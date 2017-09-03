|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 2 . 4 . . . | 1 . 4 1 . .
|Last bat : Lasith Malingac sub b Bhuvneshwar Kumar2(4b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:238/10 (49.4 Ovs)
|49.4 : B Kumar to L Malinga, OUT! Maiden ODI five-for for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. What if I tell you he remained wicketless in the previous games? That's some way to show your class. He delivers it in Malinga's arc, full on middle. The batsman once again has a wild heave across the line but this time it goes straight down the throat of the subsitute fielder, Lokesh Rahul at deep mid-wicket who takes an easy catch. SRI LANKA ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 238!
|So, after opting to bat first the Lankan side will not be happy heading into the break. Once again their top order failed to provide a platform as they lost 3 wickets within the first 10 overs. Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne did steady the ship with a 122-run stand but lost momentum towards the end of their innings in their quest to accelerate. It was a collapse after those two departed as Sri Lanka lost 7 for 53 runs.
|The Indian bowlers kept it really tight after leaking runs in the first 10 overs. The spinners managed to pull things back as there was turn on offer for them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he picked a fifer and he was well supported by the rest. The Lankan bowlers will have to raise their hands up if they are to avoid a whitewash. 239 is not a big target and the star-studded Indian batting line-up will fancy itself to chase this down. Join us in a while for the chase.
|49.3 : B Kumar to V Fernando, Slower ball on off, Vishwa throws his bat it at. An outside edge flies down to third man for a single.
|49.2 : B Kumar to V Fernando, Angles in a short delivery from outside off, Fernando has a wild slog across the line only to be beaten.
|49.1 : B Kumar to V Fernando, FOUR! That went like a bullet! Kumar from over the wicket, keeps it full on the stumps. Fernando clears his front leg and smashes it down the ground past the non-striker. Kohli at long on had no chance to cut it off. A good start to the over for the hosts.
|48.6 : J Bumrah to V Fernando, Slower ball on off, Fernando mistimes it towards mid off for a run.
|48.5 : J Bumrah to V Fernando, Shorter outside off, Fernando goes for the pull but misses.
|48.4 : J Bumrah to V Fernando, WIDE! Full and wide outside off, Fernando fails to get bat on it. The umpire signals a wide.
|J Bumrah to V Fernando, Slower ball on off, Fernando defends it watchfully.
|48.3 : J Bumrah to V Fernando, Slower ball on off, Fernando defends it solidly.
|48.2 : J Bumrah to V Fernando, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|48.1 : J Bumrah to L Malinga, Angles it into the pads, Malinga tucks it to mid-wicket for a run.
|47.6 : B Kumar to L Malinga, Lands it on a length on off, Malinga gets an outside edge towards the keeper. Dhoni does well to dive to his right and make a half stop. The batsmen in the while run a single.
|47.5 : B Kumar to L Malinga, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|47.4 : B Kumar to V Fernando, Played it towards point for a run.
|47.3 : B Kumar to V Fernando, Length ball on off, Fernando works it to mid-wicket.
|47.2 : B Kumar to M Siriwardana, OUT! Siriwardana departs now! So does Sri Lanka's hope of reaching 250. The wickets are falling like a pack of cards here. A full toss on leg stump. Siriwardana tries to go over mid-wicket but does not quite get the elevation and holes out to Shardul Thakur who is stationed there. He makes no mistake this time and takes a good catch running in.
|Lasith Malinga is the last man in.
|47.1 : B Kumar to M Siriwardana, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|46.6 : J Bumrah to V Fernando, The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper.
|Vishwa Fernando is the new batsman in!
|Can Sri Lanka push their score to 240 at least?
|46.5 : J Bumrah to M Pushpakumara, OUT! KABOOM! That was fast! A high full toss on the stumps, Malinda walks down the pitch and goes for a heave but misses and is knocked over. He looks at the square leg umpire for a no ball. They go upstairs to check. Replays show that front foot is fine and also the ball was dipping in. Sri Lanka are 8 down now.
|46.4 : J Bumrah to M Pushpakumara, Shorter in length on middle, Pushpakumara takes on the challenge of pulling but misses and it struck on shoulder as the ball rolls besides the pitch.
|46.3 : J Bumrah to M Pushpakumara, Shorter in length on off, the batsman pulls it to mid-wicket.
|46.2 : J Bumrah to M Pushpakumara, Fuller in length on off, Malinda drives it towards covers. Kohli there makes a very good diving stop.
|46.1 : J Bumrah to M Pushpakumara, DROPPED! SIX! Two in two for Lanka. Fuller ball on middle, Pushpakumara lofts it towards deep mid-wicket. Shardul Thakur positioned there gets under the ball but only to palm it over the ropes. These are very useful runs for Sri Lanka.
|45.6 : B Kumar to M Siriwardana, SIX! BOOM! That is going, going and gone. Shorter outside off, Siriwardana picks the length early and hits it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. A much-needed one.
|45.5 : B Kumar to M Pushpakumara, Close shave! Slower ball on off, Malinda taps it in front of covers and sets off for a run. Kuldeep gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Pushpakumara puts in a dive and a run is added to the total.
|45.4 : B Kumar to M Siriwardana, Just ahead of a length outside off, Siriwardana drives it uppishly through covers for a run.
|45.3 : B Kumar to M Pushpakumara, Fuller in length around off, Pushpakumara tries to drive but gets an outside edge down to third man for a run.
|45.2 : B Kumar to M Pushpakumara, Lands it on a length around off, the batsman defends it off the back foot.
