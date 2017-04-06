|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . 4 4 | . . . 1 4 .
|Last bat : Sabbir Rahmanb Vikum Sanjaya19(18b0x41x6) SR:105.56, FoW:124/3 (13.1 Ovs)
|15.4 : N Kulasekara to Al Hasan, 1 run.
|15.3 : N Kulasekara to Al Hasan, Another fantastic delivery by Nuwan, follows the batsman down the leg side who has given the charge as well, it's very full, nearly becomes a yorker and Shakib does well to dig it out.
|15.2 : N Kulasekara to Al Hasan, Spears in a very full ball around leg, following the batsman down, Shakib digs it out and gets it away off the inside edge onto the pads.
|15.1 : N Kulasekara to M Hossain, Angles in a length ball on off, Mosaddek gets back to make room and strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.
|14.6 : T Perera to M Hossain, Keeps it very full and around middle, not allowing any room, Hossain works it through mid-wicket for a run.
|Nuwan Kulasekara is back into the attack.
|14.5 : T Perera to Al Hasan, A low full toss again, around off, Shakib eases his drive down to long off for one.
|14.4 : T Perera to M Hossain, Perera switches to around the wicket and bowls a full toss on the pads, Mosaddek tickles it through mid-wicket for one.
|14.3 : T Perera to Al Hasan, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single.
|14.2 : T Perera to Al Hasan, A low full toss on off, Shakib forces it through the line but finds covers.
|14.1 : T Perera to Al Hasan, A widish yorker outside off, Shakib flashes and misses.
|13.6 : V Sanjaya to Al Hasan, In the blockhole, Shakib squeezes it to the off side and retains strike.
|13.5 : V Sanjaya to Al Hasan, Too full in length and off, Shakib eases it down to long off and returns for the second run. The throw from the deep was quite weak.
|13.4 : V Sanjaya to Al Hasan, Full toss on middle, Shakib once again chips it over the bowler's head for a brace.
|13.3 : V Sanjaya to Al Hasan, Safest part of the ground. Full and on middle, Shakib lofts it down the ground for a couple of runs.
|13.2 : V Sanjaya to M Hossain, On the pads, tucked through mid-wicket for one.
|13.1 : V Sanjaya to S Rahman, OUT! Bowled 'em! Sanjaya spears in a very full ball around off, Rahman gets across the stumps to flick on the leg side but misses. It nips away a bit, beats his willow and destroys his stumps. Sanjaya is pumped up. A big wicket as Sabbir can get dangerous later in the innings.
|12.6 : T Perera to Al Hasan, Slower and fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler to end a tidy over.
|Vikum Sanjaya is back on.
|12.5 : T Perera to S Rahman, Very full and on off, firmly struck down to long on for a run.
|12.4 : T Perera to S Rahman, Superbly done. Perera runs in from around the wicket and angles across a full ball, it's around off and Rahman tries to play the paddle scoop. Fails to connect as it goes past his bat. They appeal for a catch, a muted one but nothing from the umpire.
|12.3 : T Perera to S Rahman, A touch short and angling down, Sabbir swings his bat and gets a top edge over short fine leg. It's chased down just before the rope and they take a couple of runs.
|12.2 : T Perera to Al Hasan, Very full and on off, Shakib digs it out through mid off and rotates the strike.
|12.1 : T Perera to Al Hasan, Fuller and on middle, Shakib drives it straight back, just misses the stumps at the non-striker's end and it speeds to the deep. They take a couple of runs.
|11.6 : N Kulasekara to Al Hasan, Fuller on off, forced to long off for one.
|Thisara Perera into the attack.
|11.5 : N Kulasekara to Al Hasan, Fullish around off, skidding away, Shakib tries to slog across the line but is beaten.
|11.4 : N Kulasekara to Al Hasan, FOUR! Great footwork on this occasion. Shakib gives the charge and Kulasekara seeing that goes wide outside off. The batsman still manages to middle his lofted shot and clears the infield with ease for a boundary at long off.
|11.3 : N Kulasekara to Al Hasan, FOUR! Nicely done with fine leg up inside the ring. A length ball around off, Shakib shuffles across the stumps a bit and scoops it over the fielder. It nearly went all the way.
|11.2 : N Kulasekara to S Rahman, Slower cutter outside off, Rahman squeezes it out on the off side and takes a single.
|11.1 : N Kulasekara to Al Hasan, Fullish and on the pads, flicked in front of square leg and took a single.
|10.6 : V Sanjaya to S Rahman, Rahman has played it towards mid-wicket. Two runs added to the total.
|Nuwan Kulasekara is back into the attack.
