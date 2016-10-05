|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|SPD Smith
|33
|49
|1
|0
|67.35
|DA Warner
|83
|83
|9
|1
|100.00
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Imran Tahir
|3.4
|0
|16
|1
|4.36
|JP Duminy
|5
|0
|25
|0
|5.00
|Recent overs : . . 4 . . . | . . . 2 . 4
|Partnership : 65 runs, 14.2 overs, RR: 4.53
|Last bat : AJ Finchc: Rabada b: Tahir53(34b3x44x6) SR:155.88, FoW:110/1 (13.1 Ovs)
|27.3 : Imran Tahir to Smith, one run, drives straight down the ground and gets a single
|27.2 : Imran Tahir to Smith, no run, googly outside off, played off the inside edge to mid wicket
|27.1 : Imran Tahir to Smith, no run, firmly driven on the up to extra cover
End of over: AUS 174/1 (Warner 82, Smith 32)
|26.6 : Duminy to Smith, one run, eased away to deep backward point for another single.
|26.5 : Duminy to Warner, one run, tucked away through square leg for a single
|26.4 : Duminy to Warner, no run, full on off stump and he drives it back to the bowler
|26.3 : Duminy to Smith, one run, guided away to deep cover point for a single
|26.2 : Duminy to Warner, one run, cuts it firmly out to deep cover point
|26.1 : Duminy to Smith, three runs, nicely driven from the crease away to deep extra cover, Amla with a diving save on the rope
End of over: AUS 167/1 (Warner 80, Smith 27)
|25.6 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, two runs, reaches outside off and drives it backward of deep point for a couple.
|25.5 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, one run, flicked from off stump away to deep backward square leg
|25.4 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, defended on off stump and he plays it away towards point
|25.3 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, one run, punched down the ground to long off for a single
|25.2 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, one run, drives again and slices it away through point for a single out to the sweeper
|25.1 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, on the front foot, cracking drive on the up and a quality save from Miller at extra cover
End of over: AUS 162/1 (Warner 77, Smith 25)
|24.6 : Duminy to Warner, no run, makes room to punch to the off side, can't beat extra cover.
|24.5 : Duminy to Warner, no run, forward in defence, punched down the on side and he can't beat mid wicket
|24.4 : Duminy to Warner, no run, quick flat ball outside off and he jams it out to short cover
|24.3 : Duminy to Smith, one run, cuts it away to the man at deep point
|24.2 : Duminy to Warner, one run, drives and extra cover dives to stop it, can only knock it down to long off for an easy single
|24.1 : Duminy to Smith, one run, full outside off, pushed away forward of point for a single
End of over: AUS 159/1 (Warner 76, Smith 23)
|23.6 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, two runs, waits for a slower ball and punches it away forward of deep point for a couple.
|23.5 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, no run, slower ball on off stump, he drives and mistimes it off the toe end towards point
|23.4 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, no run, length ball outside off stump, he plays a quality square punch and it's well fielded at backward point
|23.3 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, no run, slower ball on off stump and he punches it to extra cover
|Phehlukwayo to Warner, wide, strays down the leg side for another wide
|23.2 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, one run, full and wide ball, nicely struck drive out to deep extra cover
|Phehlukwayo to Warner, wide, slides that ball down the leg side for a wide
|23.1 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, punches outside off stump and mistimes it towards cover
End of over: AUS 154/1 (Warner 74, Smith 22)
|22.6 : Duminy to Smith, one run, punched down to long on for a single.
|22.5 : Duminy to Smith, FOUR, dragged down just short enough on leg stump for Smith to pull it away off his hip down to the fine leg boundary
|22.4 : Duminy to Smith, no run, full on off stump, Smith pushes watchfully to cover
|22.3 : Duminy to Warner, one run, punched away to deep cover for an easy single
|22.2 : Duminy to Warner, no run, gets forward and defends it well back to the bowler
|22.1 : Duminy to Smith, one run, on the back foot, he punches to long on for a single
End of over: AUS 147/1 (Warner 73, Smith 16)
|21.6 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, one run, guided off the back foot away to deep cover point for a single.
