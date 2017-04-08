|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 4 . 4 . 1 | 4 . . 4 . .
|Last bat : Mandeep Singhb Pat Cummins12(10b3x40x6) SR:120.00, FoW:41/2 (5.5 Ovs)
|8.3 : S Nadeem to K Jadhav, 1 run.
|8.2 : S Nadeem to K Jadhav, No run.
|8.1 : S Nadeem to S Watson, 1 run.
|7.6 : A Mishra to K Jadhav, Drifting it around off, Jadhav looks to go inside out but is beaten all ends up.
|7.5 : A Mishra to K Jadhav, KJ drives the ball straight down the ground.
|7.4 : A Mishra to K Jadhav, SIX! Down the track and away she goes! Mishra loops it up around off, Jadhav skips down the track and lifts it cleanly over extra cover. Made lovely connection to send it sailing over the fence.
|7.3 : A Mishra to S Watson, Flighted delivery around middle, Watson comes down the track and works it through long on for a single.
|7.2 : A Mishra to K Jadhav, Short on middle, pulled towards wide of long on for a single.
|7.1 : A Mishra to K Jadhav, Drops it short around off, Jadhav punches it towards the cover fielder.
|6.6 : S Nadeem to K Jadhav, Goes back to this flattish delivery and nudges it towards the leg side for a single.
|Amit Mishra to bowl now.
|6.5 : S Nadeem to S Watson, Nadeem is mixing it up nicely! Full around middle, Watson falls over it but still manages to jam it out towards long on for a single.
|6.4 : S Nadeem to S Watson, Slows it through the air this time, Watson looks to sweep but is beaten and is hit on the pads.
|6.3 : S Nadeem to S Watson, Quicker, flatter and shorter outside off, Shane punches it off the back foot but finds the cover fielder.
|6.2 : S Nadeem to K Jadhav, Full around middle, worked towards square leg for a single.
|6.1 : S Nadeem to S Watson, Short and flat outside off, Watson punches it off the back foot through covers for a single.
|5.6 : Pat Cummins to K Jadhav, Cummins fires in a yorker on middle, Kedar does well to keep it at bay. Good first ball to the new man!
|Time Out has been signalled!
|5.5 : Pat Cummins to M Singh, OUT! Dragged on! Mandeep Singh is fumed at himself as he drags it on for the second time in as many games. Cummins serves it on a length outside off, Mandy looks to go at it with hard hands, manages to get an inside edge that cannons back onto the sticks. Cummins is pumped up as he gets a crucial breakthrough.
|Kedar Jadhav is the new man in.
|5.4 : Pat Cummins to M Singh, Good comeback from Pat! Slower one around middle, Singh looks to work it on the leg side but is beaten by the lack of pace and is hit on the pads.
|5.3 : Pat Cummins to M Singh, FOUR! Oh Man! this is deeply beautiful! Slightly ahead of a length, outside off, Mandeep Singh presses forward and packs a punch through covers. Splits the gap and races away to the fence for consecutive times.
|5.2 : Pat Cummins to M Singh, FOUR! Crackling shot, that! That will get M.Chinnaswammy going! Back of a length, in the channel outside off, Mandeep Singh rides the bounce and cracks it through covers. Delightful!
|5.1 : Pat Cummins to S Watson, Short of a length outside off, Watson slashes it through backward point for a single.
|4.6 : S Nadeem to M Singh, Beaten! Sends in a quicker delivery, skidding through the surface and stays a bit low as well. Mandeep Singh camps back to pull but is beaten completely.
|Pat Cummins is brought back on to bowl.
|4.5 : S Nadeem to M Singh, Mandeep lunges forward and pats it back to Nadeem.
|4.4 : S Nadeem to S Watson, Sees Watson skipping down the track, Nadeem fires it full on leg, Watson jams it out to long on for a single.
|4.3 : S Nadeem to S Watson, Wide! Fires it down the leg side, Watson goes after it but fails to do so.
|S Nadeem to S Watson, A slider around middle, kept going in with the arm, Watson stays in the crease to work it away but is hit on the pads. An LBW appeal has been turned down as it the impact was well outside leg.
|4.2 : S Nadeem to S Watson, Watson camps back and cuts it towards the point fielder.
|4.1 : S Nadeem to S Watson, Short and flat and around off, Watson stays leg side and punches it towards covers.
|3.6 : C Morris to M Singh, FOUR! Horrible delivery to end on what could have been a wicket-maiden! Morris dished out a help yourself delivery, a low full toss down the leg side, all Mandeep had to do what to get some wood on it. He does so and the ball rockets towards the fine leg fence.
|Shahbaz Nadeem comes into the bowling attack.
|3.5 : C Morris to M Singh, Shortish on the stumps, tucked towards the leg side.
|3.4 : C Morris to M Singh, Tad fuller on the pads, clipped towards square leg.
|3.3 : C Morris to M Singh, Fuller on off, driven straight to the man at mid off.
|3.2 : C Morris to C Gayle, OUT! Gayle departs off a full toss! That's not a wicket-taking delivery by any means. Morris slips out a freebie on off, Gayle fails to middle his big shot as the ball hits the splice of the bat and lobs up towards mid off. Sanju Samson at mid off flies to his right to take a good catch. He fell down but did well to cling onto it. The Big West Indians walks back cheaply, Delhi will be relieved.