|10.5 : V Sanjaya to Al Hasan, Slower full ball around leg, Shakib picks the variation early and goes hard at it. Middles his pull but it has gone straight to the fielder in the deep square leg region. One run added to the total.
|10.4 : V Sanjaya to S Rahman, On middle and leg, turned behind square leg for a run.
|10.3 : V Sanjaya to S Rahman, Slips one down the leg side, Rahman tries flicking but misses.
|V Sanjaya to S Rahman, Pitches it full and wide outside off, Rahman throws his bat hard at it but gets a bottom edge behind towards the keeper.
|10.2 : V Sanjaya to Al Hasan, The batsman has played it to the point region. They pick up a single.
|10.1 : V Sanjaya to Al Hasan, Full in length around middle, Shakib mistimes his shot back to the bowler.
|9.6 : S Prasanna to Al Hasan, DROPPED AGAIN! Munaweera the culprit this time. Sri Lanka are being sluggish in the field and this can cost them. Tossed up ball on middle, Shakib swings his at across the line and gets a top edge. It balloons in the air, Munaweera charges in from deep mid-wicket, puts in a forward dive but fails to catch it. They take a single. 12 runs off the over.
|Vikum Sanjaya is back on to bowl.
|9.5 : S Prasanna to Al Hasan, FOUR! What a shot! Strong bottom hand on this occasion. A flatter delivery, Shakib gets deep inside the crease and packs a punch through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|9.4 : S Prasanna to Al Hasan, DROPPED AND FOUR! Full in length on middle, Shakib gets down and slogs it in front of square leg. Sanjaya in the deep moves across to his right, for some reasons he was quite inside the boundary line, tries to grab the catch with a dive to his right but it deflects off his fingers and goes on one bounce to the fence.
|9.3 : S Prasanna to S Rahman, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|9.2 : S Prasanna to Al Hasan, Short and wide outside off, angling away, Shakib rocks back and slashes it to sweeper cover for a single.
|9.1 : S Prasanna to S Rahman, Walks a bit down the track and pushes a length ball through cover-point for a single.
|8.6 : A Gunaratne to S Rahman, Goes back and turns it on the leg side for a single.
|8.5 : A Gunaratne to S Rahman, SIX! That's smoked! A very, very clean hit from Sabbir Rahman. He stays brave, skips out, gets to the pitch and connects right off the middle of the bat. Sends it sailing over the mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.
|8.4 : A Gunaratne to Al Hasan, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|8.3 : A Gunaratne to Al Hasan, Loopy and full down the leg side, Shakib Al Hasan misses his attempted sweep shot as the ball goes off his pads.
|8.2 : A Gunaratne to S Rahman, HUGE LBW SHOUT! But it's turned down. Tossed up around off, Sabbir Rahman looks to play the reverse sweep but is hit on the front pad. The umpire doesn't respond to the appeal and signals a leg bye as the batsmen run across. Strange, there was some glove visible on it.
|8.1 : A Gunaratne to Al Hasan, Going across on a length, Shakib punches it through the covers for a single.
|7.6 : S Prasanna to Al Hasan, Darted on the stumps, Shakib drills it to long on for a single.
|7.5 : S Prasanna to S Rahman, OUT! KAYES IS RUN OUT! Some exceptional work in the field has undone him here. Sabbir flicks it straight to the short fine leg fielder and takes off. Dangerous stuff but there's no turning back now. Upul Tharanga the man to fire in the throw to the keeper who whips the bails off in a flash. It goes upstairs and replays show Kayes is just short of the crease, even the dive didn't work. Sri Lanka back in this game now.
|Shakib Al Hasan in next.
|7.4 : S Prasanna to S Rahman, Stays right behind the line of this fuller length delivery and blocks with a straight bat.
|Run out appeal is referred upstairs. Looks touch and go...
|7.3 : S Prasanna to I Kayes, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|7.2 : S Prasanna to I Kayes, Flat, quite short and on the stumps, pulled away through mid-wicket by Imrul Kayes for a brace.
|7.1 : S Prasanna to S Rahman, A slight hesitation in the running but the batsmen complete it in the end. Sabbir taps this one in front of covers and a single is taken.
|6.6 : A Gunaratne to S Rahman, Full around off, Sabbir Rahman drives it to long off for a run to end the over.
|Seekkuge Prasanna will bowl now.
|6.5 : A Gunaratne to I Kayes, A bit too straight, on middle and leg, it's clipped through the gap in the leg side for a run.
