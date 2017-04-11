|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : w . 1 4 4 1 | . . . 0wd . . .
|Last bat : Sam Billingsb Imran Tahir24(17b4x40x6) SR:141.18, FoW:71/2 (8.1 Ovs)
|10.6 : A Zampa to R Pant, Slightly short outside off, Pant rocks back and slaps it to sweeper cover for a run to keep strike.
|10.5 : A Zampa to R Pant, That was close! Bowled slower through the air outside off, Pant looks to play across the line but is beaten. That wasn't far away from the off pole.
|10.4 : A Zampa to R Pant, FOUR! CRUNCHED! First boundary for Pant. Tossed up around middle, overpitched by Zampa and Rishabh won't miss out. Blasts it past the bowler and hit it so straight that long on had no chance of cutting it off.
|10.3 : A Zampa to R Pant, Drifting in around off, Pant sits back and taps it on to the track.
|10.2 : A Zampa to S Samson, Floated around middle, Samson goes for the big sweep but gets it off the inner half towards deep backward square leg for a single.
|10.1 : A Zampa to R Pant, Floated around middle, Pant wants to attack the leg spinner but gets it off the toe end towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.6 : R Bhatia to S Samson, What has happened here? On a length and around off, Samson looks to tuck but the ball catches the inside edge, raps the pads and goes behind. Dhoni looks to grab it and effect a stumping but the ball is out of his reach.
|Adam Zampa has a change of ends.
|9.5 : R Bhatia to R Pant, Back of a length delivery and around leg, Pant punches it uppishly towards long on for a single.
|9.4 : R Bhatia to S Samson, On a length and around middle, Samson tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|9.3 : R Bhatia to R Pant, Lands this on a length and keeps it slow and on the stumps, Rishabh nudges it to the vacant mid-wicket region for a run.
|9.2 : R Bhatia to S Samson, Fuller delivery around middle, Sanju waits in his crease and clips it towards deep mid-wicket. Single taken.
|9.1 : R Bhatia to R Pant, Starts with a shortish ball on the sticks, Pant pulls it straight to deep square leg for a single.
|8.6 : I Tahir to R Pant, Pant rocks back and nudges this floated delivery through square leg. One run added to the total.
|Rajat Bhatia comes into the attack.
|8.5 : I Tahir to S Samson, Samson drives this fullish delivery to long on for a run.
|8.4 : I Tahir to R Pant, Shortish delivery and on leg, Pant goes back and tucks it to deep mid-wicket. Single taken.
|8.3 : I Tahir to S Samson, Floated delivery, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|8.2 : I Tahir to R Pant, In the air.... but lands safe. Pant looks to slog across this tossed up delivery across the line but top edges it towards covers. However, the ball falls safe near the cover region and Pant gets off the mark.
|8.1 : I Tahir to Sam Billings, OUT! Tahir starts running and you know why he does that! Tahir bowls a leg break which doesn't spin and that does the trick for Pune. Billings comes down the track aiming to cut but it stays low and the batsman misses the ball altogether, the ball goes onto crash the off stump. Pune have broken this partnership at the right time as Billings was looking to attack too.
|7.6 : A Zampa to S Samson, Samson defends this tossed up delivery.
|7.5 : A Zampa to S Samson, Flatter delivery, outside off, Samson looks to cut but only connects thin air.
|7.4 : A Zampa to S Samson, Flights this one around off, Samson knocks this past Zampa. Billings looks for a single but the bowler recovered well to avoid it.
|7.3 : A Zampa to S Samson, Looped up delivery, outside off, Samson drills it through covers again for another brace.
|7.2 : A Zampa to S Samson, Tosses this outside off, Samson drives it through covers and runs a couple. Good running, that.
|7.1 : A Zampa to Sam Billings, Bowls this very full and on the sticks, Billings digs it out towards the leg side. One run added to the total.
|6.6 : I Tahir to S Samson, Bowls this on the sticks, Samson bunts it back to the bowler. Decent first over for the leggie against his old team.
|ADAM ZAMPA will bowl now.
|6.5 : I Tahir to Sam Billings, Floated delivery, around off, Sam whips it in front of square at the leg side. Single taken
|6.4 : I Tahir to S Samson, Looped up delivery, around off, Samson drives it through covers for a run.
|6.3 : I Tahir to Sam Billings, Billings clips this tossed up delivery through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : I Tahir to Sam Billings, Quicker and flatter, on the sticks, Billings looks to flick but it takes the inside edge and hits the pads.
