|Recent overs : . . . . 1 2 | . . w . . .
|Last bat : Faf du Plessis (C)c Wriddhiman Saha b Hardik Pandya62(104b12x40x6) SR:59.62, FoW:142/5 (35.5 Ovs)
|36.4 : J Bumrah to Kock, FOUR.
|36.3 : J Bumrah to Kock, FOUR.
|36.2 : J Bumrah to Kock, FOUR.
|36.1 : J Bumrah to Kock, No run.
|35.6 : H Pandya to Philander, No run.
|35.5 : H Pandya to Plessis, OUT c Wriddhiman Saha b Hardik Pandya. South Africa have lost their fifth wicket.
|Vernon Philander is the new man in.
|35.4 : H Pandya to Plessis, No run.
|35.3 : H Pandya to Plessis, Not Out! Just a matter of centimeters has saved the skipper! Fullish delivery around off, angling in appreciably. Du Plessis comes forward tentatively and tries to keep it out but misses to get pinged on the pads.
|35.2 : H Pandya to Plessis, FOUR! Good length delivery on middle, straight on this occasion. Du Plessis clips it beautifully through mid-wicket for back-to-back boundaries.
|Indians once again feel that they have got Faf du Plessis. It is regarding an LBW decision. Seems real close to the naked eye but the impact might just save him.
|35.1 : H Pandya to Plessis, FOUR! Classy, everything right about that shot! On a length on off, du Plessis leans ahead wand is head position is spot on. Gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it with pure timing through wide mid on to pick up a boundary. Sit back and admire!
|34.6 : J Bumrah to Kock, Sits deep in the crease and blocks it with a straight bat.
|34.5 : J Bumrah to de Kock, Angling into Quinton who is again tentative and gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|34.4 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Driven towards the mid on region. One run added to the total.
|34.3 : J Bumrah to Plessis, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! With that, du Plessis's 16th Test fifty comes up. He has been sensible and battled through tough times. Needs to carry on now. Short ball and room on offer, Faf slaps it through point for a rocketing boundary.
|34.2 : J Bumrah to Kock, Fractionally overpitched and straight this time, easy pickings for Quinton as he clips it through wide mid on. Shami gives it a long chase but is a bit slow. Manages to save a run for his side though.
|34.1 : J Bumrah to Kock, Absolute peach! De Kock had no clue about it. Bumrah from around the wicket bowls a back of a length ball outside off. It keeps on coming in with the angle as Quinton hops to keep it out but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
|33.6 : H Pandya to du Plessis, Full length ball attacking the stumps, eased to mid on.
|33.5 : H Pandya to Plessis, Hangs back to the good length delivery and defends it solidly.
|33.4 : H Pandya to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|33.3 : H Pandya to Plessis, Hurled on a fuller length well outside off, du Plessis lets it go.
|33.2 : H Pandya to Plessis, Good shot for no runs! Short delivery, sits up nicely for the skipper. He nails the pull but finds the man at short mid-wicket who makes a good save.
|33.1 : H Pandya to Plessis, Good length ball outside off, holding its line. Faf lets it go.
|32.6 : J Bumrah to Villiers, OUT! Chopped on! A sad end to a knock which promised so much. Bumrah steams in and lands it on a fullish length around off. Gets the ball to seam in a touch after pitching. De Villiers goes for a booming drive down the ground but gets an inside edge which goes onto the disturb the furniture behind. The third umpire checks for the no ball but Bumrah's front foot is right on the popping crease this time. A rash shot from AB and he has paid the price for it. End of the
|Quinton de Kock comes out to bat.
|32.5 : J Bumrah to de Villiers, Crowd catch! Fractionally overpitched around off, de Villiers drives it on the bounce to Ashwin at short extra cover.
|32.4 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Fuller length ball, shaping in, clipped with the angle to the leg side for a couple.
|32.3 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Taps this one with soft hands to scurry across to the other end.
|32.2 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Make the batsman play Bumrah! Same length but it is wider outside off. Faf makes another leave.
|32.1 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Good length ball outside off, Faf plants his front foot across to allow it through. This time Bumrah's front foot is behind the popping crease, good adjustment from him.
|31.6 : H Pandya to Villiers, Back of a length outside off, punched firmly off the back foot to the off side.
