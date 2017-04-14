|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|3.6 : M McClenaghan to V Kohli, No run.
|3.5 : M McClenaghan to V Kohli, PLAY AND A MISS! Length ball wider outside off, Kohli flashes at it without any footwork. Probably went too hard at it and got beaten.
|3.4 : M McClenaghan to V Kohli, Back of a length on off stump, tucks up Kohli a bit as he jabs this towards point.
|3.3 : M McClenaghan to V Kohli, Shortish around middle, another outstanding shot from Kohli as he pushes it through mid-wicket. Timing is so good that it almost goes to the fence. Nice sliding stop by Hardik near the ropes keeps the batsmen down to a couple.
|3.2 : M McClenaghan to C Gayle, Length ball around off, Gayle pushes at it with hard hands and the ball goes off the inner half through backward square leg for a single.
|3.1 : M McClenaghan to V Kohli, Shortish on middle, tucked through square leg for a single.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to C Gayle, Length ball wider outside off, left alone to the keeper. That literally rolled through to the keeper after leaving the batsman.
|MITCHELL MCCLENAGHAN comes on to bowl.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Fuller on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, FOUR! What a shot! He's been away for a month but it doesn't seem like that the way he is batting at the moment. Signs of a top player. Fuller and around off, nothing wrong about this delivery but Kohli uses his wrists to manipulate it beautifully through wide mid on for a boundary.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, FOUR! SHOT! He was onto that in a flash. Shortish around middle, Kohli rocks back and pulls it effortlessly over mid-wicket to find the fence. Sublime timing on the shot!
|2.2 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Back of a length around middle, tucked in front of square on the leg side for a brace.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, SIX! CLOBBERED! Kohli is on the charge now. Half-volley from Southee and the Bangalore captain feasts on it. Takes a couple of steps down the track and lofts it cleanly over long on for a big maximum. Clean strike!
|1.6 : H Singh to C Gayle, Flighted closer to off stump, Gayle presses forward and blocks. Top over from Harbhajan to start his spell.
|1.5 : H Singh to C Gayle, Floated outside off, Gayle plays very late with an angled bat. Goes off the outer half to slip on the bounce.
|1.4 : H Singh to C Gayle, The slider this time on off stump, cramps Gayle for room and he chops it back to the bowler. Almost got into a tangle.
|1.3 : H Singh to C Gayle, Around the wicket, bowls a drifter outside off and Gayle lets it pass.
|1.2 : H Singh to V Kohli, Quicker and a touch shorter around off, Kohli pulls it away towards wide long on. Single taken.
|Slip in place for Gayle.
|1.1 : H Singh to V Kohli, Flatter and around off stump, Kohli punches it off the back foot towards short mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Tim Southee to C Gayle, Southee is struggling with his line, strays down the leg side and that's a wide as Gayle misses the tickle.
|Tim Southee to C Gayle, PEACH! That's right on the money from the Kiwi pacer. On a length just around off stump, nips away sharply with bounce to beat the outside edge. Gayle didn't know too much about that one.
|HARBHAJAN SINGH to share the new ball.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Full and around off, wristed towards mid-wicket for a single.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Back of a length wider outside off, no shot offered to that one.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to C Gayle, On middle and leg, Gayle flicks it away on the leg side for a single.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to V Kohli, Shortish but well down the leg side, Kohli looks to pull but is nowhere near the line of the ball. Wide called.
|Tim Southee to V Kohli, Shorter length again around leg stump, Kohli gets across on the back foot and helps it away down to fine leg. McClenaghan near the ropes stutters a bit while mopping up but ensures that there is just a single.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to C Gayle, Bangalore are away! Length ball on the pads, Gayle tucks it down the corner for a single to get off the mark.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome for the 12th match of the Indian T20 League between Bangalore and Mumbai at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The biggest boost for the hosts is the return of their skipper, Virat Kohli and he is someone who can take the game away from the opposition single-handedly. Bangalore will hope that they make an impact once again at their home and disturb the rhythm of the Mumbai side who are on a roll. The visitors will look to stamp their authority in alien conditions and maintain t
|TOSS - MUMBAI WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO FIELD.
|ROHIT SHARMA says that they will field first. Feels that the wicket is dry and it will settle down under lights. Expresses happiness at the performance of the last two matches and says that his team is upbeat about the challenges on the road ahead. Reveals a solitary change - Lasith Malinga is unwell and so TIM SOUTHEE comes back in.
|VIRAT KOHLI says it's not such a bad thing to bat first as the wicket looks good to bat on. Agrees that the track is dry but states that it should stay well throughout the game. Admits that it was a restless one month away from the game for him and adds that he is raring to go today. Four changes for Bangalore - KOHLI, GAYLE, BADREE and ARAVIND come in. The ones missing out are Vinod, Stanlake, Watson and Abdulla.
|The players are making their way out to the middle. The destructive opening pair is back for Bangalore, VIRAT KOHLI and CHRIS GAYLE. It shall be TIM SOUTHEE to take the new ball for Mumbai.