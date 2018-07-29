|0.0 : Hello and welcome for the ODI leg of long series. A chance for redemption for the South Africans. The best way to erase the drubbing received in the Test series, is with a win immediately in this series opener. The 5-match ODI series could just be the remedy the touring side needs, as it is a different beast altogether in this format. The team is good, but again, the biggest challenge remains how the side as a whole copes without AB de Villiers. The surfaces will be a lot flatter and with the ki
|Looking at Sri Lanka, the last ODI they played was way back in January, 6 months ago. Plus their ODI form of late has been blowing hot and cold. It will be an interesting battle today though, given the momentum is with them and the South Africans are coming on the back off a heavy defeat.
|TOSS - Sri Lanka win the toss and will have a bat first!
|Pitch Report - Russel Arnold doing the pitch report mentions the pitch tends to be slower and aids the spinners during the day and at night it slides a lot. Mentions it's a dry surface, and there is a slight covering of grass. States the bowlers will have to vary the pace and take into account the wind blowing across. Adds the pitch is a little tricky, so can't be blasting the opposition out of the ground, have to be smart about scoring runs. Reckons 250-260 will be a winning score.
|We are ready to begin. Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella stride out to the middle and will be attempting to provide Sri Lanka a positive start. Kagiso Rabada has the new ball in hand first up. His aim would be to inflict some early damage. A couple of slip in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : K Rabada to N Dickwella, Good start from Rabada. A back of a length delivery on off, cutting back in, Dickwella stands on his toes to block but gets an inside edge onto his thigh pad.
|0.2 : K Rabada to N Dickwella, Off the mark with that. Dickwella works this through square leg easily and comes back for the second.
|0.3 : K Rabada to N Dickwella, OUT! GONE! Rabada does what Rabada does best - early damage! He set out to do just that and has taken the first step towards it. A bit of a soft dismissal though. Dickwella will be massively disappointed. Tries to flick the low full toss on leg through mid-wicket, but instead chips it off the toe end towards wide mid on, where Tabraiz Shamsi moves to his left and takes a good catch. Superb start for South Africa.
|Kusal Mendis walks in at no.3. There is a short leg in place for him.
|0.4 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Doesn't waste time to get going. Length delivery angling in, Mendis tucks it away through backward square leg for a single.
|0.5 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, Good length delivery going across, in the off stump channel, Upul Tharanga shoulders arms.
|0.6 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, Wide! Moving further across, wider outside off this time, another leave from the southpaw. It's across the tramline so a wide is signalled.
|K Rabada to U Tharanga, Short of a good length around off, blocked out solidly off the back foot.
|Lungi Ngidi to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.1 : L Ngidi to K Mendis, Back of a length delivery coming back in, Mendis moves inside the line to tickle it fine. Does so, but off the thigh pad. A leg bye is taken as the ball rolls down to fine leg.
|1.2 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Served on a length just outside off, it cuts back in just a touch. Tharanga covers the line and lets it be.
|1.3 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Oh! Just. That was close. Tharanga plays loosely at this length ball outside off, almost nick it behind as it whiskers past the edge. Going to have to be careful here.
|1.4 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Another one! This isn't too far away either. Length delivery angling across, Tharanga pushes at it away from his body and gets beaten.
|1.5 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, FOUR! A little too full, probably searching for the edge, but Lungi's paid the price for it. Outside off, Tharanga nicely leans into the drive and caresses it through extra cover for a boundary.
|1.6 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Ooooff! Good end the over. Ngidi does well to correct his length. Drags it back just a touch, forces Upul to be stuck inside his crease to play at it. Almost another edge.
|2.1 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Banged in short in line of the stumps, Kusal Mendis hops and defends it down under his nose.
|2.2 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Brings his wrists into play and turns it through the square leg region. Big gap out there, easy two available for the batsmen.
|2.3 : K Rabada to K Mendis, Full and straight from Mendis, he pushes it aerially towards mid-wicket.
|2.4 : K Rabada to K Mendis, OUT! Rabada has his second. This is fantastic bowling from the pacer. Serves it in the zone of apprehension, lands it on a fuller length and that does Kusal Mendis in. He plays at it and the slight away movement draws the edge. Quinton de Kock behind the stumps takes a regulation catch and dismisses the Sri Lanka no.3. Poor footwork by Kusal there, very tentative.
|Kusal Perera will be the next batsman in. Two slips, a gully and a short leg in place. South Africa in full attack mode.