|31.5 : H Pandya to Villiers, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|31.4 : H Pandya to Plessis, Angling in appreciably, nudged through mid-wicket for a run.
|31.3 : H Pandya to Villiers, Good length ball outside off, placed past point for a single.
|31.2 : H Pandya to Villiers, Fuller in length, angling in, defended solidly off the front foot.
|31.1 : H Pandya to de Villiers, That ball has taken the inside edge of the batsman and thudded into his pads.
|30.6 : J Bumrah to Plessis, In the zone outside off, wider this time. Faf doesn't flirt with it.
|30.5 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Outside off, Faf lets it go.
|30.4 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Not Out! Bumrah has done the crime of overstepping but fortunately for India, there was no bat as well. Full length ball going down the leg side, du Plessis looks to clip it away but seems to have got a faint nick to it. Saha grabs it and goes up in a confident appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Kohli's body language is positive too and heads towards the keeper and the bowler. Saha says there are two noises. Time for the replays. There is nothinfg behind the poppin
|J Bumrah to Plessis, Fuller length ball outside off, Faf goes at it but gets a soft edge towards the slip cordon.
|30.3 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Another one on a length outside off, Faf doesn't fiddle with it.
|A big moment in the game for India. They are confident that they have got their man caught down the leg side. Du Plessis is the man in question.
|30.2 : J Bumrah to Plessis, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|30.1 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Another play and a miss! In the probing channel around off, Faf pokes at it but gets beaten.
|29.6 : H Pandya to Plessis, Full delivery outside off, driven through point for a run.
|29.5 : Pandya to Plessis, A appeal for a caught behind but not paid any heed to. In the corridor of uncertainty, angling in a bit. Faf comes forward gingerly in an attempt to block it but the ball whizzes past his outside edge as it carries to Saha. The keeper and Kohli at first slip are interested but the umpire stays put. There was no edge, confirms the replays.
|29.4 : H Pandya to Plessis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|29.3 : H Pandya to Plessis, Brilliantly bowled! In the blockhole around off, Faf is alert to it and does well to jam it down the track.
|29.2 : H Pandya to Plessis, Well bowled! On a good length outside off, shoots off the deck. Du Plessis plants his front foot across and makes an assured leave.
|29.1 : H Pandya to Plessis, Fullish delivery outside off, left alone.
|28.6 : J Bumrah to Villiers, A bit closer to the off stump this time but not close enough to make de Villiers play who remains circumspect in approach.
|28.5 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Too wide this time, AB doesn't bother to play at it.
|28.4 : J Bumrah to Villiers, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|28.3 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Shortish again, good bounce on that. AB rises with it and makes a good leave.
|28.2 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Short of a length on offer, punched off the back foot for a run.
|28.1 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Back of a length outside off, eased through backward point for a run.
|27.6 : H Pandya to Plessis, FOUR! Well played! Fuller in length around off, du Plessis leans into it and strokes it down the ground. Gets it past a crouching Pandya and the ball races to the fence.
|27.5 : H Pandya to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|27.4 : H Pandya to Plessis, Overpitched this time, driven crisply to the man at mid on who is standing a bit up.
|27.3 : H Pandya to Plessis, Too good a delivery! In the zone of apprehension, angling in initially and forcing Faf to play at it. He does so and gets completely foxed as the ball leaves him at the last moment after pitching.
|27.2 : H Pandya to Plessis, In the zone outside off, left alone.
|27.1 : H Pandya to du Plessis, FOUR! Streaky runs! Pandya won't mind it all. On a driving length outside off, du Plessis accepts the invitation and goes for a flash drive but gets an outside edge. Yet again the ball goes through the gap between the slip cordon and the gully fielder for a boundary.
|26.6 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Fractionally overpitched around off, AB comes forward and defends it calmly.
|Pandya to bowl from the other end.
|26.5 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Similar length delivery outside off, this time AB is watchful to allow it through.
|26.4 : J Bumrah to Villiers, That's a brute of a delivery! Nip, bounce, carry, probing channel, you name it. Short of a length around off, leaving de Villiers. He pokes at it gingerly and is beaten all ends up.
|26.3 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Back of a length outside off, de Villiers tries to play it with a horizontal bat but mistimes it to the extra cover region.
|26.2 : J Bumrah to Villiers, On a drivable length outside off, AB resists the temptation and leaves it alone.
