.
|35.3 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Driven through mid off by the batsman.
|35.2 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Back of a length outside off, punched firmly to cover-point.
|35.1 : B Muzarabani to T Perera, Edged but safe! Back of a length ball on middle, angling away, Perera pushes at it and gets an outside edge that falls just short of the diving Masakadza at first slip and goes past him. A run taken.
|34.6 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Fullish delivery outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. Successful over for Zimbabwe.
|Blessing Muzarabani is back into the attack.
|34.5 : K Jarvis to T Perera, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|34.4 : K Jarvis to A Gunaratne, OUT! Edged and gone! Zimbabwe chipping away at the wickets on a consistent basis and are still in with a good chance. Jarvis runs in and bowls a back of a length ball well wide outside off. Generates some extra bounce from the deck as Gunaratne attempts a loose slash. Only manages a thick outside edge that flies towards the keeper. The substitute keeper, Ryan Murray dives like a goalkeeper to his right and plucks it out of thin air. Gem of a catch to get rid of th
|Thisara Perera comes out to bat. Expect some big hits even though it is a tricky situation for Sri Lanka.
|34.3 : K Jarvis to A Gunaratne, Off cutter on a fullish length outside off, Asela is early into his push and ends up getting an inside edge down the track.
|34.2 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Another bouncer, takes an eternity to reach Chandimal. He pulls it all along the ground to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|34.1 : K Jarvis to A Gunaratne, Short ball in line of the stumps, pulled in front of square leg for a run.
|33.6 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Tossed up outside off, defended solidly off the front foot.
|33.5 : S Raza to D Chandimal, FOUR! A boundary after ages, 54 to be precise. Floated on middle, Chandimal clips it beautifully through wide mid on. Ervine in the deep moves to his right but slips. Makes a meal of it in the end and concedes a boundary.
|33.4 : S Raza to A Gunaratne, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|33.3 : S Raza to D Chandimal, It has been 51 balls since the last boundary and Chandimal is getting itchy. Fullish delivery on off, the skipper plays an ugly heave towards deep square leg and rotates strike.
|33.2 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and pushes it back to the bowler.
|33.1 : S Raza to D Chandimal, Tossed up outside off, Chandimal prods forward to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|32.6 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Shortish ball on off, Chandimal pulls it in flamingo style to long leg. A run taken.
|Sikandar Raza is back on.
|32.5 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Stump-to-stump line from Jarvis. Chandimal makes use of the depth of the crease to nudge it to the man at mid-wicket.
|32.4 : K Jarvis to A Gunaratne, Similar delivery, helped down to fine leg for another easy single.
|32.3 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, On a length on off, shaping in, tucked with a hop in front of square leg for a run.
|32.2 : K Jarvis to A Gunaratne, Back of a length and some room to work with, Gunaratne places it past point for a single.
|32.1 : K Jarvis to A Gunaratne, Wide! An attempted bouncer but the line is wayward. It is down the leg side and Asela has nothing to do with it.
|K Jarvis to A Gunaratne, Well bowled! An off cutter at 110 clicks well outside off, grips after pitching. Gunaratne chases it half-heartedly and gets beaten all ends up.
|31.6 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Back of a length ball on off, angling in, Chandimal hangs back and taps it to mid on. Sri Lanka need 67 runs from 108 balls with 6 wickets in hand.
|Time for Drinks.
|31.5 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Good fielding! Short ball around off, Chandimal pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Waller runs to his left and does well to stop it with a dive. Saves a couple for his side.
|31.4 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Short of a length around off, Chandimal sits deep in the crease and punches it to the off side.
|31.3 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Similar length ball, Chandimal hops and mistimes his punch towards cover-point.
|31.2 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Short of a length outside off, stabbed off the back foot to extra cover.
|31.1 : T Chatara to A Gunaratne, In the air... but safe! On a length on middle and leg, Gunaratne goes for a flick but is early into it. Ends up clipping it uppishly but the ball lands safely in the vacant square leg region. A run taken.
|30.6 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|30.5 : K Jarvis to A Gunaratne, Off cutter from Jarvis, at 109.6 clicks, Asela reads it well and turns it around the corner to get off strike.
|30.4 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Well played! Short of a length on off, Chandimal moves inside the line and tucks it towards fine leg to rotate strike.