|21.5 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, full on off stump and he digs it out down to mid off
|21.4 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, hops back and defends it down to extra cover
|21.3 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, wide outside off stump, Smith on the back foot strokes it nicely but guides it straight to backward point
|21.2 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, one run, opens the face as he guides it away to deep cover for a single
|21.1 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, wide, very short bouncer is called wide
|
Phehlukwayo to Warner, no run, tidy line and length ball is defended straight back to the bowler
End of over: AUS 144/1 (Warner 72, Smith 15)
|20.6 : Duminy to Warner, one run, punched with hard hands, in the air briefly and very close to a catch at extra cover, ends up getting a single to long off.
|20.5 : Duminy to Smith, one run, punched off the back foot down to long on for a single
|20.4 : Duminy to Warner, one run, drives from the crease and is deceived there, inside edge on to pad and he gets a single to the leg side
|20.3 : Duminy to Smith, one run, cuts and chops it down to cover point, just in the gap to get a quick single
|20.2 : Duminy to Smith, no run, short of a length, he works off the back foot to mid wicket
|20.1 : Duminy to Warner, one run, punched away to deep cover for a single
End of over: AUS 139/1 (Warner 69, Smith 13)
|19.6 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, one run, nicely tucked off his hip down to fine leg for a single.
|19.5 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, no run, slower ball on middle and leg stump and he defends it down to mid wicket
|19.4 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, FOUR, short length ball and he pulls with power to the mid wicket boundary
|19.3 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, APPEAL, no run, cramped up as he tries to work to leg, big appeal from the bowler but the length was shortish and it pitched well outside leg
|19.2 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, one run, gets width outside off stump and cuts it away to third man for a single
|19.1 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, steers it away to point off the back foot
End of over: AUS 133/1 (Warner 64, Smith 12)
|18.6 : Duminy to Warner, no run, forward in defence and he plays it to mid wicket.
|18.5 : Duminy to Smith, one run, worked with the spin down to long on for a single
|18.4 : Duminy to Warner, one run, nicely stroked drive down to long off
|18.3 : Duminy to Warner, no run, forced off the back foot and he finds extra cover
|18.2 : Duminy to Smith, one run, makes room and plays a nice cut shot away to deep point
|18.1 : Duminy to Smith, no run, goes back and defends on off stump
End of over: AUS 130/1 (Warner 63, Smith 10)
|17.6 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, no run, punched off a good length straight to cover.
|Duminy on now to replace Pretorius
|17.5 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, two runs, short down leg, he pulls and gets it away fine off the gloves for a couple
|17.4 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, one run, hammers a pull shot away to deep mid wicket for a single
|17.3 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, beats the edge as Smith is a bit late on the decision to try and dab it to third man
|17.2 : Phehlukwayo to Smith, no run, short length on off stump and he steers it to backward point
|17.1 : Phehlukwayo to Warner, one run, tucked away off his pads to deep mid wicket for a single
End of over: AUS 126/1 (Warner 60, Smith 9)
|16.6 : Pretorius to Warner, one run, punched away to deep cover for a single, and that will be drinks with Australia on top in this match so far.
|16.5 : Pretorius to Smith, one run, driven nicely down the ground to long on
|16.4 : Pretorius to Warner, one run, steers a good length ball away to deep cover
|16.3 : Pretorius to Smith, one run, tucked off his pads away to deep backward square leg
|16.2 : Pretorius to Warner, one run, punches to cover, takes a single and they have to hurry as Rossouw makes a great diving save and quick throw at the stumps
|16.1 : Pretorius to Smith, one run, half volley on the stumps is driven firmly down the ground to long on for a single
End of over: AUS 120/1 (Warner 57, Smith 6)
|15.6 : Imran Tahir to Smith, one run, tucked away to fine leg for another single.