|2.5 : K Rabada to K Perera, Marginally ahead of a length outside off, Kusal Perera gets off the mark with a firm cover drive. Single taken.
|2.6 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, Length delivery angling in from around the wicket, Tharanga pushes it down in front of point to end another successful over from Rabada.
|3.1 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Wide! Darted too wide outside off, across the tramline and that's a wide.
|L Ngidi to K Perera, Full and on the stumps, driven back down the track for a single.
|3.2 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Loud appeal from Ngidi for a caught behind, but nothing from the umpire. Was there an edge? Replays show there wasn't, so a good call from Faf to not go for the review. On middle, it moves away heavily and just about beats the outside edge of Upul Tharanga's bat.
|3.3 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, Fuller in length on middle and off, with a close bat face it's flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|3.4 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Stays right behind the line of this one and keeps it out with a straight bat.
|3.5 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Good running. Kusal Perera steers this length ball behind point and runs the first one hard. Rabada is out in the deep, he has a strong arm but given the wind is going against him, the second run can be taken comfortably. Nicely done.
|3.6 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Full just outside off, driven to mid off.
|4.1 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, Full ball outside off, Tharanga with an opened face drives this square past point. Third man comes across to his left to cut it off and keeps the batsmen to two runs.
|4.2 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, Length delivery in the channel outside off, blocked away on the off side.
|4.3 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, Hurled wider outside off, Upul throws his bat at it, only to miss.
|4.4 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, Tharanga leans forward and drives it on the up to covers. Would have been a sureshot boundary, if not for David Miller's valiant effort. Only a brace results.
|4.5 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, Back of a length delivery from Rabada, defended from the back foot.
|4.6 : K Rabada to U Tharanga, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
|A direct hit! JP Duminy hits the bull's eye and he looks confident. Upul Tharanga is the man in question. Doesn't look good for him...
|5.1 : L Ngidi to U Tharanga, OUT! Superb work from JP Duminy. Sri Lanka in some trouble here now. Tharanga pushes this just wide of mid off and takes off. Duminy at mid off moves towards extra cover, picks up the ball cleanly and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end, all in one motion, as Upul tries to slide his bat in. JP is already celebrating, he knows he's got his man. Tharanga looks a bit worried, it's taken upstairs and it's all confirmed why. The opener is well short of his crease and a
|0.0 : Angelo Mathews, captaining his 100th ODI game for Sri Lanka, walks out to the middle.
|5.2 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Short of a good length into the body, blocked down by rising on his toes.
|5.3 : L Ngidi to K Perera, On the shorter side again, worked away on the leg side for a quick one.
|5.4 : L Ngidi to A Mathews, Shortish in length, just outside off, Mathews is rock solid in defense.
|5.5 : L Ngidi to A Mathews, Mathews pushes this away into the covers and gets to the other end to complete the run.
|5.6 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Wide! This is down the leg side, Perera looks to whip it away but can't connect.
|L Ngidi to K Perera, On the leg stump line, blocked again.
|6.1 : K Rabada to A Mathews, FIVE WIDES! De Kock makes a total mess of this. Not sure what happened there. Short and down the leg side, Mathews misses the tickle and de Kock somehow fails to judge it well. It goes off his gloves and goes behind to the fine leg fence.
|K Rabada to A Mathews, Fuller in length, attacking the stumps, wristed to mid on for nothing.
|6.2 : K Rabada to A Mathews, Angling in at first and then straightening up a shade, Mathews steers it square to point.
|6.3 : K Rabada to A Mathews, FOUR! Lovely shot. Full again, too straight in line and it's enough for Mathews to drive it past mid on and find the fence. Showed the full face of the bat on that one.
|6.4 : K Rabada to A Mathews, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. One run added to the total. Leg byes signalled by the umpire
|6.5 : K Rabada to K Perera, Angling across outside off, on a length, Kusal Perera leave it alone.
|6.6 : K Rabada to K Perera, Beaten! Rabada brings it in closer to off, Perera is drawn into having a poke at it and almost edges it behind.
|7.1 : L Ngidi to A Mathews, Shortish delivery outside off, kept out off the back foot.
