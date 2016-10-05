|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the live coverage of 3rd and final ODI between Pakistan and West Indies being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Pakistan have won the first two ODI's quiet easily and with that they have taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series. However, they will be determined to make it 3-0 with a win tonight.
|West Indies on the other hand, will be playing to restore some pride with a win tonight but they need a huge improvement in their performance to do so
|Toss and Team updates are on your way shortly. Stay tuned for that.
|Toss: Ali to spin the coin. "Heads " is the call from Holder and the coin spins down as " Tail". Pakistan have won the toss and they will be batting first
|One change is Pakistan team. Sohail Khan replaces Amir. Amir has gone back to Pakistan to look after his mother
|2 changes in West Indies team from the last match. Shannon Gabriel comes in for Carlos Brathwaite and Lewis comes in for Charles
|West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin(w k), Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder(c), Sunil Narine, Sulieman Benn, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel
|Pakistan (Playing XI): Azhar Ali(c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w k), Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Sohail Khan
|Umpires and the West Indies team is out in the middle
|Out comes the Pakistani openers. It will be Ali to take strike. Joseph to bowl from the Pavilion End
|0.1 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, two runs, goes on the back foot and works it through mid wicket for two runs
|0.2 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, no run, a sharp bouncer and Ali ducks under it
|0.3 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, two runs, width on offer outside off stump and Ali punches it through cover for a couple of runs
|Slip comes out
|0.4 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|0.5 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, no run, presses forward and looks to drive it through cover but misses
|0.6 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, FOUR, full ball on the pads, Ali flicks it through mid wicket for a boundary.
Gabriel comes to bowl now
End of over: PAK 8/0 (Azhar Ali 8, Sharjeel Khan 0)
|1.1 : Gabriel to Sharjeel Khan, FOUR, Khan stays back and drives it through point for a boundary
|1.2 : Gabriel to Sharjeel Khan, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it straight to the point fielder
|1.3 : Gabriel to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drops it towards short point and takes a quick single
|1.4 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it between the bowler and mid on fielder for a boundary
|1.5 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, no run, drives it back to the bowler this time
|1.6 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, no run, goes on the back foot and pushes it to the cover fielder.
End of over: PAK 17/0 (Azhar Ali 12, Sharjeel Khan 5)
|2.1 : Joseph to Sharjeel Khan, two runs, goes on the back foot and pulls it through mid wicket for a couple of runs
|2.2 : Joseph to Sharjeel Khan, no run, slanted across the left hander, Khan leaves it for the keeper to collect this time
|2.3 : Joseph to Sharjeel Khan, no run, comes on the front foot and drives it back to the bowler. Mid on fielder moves across and stops the ball
|2.4 : Joseph to Sharjeel Khan, no run, shapes to pull but misses this time and the ball goes into the gloves of the keeper
|2.5 : Joseph to Sharjeel Khan, no run, tries to cut it off the back foot this time but fails to make contact with the ball
|2.6 : Joseph to Sharjeel Khan, FOUR, full ball on the pads and Khan flicks it through backward square leg for a boundary.
End of over: PAK 23/0 (Azhar Ali 12, Sharjeel Khan 11)
|3.1 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, FOUR, stays on the back foot, opens the face of the bat and drives it through backward point for a boundary
|3.2 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, four leg byes, looks to glance it but misses and off the pad the ball goes into the fine leg fence
|3.3 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, one run, pushes it towards wide mid on for a quick single
|3.4 : Gabriel to Sharjeel Khan, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|3.5 : Gabriel to Sharjeel Khan, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|3.6 : Gabriel to Sharjeel Khan, FOUR, pulls the short ball through backward square leg for a boundary.
End of over: PAK 36/0 (Azhar Ali 17, Sharjeel Khan 15)
|4.1 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|4.2 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|4.3 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|4.4 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, one run, turns it towards mid wicket for a single
|4.5 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|4.6 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary to finish the over.
Holder is the new bowler
End of over: PAK 43/0 (Azhar Ali 19, Sharjeel Khan 20)
|5.1 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, pushes it towards backward point for a single
|5.2 : Holder to Sharjeel Khan, one run, goes on the back foot and pushes it towards cover. A needless throw allows 1 run
|5.3 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, turns it towards short fine leg
|5.4 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, defends it towards mid on
|5.5 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it through backward square leg
|Highest opening partnership for Pakistan in last 15 matches
|5.6 : Holder to Sharjeel Khan, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through backward point for a boundary.