|45.1 : B Kumar to M Siriwardana, Shorter in length outside off, Siriwardana cuts it through point for a run.
|44.6 : Y Chahal to A Dananjaya, OUT! Stumped! It's no. 100 for Dhoni in ODIs and he tops the list now, surpassing the Lankan legend, Kumar Sangakkara! Chahal sees the batsman giving the charge, instead of bowling flat and opts to toss it up even more. Akila misses out completely and Dhoni behind the stumps takes the bails off. He wears a smile on his face to celebrate the milestone. Sri Lanka slip further. Chahal gets his first on his last ball of the spell.
|Malinda Pushpakumara is the next man in.
|Bhuvaneshwar Kumar is back into the attack.
|44.5 : Y Chahal to M Siriwardana, Comes down the track, Chahal drags his length back. The batsman gets it towards the leg side for a single.
|44.4 : Y Chahal to A Dananjaya, Flighted delivery outside off, driven down to long off for a single.
|44.3 : Y Chahal to A Dananjaya, Goes back and dabs it towards backward point.
|44.2 : Y Chahal to M Siriwardana, In the air... safe! Gives it nice air and lands it outside off. Milinda makes room to loft it over extra cover but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. The ball lands safely and a single is taken.
|44.1 : Y Chahal to A Dananjaya, Loopy outside off, turning in, Danajaya looks to drive but gets it off the inside edge towards short fine leg for a single.
|43.6 : K Yadav to A Dananjaya, Tosses it up on off, Dananjaya drives it down to long off for a run.
|43.5 : K Yadav to A Dananjaya, Shorter in length on off, Akila cuts it to point.
|43.4 : K Yadav to A Dananjaya, Tosses it up outside off, Dananjaya drives it to covers.
|43.3 : K Yadav to A Dananjaya, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|43.2 : K Yadav to M Siriwardana, Sweep is aerially but way short of the man at deep mid-wicket for a run.
|43.1 : K Yadav to A Dananjaya, Fuller on leg stump, Dananjaya drives it through mid on for a run.
|42.6 : Y Chahal to W Hasaranga, OUT! He has gathered the ball properly! Yes, no, yes, no, confusion and a run out. Another one bites the dust. Flatter outside off, Hasaranga goes for the cut but it takes the bottom edge and hits Dhoni on the pads as it rolls towards the leg side. Siriwardana first called for the run but then refused and then called for it again. Dhoni was quick to the ball and fires a flat throw Chahal, who collects it and whips the bails off. The players appeal and the umpires g
|Akila Dananjaya is the new man in.
|42.5 : Y Chahal to M Siriwardana, Floats it on off, Siriwardana taps it in front of point for a run.
|They have referred for a run out at the non-striker's end. They just have to see if Chahal has gathered the ball or not.
|42.4 : Y Chahal to W Hasaranga, Tosses it up on off, Wanidu mistimes his loft over covers for a run.
|42.3 : Y Chahal to M Siriwardana, Slower through the air outside off, Siriwardana gets an outside edge down to third man for a run.
|42.2 : Y Chahal to W Hasaranga, Drags his length back on middle, Wanidu pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|42.1 : Y Chahal to W Hasaranga, Flatter on off, Hasaranga goes back and pushes it to covers.
|41.6 : K Yadav to W Hasaranga, Fuller length outside off, the batsman eases it down to long off for a run.
|So two wrist spinners operating in tandem. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl from the other end.
|41.5 : K Yadav to W Hasaranga, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|41.4 : K Yadav to W Hasaranga, Goes for the sweep and connects this time through square leg for a brace.
|41.3 : K Yadav to W Hasaranga, EDGY FOUR! The batsman was completely deceived. A googly on off, turning away. Hasaranga tries to defend it but gets an outside edge through the vacant slip cordon for a boundary.
|Leg slip moves to first slip now...
|41.2 : K Yadav to W Hasaranga, Another appeal but nothing from the umpire. Hasaranga goes for the sweep on his first ball but misses. The ball hits him on the right arm and lobs up to the keeper.
|41.1 : K Yadav to A Mathews, OUT! Kuldeep strikes! Mathews who looked a frustrated figure out there has to depart. Yadav bowls it slower through the air on middle. Mathews goes for the paddle sweep but gets a top edge which lobs to Dhoni who runs back and takes it easily. Sri Lanka are losing their way here. Two quick wickets just what India needed. Sri Lanka now have two fresh batsmen at the crease.
|40.6 : B Kumar to M Siriwardana, FOUR! No he doesn't! A touch ahead of of a length outside off, Siriwardana lunges forward and belts it wide of mid off to spoil Kumar's over.
|Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack.
|40.5 : B Kumar to A Mathews, Length delivery on middle and off, eased down to long on for a single. Just a single coming from this over. Can Bhuvi finish on a high?
|40.4 : B Kumar to A Mathews, Another dot ball! The pressure mounting on Mathews. Slower ball, coming back in, tucked with the angle towards mid-wicket.
|40.3 : B Kumar to A Mathews, Yes... no... No! Length delivery outside off, Mathews taps it towards cover-point. Siriwardana wants the run but is sent back as the fielder comes charging in towards the ball. He misfields but doesn't concede a run.
|40.2 : B Kumar to A Mathews, Short ball followed by a yorker right under the bat. Mathews could only jam it out towards mid on.
|40.1 : B Kumar to A Mathews, Cleaver bowling! Slower short ball, looping over the batsman. Mathews sits down by arching back to let it be. He looks at the umpire as he thought it would be called as a wide, not given by the umpire.
|39.6 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Flicks it through the leg side for a run.