|6.4 : A Gunaratne to S Rahman, Back of a length outside off, punched square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
|6.3 : A Gunaratne to S Sarkar, OUT! Gunaratne gets the breakthrough! Lovely bowling. He bowls another loopy cutter, full on off, Sarkar is probably early into the shot and just chips it back to Asela. He pouches with ease and with that, breaks the fiery opening stand of 71. In the previous match, Soumya Sarkar's dismissal saw a collapse in the Bangladesh batting line-up. Are we going to see a repeat of that?
|Sabbir Rahman is the number 3 batsman.
|6.2 : A Gunaratne to I Kayes, Serves this on a length, it's on the pads so Imrul Kayes turns it through square leg for one.
|6.1 : A Gunaratne to I Kayes, Loopy cutter on middle, quite full in length, comfortably wristed to square leg for a double.
|5.6 : L Malinga to S Sarkar, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They manage to come back for the second. Bangladesh are 68/0 at the end of the Powerplay. A great start for the visitors.
|Asela Gunaratne is into the attack now.
|5.5 : L Malinga to S Sarkar, Good change in variation. On a back of a length on middle, the lack of pace takes Sarkar by surprise. Beats the bat and goes off the thigh pad.
|5.4 : L Malinga to S Sarkar, FOUR! Almost a catch.... Soumya Sarkar just survives. Fuller on middle and off, Sarkar barely lofts it over a leaping Upul Tharanga at mid off. Did all he could but the ball just went over him and away to the rope.
|5.3 : L Malinga to S Sarkar, FOUR! That's a boundary but Malinga is quite unfortunate there. He serves another accurate yorker on off, goes off the outside edge of Soumya Sarkar's bat and flies past the diving keeper. Races away to the third man fence in a flash.
|5.2 : L Malinga to I Kayes, Wide! Gets his radar wrong this time, hurls it down the leg side and it's a clear wide.
|L Malinga to I Kayes, Bowls another yorker on middle and off, Imrul can only squeeze it out in front of cover-point. Sets off for the run and completes it easily.
|5.1 : L Malinga to I Kayes, Yorker right on the money. The perfect man to release pressure and keep the runs in check. Beautiful stuff. He instantly fires it on middle which forces Kayes to defend.
|4.6 : D Munaweera to S Sarkar, Wide! Slips it down the leg side, Soumya looks to glance but misses.
|D Munaweera to S Sarkar, SIX! BANG! That's outta here! What a hit. On the stumps, a bit short, Sarkar from within his crease muscles the pull over the mid-wicket boundary for half a dozen. Nothing anybody could do about that.
|Lasith Malinga is back into the attack.
|4.5 : D Munaweera to I Kayes, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|4.4 : D Munaweera to I Kayes, FOUR! Completely in control of that shot and dispatched it well. Good batting, this. Outside off on a length, Kayes backs away a bit and slaps it over covers for a boundary.
|4.3 : D Munaweera to I Kayes, A full-blooded blow from Imrul Kayes but he's unfortunate to find the fielder. He charges down to this full ball and smacks it straight to the mid on fielder.
|4.2 : D Munaweera to S Sarkar, Flatter delivery on middle and off, on a shorter length, Sarkar skips out and tucks it to square leg for one.
|4.1 : D Munaweera to I Kayes, Sliding in with the angle, it's flicked away on the leg side for a single.
|3.6 : V Sanjaya to S Sarkar, FOUR! Boundary to end the over. Big one for Bangladesh. 18 have come in it. Sarkar charges down, goes inside out and sends it across the cover fence for a boundary.
|3.5 : V Sanjaya to S Sarkar, SIX! This time he connects and connects well. Got a lot behind that one. Full and in the slot on off, Sarkar stands his ground and hammers it right over the bowler's head. No need to move for that as the ball clears the fence with ease.
|3.4 : V Sanjaya to S Sarkar, Play and a miss! Full outside off, Soumya Sarkar with an expansive drive which he fails to connect.
|3.3 : V Sanjaya to I Kayes, Angling in from around off, on a good length, Kayes walks across a step and tucks it square on the leg side for a quick run.
|3.2 : V Sanjaya to I Kayes, SIX! Terrific hit! Fuller around off, Kayes skies this really, really high. It's soaring towards the wide long off boundary and just about clears the rope. A biggie to Kayes' name.
|3.1 : V Sanjaya to S Sarkar, In the air... But safe! Quite comfortably in fact. Full outside off, Sarkar doesn't middle it as he attempts to get it over the covers. Clears it eventually but it falls just over the chasing fielders. A single taken.
|2.6 : D Munaweera to S Sarkar, Wide! The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The Umpire signals a wide.