|26.1 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Full length ball on off, shaping in. AB covers the line and nudges it through mid-wicket to get going after Lunch. A couple taken.
|25.6 : B Kumar to Plessis, Outside off, left alone. LUNCH, DAY 1!
|Test cricket is alive. What a session. First 29 balls, 3 wickets - bang, bang, bang. Then a counter-attack. Boy, this morning has given us everything that we wanted.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar reminded us of the Starcs, the Hazlewoods, the Steyns and the Andersons with the swing and movement. Not that Bhuvi is not capable of bowling like that but his seam presentation was upright and perfect. He made life difficult for the batsmen which is an understatement. Elgar and Markram got a beauty and some persistent nice bowling induced a false shot from Amla.
|South Africa could have been in deeper trouble had Bhuvi got good support. However, Shami was struggling bowling into the wind and could not quite sustain the pressure. As s result, the Proteas got some respite from one end. And then, that one man - A B C D E - AB can do everything - took centre stage.
|AB did what he does best - attack. He launched into the Indian bowlers and did not spare any loose bowlers. His approach did put the Indians back a bit and though they did not bowl poorly, the inconsistency was seen. He got a perfect foil in skipper Faf du Plessis and the result of that counter-attack is - the duo has staged a 95-run stand in just 127 balls with 59 of those belonging to Mr. 360 degrees.
|If you are just looking at the scorecard now, you would say - 'Oh okay - 107/3, South Africa's session, India did well to pick up three wickets.' What you will not understand is that India perhaps missed out on having the Proteas 5 down by Lunch. After being 12/3, to stage such a recovery is tremendous. The pitch is now starting to ease out and the visitors need to get a breakthrough soon, else, this could start to get a bit tricky for them. Join us back at 1310 LOCAL (1110 GMT) for the second s
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the afternoon session. AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to resume their innings. Jasprit Bumrah to bowl first up after Lunch. Here we go...
|25.5 : B Kumar to Plessis, FOUR! Outstanding shot. On a length outside off, du Plessis rocks back and punches it behind point, past the diving gully fielder and gets another boundary.
|25.4 : B Kumar to Plessis, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|25.3 : B Kumar to Plessis, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|25.2 : B Kumar to Villiers, Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.
|25.1 : B Kumar to Villiers, FOUR! WHOOSH! Gone in a flash. A short ball outside off, de Villiers dispatches that via a front foot pull through mid-wicket and the ball races away.
|24.6 : H Pandya to Plessis, Full and wide outside off, Faf looks to drive but there is no feet movement and he gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|Should be the last over before Lunch...
|24.5 : H Pandya to Villiers, Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|24.4 : H Pandya to Villiers, Full and outside off, driven towards widish mid off.
|24.3 : H Pandya to Villiers, Around off, coming in a long way, AB misses the line and gets hit on the pads.
|24.2 : H Pandya to Villiers, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|24.1 : H Pandya to Villiers, Landed outside off, left alone.
|23.6 : B Kumar to Plessis, Full and outside off, defended watchfully.
|23.5 : B Kumar to Plessis, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|23.4 : B Kumar to Plessis, One more leave outside off.
|23.3 : B Kumar to Plessis, Landed outside off, let through.
|23.2 : B Kumar to Villiers, Banged in short, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
|23.1 : B Kumar to Villiers, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|22.6 : M Shami to Plessis, The batsman watches the bouncer go way above his head.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back. Can India strike before Lunch?
|22.5 : M Shami to du Plessis, Full and wide outside off, driven wide of mid off for a couple.
|22.4 : M Shami to Plessis, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|IamPrash - 'Yeah!!!!! AB! AB! AB! He should score a century. Even double century would do! But India should win.' Quintessential Indian and AB fan.
|22.3 : M Shami to Plessis, Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for a brace.
|22.2 : M Shami to Villiers, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total.
|22.1 : M Shami to Villiers, FOUR.
|21.6 : J Bumrah to Plessis, FOUR! Loose from Bumrah! The length is a tad short outside off, Faf punches it on the up and gets it through cover-point for another boundary!
|21.5 : J Bumrah to du Plessis, FOUR! FABULOUS! The South Africans are looking for punishing anything loose and this is another example. Full and wide outside off, du Plessis leans and then drives it beautifully between cover and point to the fence!