|15.5 : Imran Tahir to Smith, no run, flighted on off stump, he pushes it back to the bowler
|15.4 : Imran Tahir to Warner, one run, worked off his hip away to fine leg for another single
|15.3 : Imran Tahir to Smith, one run, tucked away off his body down to deep fine leg
|15.2 : Imran Tahir to Smith, no run, gets well forward to defend to extra cover
|15.1 : Imran Tahir to Warner, one run, pushed down the ground to long on for a single
End of over: AUS 116/1 (Warner 55, Smith 4)
|14.6 : Pretorius to Warner, one run, short length ball is pushed past cover and out to the sweeper for a single.
|14.5 : Pretorius to Smith, one run, nicely clipped away off his pads to deep mid wicket for a single
|14.4 : Pretorius to Smith, no run, good slower ball on off stump and Smith just fends it down towards cover
|14.3 : Pretorius to Smith, no run, gets across the crease and defends well again just outside off
|14.2 : Pretorius to Smith, no run, watchful in defence as he plays it back to the bowler
|14.1 : Pretorius to Smith, no run, full on off stump, Smith gets half forward as he pushes to mid off
End of over: AUS 114/1 (Warner 54, Smith 3)
|13.6 : Imran Tahir to Smith, one run, on the back foot tucking it away through square leg.
|13.5 : Imran Tahir to Smith, two runs, flighted ball is nicely driven and he gets it past extra cover
|13.4 : Imran Tahir to Smith, no run, comes forward and defends again, down to mid wicket this time
|13.3 : Imran Tahir to Smith, no run, flat ball on off stump, Smith defends down to cover
|13.2 : Imran Tahir to Warner, one run, nicely driven down to long off for a single
|13.1 : Imran Tahir to Finch, OUT, no run, one big shot too many and Finch goes, looked for the big six down the ground and sliced it very high towards mid off, Rabada comes in off the rope and takes a good pressure catch
End of over: AUS 110/0 (Warner 53, Finch 53)
|12.6 : Pretorius to Warner, no run, beats the outside edge this time as he defends.
|12.5 : Pretorius to Warner, no run, good length, tight line on the stumps and he defends to mid wicket
|12.4 : Pretorius to Finch, one run, tucked away to the leg side for a single
|12.3 : Pretorius to Finch, SIX, steps forward and swings freely through the line, sweet strike and it clears the long on fence with ease! 50 for Finch from 32 balls
|12.2 : Pretorius to Finch, two runs, cuts this one away nicely to deep point, gets it fine of the sweeper and they pick up two
|12.1 : Pretorius to Finch, no run, looks to cut, a bit too full and close to off stump there and he plays over the top of it
End of over: AUS 101/0 (Warner 53, Finch 44)
|11.6 : Imran Tahir to Warner, no run, full on off stump and he pushes straight to cover.
|11.5 : Imran Tahir to Warner, no run, defends off the back foot away to point
|11.4 : Imran Tahir to Warner, FOUR, slog sweeps from outside off, hit hard and flat over straight mid wicket, one bounce over the rope. Warner's 50 and the Australian 100 come up on that shot
|11.3 : Imran Tahir to Finch, one run, nicely swept away to fine leg for a single
|11.2 : Imran Tahir to Warner, one run, hammers a drive down to long off for a single
|11.1 : Imran Tahir to Warner, no run, full on middle and leg and he punches it back to the bowler
End of over: AUS 95/0 (Warner 48, Finch 43)
|10.6 : Pretorius to Finch, no run, length ball on off stump and he defends it straight back.
|10.5 : Pretorius to Warner, one run, firm front foot punch, well stopped at extra cover but he can't prevent a single
|10.4 : Pretorius to Finch, one run, full on the pads and worked away to deep mid wicket for a single
|10.3 : Pretorius to Warner, one run, nudged away through backward square leg for a single
|10.2 : Pretorius to Warner, no run, pulls very hard off a length, well stopped by Amla at close mid wicket
|10.1 : Pretorius to Warner, FOUR, full on off, he punches a lofted drive down the ground, straight of the long off fielder and he gets four
End of over: AUS 88/0 (Warner 42, Finch 42)
|9.6 : Rabada to Finch, no run, short of a length on off stump and he defends, that concludes a brilliant Power-Play for Australia, with 88 runs on the board.