|D Munaweera to S Sarkar, Walks down the track to this but Soumya Sarkar cannot connect with the bat. He tries flicking it away but fails to do so. A leg bye is taken however as the ball lobs off his pads on the off side.
|Vikum Sanjaya is into the attack.
|2.5 : D Munaweera to S Sarkar, On the shorter side, around off, kept out off the back foot.
|2.4 : D Munaweera to I Kayes, Short and flat and it's coming into the body, Imrul pulls it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|2.3 : D Munaweera to I Kayes, FOUR! Excellent shot! Takes the aerial route and gets the desired result. It's full and outside off, Kayes plants his front foot forward, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over the covers for a boundary.
|2.2 : D Munaweera to I Kayes, Wide! Sprays this down the leg side, continues from around the wicket, wide called.
|D Munaweera to I Kayes, Flat, short and wide outside off, Kayes backs away and cuts it to the cover-point fielder.
|2.1 : D Munaweera to S Sarkar, Advances down the track to a full ball and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|1.6 : N Kulasekara to I Kayes, FOUR! Another cracking shot from the bat of Kayes. A full toss on middle, once again Kayes does well to make room and crunches his drive through covers for a boundary. Fantastic over for Bangladesh!
|Dilshan Munaweera is introduced into the attack.
|1.5 : N Kulasekara to I Kayes, FOUR! That's a quality shot! Nothing wrong with the delivery, it's full and around middle, Imrul hops back to make space and drives it crisply through covers for a glorious boundary.
|1.4 : N Kulasekara to I Kayes, A length ball around the leg stump line, Kayes tries working on the leg side but misses and is hit high on the front thigh pad.
|1.3 : N Kulasekara to S Sarkar, Serves a length all on middle and off, Sarkar gives the charge and swings his bat across the line. It comes off the inner half of the at and speeds to deep mid-wicket. A single taken as a fielder is planted in the deep.
|1.2 : N Kulasekara to I Kayes, Straighter in line on this occasion, Kayes plays it down, in front of mid on and pinches a single.
|1.1 : N Kulasekara to I Kayes, Good length ball around off, Kayes stays back and pushes it with an angled bat to cover-point.
|0.6 : L Malinga to S Sarkar, Fired in full on middle and off, angling in, Sarkar stays right behind the line and defends with a straight blade.
|Nuwan Kulasekara to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : L Malinga to S Sarkar, FOUR! First boundary of the evening! From around the wicket this time, it's full and quite wide outside off, Sarkar stretches his arms out and gets enough bat on it. Clears the infield over point and sends it across the rope for a boundary.
|0.4 : L Malinga to I Kayes, First runs off the day for Bangladesh. It's driven towards mid off and a quick single is taken.
|0.3 : L Malinga to I Kayes, Oooofff.... Close call! Another full delivery from Malinga, speared just outside off, some visible inswing once more and Kayes gets an inside edge onto his pads as he looks to drive.
|0.2 : L Malinga to I Kayes, Spears it full once again, outside off, Kayes leans ahead and drives it hard straight to the cover fielder.
|0.1 : L Malinga to I Kayes, Right on the money straightaway! No surprise from Malinga, as expected. He fires it full and gets it to swing back in on off, on a fuller length, Imrul Kayes works it off the inside half towards mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome for the final T20I game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The hosts won the 2-match series opener in emphatic fashion, a charge which was led by Kusal Perera. Bangladesh will do everything they possibly can as this will be Mashrafe Mortaza's final match in this format. After everything he's done for the team, the Tigers will want give him a roaring send off. Should be an exciting contest.
|Pitch Report - All about boundaries today. No threat of rain, so should have a full game. Nice covering of grass, so the ball will come on to the bat nicely, which the spectators will like. Not many cracks, hard surface. Has been a long tour and there could be a firecracker of a finish today, reckons Russel Arnold.
|TOSS - BANGLADESH WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO BAT FIRST!
|Mashrafe Mortaza says they would like to bat again. Mentions if you look at it, when you bat second you have the freedom to bat and the players perform well. Adds it looks a similar wicket, a 170-180 wicket. Says he feels proud and happy, wants his family to feel proud of him and thanks the people supporting him throughout his career.
|Upul Tharanga says he would have batted first too but he doesn't mind as it's a good wicket. Adds that as a team they have been playing well. States there is no change in the team. Ends by up hoping that they have a good game.
|The National Anthems are done and dusted with and now, the players and umpires have made their way out in the middle. Sri Lanka with a team huddle, Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar take their guard. It will be Lasith Malinga to kick things off with the ball. A slip in place...
|Mosaddek Hossain is the next batsman in.