|Mandeep Singh walks in at No.3. for Bangalore.
|3.1 : C Morris to C Gayle, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|2.6 : Pat Cummins to S Watson, FOUR! Typical Watson shot! Shortish in length and outside off, little bit of room and Watson stays back, lifts his one leg and cracks it through backward point for a boundary.
|2.5 : Pat Cummins to S Watson, On a length and outside off, Watson goes for a mighty heave but drags it off the inner half towards Billings at short mid-wicket.
|2.4 : Pat Cummins to C Gayle, Wide! Full and down the leg side, Gayle moves inside the line to clip it but fails to do so.
|Pat Cummins to C Gayle, Length ball, angling away, Chris taps it towards the off side from his crease and jogs towards the other end.
|2.3 : Pat Cummins to C Gayle, A length ball, coming back in a bit, Gayle punches it off the back foot towards covers.
|2.2 : Pat Cummins to S Watson, Short of a length ball outside off, Watson throws his bat at it. Gets it behind point as Samson in the deep mops it up. He should be a bit deep as the boundary there is very short. He did well on this occasion though.
|2.1 : Pat Cummins to S Watson, Good length delivery, gets it to angle it in, Watson stays leg side and taps it towards the off side.
|1.6 : C Morris to C Gayle, Beaten! Fuller and slanting away a shade, Gayle backs away to go downtown but misses it completely. Ohhhss and Ahhsss from the fielding side.
|Pat Cummins comes into the attack.
|1.5 : C Morris to C Gayle, Shortish and angling away, Gayle drops his wrists to let it be.
|1.4 : C Morris to C Gayle, FOUR! Creamed it! That's not a Gayle-profile shot but he's played it to perfection! A low full toss outside off, Gayle brings his bat down in time and creams it past a diving cover-point fielder for a boundary.
|1.3 : C Morris to S Watson, Leg bye! Sprays it around the pads, Watson misses his flick and the ball goes off the pads down to fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|1.2 : C Morris to S Watson, Angles in a length ball on middle, Shane defends it down gently.
|1.1 : C Morris to S Watson, FOUR! What happened there? Morris pitches it right up there, searching for the swing, Watson looks to go big but slices it over backward point. Cummins at third man does well to get to the ball but then the ball bursts out of his hands and rolls towards the fence. A bit of a sloppiness.
|0.6 : Z Khan to S Watson, Back of a length delivery on middle, Watson swivels and pulls it through square leg. Didn't time it well and will get only a single. 10 off the first over, a good one for the hosts.
|Chris Morris will bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : Z Khan to S Watson, Good length ball on off, tapped towards short third man. Bangalore skipper wanted a single but Gayle sends him back.
|0.4 : Z Khan to S Watson, FOUR! Rocketed to the fence! Watson is timing it pretty well. Gets a full length delivery, just around the off stump, Watson leans into it and drives it on the up past covers for the second boundary of the over.
|0.3 : Z Khan to S Watson, Slightly full and just around off, Watson prods forward in defense.
|0.2 : Z Khan to S Watson, FOUR! Watson is off the mark in style! An off cutter served on the pads, Watson quickly transfers his weight on the front foot and flicks it beautifully through mid-wicket for a boundary. Good timing from Watson!
|0.1 : Z Khan to C Gayle, Zaheer comes running and bowls a low full toss around middle and leg, Gayle calmly works it through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.0 : Welcome to the second double header of the day as game 5 of the Indian T20 League is about to get underway with Bangalore and Delhi going head-to-head against each other. The hosts lost the tournament opener against Hyderabad and were poor in that game. They are still missing some key players and will be really banking on their current squad to produce the goods.
|Delhi on the other hand, have a young squad for the most part. They do have some proven performers in their ranks who can help the youngsters and guide them against all kinds of dangerous oppositions, beginning with one of the big guns today. Should be intriguing to see who features for them in their season opener.
|TOSS - BANGALORE WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO BAT FIRST!
|Shane Watson says they will bat first. Mentions it looks a good wicket to score some runs on. Is eager to play in front of their home crowd and get the fans going. (On where to improve) Chuckles and says in all aspects - batting, bowling and fielding. Reckons anything over 170 is a good score at the M.Chinnaswamy, feels he has good batsmen in his side and they can do the job. States there are few changes, 4 of them actually - Billy Stanlake for Travis Head, Iqbal Abdulla for Sreenath Aravind, Vi
|Zaheer Khan says they wanted to bowl anyway. Adds the dew will come into play, so feels it's a good toss to lose. Further says they have a couple of spinners, a good bunch of fast bowlers. Continues saying they would look to start off on a positive note as the start of the tournament has a lot of trial and error. Informs they have brought in Sam Billings, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite and Pat Cummins.
|Bangalore XI - Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kedar Jadhav(w), Shane Watson(c), Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Iqbal Abdulla, Tymal Mills, Yuzvendra Chahal, Billy Stanlake.
|Delhi XI - Sam Billings, Aditya Tare, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant(w), Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Nadeem, Zaheer Khan(c), Amit Mishra.
|We are all set to begin as the players and umpires have made their way out in the middle. Zaheer Khan will take the ball first up for Delhi. The big Jamaican Chris Gayle and Shane Watson will open the innings for the home side. Here we go...