|21.4 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Full and down the leg side, AB misses his flick and is hit on the pads. They scamper across for a quick leg bye.
|21.3 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Close! A length ball outside off, de Villiers looks to punch it on the up through the off side but is too close to the ball and gets up getting a thick bottom edge. The cherry hits him on the pads and then goes back onto the bat. Luckily for him, the second ricochet goes to the off side.
|21.2 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Full and straight, driven right back to where it came from.
|21.1 : J Bumrah to Villiers, On a length outside off, left alone.
|20.6 : M Shami to Plessis, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|20.5 : M Shami to Plessis, Landed outside off, plenty of away movement, let through.
|20.4 : M Shami to Plessis, FOUR! That one bad ball in a Shami over. It has been a regularity this morning. After bowling three good balls, he dishes a half volley on the pads. A hungry Faf senses lunch is around the corner but wants to have whatever is on offer even on the field. Flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Moves to 21 and has been a perfect foil to his former skipper.
|20.3 : M Shami to Plessis, Outside off, this time a better shot, punched on the up to point.
|20.2 : M Shami to Plessis, Full and outside off, pretty wide, Faf lunges to initially open the face of the bat and play the ball to third man but then he realizes that he is too far from the cherry and pushes it to point instead. Very risky shot.
|20.1 : M Shami to de Villiers, Full and outside off, de Villiers leans into the shot and drives it through the covers. Three runs to the total.
|19.6 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Landed outside off, let through again.
|19.5 : J Bumrah to Plessis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|19.4 : Bumrah to Plessis, Howzzat??? Du Plessis is down. But not out. Excellent from Bumrah again. He bowls this full, really well, swinging this into the batsman. Faf looks to flick but falls over in his attempt and misses the ball. Is hit on the pads and Bumrah appeals but Kettleborough is as still as a rock. Going down the leg side.
|19.3 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Nicely done. Both by the bowler and batsman. Bumrah keeps it full outside off and du Plessis looks to play at that. The ball then swings away, inducing the outside edge but Faf plays it with soft hands, which means the ball does not carry to the diving second slip fielder.
|19.2 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Landed outside off, shouldered arms to.
|19.1 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Full and down the leg side, flicked away for a single.
|18.6 : M Shami to Plessis, Back of a length outside off, another defense from Faf.
|18.5 : M Shami to Plessis, Stays back in his crease and blocks.
|18.4 : M Shami to Plessis, Landed outside off, nice outswing after pitching, left alone.
|Nice analysis from Sunil Gavaskar on air. Everyone is wondering as to why Shami has started to bowl well now after struggling with the new ball. Sunny says that with the new cherry, Shami was bowling into the wind, hence struggling. Now, he has replaced Bhuvi with the wind behind his back and is revelling.
|18.3 : M Shami to Villiers, Taps it to the off side and takes off for a single.
|18.2 : M Shami to Villiers, Fuller in length this time, watchfully kept out.
|18.1 : M Shami to Villiers, On a length outside off, a compact AB defends.
|17.6 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|17.5 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Excellent batting. Just taps it to the off side and takes a quick run.
|17.4 : J Bumrah to Villiers, FOUR! Supreme shot. Slightly full outside off, AB comes forward and drives it on the up over the bowler and past extra cover. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gives up as soon as the ball went past him.
|17.3 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Rash shot. A short ball outside off, AB looks to pull but is early into the shot. The bottom edge results, onto his pads and then down beside the pitch on the leg side.
|17.2 : J Bumrah to Villiers, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|17.1 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
|16.6 : M Shami to Plessis, That is a peach. On a length outside off, Faf is drawn forward to push but gets beaten by the prodigious away movement.
|16.5 : M Shami to Plessis, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|16.4 : M Shami to Plessis, Outside off, left alone.
|16.3 : M Shami to Plessis, NOT OUT it is! Correct decision in the end. The ball indeed bounced in front of Kohli. But what a ball. Shami finally getting some rhythm. On a length outside off, seems pretty harmless but then the ball kicks off alarmingly. Faf is caught unawares and looks to push at that. The ball goes off the outside edge but lands short of Virat Kohli at second slip. There is no jubilation as such and Kohli straightaway says he is not sure. Replays are pretty much sure that it is n
|16.2 : M Shami to Plessis, Outside off, played straight to cover.