|30.3 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Length ball well outside off, Dinesh goes at it with hard hands and mistimes it to covers.
|30.2 : K Jarvis to D Chandimal, Uppish but safe! This track is playing a lot of tricks. Length ball outside off, stops a bit on the batsman. Chandimal ends up driving it aerially towards mid off.
|30.1 : K Jarvis to A Gunaratne, Rush of blood from Gunaratne! Good length ball on off, Asela makes room and charges down the track. Goes for a slash square of the wicket on the off side but top edges it towards third man. The fielder is interested for a while but the ball falls well short of him. A run taken.
|29.6 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Shortish and room on offer, Dinesh hops and taps it to the point region.
|Jarvis returns for a burst. The ball is reversing a bit and there is also variable bounce on this track. Not a bad move this.
|29.5 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, Good length ball in the avenue of apprehension, tailing in. Chandimal prods forward and defends it with a high elbow.
|29.4 : T Chatara to A Gunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Asela waits for it and steers it to third man for a run.
|29.3 : T Chatara to A Gunaratne, Length delivery outside off, angling in, blocked compactly off the front foot.
|29.2 : T Chatara to A Gunaratne, Beaten for pace! Good length ball outside off, skids off after pitching. Gunaratne attempts a tame dab to third man but gets foxed.
|29.1 : T Chatara to D Chandimal, On a length around the hips, tucked to fine leg for a single.
|28.6 : G Cremer to A Gunaratne, Flatter and quicker on off, Gunaratne comes half forward and blocks it. Only 1 from the over, superb stuff from the skipper.
|Chatara is back on. A couple of more wickets will put the cat among the pigeons. A very tricky passage of play for the Sri Lankans.
|28.5 : G Cremer to A Gunaratne, Loopy delivery, a lot of revs on that, kept out watchfully.
|28.4 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Driven towards the mid off region. One run added to the total.
|28.3 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Nervy moment! Slow through the air, spinning away. Chandimal comes forward and tries to defend it gingerly but the ball brushes his gloves and goes on the bounce to the slip fielder. The ball is gripping and spinning. Bring a silly point and leg slip in place, Cremer.
|28.2 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Hangs back to the flatter ball and keeps it out right under his nose.
|28.1 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Leans ahead to the tossed up ball and defends it stoutly.
|27.6 : B Muzarabani to A Gunaratne, Back of a length outside off, Asela hops and keeps it out towards point.
|27.5 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, Length ball outside off, steered nicely to third man for a single.
|27.4 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|27.3 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, A bit shorter in length outside off, placed to backward point.
|27.2 : B Muzarabani to A Gunaratne, Shortish ball and slower in pace, Asela mistimes his pull to fine leg to rotate strike.
|27.1 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, On a length, angling in, tucked to deep square leg for a run.
|26.6 : G Cremer to A Gunaratne, Full ball outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. Another tidy over, the pressure is on.
|26.5 : G Cremer to A Gunaratne, Shortish ball outside off, cut away to point.
|26.4 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Hangs back and plays this one against the spin through mid-wicket for a single.
|26.3 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|26.2 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, Beaten! Tossed up on middle, spinning away venomously. Chandimal feels for it but is beaten all ends up.
|26.1 : G Cremer to D Chandimal, No run.
|25.6 : B Muzarabani to A Gunaratne, No run.
|25.5 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, 1 run.
|25.4 : B Muzarabani to A Gunaratne, Leg bye.
|25.3 : B Muzarabani to N Dickwella, OUT! Muzarabani takes off in celebration and is absolutely elated! A case of another batsman not putting value on his wicket. Back of a length ball and a bit of width on offer, Dickwella tries to dab it with an angled bat but only manages a thin nick. Murray behind the stumps accepts it gleefully. Sri Lanka are losing the plot.
|Asela Gunaratne comes out to bat.
|25.2 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, The batsman drives this through the covers. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|25.1 : B Muzarabani to D Chandimal, FOUR! Easy pickings! That will release the pressure a bit. Full and on the pads, Chandimal tickles it past the keeper and finds the fine leg fence.
|24.6 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, Floated ball, worked with the spin to mid-wicket.
|24.5 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, Flatter ball outside off, Dickwella goes for a cut but he is beaten by the low bounce.
|24.4 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, The batsman has driven it through mid on.