50 comes up for Pakistan after 6 Overs
End of over: PAK 50/0 (Azhar Ali 21, Sharjeel Khan 25)
|6.1 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|6.2 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|6.3 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, no run, defends it
|6.4 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, one run, flicks it through backward square leg
|6.5 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, no run, pushes it back to the bowler
|6.6 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drives it towards long on.
End of over: PAK 52/0 (Azhar Ali 22, Sharjeel Khan 26)
|7.1 : Holder to Sharjeel Khan, one run, pushes it towards short mid off for a quick single
|7.2 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|7.3 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, looks to drive it outside off stump but misses
|7.4 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, advances down the track and defends it to the point fielder
|7.5 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|7.6 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, blocks it to the backward point fielder again.
End of over: PAK 53/0 (Azhar Ali 22, Sharjeel Khan 27)
|8.1 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, no run, looks to flick but misses. The ball kept a bit low
|8.2 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|8.3 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|8.4 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, two runs, goes on the back foot and tries to cut but gets an outside edge towards third man
|8.5 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it towards deep square leg
|8.6 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drives it to the long on fielder.
End of over: PAK 58/0 (Azhar Ali 25, Sharjeel Khan 29)
|9.1 : Holder to Sharjeel Khan, no run, looks to run it down towards third man but misses
|9.2 : Holder to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drives it to the point fielder
|9.3 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, comes down the track and glances it towards short fine leg for a quick single
|9.4 : Holder to Sharjeel Khan, leg bye, misses the flick and off the pad the ball goes towards square leg
|9.5 : Holder to Azhar Ali, FOUR, waits for the ball, uses the pace of the ball to steer it into the third man fence
|9.6 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single.
|
After Powerplay 1, Pakistan have scored 66 runs and both the openers are still out in the middle. Azhar Ali looking in good touch today
End of over: PAK 66/0 (Azhar Ali 31, Sharjeel Khan 30)
|10.1 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, one run, comes forward and drives it through square leg for a single
|10.2 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|10.3 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, no run, goes on the back foot and tries to cut but misses
|10.4 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|10.5 : Brathwaite to Sharjeel Khan, one run, chips it down towards long off for a single
|10.6 : Brathwaite to Azhar Ali, FOUR, goes down on his knee and sweeps it into the long leg fence.
Narine to bowl now
End of over: PAK 74/0 (Azhar Ali 37, Sharjeel Khan 32)
|11.1 : Narine to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drives it through cover for a single
|11.2 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, defends it off the front foot
|11.3 : Narine to Azhar Ali, one run, goes down on his knee and sweeps it towards fine leg
|11.4 : Narine to Sharjeel Khan, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|11.5 : Narine to Sharjeel Khan, one run, goes back and cuts it towards deep cover
|11.6 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, comes on the front foot and defends it.
Benn is the new bowler
End of over: PAK 77/0 (Azhar Ali 38, Sharjeel Khan 34)
|12.1 : Benn to Sharjeel Khan, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|12.2 : Benn to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drives it straight down the ground towards long on for a single
|12.3 : Benn to Azhar Ali, no run, comes down the track and looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad
|12.4 : Benn to Azhar Ali, three runs, glances it off his pads past the short fine leg fielder for three runs
|12.5 : Benn to Sharjeel Khan, no run, pushes it towards mid wicket
|12.6 : Benn to Sharjeel Khan, one run, drives it to the long on fiellder.
End of over: PAK 82/0 (Azhar Ali 41, Sharjeel Khan 36)
|13.1 : Narine to Sharjeel Khan, no run, defends it
|13.2 : Narine to Sharjeel Khan, no run
|13.3 : Narine to Sharjeel Khan, one run
|13.4 : Narine to Azhar Ali, one run, bends down and sweeps it towards long leg
|13.5 : Narine to Sharjeel Khan, one run, pushes it towards cover for a single
|13.6 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, tries to cut but misses.
End of over: PAK 85/0 (Azhar Ali 42, Sharjeel Khan 38)
|14.1 : Benn to Sharjeel Khan, OUT, no run, looks to swing it over long on but ends up hitting it straight into the hands of the fielder. Joseph takes the catch
|Azam comes on to bat. Can he make it 3 hundreds in 3 matches
|14.2 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, defends it towards short mid on
|14.3 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|14.4 : Benn to Azhar Ali, no run, turns it towards short fine leg
|14.5 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|14.6 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
End of over: PAK 87/1 (Azhar Ali 43, Babar Azam 1)
|15.1 : Narine to Azhar Ali, two runs, bends down and sweeps it towards fine leg
|15.2 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|15.3 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, pushes it towards cover
|15.4 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, makes room and cuts it to the point fielder
|15.5 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|15.6 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, pushes it back to the bowler.