|Powerplay 3 signalled. Now 5 fielders can be placed outside the circle...
|39.5 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|39.4 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, NO BALL! What was that now? That surely must have slipped out of Bumrah's hand. Bowls a high full toss down the leg side. Mathews ducks under it. The umpire singlans a no ball. Free hit for the Lankans.
|J Bumrah to A Mathews, He is so good with those yorkers. Bowled on off, Mathews can only dig it out to covers. A dot on the free hit brilliant.
|39.3 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Fuller in length on off, Mathews drives it to covers.
|39.2 : J Bumrah to M Siriwardana, Slower ball on middle, Siriwardana tries to defend but it goes off the inner half towards square leg for a run. He wants a second but is sent back by the struggling Mathews.
|39.1 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Good length outside off, Mathews guides it to point for a run.
|38.6 : B Kumar to M Siriwardana, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it.
|38.5 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, OUT! TIMBERRR! Kumar does break the partnership. He has got his third. Comes running in and lands it on a length around off, angles it into the batsman. Thirimanne tries to work it down to third man but chops it onto his stumps. The 122-run stand has been broken. This was also the highest 4th wicket stand for Sri Lanka against India. A good knock by Thirimanne comes to an end just at the time when Sri Lanka would have looked to up the ante.
|Milinda Siriwardana walks in next.
|38.4 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, Shorter in length on middle, Thirimanne pulls it with the angle towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|38.3 : B Kumar to A Mathews, The batsman has driven it through mid-off. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|38.2 : B Kumar to A Mathews, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under it.
|38.1 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, Shorter in length on middle, Thirimanne pulls it through the leg side for a run.
|37.6 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Slower one outside off, Thirimanne guides it past the diving point fielder for a run.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes into the attack. He is the pick of the bowlers today with two wickets. India will hope for him to break this partnership.
|37.5 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Chance of a run out! Back of a length outside off, Mathews taps it towards point and sets off for a run. The fielder, Rahane has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. No harm done.
|37.4 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, WIDE! Bangs in a short ball down the leg side. Mathews ducks under it and the umpire signals a wide.
|J Bumrah to A Mathews, Lands it on a length outside off, jagging back in. Mathews jumps and tries to work it on the leg side but misses and is struck high on the pads.
|37.3 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Slower ball on off, Mathews punches it off the back foot to covers.
|37.2 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Good length outside off, Lahiru guides it down to third man for a run.
|37.1 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Back of a length on middle, Lahiru defends it off the back foot.
|36.6 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Loopy ball outside off, Mathews drives it beautifully but straight to covers.
|Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
|36.5 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
|36.4 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Back-to-back fifties for Mathews. He has continued his good form but he would want to score big here. Comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|35th ODI fifty for Angelo Mathews, 8th vs India and second of the series.
|36.3 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Shorter in length outside off, turning back in. Thirimanne first goes to cut but then adjusts and pushes it through the off side for a run.
|36.2 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Fuller in length on middle, Mathews drives it down to long on for a run.
|36.1 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Flicks it against the spin to mid-wicket.
|35.6 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, In the air... but safe! Thirimanne tries to sweep but gets a top edge towards short fine leg. Bumrah comes running in but is not able to get to the ball. He is beaten by the turn and the batsmen run two.
|35.5 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Googly this time, Mathews gets an outside edge towards point for a run.
|35.4 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Shorter in length on leg stump, turning in. Mathews shuffles across and tries to work it on the leg side but misses. The umpire does not call it a wide as it may have pitched in line of the stumps.
|35.3 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Works it with the spin towards square leg. Mathews wanted a run but is sent back by Thirimanne.
|35.2 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Eases it down to long off for a run.
|35.1 : K Yadav to A Mathews, The batsman has driven that ball straight back. They pick up a single.
|34.6 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Slower through the air on off, Mathews taps it in front of covers and sets off for a run. The fielder there is quick to the ball and fires a throw to the keeper who takes the bails off in a flash. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. A run added.
|34.5 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Flatter outside off. Mathews drives it to the man at covers.
|34.4 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Loopy ball on off, Mathews comes down the track and drives it back to the bowler. Chahal tries to stop it but deflects it onto the stumps at the non-striker's end. Thirimanne was aware and was not backing up a long way ahead.
|34.3 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Floats it on off, Lahiru drives it to long on for a run.
|34.2 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Dances down the track and works it to mid-wicket.
|34.1 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Fuller ball on off, Thirimanne paddles it fine on the leg side for a brace.
|33.6 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Flatter on off, Mathews camps back and defends it.
|Drinks are called on the field. Sri Lanka have pulled things back after the first drinks break. All thanks to the pair of Thirimanne and Mathews. The duo has dealt nicely with the spinners and have not let the run rate dip. The former has completed his fifty while the latter is inching closer of his own. Should they play in a similar manner, their side are on course to get 300. Will they? Remains to be seen as the Indians will be back hunting for a wicket...
|33.5 : K Yadav to A Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|33.4 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Comes down the track and hits it down to long off for a run.
|33.3 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, SAFE. Shorter in length outside off, Thirimanne plays it towards point and sets off for a run. Mathews sends his back seeing that the fielder is quick to the ball. He fires a throw to the Dhoni who deflects it onto the stumps. the Indians appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show that Thirimanne has made his crease.
|33.2 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Shorter in length, turning back in. Mathews pulls it down to deep backward square leg for a run.
|100-run stand between Mathews and Thirimanne. It's first of the series for Sri Lanka and has come at the right time.
|A run out appeal is taken upstairs.
|33.1 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Tosses it up on off, Mathews drives it back to the bowler.