|24.3 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, It's all happening out there in Mirpur. A vociferous appeal has been turned down. Floated around off, Dickwella goes for the fancy reverse sweep but seems to have missed it. The ball goes off something and Murray takes it. Zimbabwe roar in an appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Pivotal moment in the game. Cremer has a chat with his teammates but doesn't go for the review. Cremer indicates that it came off the arm. Replays confirm that he is right.
|24.2 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|24.1 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, Another nervy moment! Slow through the air on leg stump, Dickwella goes for the big sweep but ends up getting a top edge over the man at 45. A brace taken.
|23.6 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, OUT! Bowled 'em! A rather soft dismissal for Mendis! Poor stuff from him. He got his eye in and has thrown his wicket away. The two set batsmen are back in the hut. Mendis shuffles across his stumps and Muzarabani keeps his cool. Bowls a fuller length ball and targets the stumps. Mendis fails to clip it through and that is enough for the ball to crash into the stumps. The African side have suddenly got a sniff. Things getting interesting.
|The skipper, Dinesh Chandimal comes out to bat.
|23.5 : B Muzarabani to N Dickwella, Dropped! A very tough chance tough! Short and room on offer, Dickwella flays it towards backward point where Ervine dives full length to his left, gets his hands to it but the ball pops out and falls down safely. The batsmen sneak in a run.
|23.4 : B Muzarabani to N Dickwella, FOUR! Hit with disdain! Short ball in line of the stumps, sits up nicely for Dickwella. He stands tall and pulls it with aplomb over square leg to pick up a boundary.
|23.3 : B Muzarabani to N Dickwella, On a length well outside off, played with an angled bat towards point.
|23.2 : B Muzarabani to N Dickwella, Short of a length ball and room on offer, Dickwella hangs back and defends it.
|23.1 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, Fullish and straying on the pads, tucked around the corner for a single.
|22.6 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, Exuberant stuff from the keeper but his appeal is denied! Slow through the air outside off and on a fullish length. Dickwella leans ahead to counter is but is struck on the thigh pad. Cremer bails out of the appeal quickly as Murray still roars for it but the umpire stays put. The replays shows that the impact was well outside off.
|22.5 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, Comes forward to this one and clips it with the spin to mid-wicket.
|22.4 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, Ooh... that one gripped! Slips in the wrong one on middle, spinning away sharply. Dickwella fails to read it and gets a safe leading edge towards covers.
|22.3 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|22.2 : G Cremer to N Dickwella, Floated on leg stump, Dickwella tries to play it defensively but is struck on the thigh pad.
|22.1 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Stays deep in the crease and tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|21.6 : B Muzarabani to N Dickwella, Full delivery well outside off, tapped with an open bat face to point. Successful over for Muzarabani.
|21.5 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, OUT! Muzarabani strikes! Much-needed breakthrough for Zimbabwe. Fuller length ball well outside off, Perera goes chasing after it without minimal foot movement and gets a faint edge behind. The substitute keeper, Ryan Murray moves to his left and takes a regulation catch. Perera misses out on a fifty by a mere run. Struggled initially but then played some eye-catching strokes to give his side the ideal foundation. Can the African side capitalize on this opening?
|Niroshan Dickwella strides out to bat.
|21.4 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, On a length outside off, tapped with an open bat face past point for a run.
|21.3 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Full marks for the commitment! Length delivery and some width on offer, Perera slices it over the leaping point fielder. Chatara in the deep moves to his right and dives full length to save three runs for his side.
|21.2 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, Good length ball well outside off, steered to third man for an easy single. Sri Lanka are doing it with ease at the moment.
|21.1 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Back of a length ball, angling away, the southpaw dabs it nicely to third man to rotate strike.
|20.6 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Tossed up delivery, right around the eyeline of the batsman. Mendis lunges forward in defense.
|Muzarabani is brought back into the attack. Zimbabwe are in desperate need of wickets.
|20.5 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Slow through the air, Mendis strides forward and drives it to the man at extra cover.
|20.4 : G Cremer to K Perera, Similar delivery, placed through cover-point for an easy single.
|20.3 : G Cremer to K Perera, The wrong one from Cremer, Perera rocks back and cuts it with the spin to point.
|20.2 : G Cremer to K Perera, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|20.1 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Floated around off, milked down to long off for a single.
|19.6 : S Raza to K Mendis, Short and down the leg side, rubbish delivery and Raza is lucky to get away with that one. Pulled down to long leg for just a single.