|Out, gone! Is Faf the fourth wicket? No one seems confident. Kohli is not claiming the catch, saying he is not sure. The umpires take it upstairs but the soft signal is NOT OUT.
|16.1 : M Shami to Plessis, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|15.6 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Shaping in appreciably, de Villiers tries to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|15.5 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|15.4 : J Bumrah to Villiers, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|15.3 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Full and coming in, clipped around the corner for a run.
|15.2 : J Bumrah to Plessis, FOUR! Nicely done! Bumrah overcooks this one again around off, du Plessis punches it on the up past the man at mid off and the ball rockets to the fence. That brings up the 50-run stand between the duo. They have been flirting with danger but have succeeded so far. A good counter-attack so far.
|15.1 : J Bumrah to Plessis, FOUR! Well played! This will give the skipper confidence. Full ball outside off, du Plessis leans into it and creams it through extra cover for a gorgeous boundary.
|14.6 : M Shami to Villiers, Good length outside off, nipping in. De Villiers leaves it alone.
|14.5 : M Shami to Villiers, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|14.4 : M Shami to Villiers, Short and room on offer, cut hard but straight to the man at backward point.
|14.3 : M Shami to Villiers, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|14.2 : M Shami to Villiers, FOUR! Shot! In complete control of this one. Good length ball around off, de Villiers picks it up nonchalantly over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|14.1 : M Shami to Villiers, FOUR! Streaky runs! De Villiers is living dangerously. Good length ball outside off, jagging in appreciably. De Villiers hops and tries to force it through covers but gets a thick inside edge over the stumps. The ball beats the keeper and rolls to the fine leg fence.
|13.6 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Full ball outside off, defended besides the pitch on the off side. AB wants a run but is rightly sent back.
|Shami is back on.
|13.5 : J Bumrah to Plessis, FOUR! The skipper is looking really uncomfortable! Short delivery, angling down the leg side. The ball gets big on du Plessis as he attempts a hook shot. Ends up gloving it wide of Saha and finds the fine leg fence.
|13.4 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Shortish and a touch of width on offer, punched firmly towards backward point where Pandya does well to stop it with a slide. A run taken.
|13.3 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Full length ball around off, de Villiers puts his head down and defends it with a high elbow.
|13.2 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Good length delivery, holding its line. AB plants his front foot across to allow it through.
|13.1 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Short of a length outside off, played with an open bat face to backward point.
|12.6 : B Kumar to Plessis, Full length ball on off, nudged to mid-wicket.
|Time for Drinks.
|12.5 : B Kumar to Plessis, Tough times for the skipper! Almost, almost took the edge! In the zone of apprehension, shaping away after landing. Du Plessis fishes at it but is beaten all ends up.
|12.4 : B Kumar to Plessis, Angling in sharply, patted to mid on.
|12.3 : B Kumar to du Plessis, Similar length outside off, played off the outer half to backward point.
|12.2 : B Kumar to Plessis, Beautifully bowled and well played as well! Back of a length outside off, shoots off the deck. Du Plessis does well to get up on his toes and play it towards point.
|12.1 : B Kumar to Plessis, On a length outside off, holding its line, left alone.
|11.6 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Brilliant way to finish the over. On a length around off, seaming in. Villiers tries to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads. If he missed that, he could have been adjudged LBW.
|11.5 : J Bumrah to Villiers, In the zone outside off, AB lets it go.
|11.4 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Another one that nips in prodigiously. De Villiers looks to counter it by coming forward but misses. The ball swings away late as Saha dives to his left and gets some glove on it. Deflects the ball towards fine leg and a couple of byes result.
|11.3 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Bumrah is making the ball talk. Lands it on a length outside off and gets it to jag back in. De Villiers hops to keep it out but the ball goes past his inside edge and through to the keeper.
|11.2 : J Bumrah to Plessis, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
|11.1 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Full ball outside off, left alone.
|10.6 : B Kumar to Villiers, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
|10.5 : B Kumar to de Villiers, FOUR! Well played, de Villiers! It was a great delivery but AB was equal to the task. Rises to the back of the length delivery to control the edge through the gap between the slip cordon and gully fielder. He took his bottom hand off while playing that and gets a boundary.