End of over: PAK 89/1 (Azhar Ali 45, Babar Azam 1)
|16.1 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, goes back and cuts it to the backward point fielder
|16.2 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, turns it to the mid wicket fielder
|16.3 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
|16.4 : Benn to Azhar Ali, no run, comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler
|16.5 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it towards deep point for a single
|16.6 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, comes down the track and drives it towards long off.
End of over: PAK 92/1 (Azhar Ali 46, Babar Azam 3)
|17.1 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, hangs back and punches it to the long on fielder
|17.2 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, tries to cut but misses
|17.3 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|17.4 : Narine to Azhar Ali, one run, comes forward and drives it towards deep point
|17.5 : Narine to Babar Azam, two runs, drives it towards deep cover for two runs
|17.6 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single.
End of over: PAK 97/1 (Azhar Ali 47, Babar Azam 7)
|18.1 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, defends it towards mid on
|18.2 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|18.3 : Benn to Azhar Ali, no run, comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler
|18.4 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, comes down the track and drives it towards long on
|18.5 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, pushes it towards the cover fielder
|18.6 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder.
End of over: PAK 99/1 (Azhar Ali 48, Babar Azam 8)
|19.1 : Narine to Azhar Ali, one run, bends down and sweeps it towards deep mid wicket
|19.2 : Narine to Babar Azam, SIX, comes down the track and lofts it over long off. It goes all the way for a SIX
|19.3 : Narine to Babar Azam, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|19.4 : Narine to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|19.5 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, comes forward and drives it through cover for a single
|19.6 : Narine to Azhar Ali, one run, turns it through mid wicket for a single.
|Ali reaches his fifty with that single and it has come from 61 balls with 5 FOURS
|Drinks Break
Benn to continue
End of over: PAK 108/1 (Azhar Ali 50, Babar Azam 15)
|20.1 : Benn to Azhar Ali, no run, comes down the track and drives it back to the bowler
|20.2 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, uses his feet and works it through backward square leg
|20.3 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, goes on the back foot and punches it to the cover fielder
|20.4 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, drives it towards long off for a single
|20.5 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, comes down the track and flicks it through backward square leg
|20.6 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
Gabriel is back
End of over: PAK 111/1 (Azhar Ali 52, Babar Azam 16)
|21.1 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a quick single
|21.2 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, two runs, opens the face of the bat and drives it through backward point for two runs
|21.3 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|21.4 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, one run, drives it towards deep point for another single
|21.5 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, one run, looks to swing it hard through mid wicket but gets a leading edge that lands safely at mid wicket
|21.6 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, one run, stays back and drives it towards deep point for a single.
End of over: PAK 117/1 (Azhar Ali 54, Babar Azam 20)
|22.1 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, comes down the track and drives it towards long off
|22.2 : Benn to Azhar Ali, FOUR, bends down and slogs it towards deep mid wicket for a boundary
|22.3 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, turns it towards square leg
|22.4 : Benn to Babar Azam, two runs, punches it towards deep extra cover for two runs
|22.5 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, comes down the track and pushes it to the cover fielder
|22.6 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single.
End of over: PAK 126/1 (Azhar Ali 59, Babar Azam 24)
|23.1 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, no run, pulls it to the mid on fielder
|Gabriel to Babar Azam, (no ball) one run, hangs back and drives it towards deep point for a single. Gabriel oversteps and Ali will have the free hit
|23.2 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, one run, swings it towards deep square leg for a single only. Catch is taken in the deep but it is a free hit
|23.3 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|23.4 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the cover fielder. A slight fumble allows a quick single
|23.5 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, one run, glances it towards long leg for a single
|23.6 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
End of over: PAK 131/1 (Azhar Ali 61, Babar Azam 26)
|24.1 : Benn to Azhar Ali, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|24.2 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, comes down the track and pushes it towards long on
|24.3 : Benn to Babar Azam, FOUR, comes down the track and swings it over mid wicket for a boundary
|24.4 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|24.5 : Benn to Azhar Ali, SIX, goes down on his knee and slogs it over deep mid wicket for SIX
|24.6 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, comes down the track and drives it to the long off fielder for a single.