|19.5 : S Raza to K Mendis, Around middle and leg, worked with soft hands towards mid-wicket.
|19.4 : S Raza to K Mendis, FOUR! What a powerful hit, that! Sees the flight does Mendis, gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it from outside off to deep mid-wicket for the second boundary of the over.
|19.3 : S Raza to K Mendis, Stays back in the crease and blocks it out gently.
|19.2 : S Raza to K Mendis, FOUR! In the gap! Raza gives this one some air, lands it too full outside off. Mendis makes room and drills it along the carpet through extra cover for a boundary.
|19.1 : S Raza to K Perera, Uses his feet to a loopy ball and milks a single down to long off for one.
|18.6 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Short and spinning away, Mendis goes back and cuts it straight to the man at short third man who dives to stop.
|18.5 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Mendis has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|18.4 : G Cremer to K Perera, Turning in from a good length, tapped towards point for a single.
|18.3 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Drops it short on middle, pulled by crouching low in the crease to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|18.2 : G Cremer to K Perera, Flatter and fuller outside off, Perera hoicks it down towards long on for a single. He is not looking comfortable. The side strain seems to be getting the better of him.
|18.1 : G Cremer to K Perera, Floated delivery outside off, the batsman prods forward and defends.
|17.6 : S Raza to K Perera, Short ball, turning away, slapped square of the wicket on the off side to collect a couple more.
|17.5 : S Raza to K Perera, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|17.4 : S Raza to K Mendis, Darted on middle and leg, worked away through mid-wicket for a single.
|17.3 : S Raza to K Mendis, FOUR! That was begging to be hit! Mendis does so with aplomb! Short ball, down the leg side, Kusal gets down and across and pulls it down towards fine leg. The man in the deep did put in the dive but to no avail. These two have now added a good 50 runs between them.
|17.2 : S Raza to K Perera, Loopy full toss, dipping in, Kusal comes down the track and looks to give it a whack but mistimes it through mid-wicket.
|Kusal Perera is in some pain again. After pulling the last ball it seemed like he strained his side. The physio applies some magic spray. A bit of delay...
|17.1 : S Raza to K Mendis, Fuller on the stumps, dinked down to long on for one more.
|16.6 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Tossed up delivery outside off, Mendis leans ahead and drives it towards the man at sweeper cover for a single.
|16.5 : G Cremer to K Perera, Steps out of the crease and works it through backward square leg for a single.
|16.4 : G Cremer to K Perera, Flighted delivery, landed full outside off, Perera opens the face of the bat to dab it towards short third man.
|16.3 : G Cremer to K Perera, Spins back into the left hander who comes forward to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads.
|16.2 : G Cremer to K Mendis, Loopy leg break, turning away from middle, Mendis goes back and chips it uppishly towards mid on for a quick single.
|16.1 : G Cremer to K Perera, Cremer starts his spell by dropping it short outside off, Kusal camps back and punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|15.6 : S Raza to K Mendis, Allows the ball to turn back in and stabs it out on the off side comfortably.
|Graeme Cremer brings himself into the attack. A slip in place...
|15.5 : S Raza to K Perera, An appeal for an LBW and then a run out chance! All happening but all's well in the end for Sri Lanka! Raza fires it around middle and leg, Kusal shimmies out of the crease and works it off the inside edge towards the left of the bowler. Sikandar is busy appealing but the umpire pays no heed. Meanwhile, the batsmen look to steal a single. Raza gets to his left and fires a throw at the bowler's end but misses as Perera stretches to get back in. In fact, had the all-round
|Perera seems to have pulled his groin on the previous ball. The physio comes out to attend him. Meanwhile, the players enjoy Drinks!
|15.4 : S Raza to K Perera, Darted around the pads, flicked through the gap at mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|15.3 : S Raza to K Perera, FOUR! Swept away! Raza drifts one down the leg side, Perera gets down on one knee and takes full toll of the gift. Sweeps it cleanly between the short fine leg and square leg fielder for a boundary.
|15.2 : S Raza to K Perera, Floats it up around middle and off, Perera dances down the track and defends it with his bat and pad close together.
|15.1 : S Raza to K Mendis, Gets across and tucks it with the turn through mid-wicket for a single.
