|Recent overs : . . . 2 . . | 1 . 4 4 4 2
|Last bat : Angelo Mathewsst MS Dhoni b Yuzvendra Chahal7(5b1x40x6) SR:140.00, FoW:62/3 (6.3 Ovs)
|9.3 : K Yadav to A Priyanjan, No run.
|9.2 : K Yadav to A Priyanjan, No run.
|9.1 : K Yadav to A Priyanjan, No run.
|8.6 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, FOUR.
|Another stumping appeal! Dhoni does look confident this time. Is Priyanjan gone?
|8.5 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, SIX! Bye bye ball! Chahal is not afraid of tossing it up but Munaweera is loving it. He jumps down the track and swings this straight back over the bowler!
|8.4 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|8.3 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, WIDE. Perhaps Chahal expected Dilshan to come running at him and fired this miles outside off. Munaweera did not charge out and just let it spin well outside the wide line.
|Y Chahal to D Munaweera, Down the leg side, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
|8.2 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, Outside off, pushed straight to point.
|8.1 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, SIX! That is a lovely, lovely shot. Chahal tosses it up outside off and Munaweera just makes a slight charge. But then, he stops. Waits for the ball to come and then jumps out, gets to the pitch of the delivery and lofts it delightfully over extra cover.
|7.6 : K Yadav to D Munaweera, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.
|7.5 : K Yadav to D Munaweera, There comes the googly now, Dilshan pushes inside the line but misses.
|7.4 : K Yadav to A Priyanjan, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|7.3 : K Yadav to A Priyanjan, Another leg spinner, Ashan walks across and looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
|7.2 : K Yadav to A Priyanjan, A bit of loop now, Priyanjan straightaway jumps out but is not that confident. Seems gone for all money but manages to push the ball to cover.
|7.1 : K Yadav to A Priyanjan, Down the leg side, spinning in, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|6.6 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. Two runs added to the total. 5 runs and a wicket from the over.
|Another spinner. KULDEEP YADAV to bowl.
|6.5 : Y Chahal to A Priyanjan, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|6.4 : Y Chahal to A Priyanjan, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|6.3 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, OUT! That is some lightning quick work by Dhoni and Mathews has to go! Floated outside off, Mathews lunges to defend but is beaten by the away spin. Dhoni collects the ball and before Mathews can even think about dragging his foot back, MS whips off the bails in a flash. There is an appeal made which is referred upstairs. Dhoni himself is not too sure. The third umpire checks a couple of angles in which one shows Mathews to be on the line while another shows him to ha
|ASHAN PRIYANJAN walks in at number 5, replacing Mathews.
|6.2 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, Comes down the track and drives it down to long off for a run.
|STUMPED! Yes or no? Referred upstairs. Third umpire is having a look. Does Mathews have something behind the line?
|6.1 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Works this through mid-wicket for a single.
|5.6 : A Patel to D Munaweera, Full and outside off, Dilshan drives ti beautifully but Lokesh Rahul dives at extra cover to stop what would have been another boundary.
|CHAHAL is back on.
|5.5 : A Patel to D Munaweera, FOUR! Up and over! Tee time for Munaweera. He jumps out of his crease and lofts this flighted ball over mid off. Nearly gets a maximum!
|5.4 : A Patel to D Munaweera, LUCKY! Quicker and flatter from Axar, Dilshan is late to get his bat down to defend and somehow manages contact. The ball whizzes off the inside edge to short fine leg.
|5.3 : A Patel to D Munaweera, FOUR! Not the cleanest of shots but he will take it. Munaweera is enjoying himself tonight. Slightly short in length and that is enough for Munaweera. He rocks back in a flash and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|5.2 : A Patel to A Mathews, Better from Axar, keeps this full and in line of the stumps, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
|5.1 : A Patel to A Mathews, FOUR! Bad start. A dart, that too, down the leg side. Mathews is too good a batsman to miss out. Flicks it to the fine leg fence. Axar straightaway shakes his head.
|4.6 : J Bumrah to D Munaweera, A bouncer around off and middle, Dilshan ducks. Frugal over from Bumrah - Just a run and a wicket from it.
|Another spinner. AXAR PATEL comes on to bowl.
|4.5 : J Bumrah to D Munaweera, Full toss outside off, driven straight to cover.
|4.4 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Outside off, played behind point for a single.
|4.3 : J Bumrah to N Dickwella, OUT! The off stump is dismantled! Good ball but a poor choice of a shot from Dickwella. This is what happens when you premeditate too much. Dickwella's favourite shot is the paddle scoop but he perhaps chose NOT TO play it, since fine leg was back. However, there was some confusion in his mind. He made a late call to play the reverse scoop but Bumrah outsmarted him. He kept this very full and Dickwella missed. The sound next heard was the timber unearthed. Bumrah sh
|ANGELO MATHEWS walks in at number 4, replacing Dickwella.
|4.2 : J Bumrah to N Dickwella, Full and around leg stump, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|4.1 : J Bumrah to N Dickwella, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|3.6 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, Another wrong 'un, Dilshan has no clue about this ball, pushes blindly but misses. The ball somehow misses the leg stump. Excellent comeback from Chahal after being hit for successive sixes on his first two balls.
|JASPRIT BUMRAH gets a change of ends.
|3.5 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, Ball hits the batsman low on the pads.
|3.4 : Y Chahal to N Dickwella, Works this through mid-wicket for a single.
|3.3 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, The googly now, completely foxes Munaweera how just pushes his bat but misses. The ball skids through, goes past the willow and hits him on the pads and somehow escapes past Dhoni to short third man. A leg bye taken.
|3.2 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, SIX! THRASH! He is in some mood tonight. Chahal does not shy from looping the ball and Munaweera does not back away from going over the top again. He gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it straight back down the ground. Same result.