|10.4 : B Kumar to Villiers, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|10.3 : B Kumar to Plessis, Fullish delivery, eased to mid on for a swift single.
|10.2 : B Kumar to Plessis, Ooh.. that must have hurt! Good length delivery around off, shaping in. Du Plessis gets in an uncomfortable position and misses to get hit on the knee. That will sting.
|10.1 : B Kumar to Plessis, On a drivable length outside off, du Plessis goes for a drive but gets an outside edge towards Dhawan but the ball falls well short of him. He dives and makes a good stop. Gets a pat from Kohli.
|9.6 : J Bumrah to Villiers, This one swings the other way. Good stuff from Bumrah. On a fullish length outside off, shaping away this time. De Villiers doesn't fiddle with it.
|9.5 : J Bumrah to Villiers, Great take from Saha! Fullish ball outside off, de Villiers lets it go. It swings in a long away after going past the batsman. Saha dives full length to his left and saves four runs for his side.
|9.4 : J Bumrah to Plessis, Angling in substantially, clipped to fine leg to rotate strike.
|9.3 : J Bumrah to Plessis, In the channel outside off, nipping in. Faf knows where his off stump is and makes an assured leave.
|9.2 : J Bumrah to Plessis, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact.
|9.1 : J Bumrah to Villiers, 1 run.
|8.6 : B Kumar to Villiers, Good cricket! Taps the fullish delivery to covers for a single. 17 from the over, good one for South Africa.
|The debutant, Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. All eyes will be on him. He has been in terrific form in limited-overs. Can he come out with flying colours in the longest format of the game as well?
|8.5 : B Kumar to Villiers, FOUR! Much more authoritative this time! Back of a length and room on offer, de Villiers pounces on it and slaps it aerially through the backward point region for a rocketing boundary.
|8.4 : B Kumar to Villiers, FOUR! Flashy but effective! Graeme Smith on air says that this is what South Africa need at the moment, a counter-attack. Good length ball in the zone outside off, De Villiers throws his bat at it but gets a thick outside edge in the gap through the slip region and the gully fielder. Another boundary results, the third of the over.
|8.3 : B Kumar to Villiers, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|8.2 : B Kumar to Villiers, FOUR! Another false stroke but things are going de Villiers' way at the moment. Overpitched outside off, AB de Villiers goes for another expansive drive but doesn't get it where he intended. The ball flies through the cover-point region and rolls for another boundary.
|8.1 : B Kumar to Villiers, FOUR! Not off the meat of the bat but gets the desired result! On a drivable length outside off, De Villiers accepts the invitation and goes for a booming drive. Ends up getting it off the outer half of the bat through the point region for a boundary.
|7.6 : M Shami to Plessis, Good length ball outside off, leaving du Plessis after pitching. The batsman covers his stumps and makes a good leave. A maiden, India have been right on the money.
|7.5 : M Shami to Plessis, Similar length delivery around off, defended stoutly off the back foot this time.
|7.4 : M Shami to Plessis, Brilliant bowling from Shami. Bowls this on a back of a length of around off and gets it to jag back in prodigiously. Du Plessis hops to tackle it but gets beaten to wear it on the thigh pads.
|7.3 : M Shami to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|7.2 : M Shami to Plessis, Jittery is the skipper! Pokes at a delivery in the corridor of uncertainty. A tinge of away seam movement catches him off guard.
|7.1 : M Shami to Plessis, Good length ball outside off, Faf hangs back and points his bat skywards to allow it through.
|6.6 : B Kumar to Villiers, Similar length ball outside off, shaping away. De Villiers strides forward and taps it with an open bat face towards backward point.
|6.5 : B Kumar to Villiers, Fullish delivery, patted off the front foot down the track.
|6.4 : B Kumar to Villiers, If he missed that, he would have been a candidate for an LBW. Fuller in length on middle and off, de Villiers is a little late in bringing his bat down but manages to play it towards fine leg. A couple taken.
|6.3 : B Kumar to Villiers, In the corridor of uncertainty, nipping in. AB plants his front foot across and sees it through safely.
|6.2 : B Kumar to de Villiers, A loud appeal for an LBW but not given. In the zone of apprehension, moving in a touch. De Villiers prods forward tentatively to defend it but seems to have got an inside edge onto his pads. Kumar is confident but the umpire stays put. The replays show that there was a clear edge.