|7.2 : L Ngidi to A Mathews, OUT! Sri Lanka in some serious trouble here. They have lost 4 wickets inside the first 10 itself. It's the stalwart, their skipper Mathews this time. Back of a length outside off, Mathews plays this away from his body and gets a thick edge. Straight to Hashim Amla at first slip who takes it right in front of his face. Poor from Angelo, had no footwork while playing that. You'd expect a player of his quality to do better, especially when playing away from his body.
|Shehan Jayasuriya to be the new man in.
|7.3 : L Ngidi to S Jayasuriya, Short ball on middle stump, Jayasuriya walks a step across to get behind the line and defends it down.
|7.4 : L Ngidi to S Jayasuriya, Short of a length on middle and leg, worked in front of short leg.
|7.5 : L Ngidi to S Jayasuriya, Length delivery on leg, Shehan picks it off his pads and works it on the leg side.
|7.6 : L Ngidi to S Jayasuriya, Fraction straight in line, wristed away straight to the mid-wicket fielder.
|8.1 : K Rabada to K Perera, Full outside off, Kusal Perera mistimes the cover drive back past the bowler, towards mid off and scampers to the other end for a quick single.
|8.2 : K Rabada to S Jayasuriya, Chooses the leave the ball outside his off stump.
|8.3 : K Rabada to S Jayasuriya, Another one outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect.
|8.4 : K Rabada to S Jayasuriya, Back of a length outside off, blocked out with a straight blade.
|8.5 : K Rabada to S Jayasuriya, OUT! Half the side back in the hut. Powerplay 1 hasn't even finished yet. This is dire. Rabada with some serious pace angles it across on a good length, Shehan Jayasuriya, like the ones before him, plays it away from his body with minimal footwork. A healthy edge is had and de Kock does the rest. South Africa, obviously, dominating proceedings here.
|Thisara Perera to bat next. He'll find himself in a bit of an unfamiliar situation. How often does he come inside the first 10?
|Is Thisara gone? The soft signal is out, but it could be a bump ball. Looks close. Over to the TV umpire now...
|8.6 : K Rabada to T Perera, Safe! It is a bump ball. Thisara Perera survives. Speared really full outside off, the batsman looks to squeeze it out square on the off side. It takes the edge and goes behind where de Kock collects it in his gloves. Now, the only doubt which remains is whether the ball bounced before it went to the keeper. Replays show it did.
|9.1 : L Ngidi to K Perera, FOUR! Overpitched from Lungi Ngidi and he's paid the price. Outside off, Kusal Perera decides to relieve some pressure and lofts it powerfully over covers. Clears the infield with ease and sends it across the rope for a boundary.
|9.2 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Touch short on middle and leg, Kusal Perera wears it on the thigh pad as he misses his block.
|9.3 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Wide! Pounded in short but it's too short. Also a bit down the leg side, so the umpire signals wide.
|L Ngidi to K Perera, Works it away with a wrists on the leg side.
|9.4 : L Ngidi to K Perera, FOUR! Second of the over. Full on the stump, Kusal Perera hammers this back past Rabada's stuck out left hand. Mid on is beaten and the boundary is found. Good hit.
|9.5 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Takes the pace off this one as he pitches it full, Kusal Perera brings a straight bat down in defense.
|9.6 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Nudged square on the leg side, with soft hands, for no run. Sri Lanka are 45/5 at the end of the first Powerplay.
|Powerplay 2 is signalled. This means a maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|10.1 : K Rabada to T Perera, FOUR! Thisara now gets in on the action. Overpitched wide outside off, he leans into it, drives it square through point and picks up his first boundary.
|10.2 : K Rabada to T Perera, FOUR! A bit of a counter-attack from Sri Lanka now. Fuller length delivery around off, Thisara lofts it cleanly over mid off. Nobody out there, so that makes it consecutive boundaries.
|10.3 : K Rabada to T Perera, Just ahead of a length outside off, slower in pace, Thisara plays it away from his body and gets beaten.
|10.4 : K Rabada to T Perera, Nudges this down to fine leg and jogs across to the other end.
|10.5 : K Rabada to K Perera, Full, on middle and leg, with some inward movement, pushed back in the direction of the bowler.
|10.6 : K Rabada to K Perera, Good leave. Landed on off and zipping away off the deck with good pace, Kusal covers the line as he plants his front foot forward and has nothing to do with it.
|First bowling change for South Africa. Willem Mulder to bowl now.
|11.1 : W Mulder to T Perera, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|11.2 : W Mulder to K Perera, FOUR! Shot. Very Sanath Jayasuriya-esque from Kusal Perera. Too full outside off, Kusal Perera has no second thoughts about smashing this through the covers. Off the middle and he pierces the gap to perfection.
