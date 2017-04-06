|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|4.1 : I Tahir to P Patel, FOUR.
|3.6 : Ben Stokes to Jos Buttler, Good comeback! Slants one on a good length, Buttler looks to give himself room and punch it through covers but fails to put bat to ball.
|Enough of pace, time for spin. Imran Tahir comes on for a bowl.
|3.5 : Ben Stokes to Jos Buttler, SIX! Buttler at his best! Stokes lands it way outside off, Buttler gets across and paddles it high and handsome over the keeper's head for a maximum. This is a rollicking start for Mumbai!
|3.4 : Ben Stokes to Jos Buttler, SIX! Going, going, gone! Fuller length outside off, Buttler gets under it and launches it over long on for a maximum! Top, top shot that!
|3.3 : Ben Stokes to Jos Buttler, Shorter in length around off, Buttler comes down to have a go but finds the short mid-wicket fielder.
|3.2 : Ben Stokes to Jos Buttler, Fuller in length around off, Buttler gets across and defends it.
|3.1 : Ben Stokes to P Patel, Patel taps one towards covers and takes a quick single.
|2.6 : A Dinda to P Patel, Dropped! This one is wide outside off, Patel looks to crack it over third man but seems to have found the fielder. Rajat Bhatia stationed there though makes a mess of it and spills a simple catch. What a chance missed! How much will it cost Pune?
|Ben Stokes will bowl his first over of the Indian T20 League.
|2.5 : A Dinda to P Patel, FOUR! Fuller outside off, Patel gets under it and hits it back down the wicket. The mid off fielder gets across and dives to cut it off but fails to do so. A boundary results.
|2.4 : A Dinda to P Patel, Slants it outside off on a length, Patel looks to dab it down to third man but fails to put bat to ball. The bowler is the only one appealing there.
|2.3 : A Dinda to P Patel, Fuller outside off, Patel creams it to cover-point.
|2.2 : A Dinda to P Patel, FOUR! Heaved! Length delivery outside off, Patel gets under it and heaves it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.1 : A Dinda to P Patel, Slants it shorter around off, Patel looks to drag it through mid-wicket but finds the fielder.
|1.6 : D Chahar to Jos Buttler, Defended off the back foot by Buttler.
|1.5 : D Chahar to Jos Buttler, Fuller outside off, Buttler gets across and defends it back to the bowler. The bowler tries to leap and stop but cannot do so. The mid on fielder cuts it off going to his left.
|1.4 : D Chahar to Jos Buttler, Fuller outside off, Buttler pushes it towards mid off.
|1.3 : D Chahar to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Buttler on the charge already! Slants it on a fuller length on the stumps, Buttler comes down and clips it through backward square leg for a boundary.
|1.2 : D Chahar to Jos Buttler, This one is wide enough for a leave.
|1.1 : D Chahar to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Too short and punished! A tad short around off, Buttler drags it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Superb shot!
|0.6 : A Dinda to P Patel, Lands it outside off on a length, played towards point by Patel. End of an eventful over!
|Deepak Chahar to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : A Dinda to P Patel, Fuller outside off, punched towards extra cover by Patel.
|0.4 : A Dinda to P Patel, FOUR! Poor start for Pune! Drifts it on the stumps, Patel does not miss out and clips it into the fine leg fence nicely.
|0.3 : A Dinda to Jos Buttler, FIVE OVERTHROWS! What a way to get off the mark! On a length just around off, Buttler tucks it towards short mid-wicket and takes off. The fielder stationed there, Chahar gets to it and fires a throw at the non-striker's end. It is a wide one and the back up cannot cut it off. Buttler is off the mark with five!
|0.2 : A Dinda to P Patel, Slants it on a good length on the stumps, Patel nudges it through backward square leg for a single.
|0.1 : A Dinda to P Patel, WIDE! Starts off with a length ball swinging down the leg side. Patel cannot clip it. A wide is signaled.
|A Dinda to P Patel, Bring this one into Patel from a good length, just around off, tucked towards the short mid-wicket fielder.
|0.0 : Hello everyone! Welcome to the second match of the Indian T20 League. It is always exciting when two teams from the same state take on each other. Mumbai, the perennial slow starters will want to change the norm and begin on a positive note. The visitors will hope that their skipper Rohit Sharma is back to his best after his long layoff due to injury.
|Pune, on the other hand, will want to start afresh and launch into this campaign with a spark after a dismal inaugural season. The home side also have made some major changes like the big buy of Ben Stokes, Imran Tahir. They will hope their new skipper Steven Smith can continue his excellent form with the bat and lead the team from the front. Expect the derby to be a cracker!
|TOSS - Pune win the toss and opt to field first!
|Pune skipper, Steven Smith says that they want to chase since there has been dew around. Adds that the wicket has a bit more grass but hopes that it is a good T20 wicket. Is keen to get the tournament started having got a good squad.
|Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma says that he is all sorted and ready to roll. Is really happy to be back on the field. Reckons that last year was not great and they want to change that. Admits that he is really excited to lead the young bunch of guys. Also says that they are playing with six batters and four bowlers. Informs that they have both the Kiwis playing in Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan. Mentions about the inclusion of the Pandya brothers as well.
|The players are out in the middle. So there comes the first surprise of the night. Jos Buttler will open the batting for Mumbai with Parthiv Patel. Ashok Dinda will start with the new ball for Pune. Here we go....