|6.1 : B Kumar to Villiers, Short of a length outside off, holding its line. AB punches it firmly off the back foot to the point region.
|5.6 : M Shami to Plessis, Another one outside off, testing Faf's presence and he makes an assured leave.
|5.5 : M Shami to Plessis, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|5.4 : M Shami to Plessis, In the channel outside off, the skipper leaves it alone.
|5.3 : Shami to Plessis, A stifled appeal for an LBW turned down! Angling in substantially on a fullish length, in fact the sharp inward movement is taking it down the leg side. Du Plessis misses his flick to get pinged on the pads. A casual inquiry from India but they bail out of the appeal soon.
|5.2 : M Shami to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|5.1 : M Shami to Plessis, Fuller in length, defended solidly off the front foot.
|4.6 : B Kumar to Plessis, Back of a length outside off, tapped with an open bat face towards point. Pandya's teammates shout and tell him to throw at the bowler's end but he has a shy at the keeper's end. Misses the target and an easy run results. Another productive over for India.
|4.5 : B Kumar to Amla, OUT! It is going all downhill for the hosts! Who would have thought they will have such a horrid start in familiar conditions. On the contrary, India on whom a lot of hopes were pinned have come out firing on all cylinders. A horrible shot really from Amla. In the corridor of uncertainty, the ball seams away a touch after pitching. Amla without any footwork tries to force it through covers but only manages to get a thick outside edge behind. Saha moves to his right to take
|The skipper, Faf du Plessis is the new man in. Things are looking gloomy for the South Africans. A captain's knock is the need of the hour.
|4.4 : B Kumar to Amla, Kumar keeps probing away in that off stump channel. Amla shows good composure to remain circumspect in approach and allows it through.
|4.3 : B Kumar to Amla, In the zone outside off, left alone.
|4.2 : B Kumar to Amla, On a length well outside off, swinging away, Amla doesn't fiddle with it.
|4.1 : B Kumar to Amla, Another play and a miss! On a length outside off, shaping away after pitching. Amla pushes at it tentatively but only connects with thin air.
|3.6 : M Shami to Villiers, On a length on off, De Villiers hangs back and answers it with a straight bat.
|3.5 : M Shami to Villiers, On a good length outside off, played with an angled bat to point.
|3.4 : M Shami to Villiers, Fuller in length, swinging in, defended solidly off the front foot.
|3.3 : M Shami to Villiers, This one is wide outside off, left alone.
|3.2 : M Shami to Villiers, FOUR! Brilliant! De Villiers is off the mark in style. Full and attacking the stumps, AB clips it with beautiful timing through mid-wicket to find the fence.
|3.1 : M Shami to Amla, Full and on the pads, clipped to fine leg for a run.
|2.6 : B Kumar to Markram, OUT! South Africa in tatters early up! The decision to bat first on a juicy track is proving to work against them. Kumar with another breakthrough. He bowls a fullish delivery around off and gets it to swing in a touch. Markram is again in two minds whether to leave it or play at it. This time he is really late in bringing his bat down and is hit flush on the pads. The Indians appeal in unison and the umpire raises his finger. The opener walks across to Amla but doesn't
|Ab de Villiers comes out to bat.
|2.5 : B Kumar to Markram, FOUR! Crisp! First boundary of the innings. Fractionally overpitched around off, Markram punches it through mid off for a boundary.
|2.4 : B Kumar to Markram, Kumar is really testing Markram. Lands it in that probing off stump channel, the opener is not sure to play at it or leave it but in the end, he opts to do the latter. Is a bit late but is safe.
|2.3 : B Kumar to Markram, Hangs back to the good length delivery and answers it with a straight bat.
|2.2 : B Kumar to Markram, There is a lot of sideways movement and Kumar is exploiting it to great effect. Lands it on a fuller length around off, seams away after pitching. Aiden feels for it and gets foxed.
|2.1 : B Kumar to Markram, In the corridor of uncertainty, Markram doesn't fiddle with it.
|1.6 : M Shami to Amla, Ooh... good bowling! Full and attacking the stumps, Amla does well to get his bat down in time and clips it through mid-wicket. Ashwin gives it a long chase and keeps it down to a couple.