|11.3 : W Mulder to K Perera, Plays this off his pads and works it down to fine leg for one.
|11.4 : W Mulder to T Perera, FOUR! Not letting the young man to settle. Back of a length on the body, Thisara muscles the pull through mid-wicket for a boundary. Kept it along the turf, nice and clean.
|11.5 : W Mulder to T Perera, Comes half-forward and pushes it to mid off for a single.
|11.6 : W Mulder to K Perera, No ball! Length delivery outside off, Kusal lets it go. Mulder has overstepped though, so we all know what that means.
|Free Hit coming up...
|W Mulder to K Perera, FOUR! 16 off the over, much-needed for the Lankans. Short ball, Kusal swings wildly at this as there is no fear of getting out. Gets a big top edge which flies over the keeper's head for a boundary.
|Andile Phehlukwayo is into the attack.
|12.1 : A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, A false start down the leg side, Perera misses the flick and the umpire signals it a wide. Runs have started to come thick and fast for the Lankans.
|A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, Slower ball outside off, Perera lofts it towards sweeper cover for a run. A slightly risky shot there.
|12.2 : A Phehlukwayo to K Perera, FOUR! Poor this by the two all-rounders. Mulder was wayward in his last over and now Andile seems to be doing the same here. Down the leg side, easy pickings for Kusal. He nudges it fine down the leg side and another boundary results.
|12.3 : A Phehlukwayo to K Perera, Fuller on off, Perera strokes it through covers for a run.
|12.4 : A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, In the air... but well short! On the shorter side on middle, Thisara pulls it uppishly but well short of deep square leg. A run taken.
|12.5 : A Phehlukwayo to K Perera, On a length outside off, the batsman lets it be.
|12.6 : A Phehlukwayo to K Perera, FOUR! 12 from this one and 28 from the last two! Another gift for Kusal. Short and wide outside off, Perera pounces on the width offered and he cuts it through point for the second boundary in the over.
|Drinks! It has been all South Africa until now. They have half the side back in the hut and they will now look to wrap the innings up as quick as possible. Sri Lanka's hopes on the other hand, are in the hands of the pair batting out there. They have come out with intent and have already blasted a 46-run stand. The hosts will hope the two can continue and take them to some sort of a score.
|13.1 : W Mulder to T Perera, Fullish in length and on the pads, whipped hard through square leg for a couple.
|13.2 : W Mulder to T Perera, Fuller in length, outside off on this occasion, Thisara carves it behind point and comes back for two more. The 50-run stand is up in no time between these two.
|13.3 : W Mulder to T Perera, A tame push this time towards mid on. No run taken.
|13.4 : W Mulder to T Perera, Two more. It's driven through the gap in the covers nicely by the batsman.
|13.5 : W Mulder to T Perera, Length delivery going across, Thisara backs away and dabs it down in front of point for a quick run.
|13.6 : W Mulder to K Perera, Works it away in front of square leg and runs the first one hard. Both batsmen quickly call for the second and put pressure on the fielder. Complete it with ease too. Good running.
|14.1 : A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, Back of a length angling across, the batsman stands tall and punches it along the ground to mid off.
|14.2 : A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, Short with not much pace on it, it's pulled easily to deep mid-wicket. One run collected.
|14.3 : A Phehlukwayo to K Perera, Tad short again, around off, cut hard but straight to the man at point.
|14.4 : A Phehlukwayo to K Perera, Risky stuff to take on JP Duminy, especially when he's already scored a direct hit earlier. Kusal pushes this to mid off and takes off. JP collects the ball and fires it at the bowler's end. Misses, nobody's backing up and hence the batsmen take another one.
|14.5 : A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, FOUR! Bit poor from Duminy, he's one of the best fielders out there, you'd expect him to do better. Fuller outside off, Thisara mistimes the shot back past his partner. JP from mid off moves to his left running behind, dives but lets it through him. Boundary results.
|14.6 : A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, Makes good connect but hits it straight to the fielder. Full and wide outside off, smacked but straight to the man at cover.
|15.1 : W Mulder to K Perera, Angles it in from around the wicket, around off, pushed square towards point. Markram there dives to his left and makes a half-stop. Nicely done. The batsmen take one.