|3.1 : Y Chahal to D Munaweera, SIX! Welcome into the attack, mate! Tossed up outside off, Munaweera goes leg side and lofts it easily over cover for a biggie!
|2.6 : B Kumar to D Munaweera, The batsman has worked it off his pads behind square. One run added to the total. 13 from the over but a wicket as well. 28/1 in the last 2 overs!
|Interesting. Spin inside the Powerplay. Here comes the leggie YUZVENDRA CHAHAL.
|2.5 : B Kumar to D Munaweera, FOUR! Again that knuckle ball from BK and perhaps Munaweera read it a bit late. Nevertheless he went through with his swing and just about managed to get bat on ball. Once it made connection, it flew over square leg and made it to the boundary.
|Fine leg moves to deep square leg.
|2.4 : B Kumar to D Munaweera, A bouncer to test the footwork, Dilshan evades it.
|2.3 : B Kumar to D Munaweera, FOUR! AMAZING! That will give the new man a lot of confidence. The ball is by no means a half volley but Munaweera comes forward and drives it on the up through the covers to get off the mark in style!
|2.2 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, OUT! Knuckled out! The slower ball from Bhuvi which he has developed so well - the knuckle delivery. Tharanga does not pick it and swings wildly at a length ball in line of the stumps. Misses and the zinc bails illuminate. First wicket for India.
|DILSHAN MUNAWEERA comes in at number 3, replacing his skipper.
|2.1 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, FOUR! TAKE THAT! A short ball on middle, angling away, Tharanga pounces onto it on a flash and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary!
|1.6 : J Bumrah to N Dickwella, ALMOST! Bumrah nearly gets his man. He bowls this on a length and angles it away, Niroshan looks to push it to the off side but does not move his feet. As a result, gets a thick inside edge which goes past the stumps towards fine leg. Takes the fielder on and charges back for the second. 15 from the over!
|1.5 : J Bumrah to N Dickwella, FOUR! Again! Did anyone miss what happened on the previous ball? No problem as gentleman Dickwella is ready to showcase it again. This is much fuller than the previous one but Dickwella does not care. He has made up his mind, gets down and across and scoops it over short fine leg for consecutive boundaries! A hat-trick!
|Fine leg drops back now.
|1.4 : J Bumrah to N Dickwella, FOUR! Thank you, VK! This must what be Dickwella telling to Kohli after that field change. He wanted fine leg to be called in so that he could do exactly what he loves to do. Gets down and laps this ball over short fine leg for a boundary!
|1.3 : J Bumrah to N Dickwella, FOUR! Flicked away! Dickwella shows us his array of shots. He picks the length in a trice and flicks it way over square leg. The fine leg fielder moves across to his right as the ball lands on the damp outfield and slows down but eventually trickles into the ropes.
|Immediately Virat Kohli makes a field change. Fine leg comes in while square leg drops back.
|1.2 : J Bumrah to N Dickwella, Good change of pace, rolling his fingers over the ball, lands it on a length around middle and leg, Dickwella defends it back.
|1.1 : J Bumrah to U Tharanga, Slightly short to start, around middle and leg, Tharanga hops and tucks it towards backward square leg for a single. Gets off the mark.
|0.6 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, Around middle and off, watchfully defended.
|JASPRIT BUMRAH to share the new ball.
|0.5 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, Short and around off, punched straight to cover.
|0.4 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, Down the leg side once more, tickled fine but not too much wood on it. Just a couple. First runs off the bat.
|0.3 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, A premeditated knuckle delivery from Bhuvi, according to Murali Kartik on air. It is slightly on a length and Dickwella jumps down the track and tries to go over the off side but misses.
|0.2 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, Another leg bye. This is pitched more or less within the stumps but Upul misses his flick, perhaps getting across a touch too much. Is hit on the pads and Bhuvi starts to appeal but then suddenly sees Dickwella rushing across for the single. He aborts the shout and runs hard to try for an under-arm flick at the striker's end but Dickwella makes it in comfortably.
|0.1 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, Starts off with a delivery down the leg side, cannot control the swing but Dickwella misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|0.0 : We have reached the last stage of the tour. The on-song Indian team has not put a single foot wrong so far and will be aiming to sign off with yet another victory in this one-off T20I match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are going through a rough phase and would hope to register at least one win to salvage some pride. Hello and welcome everyone for the coverage. Stay tuned for more updates...
|It was raining a short while back and the whole ground was enveloped in blue covers. But the rain gods showed mercy and we are set to get a full game. Credit to the groundsmen for putting in the hard work and getting the field ready. News about the toss and pitch are coming up shortly...
|Pitch - It's a good one for batting, pretty hard in nature. There is sweating underneath as it was under the covers. 160-170 is a par score on this pitch, reckons Russel Arnold.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin, flipped by Upul Tharanga. Heads is the call and Heads it is. INDIA WILL CHASE.
|VIRAT KOHLI says that it looks like a very good track and he wants to chase. Also, there is a bit of rain around which influences the decision. Brushes aside the target of cleansweeping the tour 9-0 and wants to concentrate on playing good cricket. Informs that from the last ODI, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur miss out. Lokesh Rahul and Axar Patel come in.
|UPUL THARANGA also wanted to bowl first but feels it is a very good wicket. Admits that this is a very important game for his team along with a great challenge. Wants to win and end the series on a high. Says that his side has got plenty of changes with Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka and Isuru Udana getting a game.
|Right! The players are out in the middle! The usual suspects for Sri Lanka take guard - Niroshan Dickwella and skipper Upul Tharanga. It will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get the first feel of the new ball. Dickwella to face. Here we go!