|14.6 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, FOUR! Crashing hit! Ahead of a length and just outside off, Perera brings his bottom hand into play. Flays it through point and finds the fence to end the over.
|14.5 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Takes a stride forward and pats it to mid off.
|14.4 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Almost a wicket! On a length and outside off, Perera looks to drive but the bat turns in his hands and he nearly ends up spooning a catch to the man at extra cover. Luckily, the ball bounces in front of the fielder.
|14.3 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, Shortish outside off, Mendis runs it down towards third man for a single.
|14.2 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, Now Blessing goes fuller, Kusal drives it towards the mid off fielder.
|14.1 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, Beaten! On a shorter length, in the avenue of apprehension, Mendis looks to dab it away but the ball moves away to beat the outside edge by wee bit.
|13.6 : S Raza to K Perera, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|13.5 : S Raza to K Mendis, On a flatter trajectory, Mendis camps back and punches it towards long on to rotate strike.
|13.4 : S Raza to K Perera, Tosses it up outside off, eased through cover for one.
|13.3 : S Raza to K Mendis, Darted on middle and leg, eased down to long on for a single.
|13.2 : S Raza to K Mendis, Around middle and leg, worked with the spin towards the square leg fielder.
|13.1 : S Raza to K Perera, Starts off with a loosener! Raza drops it short and outside off, KP camps back and punches it to sweeper cover for one.
|12.6 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, Keeps it full outside off, jammed out in the direction of the point fielder.
|Time for spin now! Sikandar Raza is asked to roll his arm over. He missed out with the bat today can he redeem himself with the white object?
|12.5 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Gets forward and drills it through cover for a single.
|12.4 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Fuller in length and outside off, driven towards the man at extra cover.
|12.3 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Fullish ball on off, driven towards the cover fielder.
|12.2 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, Coming back in from outside off, poked in front of Sikandar Raza at point for a brisk single.
|12.1 : B Muzarabani to K Mendis, FOUR! Throws the kitchen sink at that one! That's some way to raise the 50-run mark for your team! Blessing has been guilty of bowling it short and to add to it, offering too much of width! Mendis takes the bait and flashes it powerfully over point for a one bounce boundary. Blessing has gone for 17 already in just 7 balls.
|11.6 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Anticipates Chatara to bowl a short one, stands back, swivels just a touch to pull it along the ground through mid-wicket for a single to retain strike.
|11.5 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Tendai drops it short and outside off, Kusal chops it a bit square of the wicket on the off side for a couple of runs.
|11.4 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Digs in a short one on middle and leg, Mendis is quick to take evasive action. Lets it sail over him to the keeper.
|11.3 : T Chatara to K Mendis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|11.2 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Sits back to a length ball and pushes it towards point.
|11.1 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Fuller ball on the stumps, Mendis brings his bat down at the angle and drives it back from where it came. Chatara sticks his right hand out to half stop it. Parries it to mid on.
|10.6 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Length ball on off, nipping back in as Perera looks to work it away. He misses and wears it high on the thigh pad. 13 off Muzarabani's first over!
|10.5 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Gets forward to driven it towards the cover fielder.
|10.4 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, SIX! Ahhhhh... Soothing to the eyes! Muzurabani keeps this on a length and it's just around that off stump channel. Perera stands put and just lifts it on the up. Makes terrific connection to send it soaring over the long off fence for the first biggie of the match. Just the extension of the arms from Perera and he holds his pose! Picture perfect!
|10.3 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Blessing has overstepped! Serves a length ball on off, pushed through cover for a single. Free Hit coming up.
|B Muzarabani to K Mendis, Nothing off the Free Hit! Short ball, angling in on the body, Mendis gets hurried by this one as he has a wild swing across the line. The ball hits the top part of the bat and lobs down towards long on for a single.
|10.2 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, FOUR! Just over the man at mid off! Muzarabani pitches it up on off, Perera clears his front leg and lifts it down the ground. Doens't time it well and it just evades a leaping fielder at mid off for a boundary.
|10.1 : B Muzarabani to K Perera, Length ball on off, quelled off the front foot.
|9.6 : T Chatara to K Mendis, A wicket maiden from Tendai! Good stuff from him! Shortens his length and makes Mendis play at it who does so with a straight bat.
|Powerplay 2 has been signalled. Now the field can be spread till the 40th over. Blessing Muzarabani is the first change as well.