|15.2 : W Mulder to T Perera, Wide! Banged in short but it's a little too short according to the umpire, so he raises his arms sideways and signals wide.
|W Mulder to T Perera, Short again, tucked off the back foot to backward square leg for a run. The 100 comes up for Sri Lanka, not many would have thought about it when they had half the side back in the hut even before they crossed 40. Also, their second fifty has come up in 30 balls.
|15.3 : W Mulder to K Perera, Full, angling in on leg, goes off the pads as Kusal misses his flick. Leg bye taken.
|15.4 : W Mulder to T Perera, No ball! He's overstepped, Faf isn't happy about this. Length ball around off, Thisara keeps it out off the back foot.
|Free Hit coming up...
|W Mulder to T Perera, Short ball angling in, pulled away to deep mid-wicket. No real damage done, Mulder will feel better about that.
|An appeal for a run out is referred upstairs. Thisara Perera the man in question. He'll most likely be safe here.
|15.5 : W Mulder to K Perera, Not out! Length ball angling in on off, catches Kusal on the thigh pad. Thisara calls for it and takes off. Mulder charges to the ball, gets low and under arms it at the stumps at the striker's end. It's taken upstairs and replays show he's fine.
|15.6 : W Mulder to T Perera, FOUR! Edged and away! Length ball outside off, Thisara opens the face and off the outer edge, runs it down to third man for a boundary. 11 off the over.
|16.1 : A Phehlukwayo to K Perera, FOUR! Kusal Perera continues with the charge. Sees the ball landing too full so he takes advantage of it and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|16.2 : A Phehlukwayo to K Perera, Waits for the ball to come to him, opens the face and guides it to third man. One run to the total.
|16.3 : A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, Short, angling down, Thisara gets it off the glove as he attempts to pull it away. It lobs away towards backward square and a single is taken.
|16.4 : A Phehlukwayo to K Perera, Pushed away in front of extra cover for a brisk run.
|16.5 : A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, FOUR! Not enough pace on it to bowl it short. Short ball, Thisara pulls it away over mid-wicket for a boundary. Hit it with the wind and sent it across the boundary line with ease on a few bounces.
|16.6 : A Phehlukwayo to T Perera, A firm punch off the back foot to cover which results in a single.
|Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack. Spinner for the first time today.
|17.1 : T Shamsi to T Perera, FOUR! Welcome into the attack Shamsi! A poor start, short and outside off, Perera has all the time in the world to rock back and slaps it through covers for a boundary.
|17.2 : T Shamsi to T Perera, Floats it up on off, Perera lunges and keeps it out. Better from Shamsi.
|17.3 : T Shamsi to T Perera, FOUR! Power, all power here by Perera. Not such a bad delivery by Shamsi. He tosses it up on off, Perera stands still and bludgeons it through covers for the second boundary of the over.
|17.4 : T Shamsi to T Perera, OUT! Shamsi has the last laugh and there is pin-drop silence here at Dambulla. One would wonder why wasn't he introduced earlier. He has provided the breakthrough South Africa so desperately wanted. Excellent delivery, a loopy delivery on off, this one pitches and then turns. Thisara prods forward to defend but does not account for the turn. That proves to be his undoing as the ball takes the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper. He throws the ball up in
|Akila Dananjaya is the next man in.
|17.5 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Flighted ball on off, Akila pushes it to mid off.
|17.6 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Another tossed up delivery on off, Akila prods forward and keeps it out. 8 runs but n important wicket from it.
|JP Duminy is into the attack.
|18.1 : JP Duminy to K Perera, A full toss outside off, Perera slaps it hard but finds the fielder at covers.
|18.2 : JP Duminy to K Perera, BEAUTY! Well, after looking at that delivery, the Lankan spinners will be licking their lips. This is flatter on off, it pitches and straightens. Perera goes back and tries to defend but gets beaten.
|18.3 : JP Duminy to K Perera, On the shorter side, KP cuts it to sweeper cover for a run.
|18.4 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|18.5 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, Almost! This time he bowls the arm ball and a touch quicker. Akila is a touch late to get his bat down as the ball takes the inside edge, hits him on the pads and goes towards short fine leg for a run. Gets off the mark in a streaky manner.
|18.6 : JP Duminy to K Perera, A poor end to the over! A half-tracker outside off, cut through point and Perera retains strike.
|19.1 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Flighted ball on middle, Kusal blocks it.
|19.2 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Another loopy delivery on off, Perera pushes it through covers for a run.