|32.6 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, NOT OUT! Impact is outside the line! Chahal tosses it up outside off, Thirimanne gets down to play the sweep shot but misses and is hit on the pads. They appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Chahal has a word with Dhoni who wasn't that sure Kohli then joins in and after having a word with his bowler he takes the review. Ball Tracker shows the impact to be outside the line and it's the end of the story.
|Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack. He had a good first spell, got the ball to turn. Let us see if he can continue the good work.
|32.5 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Nicely bowled! Loops it up outside off, Lahiru comes down the track but the ball grips and turns to hit him on the pads.
|India have opted to review for an LBW against Thirimanne. It looks like the impact is a touch outside off.
|32.4 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Thirimanne gets into the position early to play the reverse sweep. He gets a nice full toss which helps him get it through point to collect a couple.
|32.3 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Bowl a flipper around middle, skidding off the surface. Angelo looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge through behind square on the leg side. A single taken.
|32.2 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Tosses it up outside off, Mathews makes room and drives it back to the leggie.
|32.1 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Goes back and nudges it off his pads through backward square leg for a single.
|31.6 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Works it with the spin through square leg for a run.
|31.5 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, Shorter in length outside off, Mathews punches it through covers for a run.
|31.4 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, FOUR! A much-needed one for the hosts. Mathews sees the flight and comes down the track, takes it on the full and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|31.3 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Fifty for Thirimanne! A very vital knock for his side. He came in when Sri Lanka were in a spot of a bother and provided stability. Fuller outside off, Thirimane drives it through covers for a run.
|18th ODI fifty for Lahiru Thirimanne. This is his 2nd fifty in three innings. Good consistency shown by the southpaw.
|31.2 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Tosses it up on off, Lahiru drives it to the man at covers.
|31.1 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, On the shorter side, Thirimanne pulls it through mid-wicket.
|30.6 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Drags his length back outside off, Thirimanne plays it through covers for a run.
|30.5 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Slower through the air outside off, turning back in. Thirimane lunges forward in defense but gets beaten and is struck high on the thigh pad. There is a muted appeal from the bowler but the umpire shakes his head.
|30.4 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Fires it on the pads, Lahiru flicks it towards square leg for no runs.
|30.3 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Shorter in length outside off, Angelo pushes it through covers for a run.
|30.2 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Tosses it up on off, Angelo defends it off the front foot.
|30.1 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Floats it outside off, turning back in. Thirimanne tries to guide it down to third man but gets an under edge past the keeper for a run.
|29.6 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Shorter outside off, Thirimanne cuts it through point for a run.
|29.5 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Flatter on middle, Thirimanne camps back and plays it to mid-wicket.
|29.4 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, WIDE! Fires it down the leg side. Mathews misses the flick and the umpire signals a wide.
|K Jadhav to A Mathews, Fuller in length, Mathews eases it down to long on for a run.
|29.3 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, Works it to mid-wicket with the turn.
|29.2 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, The batsman rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball.
|29.1 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, Shorter in length on off, turning back in. Mathews flicks it towards square leg. Thirimanne sets off for a run from the non-striker's end but is sent back by Mathews. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but Lahiru makes his ground.
|28.6 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Slower ball outside off, Thirimanne guides it to point.
|Kedar Jadhav is back into the attack.
|28.5 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Bowls a yorker outside off, Lahiru keeps it out.
|28.4 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Full and on the pads, Mathews flicks it through square leg for a run.
|28.3 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Similar length ball outside off, Mathews cuts it hard into the ground and the ball bounces over the point fielder for a brace.
|28.2 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Shorter in length outside off, Mathews cuts it to the fielder at point.
|28.1 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|27.6 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Works it to mid-wicket with the spin.
|27.5 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, SIX! BANG! That should settle his nerves. Thirimanne uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over the long on fielder for a maximum. Manish Pandey made a valiant effort to catch it but all in vain. Top shot. Sri Lanka needed that.
|27.4 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Floats it outside off, Thirimanne goes for the reverse sweep but misses. The ball hits the pads and goes down to fine leg. The Indians appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The batsmen run two leg byes.
|27.3 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|27.2 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Loopy ball outside off, turning back in. Thirimanne goes for the reverse sweep but the ball hits the arm guard and lobs to the keeper. Dhoni appeals but the umpire stays put.
|27.1 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Comes around the wicket and flights it on off, Thirimanne uses his feet and works it to mid-wicket.
|26.6 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Slower ball on off, Mathews defends it off the back foot.
|26.5 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Mathews flicks it to mid-wicket.
|26.4 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Good length outside off, Thirimanne opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for a run.
|26.3 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Off pace ball on middle, Thirimanne tucks it to mid-wicket.
|26.2 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Thirimanne takes a step ahead. Bumrah bowls a slower one on off. Thirimanne guides it to point.
|26.1 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Starts off with a full ball on off, Lahiru drives it to mid off.
|25.6 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Shorter in length outside off, Thirimanne plays it towards point for a run.
|Jasprit Bumrah is called back into the attack.
|25.5 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Floats it on off, Mathews eases it down to long off for a run.
|25.4 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, It's been driven superbly through the covers.
|25.3 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Loopy ball on middle, turning away. Mathews defends it towards point. He wanted a run but is sent back by his partner.
|25.2 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Sees Thirimanne coming down the track, Chahal fires it full and wide. Lahiru does well to get bat to it and it goes through covers for a run.
|25.1 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Tosses it up outside off, Thirimanne guides it towards point. The fielder there fumbles but no run conceded.