|9.5 : Rabada to Finch, SIX, short over off stump, he waits and plays a brilliant upper cut, and helps it all the way for six over third man!
|9.4 : Rabada to Finch, APPEAL, no run, full ball and he's struck on the pad trying to clip it away, shout from the bowler but always missing leg
|9.3 : Rabada to Finch, no run, low full toss, clipped with a strong bottom hand straight to mid wicket
|9.2 : Rabada to Finch, two runs, nicely guided away wide of deep third man for a couple more
|9.1 : Rabada to Finch, FOUR, short of a length and he pulls, bottom edge just past the stumps and away to fine leg for four
End of over: AUS 76/0 (Warner 42, Finch 30)
|8.6 : Pretorius to Warner, no run, back of a length and it has some extra bounce as he fends it away to backward point.
|8.5 : Pretorius to Warner, no run, nudges it away defensively square on the off side
|8.4 : Pretorius to Warner, no run, defended off a good length down to cover point
|8.3 : Pretorius to Warner, two runs, chips it up and over mid on, gets a couple more down the ground
|8.2 : Pretorius to Warner, no run, full on the stumps and he digs it out towards mid on
|8.1 : Pretorius to Finch, one run, half volley outside off and he smokes a drive down to mid off, great save by du Plessis prevents a certain boundary
End of over: AUS 73/0 (Warner 40, Finch 29)
|7.6 : Rabada to Finch, three runs, punched nicely with the full face down the ground through mid on and they run hard to get the third on the fielder's arm.
|Pretorius replaces Steyn in the attack
|7.5 : Rabada to Warner, one run, punched firmly to mid off and takes a good quick single
|7.4 : Rabada to Warner, FOUR, short and fast, Warner hooks and isn't in control, but there is no fine leg back and it bounces just short of the rope
|7.3 : Rabada to Warner, no run, short length ball is tucked down defensively to mid wicket
|7.2 : Rabada to Warner, no run, plays a loose dab shot wide of the off stump and he is beaten
|7.1 : Rabada to Warner, no run
End of over: AUS 65/0 (Warner 35, Finch 26)
|6.6 : Steyn to Finch, no run, defended this time down to mid wicket.
|6.5 : Steyn to Finch, SIX, short length ball, he's in position early and pulls viciously over mid wicket for a flat six!
|6.4 : Steyn to Finch, SIX, full on the pads, clips it up and over mid wicket, sails all the way for six! Superb stroke
|6.3 : Steyn to Finch, no run, defends it to cover off the back foot
|Steyn to Finch, wide, attempted slower ball slips down the leg side for a wide
|6.2 : Steyn to Warner, one run, short length ball, he steers it towards cover point and takes a quick single
|6.1 : Steyn to Warner, two runs, nicely punched away past backward point, gets a couple to third man and that brings up the 50 partnership
End of over: AUS 49/0 (Warner 32, Finch 14)
|5.6 : Rabada to Finch, two runs, punches a straight ball and angles it away through mid wicket for a couple.
|5.5 : Rabada to Warner, one run, slashes a wide ball and slices a thick edge down to third man
|5.4 : Rabada to Warner, no run, plays a defensive nudge away to backward point
|5.3 : Rabada to Warner, FOUR, wider outside off stump and he flat-bats it back over the bowler, one bounce into the sight screen
|5.2 : Rabada to Warner, FOUR, length ball, Warner slogs it away over the leg side and drags it flat through mid wicket for four
|5.1 : Rabada to Warner, no run, half volley clipped firmly off his toes, well stopped at mid wicket by Pretorius
End of over: AUS 38/0 (Warner 23, Finch 12)
|4.6 : Steyn to Warner, one run, worked away for a single behind square leg.