End of over: PAK 144/1 (Azhar Ali 69, Babar Azam 31)
|25.1 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, one run, pushes it towards mid on for a quick single
|25.2 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, FOUR, looks to drive but gets an outside edge that goes past the keeper and rolls into the third man fence
|25.3 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single
|25.4 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, one run, turns it towards backward square leg
|25.5 : Gabriel to Babar Azam, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
|25.6 : Gabriel to Azhar Ali, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
End of over: PAK 152/1 (Azhar Ali 71, Babar Azam 37)
|26.1 : Narine to Babar Azam, FOUR, makes room and cuts it through backward point for a boundary
|26.2 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
|26.3 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, tries to sweep it from outside off stump and misses
|26.4 : Narine to Azhar Ali, two runs, goes down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep square leg
|26.5 : Narine to Azhar Ali, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|26.6 : Narine to Azhar Ali, one run, goes down on his knee and sweeps it towards deep backward square leg.
End of over: PAK 160/1 (Azhar Ali 74, Babar Azam 42)
|27.1 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, wide, down the leg side
|Joseph to Azhar Ali, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it straight down the ground through mid off for a boundary
|27.2 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, one run, glances it to the fine leg fielder
|27.3 : Joseph to Babar Azam, FOUR, stays on the back foot and cuts it through cover for a boundary
|27.4 : Joseph to Babar Azam, one run, tries to pull but gets a bottom edge towards backward square leg
|27.5 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, no run, flicks it to the mid wicket fielder
|27.6 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, one run, goes back and cuts it through point for a single.
End of over: PAK 172/1 (Azhar Ali 80, Babar Azam 47)
|28.1 : Narine to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|28.2 : Narine to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|28.3 : Narine to Babar Azam, no run, punches it back to the bowler
|28.4 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|28.5 : Narine to Azhar Ali, one run, bends down and sweeps it towards deep mid wicket
|28.6 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long on fielder.
End of over: PAK 176/1 (Azhar Ali 82, Babar Azam 49)
|29.1 : Joseph to Babar Azam, one run, works it through backward square leg for a single
|6th ODI fifty from Azam and it has come from 48 balls with 4 FOURS and 1 SIX
|29.2 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, one run, pulls it through backward square leg
|29.3 : Joseph to Babar Azam, no run, turns it to the square leg fielder
|Babar Azam has now most runs by a Pakistani batsmen in a 3 match ODI series
|29.4 : Joseph to Babar Azam, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts it through point
|29.5 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, one run, pulls it through backward square leg for a single
|29.6 : Joseph to Babar Azam, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket.
Holder is back
End of over: PAK 180/1 (Azhar Ali 84, Babar Azam 51)
|30.1 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|30.2 : Holder to Babar Azam, FOUR, goes on the back foot and pulls it through mid wicket for a boundary
|100 runs Partnership from 99 balls
|30.3 : Holder to Babar Azam, no run, looks to defend but gets a bottom edge that rolls towards the keeper
|30.4 : Holder to Babar Azam, no run, pushes it to the mid on fielder
|30.5 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, pulls it down to the long on fielder
|30.6 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, defends it to the backward point fielder.
End of over: PAK 186/1 (Azhar Ali 85, Babar Azam 56)
|31.1 : Joseph to Babar Azam, two runs, pulls this short ball through mid wicket for two runs
|31.2 : Joseph to Babar Azam, one run, cuts it towards deep cover for a single
|Azam goes past 300 runs in the series. Only 5th batsmen ever to get to this record ever in 3 match ODI series
|31.3 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, FOUR, pulls the short ball through mid wicket for a boundary
|31.4 : Joseph to Azhar Ali, one run, cuts it towards point for a quick single.
|31.5 : Joseph to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|31.6 : Joseph to Babar Azam, no run, pulls this short ball towards mid wicket.
End of over: PAK 194/1 (Azhar Ali 90, Babar Azam 59)
|32.1 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|32.2 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, opens the face of the bat and steers it towards third man
|32.3 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, punches it towards mid off for a quick single
|32.4 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, works this short ball towards fine leg for a single
|32.5 : Holder to Babar Azam, FOUR, gets under this length ball and lofts it over mid off for a boundary
|200 comes up for Pakistan
|32.6 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, runs it down towards third man for a single.
Benn is back
End of over: PAK 202/1 (Azhar Ali 92, Babar Azam 65)
|33.1 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
|33.2 : Benn to Azhar Ali, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|33.3 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|33.4 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, pulls this short ball towards deep mid wicket for a single
|33.5 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it towards wide long off for another single
|33.6 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, drives it back to the bowler.