|6.1 : I Tahir to S Samson, Bowls the wrong 'un first up. Samson fails to read it and gets rapped on the pads. Tahir starts appealing but the umpire is unmoved. They run a leg bye meanwhile. Think height was the issue there.
|5.6 : D Chahar to S Samson, Bowls a slower short of a length ball, Samson nudges it with soft hands towards square leg for a run. What a fabulous Powerplay this has been for Delhi. They have scored at a run rate of more than 10 and lost only a wicket. The main aggressor has been Sanju Samson who so far has had a boundary-laden innings. An expensive over too, 15 off it.
|Time out taken. Rollicking start for Delhi after losing Tare early.
|Imran Tahir comes on to bowl.
|5.5 : D Chahar to Sam Billings, Billings flicks this full ball straight to Dinda at short fine leg. Single taken.
|5.4 : D Chahar to Sam Billings, FOUR! Length ball and around leg, Billings gets on his toes and tucks it fine for a boundary. Three boundaries in a row. Deepak Chahar must be feeling the pressure now.
|5.3 : D Chahar to Sam Billings, FOUR! Funny fielding and a lucky shot. On a length and around off, Billings charges down the track looking to heave it away but the ball finds the inside edge and goes past the short fine leg fielder. Dinda gives it a chase and slides bizarrely but fails to stop the boundary.
|5.2 : D Chahar to Sam Billings, Wide! Billings comes down the track, seeing that Chahar bowls a bouncer which goes well over the English batsman. Wide called.
|D Chahar to Sam Billings, FOUR! Billings has joined the party. Shortish delivery and around off, Billings pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|50-run stand between Billings and Samson.
|5.1 : D Chahar to Sam Billings, Fuller delivery and on the stumps, Sam prods forward and blocks it towards covers.
|4.6 : Ben Stokes to S Samson, Good length delivery, on the sticks, Samson tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple. This is good cricket from the visitors, they are rotating the strike well and have also found the odd boundary every now and then.
|4.5 : Ben Stokes to Sam Billings, Length ball and around off, Billings looks to drive but it takes the outside edge and goes towards third man. One run taken.
|4.4 : Ben Stokes to S Samson, Lands this on a length and keeps it on middle, Samson defends it towards mid on for a single.
|4.3 : Ben Stokes to S Samson, Samson whips this length ball towards mid-wicket and looks for a single. Billings refuses it.
|4.2 : Ben Stokes to S Samson, In the air... but lands safe. Length ball and around off, Samson attempts a similar shot but this time it goes uppishly towards covers. However, luckily for Delhi, the ball falls short of the cover fielder.
|4.1 : Ben Stokes to S Samson, FOUR! Samson welcomes the tournament's costliest player with a boundary. Stokes bowls this full and outside off, Samson opens the face of the bat and places it through point for a boundary.
|3.6 : D Chahar to S Samson, Wide! Full and sliding down leg, Samson looks to whip but misses.
|D Chahar to S Samson, Samson nudges this good length delivery to mid-wicket and runs one.
|Ben Stokes comes on to bowl.
|3.5 : D Chahar to S Samson, On a length and around off, Samson drives it to the cover region.
|3.4 : D Chahar to Sam Billings, Full and on the stumps, Sam looks to flick but it takes a leading edge and goes towards third man. Single taken.
|3.3 : D Chahar to S Samson, Samson drives this fuller delivery through covers for a single.
|3.2 : D Chahar to S Samson, FOUR! On a length and outside off, Samson lofts it over covers for a boundary. The Kerala batsman is looking in very good nick. He is putting away all the bad deliveries.
|3.1 : D Chahar to S Samson, Chahar bowls a fuller delivery, which is nipping away, Samson drills it through covers for a couple.
|2.6 : A Dinda to S Samson, Good length delivery, fifth stump line, Samson cuts it towards Stokes at point who makes a fine stop. Think he has hurt his hand in the process but looks fine.
|2.5 : A Dinda to Sam Billings, Risky single. Fullish delivery and around off, Billings drives it to mid off and starts running. The mid off fielder hurls a throw at non-striker's end but misses. Had he hit, it would've been very close.
|2.4 : A Dinda to Sam Billings, Wide! Length delivery which swings away and is out of Billings' reach. Dinda will have to bowl that again.