|19.3 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Tosses this up on middle, Akila drives it to mid on.
|19.4 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Another full ball on off, Akila msitimes his drive towards mid on.
|19.5 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|19.6 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Another ball on off, kept out. So just a run from this over. The South African spinners are managing to pull things back here.
|20.1 : JP Duminy to K Perera, FOUR! Swept and swept fine! He won't stop playing his shots. Shuffles across and gets a ball on his pads. He sweeps it through backward square leg and the ball races away. One short of a half ton now.
|20.2 : JP Duminy to K Perera, Flighted ball on middle, kept out.
|20.3 : JP Duminy to K Perera, Fifty for Perera, his 10th in ODIs. What a time to get it and what a way to get it. His team was down and out and he has counter-attacked since then and has got there in no time. He tucks this with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. Raises the bat and soaks in the applause. He would now look to make it big.
|20.4 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, Flatter and outside off, Akila goes for the booming drive but gets beaten.
|20.5 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, Punches this with the turn through the off side for a run.
|20.6 : JP Duminy to K Perera, In the air... but short! Fires this on the shorter side and outside off. The ball bounces a touch more. Perera goes for the cut but it takes the top edge and goes on the bounce to Amla who comes running in from short third man.
|21.1 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Floats it up on off, driven to covers.
|21.2 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Another peach! Slower through the air on off, this one pitches and then turns away. Beats the outside edge of Akila's bat.
|21.3 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Very full on middle, jammed out to mid on.
|21.4 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Eases this down to long off for a single.
|21.5 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Darts it on off, Perera pushes it to covers.
|21.6 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Goes for the sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
|22.1 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, Slower through the air on off, kept out.
|22.2 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, Flighted ball outside off, Akila tries to force it through the off side but gets beaten. Not sure if he should playing these strokes.
|22.3 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, Floats it up on off, Akila waits for it and then guides it through short third man for a run.
|22.4 : JP Duminy to K Perera, SIX! BOOM! He plays that shot really well and here is a fine example. This is bowled outside off, Perera goes down on one knee and sweeps it over the square leg fielder. The connection is such that it has carried all the way.
|22.5 : JP Duminy to K Perera, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
|22.6 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, Wide outside off, Akila plays it through covers and takes a run.
|23.1 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Nicely flighted on off, Akila eases it down to long off and gets to the other end.
|23.2 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Flatter on off, KP slaps it towards Duminy at covers. He makes a half-stop and a single is taken. 150 up the Lankans.
|23.3 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Floats it up on off, Dananjaya defends it.
|23.4 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, Eases this down to long off and the batsmen cross.
|23.5 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Another half-tracker outside off, Perera hits it through covers and runs a brace. Another partnership building here.
|23.6 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|24.1 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, Flighted ball on off, blocked.
|24.2 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, OHHH! This one stays low and after pitching on middle, Akila does well to get his bat down in time and keep it out.
|24.3 : JP Duminy to A Dananjaya, Strokes it down to long off for a run.
|24.4 : JP Duminy to K Perera, Down the leg side, the ball is flicked to Ngidi who fumbles and concedes a run.
|24.5 : JP Duminy to K Perera, On the shorter side outside off, Akila cuts it through point and the batsmen get another couple.
|24.6 : JP Duminy to K Perera, Loopy ball on off, Akil hits it back to the bowler.
|Lungi Ngidi is back into the attack. Strangely he replaces Shamsi.
|25.1 : L Ngidi to A Dananjaya, A false start by him, down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide.
|L Ngidi to A Dananjaya, Shorter in length and angling into the batsman. Perera works it to mid-wicket,.
|25.2 : L Ngidi to A Dananjaya, Short again on middle, Perera pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
|25.3 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Back of a length outside off, Akila pokes at it and gets an outside edge down to third man for a single.
|25.4 : L Ngidi to A Dananjaya, Short again on middle, Perera pulls it all along the ground towards deep square leg for a run.
|25.5 : L Ngidi to A Dananjaya, Fuller in length on off, AD drives it towards mid off.
|25.6 : L Ngidi to A Dananjaya, A slower delivery to end the over on middle, Akila pushes it towards mid-wicket.
|Change of ends for Shamsi.
|26.1 : T Shamsi to K Perera, FOUR! Clubbed! His first spell started with a boundary. There is no change in the script of his second spell as well. Perera goes down on one knee and sweeps it through mid-wicket.