|9.5 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Nipping back in from outside off, Mendis covers the stumps to keep it out.
|9.4 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Superb ball! Chatara bangs in a short one in the channel outside off, it holds its line as Mendis looks to have a feel of it. There is some good zip off the surface which beats the outside edge by a whisker.
|9.3 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|9.2 : T Chatara to K Mendis, Fuller ball, attacking the stumps, worked towards mid-wicket.
|9.1 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, OUT! And Upul Tharanga chops it on! Chatara draws first blood and is up and running with his hands aloft! He steams in from around the wicket and drops it on a back of a length on middle and off. The ball keeps jagging back in and cramps Tharanga for room who is in no position to keep it out with an angled blade. The in-ward movement as well as some extra lift off the surface takes the inside edge, bounces and then disturbs the woodwork. Zimbabwe break the scratchy
|8.6 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Leg bye! Bowls a cutter which moves away after pitching. Tharanga is put into a tangle as the ball goes off the pads and rolls towards the off side. A leg bye taken.
|8.5 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Pitched on off, driven on the up towards mid off who is placed a bit deep. An easy single on offer.
|8.4 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Stays behind the line and defends it straight back down the track.
|8.3 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Fullish delivery outside off, Upul Tharanga drives it towards mid off for a single.
|8.2 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Kusal Perera is losing his patience it seems! Got lucky in the last over and once again gets away with one! Shortish ball, slanting away, Perera throws his bat at it only to get a top edge. Shouts of CATCH IT! But the ball falls well short of Mire running in from third man. A single picked up.
|8.1 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Length delivery, swinging back in to ping Perera on the pads. They appeal but it was pitched outside leg.
|7.6 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|7.5 : T Chatara to K Perera, Pushes this fuller ball towards mid off and crosses over.
|7.4 : T Chatara to K Perera, Looks to turn this length ball towards the leg side but gets a soft leading edge towards cover.
|7.3 : T Chatara to K Perera, Inside edgeeee! Perera is looking a bit itchy now! Enough of defense for him! Fuller ball, nipping back in from outside off, Kusal looks to whip it over the leg side but gets an inside edge which evades the stumps and rolls on a couple of bounces to the keeper behind who does well to stop it with a dive to his right.
|7.2 : T Chatara to K Perera, On a fuller length and just outside off, Kusal defends it off the higher portion of the bat towards cover.
|7.1 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Good running! Tharanga taps this length delivery in front of point and scampers through for a single.
|6.6 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|6.5 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Leading edge.... safe! Back of a length delivery on leg stump, Tharanga looks to tuck it away but the ball seems to have stopped a touch before coming. As a result he gets a leading edge which for his liking, falls short of Raza at point.
|6.4 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Wide! Pounds in a short ball on middle and leg, Upul is quick to sit under it. Too high and rightly called as a wide.
|K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Good length delivery on middle and leg, worked with soft hands towards mid on for nothing.
|Just to inform you, Brendan Taylor looked to be in some discomfort and is currently off the field. Ryan Murray (substitute) is keeping on behalf of him for now...
|6.3 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Clipped away towards mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Short and slanting away outside off, Tharanga goes after it as he carves it through point for one.
|6.1 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Fuller ball, on off, Upul lunges to push it towards mid off.
|5.6 : T Chatara to K Perera, FOUR! Beats the man at 45! Sprayed on the pads, Kusal Perera shuffles across a touch and deflects it deftly. The man at short fine leg was at the edge of the circle. He dives full length to his left but the ball beats him to race away to the fence.
|5.5 : T Chatara to K Perera, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|5.4 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Looks to push it away on the off side but gets an inside edge which rolls away towards the cover region as the batsmen sneak in a run.
|5.3 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Triggers back in sharply and pings Tharanga on the back pad who fails to get going with his attempted flick shot.
|5.2 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Shortish delivery, coming back in, Tharanga fends it away.
|5.1 : T Chatara to K Perera, Leg stump line from Chatara and he is lucky to get away with that one. Perera fails to clip it away but the ball goes off the pads towards fine leg. However, the umpire signals it as a run.
|4.6 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Angling in from outside off, wristed with the angle towards mid-wicket.
|4.5 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, FOUR! Timed the pants outta that one! Just ahead of a length and served outside off, Tharanga takes a stride forward and unfurls a delightful drive through extra cover. Once it pierced the gap it was always going to the fence.
