|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome for the first T20I of the 2-match series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The visitors would be happy with the way they have fared so far in this tour. They have proved their mettle in alien conditions and can't be taken lightly. Though they have lost their last 7 games in the shortest format, they will be banking upon their explosive side to pose a fierce challenge to the hosts.
|On the other hand, the home side will look to carry forward their winning momentum under their skipper, Upul Tharanga. They have a good blend of experience and youth to go with. Their recent T20I series wins in South Africa and Australia will only boost their confidence. There is some rain predicted in Colombo. Let's hope it doesn't play spoilsport.
|Russel Arnold doing the pitch reports says that it is a hard pitch and the ball will come onto the bat. Feels that it will be conducive for strokeplay. Adds that 175-180 will be a good score. Mentions that the toss won't be much of a factor as the pitch will remain even throughout. Adds that the boundaries are big and it will be a cracker of a contest.
|TOSS - BANGLADESH WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO BAT.
|MASHRAFE MORTAZA says they will bat first. Hopes there won't be any dew. Further says they aren't relying on rain and want to put runs on the board. Informs that this will be his last T20I series for Bangladesh and thanks everyone for the support given to him for the past 15-16 years. MOHAMMAD SAIFUDDIN makes his International debut for Bangladesh.
|UPUL THARANGA says it looks a good wicket and hence the toss doesn't matter to them. Adds it won't rain much as the last couple of days were dry. Hopes that they can change their record at this venue.
|The players are out for their respective national anthems. Oh dear, the heaven seems to have opened up. It certainly has. The players rush to their dressing rooms once the anthems are done and now a huge bunch of groundsmen come running in with covers. A false start then. All we can say is stay with us...