|26.2 : T Shamsi to K Perera, On the stumps, blocked out.
|26.3 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Floats it up on off, Perera pushes it towards mid off and sets off for a run. Faf from short cover runs to his right, dives and then underarms a throw towards the stumps at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, ti would have been close.
|26.4 : T Shamsi to A Dananjaya, OUT! Chopped it on! It is Shamsi once again who gets the wicket. He struck on the fourth ball of his initial spell and he strikes on the 4th ball of his second spell as well. Another vital wicket. It is the googly on off, Dananjaya has no clue about it as he goes back in an attempt to cut it. The ball though turns back in sharply and there is no time for Akila to adjust. It hits the bottom edge and then goes onto hit the stumps. Shamsi is pumped up and South Africa
|Drinks break.
|Suranga Lakmal is the next man in to bat.
|26.5 : T Shamsi to S Lakmal, Another googly but outside off, Lakmal goes for the cut but misses.
|26.6 : T Shamsi to S Lakmal, Floats it up on off, Lakmal drives it to covers. End of another successful over by Shamsi.
|27.1 : L Ngidi to K Perera, A bumper on middle, Perera mistimes his pull shot. It lobs towards square leg and the batsmen run a single.
|27.2 : L Ngidi to S Lakmal, Wide outside off, Lakmal has no need to go after that but he does so. Luckily for him, he gets beaten.
|27.3 : L Ngidi to S Lakmal, Shorter in length on middle, Lakmal defends it towards mid-wicket.
|27.4 : L Ngidi to S Lakmal, Full and wide outside off again, Lakmal goes after it but does not connect.
|27.5 : L Ngidi to S Lakmal, Lovely! He angles this into the batsman first, it pitches and then straightens. Lakmal plays for the original trajectory and gets beaten.
|27.6 : L Ngidi to S Lakmal, Another play and a miss to a ball which is bowled outside off.
|28.1 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Flatter outside off, Perera cuts it to point.
|28.2 : T Shamsi to K Perera, FOUR! Shouts of catch it but that is right in gap. He moves onto 73. Once again goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|28.3 : T Shamsi to K Perera, FOUR! Shouts of catch it again but it is in the gap again! Picks the right area, straight down the ground. No fielder there and the ball races away for consecutive boundaries.
|28.4 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Flatter outside off, the batsman guides it towards short third man for a run.
|28.5 : T Shamsi to S Lakmal, On the stumps, Lakmal goes back and defends it.
|28.6 : T Shamsi to S Lakmal, The googly, Lakmal goes back and tries to whip it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. A good over for Lanka, 9 from it.
|29.1 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Slower ball on the shorter side, Perera guides it to point.
|29.2 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Perera steps down the track and Ngidi bangs it short outside off. KP lets it be.
|29.3 : L Ngidi to K Perera, In the air... but dropped! But an excellent effort by Andile. A slower ball on middle, Perera goes for the heave. He does connect it well but it is hit against the wind towards deep mid-wicket. Phehlukwayo there runs to his right, dives, gets his fingertips to it but can't hang on. Two runs taken by the batsmen.
|29.4 : L Ngidi to K Perera, Back of a length on off, Perera guides it down to third man for a run.
|29.5 : L Ngidi to S Lakmal, Full on off, SL drives it to covers.
|29.6 : L Ngidi to S Lakmal, Good length on off, Lakmal defends it solidly.
|30.1 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Landed on a driving length outside off, Perera is foward and across to sweep this straight to backward square leg.
|30.2 : T Shamsi to K Perera, Flatter and quicker outside off, blocked firmly in front of point.
|30.3 : T Shamsi to K Perera, OUT! That's a fantastic catch from David Miller! It's the big wicket of Kusal Perera. He didn't have to play this shot, at all. Flighted on leg, the southpaw brings out the reverse sweep and chips it towards Miller at backward point who moves to his left and takes a diving catch. Kusal Perera departs, missing out on what would have been a well-deserved hundred.
|Lakshan Sandakan strides out to the middle.
|30.4 : T Shamsi to L Sandakan, Loopy and full on off stump, Sandakan comes half-forward and blocks it back down the track.
|30.5 : T Shamsi to L Sandakan, Tosses it up there again, blocked off the front foot.