|4.5 : Steyn to Warner, no run, tucked defensively down to mid wicket
|4.4 : Steyn to Warner, no run, fends off the back foot, leading edge nearly pops back up to Steyn for a return catch, lands just short of him
|4.3 : Steyn to Finch, one run, tucked off his body away to deep backward square leg
|4.2 : Steyn to Finch, no run, hops back on to middle stump and defends well
|4.1 : Steyn to Finch, two leg byes, off the pad and away towards fine leg as he looks to glance it away
End of over: AUS 34/0 (Warner 22, Finch 11)
|3.6 : Rabada to Finch, one run, goes for the lofted drive down the ground, gets a thick inside edge away towards fine leg for a single.
|3.5 : Rabada to Finch, no run, shuffles back trying to work to the on side and is struck on the thigh pad again
|3.4 : Rabada to Finch, no run, off the thigh pad to the leg side, wants a single but is sent back
|3.3 : Rabada to Finch, FOUR, flicks a length ball up and over backward square leg to find the boundary
|3.2 : Rabada to Warner, one run, blocks it to extra cover and takes a good quick single
|Rabada to Finch, wide, short length ball angled down leg and wide is called
|3.1 : Rabada to Warner, no run, cramped up in defence and is struck on the pad, pitched outside leg
End of over: AUS 27/0 (Warner 21, Finch 6)
|2.6 : Steyn to Warner, one run, runs it down to third man for a single.
|2.5 : Steyn to Warner, two runs, guides a late cut wide of third man, they run hard and get the second run as the fielder slips over picking up the ball
|2.4 : Steyn to Warner, FOUR, gets width and drives hard, sliced in the air over cover and way for four more!
|2.3 : Steyn to Warner, SIX, short length ball sits up off the pitch and he pulls it over mid wicket for a towering six!
|2.2 : Steyn to Warner, no run, cuts again, chops this shot into the ground and it bounces to cover
|2.1 : Steyn to Warner, FOUR, short length ball and he slams a cut shot to the extra cover boundary
End of over: AUS 10/0 (Warner 4, Finch 6)
|1.6 : Rabada to Finch, FOUR, on his pads and clipped away strongly, he finds the boundary beating the fine leg fielder.
|1.5 : Rabada to Finch, no run, driven firm and straight and the bowler does well to knock it down
|1.4 : Rabada to Finch, two runs, nicely clipped away and he beats mid wicket to pick up a couple
|1.3 : Rabada to Finch, no run, works a good length ball down to mid wicket
|1.2 : Rabada to Finch, no run, punched off the back foot straight to cover
|1.1 : Rabada to Finch, no run, back of a length ball strikes high on the pad as Finch looks to work off his body
End of over: AUS 4/0 (Warner 4, Finch 0)
|0.6 : Steyn to Warner, no run, squared up in defence and is well beaten there.
|0.5 : Steyn to Warner, no run, drives away from his body outside off stump and misses
|0.4 : Steyn to Warner, no run, well let go close to the off stump
|0.3 : Steyn to Warner, FOUR, shapes to cut and is through it early, ends up playing it down through mid off with a cross bat and he finds the fence
|0.2 : Steyn to Warner, no run, short length on off stump, Warner is back in defence
|0.1 : Steyn to Warner, no run, let go wide of the off stump on a good length
|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the 3rd ODI between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead, Durban. Australia in a must win situation to stay in the series after heavy defeats in the first two games.
|The toss has been decided, Steve Smith has won the toss and has chosen to bat first. One change for the Aussies with Worrall coming back into the team to replace Mennie.
|South Africa have made two changes, Amla returns to the team and Pretoruis also comes in. Parnell is out through injury and Behardien also misses out today.
|Play is due to start in less than 10 minutes now, the players making their way out for the anthems. A glorious sunny afternoon in Durban and the ground looks in good condition after having difficulties in the recent Test match against New Zealand.
|All set for the first ball now, Dale Steyn running in to bowl to David Warner.
South Africa Squad:
Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
Australia Squad:
David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (c), George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Wade (wk), John Hastings, Adam Zampa, Chris Tremain, Daniel Worrall