|1.5 : M Shami to Markram, Good game awareness from Markram but poor stuff from India! Back of a length ball around off, Markram taps it towards point and sets off. Pandya is placed a little deep and hence, there is an easy single on offer which has been accepted.
|1.4 : M Shami to Markram, In the zone outside off, holding its line. Markram points his bat skywards to allow it through.
|1.3 : M Shami to Markram, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|1.2 : M Shami to Markram, Hurls this one way outside off, moving further away. Aiden has nothing to do with it.
|1.1 : M Shami to Markram, Starts off with a fullish delivery outside off, a bit of nibble in the air. Markram has his feet moving and defends it stoutly.
|0.6 : B Kumar to Amla, Another beauty! In the corridor of uncertainty, Amla pokes at it but is beaten all ends up. Dream start for India.
|Mohammed Shami to share the new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : B Kumar to Amla, Loses his radar this time and slips this one down the leg side, Hashim goes for the clip but the ball brushes his pads and carries to the keeper.
|0.4 : B Kumar to Amla, Welcomes Amla with a peach of a delivery! In the zone of apprehension, angling in initially to square Amla up but nips away after hitting the deck substantially. The right-handers is foxed all ends up.
|0.3 : B Kumar to Elgar, OUT! What a start for India! It is their strike bowler, Kumar who has nipped Elgar out with a dream delivery. Big celebrations among the players. He runs in with good rhythm from over the wicket and lands it the probing off stump channel. Gets the ball to move away appreciably after pitching. Dean has no option but to play at it. Ends up fishing with it and gets an outside edge. No problem for Saha behind the stumps as he pouches it safely. A duck for the southpaw. He had
|Hashim Amla comes out to bat. Early stutter for South Africa. Can Amla steady the ship for them?
|0.2 : B Kumar to Elgar, Another one down the leg side but closer to the stumps this time, Elgar falls over a bit in an attempt to flick it but gets beaten.
|0.1 : B Kumar to Elgar, Starts off with a loosener. Swings this one way down the leg side, Elgar has no trouble in letting that go.
|0.0 : With the gorgeous table mountains in the backdrop, there is no better sight in world cricket. To add to the picturesque scenery, blue and bright skies welcome us at the Newlands. Perfect day for getting India's tour of South Africa underway. Leading into the series, the visitors have worked really well hard in the nets to acclimatize to the conditions. It is really an acid test for them in conducive conditions for swing bowling. Virat Kohli needs to inspire his men to play to their strengths and
|South Africa, on the other hand, will feel composed in home conditions. Faf du Plessis returns as skipper for the side while Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander are making their way back after a long injury layoff. A full strength side will be the reason their confidence will be sky high. With AB de Villiers also in the team, the hosts are a force to reckon with. They start off as favourites but do not count the Indians out. A cracker of a contest awaits us!
|Shaun Pollock doing the pitch report says that it is green in appearance. However, he adds that it is not as hard as earlier. States that if the ball pitches on the green areas, it will seam around. Opines that a few bare patches make the track a little two-paced. Feels that the first hour will belong to the bowlers. Reckons that India will bowl if they win the toss while South Africa will prefer to bat as the sun in shining in home conditions.
|TOSS - South Africa win the first toss of the series and opt to bat.
|South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis says that they will bat first. Mentions that it is a tricky call. Adds that the track will be slow to begin with but will quicken up as the game progresses. Mentions that there has been a lot of grass in the last couple of years. Informs that when they played Sri Lanka here last time, it was a bit slow initially but juiced up later on. Adds that everyone is fit in the team. States that they are going in with four seamers and one spinner which means that there
|India skipper, Virat Kohli says that as the surface is not that hard, they would have bowled first. Mentions that they would have liked to exploit the conditions first up so feels that this is not a bad toss to lose. Informs that there are three seamers, one spinner and an all-rounder in Hardik Pandya. States that Bumrah makes his Test debut. Praises that the pacer has been sensational in recent times and deserves to play. Feels that the tour to Australia set things up for them and they have ado
|The players get ready for their respective National Anthems. After the completion, we are set to get underway. The Indian team is in a huddle getting a pep talk from their skipper, Virat Kohli. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram stride out to bat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start off the proceedings with the new cherry. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
|Getting a bit boring now... yawnnn.... guess that is why I missed Hardik Pandya coming on to bowl... apologies....