|24.6 : S Thakur to A Mathews, Works it with the angle to mid-wicket.
|24.5 : S Thakur to A Mathews, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman.
|24.4 : S Thakur to L Thirimanne, WIDE! Shorter in length down the leg side, Thirimane pulls out of the shot. The umpire signals a wide.
|S Thakur to L Thirimanne, A well-directed short ball. Thirimane mistimes his pull shot to fine leg for a run.
|24.3 : S Thakur to A Mathews, NOT OUT! A bit fuller on off, Mathews pushes it towards mid on and sets off for a run. The fielder there is quick to the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. The players appeal and the umpire goes upstairs. Replays show that Mathews has made his crease. He was always confident about it. A run added.
|24.2 : S Thakur to A Mathews, Back of a length on middle, Mathews tucks it to mid-wicket.
|They have gone upstairs to check a run out at the non-striker's end. Mathews seems to be safe.
|24.1 : S Thakur to A Mathews, FOUR! A huge error in judgment by Jadhav! Length ball on off, Mathews comes down the track and tries to go bit. He gets a top edge down towards third man. Kedhar there runs around the ball and then fails to stop it as he lets it through for a boundary. He was caught in two minds there, whether to go for the catch or not.
|23.6 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Very, very slow through the air on middle, turning away. Mathews drives it through covers for a run.
|23.5 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Loopy ball on leg stumps. Mathews defends it solidly.
|23.4 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Flatter on off, turning away. Mathews chops it to the man at point.
|23.3 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Slower through the air on off, Lahiru plays it through covers for a run.
|23.2 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Flighted ball on off, Thirimanne dances down the track and drives it back to the bowler.
|23.1 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Thirimanne uses his feet and takes it on the full but mistimes it to mid-wicket.
|22.6 : S Thakur to A Mathews, Just ahead of a length on off, AM huides it to point.
|22.5 : S Thakur to L Thirimanne, Angles it on the pads. Thirimanne flicks it through square leg for a run.
|22.4 : S Thakur to A Mathews, Fuller in length on off, Mathews drives it towards mid off and sets off for a run. The fielder there is quick to the ball and has a shy as the non-striker's end but misses. A run added to the total.
|22.3 : S Thakur to A Mathews, Good length on off, Angelo defends it off the front foot.
|22.2 : S Thakur to L Thirimanne, This time he does manage to guide it down to third man. Thakur bowls it on a length outside off, Lahiru plays it with an angled bat for a run.
|Unwanted visitors - It has gone gloomy since a short while ago. There has been that ever-persistent rain threat throughout this series but it has even been more dangerous today. They are looking ominous, those clouds...
|22.1 : S Thakur to L Thirimanne, Bowls a cross-seam delivery outside off, Thirimanne tries to guide it down to third man but gets beaten.
|21.6 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Flighted ball on off, Mathews defends it watchfully.
|Shardul Thakur has been brought back into the attack. He was expensive in his first spell. He would look to keep it tight.
|21.5 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|21.4 : Y Chahal to L Thirimanne, Works it with the spin towards square leg for a run.
|21.3 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Fuller on middle, Mathews tries to force it through the off side but gets it off the inner half past the bowler for a run.
|21.2 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, A perfect leg spinner's delivery! Loops it on middle stump and gets it to turn away. Mathews lunges forward in defense but gets beaten.
|21.1 : Y Chahal to A Mathews, Gives it air and lands it around off, Mathews drives it to covers.
|20.6 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Drives it down to long on for a run.
|Yuzvendra Chahal is now into the attack.
|20.5 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Drags his length back, turning away. Lahiru cuts it through the off side for a run.
|20.4 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Goes for the sweep again but this time misses as the ball turns away sharply.
|20.3 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|20.2 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Slower through the air on off, Lahiru eases it to covers.
|20.1 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, FOUR! A welcome boundary for the Lankans. He picked his spot brilliantly. Kuldeep bowls a tossed up delivery. Lahiru goes down on one knee and sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|19.6 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Drags his length back outside off, Lahiru cuts it through covers for a run.
|19.5 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, Milks it down through mid on for a run.
|19.4 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Flatter on leg stump, stays a touch low. Thirimanne goes back and punches it down to long on off the toe end for a run.
|19.3 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Loopy ball outside off, turning away. Thirimanne goes for an expansive drive but gets beaten.
|19.2 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, Sees Jadhav giving it air. Mathews uses his feet and drives it down to long on for a run.
|19.1 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Fires it on middle, does not bounce a lot. Lahiru punches it down to long on for a run.
|18.6 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Flicks it with the spin towards square leg. Mathews wanted a run but his partner was not interested.
|18.5 : K Yadav to A Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|18.4 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Flatter on leg stump, Thirimanne flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|18.3 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Loopy ball outside off, Lahiru drives it towards point. The fielder there fumbles but no run conceded.
|18.2 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Gives it a lot of air but serves a full toss outside off, Mathews drives it down to long off for a run.
|18.1 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Drags his length back outside off, Thirimanne pushes it through cover-point for a run.
|17.6 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, Slower through the air on middle, Mathews prods forward and blocks it.
|17.5 : K Jadhav to A Mathews, Tucks it with the spin towards short fine leg.
|17.4 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Floats it on off, Thirimanne drives it through covers for a run.
|17.3 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Bowls a roudish arm delivery, fuller in length. Thirimanne drives it through covers for a couple.
|17.2 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Flatter outside off, Lahiru guides it through short third man for a brace.
|17.1 : K Jadhav to L Thirimanne, Bowls a slider which goes on with the arm. Thirimanne rocks back and pushes it back to the bowler.