|30.6 : T Shamsi to L Sandakan, Run out chance missed. Better throw from Miller and Sandakan would have been gone. It's worked fine down the leg side, Miller chases it down after covering good ground, turns and fires a throw which is way too high. The batsmen had taken off for the second, and Lakshan wouldn't have made it in if a better throw had come in.
|Kagiso Rabada back into the attack.
|31.1 : K Rabada to S Lakmal, Length delivery from Rabada, Lakmal plays it off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|31.2 : K Rabada to S Lakmal, Gets it to mid-wicket again, this time wide of the fielder. Single taken.
|31.3 : K Rabada to L Sandakan, Back of a length on the stumps, wristed straight to the man at square leg.
|31.4 : K Rabada to L Sandakan, Short again, on off, blocked off the back foot down on the track.
|31.5 : K Rabada to L Sandakan, Shortish outside off, run down to third man with an open face for one run.
|31.6 : K Rabada to S Lakmal, Full on off, Lakmal without any foot movement mistimes the drive off the inner half towards mid on.
|32.1 : T Shamsi to L Sandakan, Spinning in on the pads, worked in front of mid-wicket. Dot ball.
|32.2 : T Shamsi to L Sandakan, The googly from Shamsi, around off, Sandakan adjusts and pushes it away on the off side.
|32.3 : T Shamsi to L Sandakan, Straighter one on the stumps, kept out with a straight bat from the front foot.
|32.4 : T Shamsi to L Sandakan, Wristed away by coming forward through mid-wicket. The batsmen run hard and manage to come back for the second.
|32.5 : T Shamsi to L Sandakan, A bit quicker through the air, on the stumps, kept out off the inner half square on the leg side.
|32.6 : T Shamsi to L Sandakan, Quicker and flatter outside off, Sandakan goes back and taps it away on the off side.
|33.1 : K Rabada to S Lakmal, EDGED and FOUR! Lucky runs, plain and simple. Lakmal had no idea about that. Rabada hits the deck hard and pounds in a short one. It's fast, accurate and takes the batsman by surprise. It goes off the edge, over the slip cordon and to the third man fence.
|33.2 : K Rabada to S Lakmal, OUT! This time he's out of here! Rabada with another bumper, on middle and leg. It's well-directed and takes Lakmal by surprise again. He looks to awkwardly fend it away but gets it off the glove behind to de Kock who collects it with ease. While walking back, Sandakan asked Lakmal about the DRS, but he indicated to him that he clearly got it off the glove.
|Lahiru Kumara is the last man in for Sri Lanka.
|33.3 : K Rabada to L Kumara, Wide! Short ball down the leg side, wide signalled by the umpire.
|K Rabada to L Kumara, Good length delivery around off, moving away, Kumara hangs his bat out to dry and almost edges it behind.
|33.4 : K Rabada to L Kumara, Sharp bumper on off, Kumara barely manages to evade it.
|33.5 : K Rabada to L Kumara, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. Three runs added to the total.
|33.6 : K Rabada to L Sandakan, Fuller outside off, pushed to mid off to end the over.
|34.1 : T Shamsi to L Kumara, Loud shout for an lbw, shut down! Going down leg. Shamsi gives it a lot of air and lands it on leg, it keeps going down and catches Kumara on the back pad as he misses his wild slog. Good call from the umpire.
|34.2 : T Shamsi to L Kumara, Quicker and flatter outside off, Kumara cuts and misses.
|34.3 : T Shamsi to L Kumara, OUT! And Shamsi finishes things off! Kumara gives the charge to this one and seeing this, Shamsi drags his length back. It's outside off, Kumara swings and misses and de Kock adds the finishing touches. SRI LANKA ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 193, WITH 15.3 OVERS REMAINING!
|Despite the Lankans being all out for less than 200, there's an underlying feeling that the Proteas would be feeling slightly underwhelmed that they even let them get there. Having them on the ropes by restricting them for 45/5 in the opening 10 overs, with Rabada doing the bulk of the damage, they let the two Pereras get back in the game with a brisk 92-run stand. Kusal went on to score a good fifty, while Thisara just missed out on it.
|Shamsi joined in on the action when he came in. He first contributed by breaking the Pereras' stand and then went on to clean the tail up. Both him and Rabada scalped 4 wickets each, with Ngidi taking 1 of his own. Lungi was unfortunate he didn't get more wickets, he bowled well. 194 is a target South Africa will back themselves to chase. Barring a massive collapse/a total brain fade, a win for them is assured. Join us in a short while for the run chase.