|A Dinda to Sam Billings, FOUR! Boundaries leaking. On a length and outside off, Sam Billings looks to cut but it takes the outside edge and goes over the first slip for a boundary.
|2.3 : A Dinda to S Samson, Brilliant stop! On a length and outside off, Samson punches it towards covers, where Tripathi dives to his right to save a certain boundary. Single taken.
|2.2 : A Dinda to S Samson, FOUR! Samson is off to a flier. Full length delivery, and outside off, Samson drives it through covers for a boundary.
|2.1 : A Dinda to S Samson, FOUR! Samson is on fire! Dinda bowls a back of a length delivery and on middle, Samson swivels a bit and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|1.6 : D Chahar to S Samson, On a length and outside off, Samson taps it towards covers and sets off for a run.
|1.5 : D Chahar to S Samson, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Bowls this full and outside off, Samson gets his stride forward and slices it through covers for another boundary. The third man had no chance this time around.
|1.4 : D Chahar to S Samson, FOUR! Beautifully timed. Chahar hurls a back of a length ball and swings it away, Samson waits in his crease and just guides it past point for a boundary. Third man ran across to stop it but to no avail.
|1.3 : D Chahar to Sam Billings, On a length and on the stumps, Billings nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single. First run off the bat!
|1.2 : D Chahar to S Samson, Chahar bowls this full and on the pads, Samson looks to flick but the ball hits his pads and goes towards the on side. Leg bye taken.
|1.1 : D Chahar to A Tare, OUT! He strikes straightaway! Tare goes for a duck. Chahar serves a length ball, outside off, Tare looks to drive it but it takes the outside edge and Dhoni does the rest. A poor shot from Tare, actually he was playing away from the body and to add to that there was a bit of away swing which led to his wicket. Chahar appeals and the umpire raises the dreaded finger. Pune draw first blood.
|Sanju Samson walks out to bat.
|0.6 : A Dinda to Sam Billings, Bowls this outside off again, Sam goes across only to allow MS Dhoni to do his work. Only 2 runs off the first over, good start for Pune.
|Deepak Chahar to bowl from the other end. His inclusion wasn't mentioned at the toss, he is replacing his brother Rahul for this game.
|0.5 : A Dinda to Sam Billings, Length ball again and outside off, Billings lets it through to the keeper.
|0.4 : A Dinda to A Tare, Wide! Bowls a bouncer which is too high for Tare and the umpire signals a wide.
|A Dinda to A Tare, Leg bye. Marginally ahead of length and on the pads, Tare looks to tuck but gets rapped on the pads and ball goes towards the leg side. Leg bye taken.
|0.3 : A Dinda to A Tare, Swing and a miss! Lands this on a length and keeps it outside off, Tare looks to cut it but is nowhere near the ball. Three dots.
|0.2 : A Dinda to A Tare, On a length again and outside off, Tare gets on his toes and pats it to backward point.
|0.1 : A Dinda to A Tare, Dinda starts his spell with a length ball, outside off, Tare watchfully leaves it alone.
|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the 9th match of the Indian T20 League. Steven Smith's Pune are hosting Zaheer Khan's Delhi, both the teams are coming off losses and would want to return to winning ways. Delhi wouldn't have look any further than Rishabh Pant for some inspiration, who played an innings under grief and almost won the game for his side singlehandedly. Pune, on the other side, faced the wrath of Glenn Maxwell and failed to stop the Australian. They would look to strengthen their bowling line-u
|Hold on, it is Ajinkya Rahane who has come at the toss and not Steven Smith. Heads is the call but tails it is. PUNE HAVE WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO BOWL.
|AJINKYA RAHANE says that they will bowl first. Says that it looks a good wicket and opines that dew came in the last game against Mumbai which has forced the decision. Says that Smith is unwell and that's why he is taking the leadership role today. Reveals that Tiwary's father passed away today morning and so he isn't playing. There are three changes - ZAMPA, DU PLESSIS and TRIPATHI come in for Tiwary, Smith and Christian.
|ZAHEER KHAN says they would've fielded first as well. Thinks that the pitch won't change much in the second innings. Admits that Delhi are not good starters and they would like to change that here by winning. Says that they have just one change, Corey Anderson comes in for Carlos Brathwaite.
|The players and umpires are making their way out to the middle. Aditya Tare and Sam Billings will open for the visitors. Ajinkya Rahane tosses the ball to Ashok Dinda.
|Rishabh Pant walks out to bat.