|16.6 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Rocks back in the crease and offers a straight bat defense.
|Kedar Jadhav is into the attack.
|16.5 : K Yadav to A Mathews, NOT OUT! Mathews survives! But this was a classic delivery from Kuldeep Yadav. He bowls a googly around middle, Mathews goes back to defend. He gets squared up and the ball takes the outside edge towards first slip where Rahane dives forward to collect it. No real appeal from the Mumbai lad as he wasn't sure of the catch. The umpire takes it upstairs to see if the catch has carried. The replays show it hasn't.
|16.4 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Around off, turning further down the leg side. It's clipped towards fine leg for a couple.
|The umpire has gone upstairs for a catch against Mathews. Has the ball bounced in front of Rahane at first slip? The soft signal is NOT OUT!
|16.3 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Leans forward and drives it through covers for a single.
|16.2 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Gives it a nice flight and lands it around off, once again defended by lunging forward.
|16.1 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Floats it up on the stumps, the batsman prods forward in defense.
|15.6 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, EDGY FOUR! He finally induces the edge but there was no fielder this time! Back of a length on off, nips away after pitching. Mathews feels for it and gets an outside edge between the keeper and wide first slip for a boundary. Bumrah has been very unlucky here.
|Unlucky Mendis - Today is the FIRST TIME in 37 ODIs and 20 Tests that Kusal Mendis has been dropped from the Sri Lankan side. Will feel hard done by. But if truth be told, he has not done much consistently after his whirlwind knock against the Aussies last year.
|Drinks are on the field! The Sri Lankans have shown great intent with their skipper coming out all guns blazing. However, at the same time they have lost wickets which has given India the upper hand. A lot will be dependent on Mathews if the hosts are to post a competitive total on the board...
|15.5 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|15.4 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, BEATEN! Bumrah lands it on a length on off, straightens a touch. Mathews is beaten in his defense.
|15.3 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Fuller on the pads, Thirimanne works it down to fine leg for a run.
|15.2 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Confusion but safe! Angles it into the pads. Thirimanne works it towards wide mid on and sets off for a run but Mathews sends him back. The fielder is quick to the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. No harm done.
|15.1 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Back of a length on off, Mathews plays it towards cover and sets off for a run. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. One run added to the total.
|14.6 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, FOUR! Sloppy from Kumar! Full ball outside off, Thirimanne drives it through covers. Kumar in the deep runs to his right but dives over the ball and it goes for a boundary. That should have been stopped not a good effort by the fast bowler.
|14.5 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Unplayable! Loopy ball on off, turns away sharply. Thirimanne goes on the back foot to defend it but gets beaten.
|14.4 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Gives it air on off, Lahiru drives it to covers.
|14.3 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Very slow on off, Thirimanne punches it to covers.
|14.2 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|14.1 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Tucks it with the spin towards mid-wicket for a run.
|13.6 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, FOUR! STREAKY! Shorter in length outside off. Thirimanne goes for the cut seeing the width on offer. He gets an outside which flies down to the third man fence.
|13.5 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Good length outside off, Mathews gets it off the outside edge as he tries to defend, through third man for a run.
|The umpire thought it was the end of the over but was then informed that there was still a ball to go. Poor Bumrah now has to come all the way from deep mid-wicket to complete the over.
|13.4 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, FOUR! Bumrah goes for a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss on middle, Mathews flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|13.3 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Good length on off, Mathews defends it off the back foot.
|13.2 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the pads. Mathews tries to flick but gets if off the inner half through square leg for a run.
|13.1 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, WIDE! Drifts it down the leg side, Mathews misses the flick and the umpire signals a wide.
|J Bumrah to A Mathews, Back of a length on off, AM taps it in front of covers and wants a run but is sent back by his partner.
|12.6 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Loopy ball on off, Thirimanne defends it off the front foot.
|12.5 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Shorter in length outside off, turning away. Lahiru mistimes his cut to covers.
|12.4 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|12.3 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Top bowling! Bowls a googly on middle, turning away. Mathews tries to defend but gets it off the outer half towards point for a run.
|12.2 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Plays it with the spin towards mid-wicket.
|12.1 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Gives it a lot of air on off, Thirimanne drives it down to long off for a run.
|11.6 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, JAFFA! An absolute peach. Bumrah comes steaming in and angles it in from wide of the crease. The ball pitches on off and straightens a touch. Mathews tries to defend but gets beaten. That was so close to the edge. Brilliant over from Jasprit.
|11.5 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Just short of a length outside off, Lahiru pushes it through covers for a run.
|11.4 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Bumrah is changing it up well here. Slower one on off, Thirimanne drives it towards point.
|11.3 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Shorter in length outside off, the batsman plays it towards point.
|11.2 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, LOVELY! There was bounce, a little movement away from the batsman, brilliant. Back of a length on off, gets outward movement after pitching. Thirimanne tries to defend but gets beaten.
|11.1 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Good length on off, angling away. Lahiru gets an inside edge onto his pads as he tries to defend it.
|10.6 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Flighted on off, Thirimanne leans into it and drives it through mid off for a run.
|10.5 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Floats it on off, turning back in. Mathews flicks it through square leg for a run.
|10.4 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket.
|10.3 : K Yadav to L Thirimanne, Tosses it up on off, Thirimanne drives it down to long off for a run.
|10.2 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Nails the sweep shot down to deep backward square leg for a run.
|10.1 : K Yadav to A Mathews, Turn straight away for Kuldeep! Slower through the air on off, turns back into the batsman. Angelo fails to flick and gets hit high on the pads.