|4.4 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Angling away from a length, bit wider outside off and stays a tad low. Upul gets foxed by it as he pushes at it away from the body. The ball sneaks under his bat and goes on the bounce to Taylor.
|4.3 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Gets forward to a fuller length ball and pats it into the cover region.
|4.2 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Short and kicking off the surface, Tharanga at first looks to go after it but then withdraws his bat at the last moment.
|4.1 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Angling in on middle and leg, whipped away awkwardly through mid-wicket by Perera for one.
|3.6 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Good diving stop! Slightly short and outside off, Upul cuts it hard but Raza at point intervenes as he dives full length to his left to stop a certain boundary.
|3.5 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Angles it in from outside off, tapped towards the off side off the back foot.
|3.4 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, FOUR! Good shot! Didn't try to hit it too hard just a mere punch! Fuller in length and served around the fourth stump channel, Tharanga leans ahead and times his drive. Makes sure Cremer from mid off can't get to it. Mire from mid on hares after it but never did it seem like he would cut that off. First boundary of the innings!
|3.3 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Marginally fuller and just outside off, driven nicely only to find the fielder at mid off.
|3.2 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, On a length and just outside off, defended with a straight blade.
|3.1 : T Chatara to K Perera, Fuller and straying in on the pads, Perera gets across and flicks it through the gap at mid-wicket for a single.
|2.6 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, On a length and just outside off, blocked solidly off the front foot into the ground.
|2.5 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Shortish and outside off, too close to cut and he ends up chopping it to the point fielder.
|2.4 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Pitches it up on off, driven straight to Cremer at mid off.
|2.3 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Good aggressive running! Gets ahead to a fuller ball and eases it towards mid off for a brisk single.
|2.2 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Leading edge....Drops it on a back of a length and it straightens off the seam to square Kusal up. He looks to turn it away but the ball bobbles off the leading edge but dies down safely near the cover region.
|2.1 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Hurls it away on a length and it shapes away late, Tharanga dabs it down to third man to get to the other end.
|1.6 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Slightly short and room on offer, Upul guides it towards backward point for a single.
|1.5 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Short of a length delivery on middle and off, UT rises on his toes to deal with it.
|1.4 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Chance of a run out! Tharanga works it off the pads towards Ervine at square leg and sets off. Perera is quick to send him back. Ervine has a shy at the striker's end but misses as Upul plonks his bat to get back in. Had that hit, things could have been interesting.
|1.3 : T Chatara to K Perera, A bit too straight again, clipped behind square on the leg side for one.
|1.2 : T Chatara to K Perera, Good length ball outside off, Kusal doesn't time his drive and finds the man at extra cover.
|1.1 : T Chatara to U Tharanga, Comes from around the wicket does Chatara, strays a bit on the pads, Tharanga tickles it towards fine leg for a single.
|0.6 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Pitches it up on off, Perera with a strong bottom hand hits it straight to the fielder at mid off. A tidy first over from Kyle.
|Tendai Chatara to bowl with the second new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Stands back to a back of a length ball and runs it down towards the fielder at third man. Tharanga is off the mark.
|0.4 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, That's nervy! Offers a bit of width and Tharanga nearly falls in the trap. Looks to push at it tentatively and it nearly whizzes past the outside edge.
|0.3 : K Jarvis to U Tharanga, Jarvis angles away a length delivery, gets it to straighten a touch, Tharanga lifts his bat to make a leave.
|0.2 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Sri Lanka are away! Back of a length delivery, fifth stump line, dabbed down to third man for one.
|0.1 : K Jarvis to K Perera, Ooh... error in judgement almost cost Perera his wicket! Back of a length ball on middle and leg, a bit of nibble in the air. Perera points his bat skywards and wears it high on his pads. Jarvis appeals loudly but the umpire shakes his head. Height looked like a factor. Yes, replays confirm that it would have gone over the leg stump.
|0.0 : We are back for the chase. Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera to open the batting for Sri Lanka. Kyle Jarvis to start off the proceedings with the ball. A slip in place. Here we go...
|Kusal Mendis walks in at no. 3!
|The batsman has a chat with the umpire. Something is flashing near the advertising boards and that is certainly distracting him. It has been sorted and we are good to go again.
|Change of bat for Chandimal.