|9.6 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Angles it into the pads. The batsman tucks it to mid-wicket.
|Powerplay 2 signalled. Maximum of 4 fielders are now allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|Bowling change as well. Kuldeep Yadav comes on to bow. A slip in place for him.
|9.5 : J Bumrah to L Thirimanne, Comes around the wicket and bowls it on a length around off. Thirimanne defends it off the front foot.
|9.4 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, Good length on off, jagging back into the batsman. Mathews tries to defend but gets an inside edge down to third man for a run.
|9.3 : J Bumrah to A Mathews, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|9.2 : J Bumrah to U Tharanga, OUT! The bowling change has worked wonders! Bumrah, the leading-wicket taker in the series strikes immediately. He lands it on a length around middle, moves away after pitching. Tharanga gets squared up as he tries to flick and the ball takes a feather towards Dhoni who pouches it. The Indians appeal and the umpire gives it out. Tharanga has to depart after a good cameo. Not good for the Lankans as they have lost their third inside 10 overs. They are in a spot of bot
|Angelo Mathews comes out to bat. He played a very good innings in the last game and the hosts would want the same.
|9.1 : J Bumrah to U Tharanga, FOUR! Cracking shot! Bumrah starts off with a shortish ball on leg stump. Tharanga reads the length early and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|8.6 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, Again shorter in length on middle, Thirimanne pulls it through square leg. The fielder from fine leg does the mopping up job and keeps it down to two.
|Jaspirt Bumrah is into the attack.
|8.5 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, A good bouncer by Kumar on leg stump. Thirimanne gets on top of the bounce and pulls it towards mid-wicket. Kedhar there dives to his left and makes a very good stop. he saved some runs for his team there.
|8.4 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, A touch fuller in length on off, the batsman drives it to mid off.
|8.3 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, Good length on off, Lahiru defends it solidly.
|8.2 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|8.1 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, Back of a length around off, Thirimanne plays it towards point.
|7.6 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, FOUR! This is even better! Thakur bowls it shorter outside off, not a good ball to bowl with the third man up. Upul upper cuts it through short third man and into the fence. A huge over for the home side. 17 runs from it.
|7.5 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, FOUR! Tharanga is on the charge here. Thakur bowls an off pace outside off. Upul picks it up early and chips it over extra cover for a boundary. The fifty is also up for the Lankans and this is the fastest for them in this series.
|7.4 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, FOUR! Hit-me ball! Shorter in length on leg stump. Tharanga helps it off the back foot through backward square leg for a boundary.
|7.3 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Slower ball, fuller in length outside off. Tharanga leans into it and drives it past the diving cover fielder. The outfield here is not that quick and hence the batsmen only run two.
|7.2 : S Thakur to L Thirimanne, WIDE! Shorter in length down the leg side. Thirimanne opts not to play at it. The umpire signals a wide.
|S Thakur to L Thirimanne, Lands it on a length on off, Thirimanne taps it in front of covers and takes a single.
|7.1 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Shorter in length outside off, Tharanga cuts it down to third man for a run.
|6.6 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, Comes around the wicket and angles it into the pads. The batsman flicks it to mid-wicket.
|6.5 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|6.4 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, Back of a length around off, Lahiru guides it to point.
|6.3 : B Kumar to L Thirimanne, Welcomes Thirimanne with a bouncer. He does well to duck under it.
|6.2 : B Kumar to D Munaweera, OUT! One shot too many maybe? Munaweera's struggle comes to an end. But to be honest, he never looked comfortable out there. Knuckle ball does it once again. Kumar bowls it fuller on middle, Munaweera makes room and tries to go big again but slices it towards wide mid off. Virat Kohli, stationed there back-tracks and keeps his eyes on the ball as he takes a very good leaping catch. Second one down for the Lankans.
|Lahiru Thirimanne is the new man in.
|6.1 : B Kumar to D Munaweera, FOUR! Sunil Gavaskar on air mentions he is more of a T 20 player and this a shot played in that format. Kumar bowls a length delivery on middle, Munaweera makes room and hits it back past the bowler and the ball races to the fence. We can see intent from the Sri Lankan batsman here.
|5.6 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment.
|5.5 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, A knuckle ball this time on off, Tharanga is almost deceived as he checks his drive to covers.
|5.4 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Slower ball on middle, Tharanga flicks it to mid-wicket.
|5.3 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, FOUR! WOW! Shorter in length on leg stump, Tharanga swivels inside the crease and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. That made a cracking sound off the bat.
|Square leg goes back and slip goes to mid-wicket.
|5.2 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Shorter in length, skids off the surface. Tharanga pulls it towards the man at mid-wicket.
|5.1 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, FOUR! This guy is dealing in boundaries. Tharanga looks in great touch. Thakur bowls a full ball outside off, Tharanga walks across and hits it through mid on for a boundary.
|4.6 : B Kumar to D Munaweera, A well-directed bouncer on leg stump. Munaweera goes for the hook but the ball gets big on him and he gets beaten. There is an appeal from the bowler but the umpire is not interested.
|4.5 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, Sprays it on the pads, Tharanga flicks it towards mid-wicket. The fielder there makes a good stop but the batsman take a run.
|4.4 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|4.3 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, FOUR BYES! That was quick! Kumar comes steaming in and bangs in a bouncer. Upul does well to evade it but the ball bounces a touch more than expected and beats Dhoni to the fence.
|4.2 : B Kumar to D Munaweera, Angles it into the pads, Munaweera tries to flick but misses and the ball hits the pads as it rolls besides the pitch. The batsman run a leg bye.
|4.1 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, Fuller in length on off, Tharanga pushes it towards mid on for a quick single.
|3.6 : S Thakur to D Munaweera, A touch ahead of a length outside off, Munaweera goes for a loose drive but gets beaten. It was not quite there for the drive, lucky it did not take the edge there.
|3.5 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Lands it on a length outside off, Tharanga goes for the drive but gets it off the outer half to third man for a run.
|3.4 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Shorter in length on middle, Tharanga flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|3.3 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, FOUR! Don't give him that much room, Tharanga will murder you! Thakur serves him a full ball outside off, Tharanga drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|3.2 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, It's been driven superbly through the covers.
|3.1 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Good length on off, Tharanga lunges forward in defense.
|2.6 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, OUT! Kumar draws first blood! A lovely, lovely piece of bowling there. Using all his experience he bowls a knuckle delivery, fuller in length on middle. Foxes Dickwella completely who is early into the drive. He ends up chipping it back to the bowler who takes it easily with a leap. Kumar gets his first wicket of the ODI series. Dickwella's poor run continues.
|Dilshan Munaweera is the next man in.
|2.5 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, Comes from around the wicket and angles it into the batsman. Tharanga tucks it around the corner to keep strike.
|2.4 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, Pitches it on middle, Tharanga flicks it to mid-wicket.
|2.3 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, Stifled appeal! Not given by the umpire. Kumar bowls a length ball around middle, nips back in off the surface. Tharanga fails to flick it and is rapped on the pads. The Indian players appeal but the umpire stays put. It maybe missing leg.
|2.2 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, Length ball just outside off, Dickwella opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for a run.
|2.1 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, Bhuvi comes steaming in and bowls it just ahead of a length on off, Dickwella pushes it to covers.
|1.6 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Back of a length on off, Tharanga defends it solidly.
|1.5 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|1.4 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Fuller outside off, inviting Tharanga to drive. He obliges and eases it to the man at covers who was just brought in.
|1.3 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, FOUR! Exquisite! Thakur bowls it full and outside off, just what Tharanga wants him to bowl. Upul drives it beautifully through the covers for a boundary. Left-handers look so elegant when they play that shot. Very pleasing to the eye.
|1.2 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Good length outside off, Tharanga need not play at it.
|1.1 : S Thakur to U Tharanga, Starts off with an inswinger on the pads. Tharanga flicks it through backward square leg for a couple.
|0.6 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, Good length on off, Dickwella defends it off the front foot.
|Shardul Thakur will bowl from the other end. He impressed one and many in his debut game and he would want to continue the same.
|0.5 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, Lands it on a length on middle, jagging back into the batsman. Dickwella misses the flick and is struck high on the pads.
|0.4 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, Back of a length outside off, Tharanga guides it down to third man for a run.
|0.3 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, FOUR! Beautiful! A great way to get off the mark for the returning captain. Kumar bowls a fuller length ball outside off, a juicy half-volley. Tharanga leans into it and drives it through covers for a boundary.
|0.2 : B Kumar to U Tharanga, Right on the money! Length ball on off, Tharanga camps back and defends it.
|0.1 : B Kumar to N Dickwella, Kumar comes running in and strays it on the pads, a loosener to begin with. Dickwella tucks it to fine leg and takes a run. Sri Lanka are underway.
|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the 5th and final ODI between Sri Lanka and India at RPS Colombo. The away side continued their dominance in the last game with a thumping victory and would want the same to continue to inflict a whitewash. Kohli mentioned last time that they will continue to experiment and hence we might see some changes in the line-up today. Shikhar Dhawan is sure to miss today's game as he is leaving to attend his ailing mother. Ajinkya Rahane will be like-to-like replacement for him. The
|The home side on the other hand, have been handed a boost by the return of their regular ODI captain, Upul Tharanga. Kusal Mendis will most likely be the one making way for him as the batting coach Avishka Gunawardene mentioned he is mentally drained and needs rest. They would want to win today to salvage some pride. Let us hope for an even encounter between bat and ball. Stay tuned for the toss in a while.
|Pitch Report - Russel Arnold says they are using the same pitch which they used in the last game. Mentions it looks good with not much grass on it but runs are on offer. We might not see 375 again though. Opines the team winning the toss should chase as there are chances of a curtailed game.
|TOSS - Upul Tharanga wins the toss on his return but interestingly he opts to bat first.
|Upul Tharanga says they will bat first as it is the same wicket as the last game. Reckons it is a very important game for them and it is another opportunity to perform better. Mentions it is tough when they don't have the same team for every game. Admits they have to give their 100 percent. Informs there is one change, he replaces Kusal Mendis.
|Virat Kohli says they would have batted first as well. Adds the pitch has a bit of moisture and they are playing one extra bowler today. Further says the mindset is the same and they have to ensure that complacency doesn't creep in. Ends by saying that they have made four changes - KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan make way for Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav.
|It's time to get underway finally. We have a full 50-over game for now. It is pretty overcast and one would expect the ball to move around. The Indian team is in a huddle near the boundary line. Out walk the Lankan openers - Niroshan Dickwella and Upul Tharanga. It shall be Bhuvneshwar Kumar to steam in first up. Two slips in place. Here we go....
|Angleo Mathews has pulled out very late just as Bumrah was on his delivery stride. He has some issue with the sightscreen.
|50-run stand between Mathews and Thirimanne. These two are doing the rebuilding work quite well. For how long can these two carry on remains to be seen...
|Wanidu Hasaranga is the next man in. A leg slip comes in...