End of over: PAK 206/1 (Azhar Ali 94, Babar Azam 67)
|34.1 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|34.2 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, pulls it towards deep mid wicket
|34.3 : Holder to Azhar Ali, APPEAL, leg bye, comes forward and looks to flick but misses. Off the pad the ball goes towards backward square leg. LBW appeal is turned down
|34.4 : Holder to Babar Azam, two runs, cuts it towards deep point for a couple of runs
|34.5 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, pushes it gently towards the point fielder and takes a quick single
|34.6 : Holder to Azhar Ali, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder.
End of over: PAK 212/1 (Azhar Ali 95, Babar Azam 71)
|35.1 : Benn to Babar Azam, two runs, comes down the track and chips it straight down the ground for two runs
|35.2 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, punches it to the long off fielder
|35.3 : Benn to Azhar Ali, one run, comes down the track and drives it towards long off
|35.4 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|35.5 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|35.6 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
|Drinks Break
|Pakistan well on course for a score of around 350 or more
Holder to continue
End of over: PAK 217/1 (Azhar Ali 96, Babar Azam 75)
|36.1 : Holder to Babar Azam, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts this short ball between backward point and short third man fielder for a boundary
|36.2 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, drives it through point for a single
|36.3 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
|36.4 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, stays on the back foot and drives it through square leg for a single
|36.5 : Holder to Azhar Ali, one run, drives it through mid wicket for a single to move onto 98
|36.6 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, glances it towards fine leg for a single.
End of over: PAK 226/1 (Azhar Ali 98, Babar Azam 82)
|37.1 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|Ali is on 98
|37.2 : Benn to Azhar Ali, no run, pushes it to the mid on fielder
|Benn to Azhar Ali, three runs, goes on the back foot and cuts it through backward point for three runs
|37.4 : Benn to Babar Azam, no run, pushes it towards mid on
|37.5 : Benn to Babar Azam, one run, cuts it towards deep point
|37.6 : Benn to Azhar Ali, no run, pushes it to the point fielder.
End of over: PAK 231/1 (Azhar Ali 101, Babar Azam 84)
|38.1 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, works it through mid wicket for a single
|38.2 : Holder to Azhar Ali, OUT, no run, slower ball from Holder, Ali gives the charge and looks to loft it over mid off but misses the ball completely. The ball crashes into the off stump
|Malik walks out into the middle in his 240th ODI match
|38.3 : Holder to Shoaib Malik, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|38.4 : Holder to Shoaib Malik, two runs, pushes it into the gap at cover for a quick single. Narine fumbles and allows the 2nd run
|38.5 : Holder to Shoaib Malik, one run, pushes it to the point fielder and takes a quick single
|38.6 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, pushes it towards deep mid on for a single.
Narine is back
End of over: PAK 236/2 (Babar Azam 86, Shoaib Malik 3)
|39.1 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts it towards deep cover
|39.2 : Narine to Shoaib Malik, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|39.3 : Narine to Shoaib Malik, two runs, drives it through square leg for a couple of runs
|39.4 : Narine to Shoaib Malik, OUT, no run, goes on the back foot and tries to cut but gets a bottom edge and Ramdin takes a sharp catch behind the stumps
|8 runs and 2 wickets in last 10 balls
|Ahmed is the new batsman
|39.5 : Narine to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run, steers it to the short third man fielder
|39.6 : Narine to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder.
10 Overs to go, Pakistan have reached 239./3 A little good period for West Indies though
End of over: PAK 239/3 (Babar Azam 87, Sarfraz Ahmed 0)
|40.1 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, cuts it towards short third man
|Holder to Sarfraz Ahmed, wide, slips it down the leg side
|40.2 : Holder to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run, pushes it towards the point fielder and wants a single but Azam sends him back
|40.3 : Holder to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, pulls it towards deep mid wicket for a single
|40.4 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, works it through backward square leg for a single
|40.5 : Holder to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, drives it down towards long on
|40.6 : Holder to Babar Azam, two runs, drives it towards long off. Sarfraz is quick and comes back for the second run.
Holder is on the floor and is being attended by the physio. He seems to have pulled off a muscle around the heel
End of over: PAK 246/3 (Babar Azam 91, Sarfraz Ahmed 2)
|41.1 : Narine to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, goes down on his knee and sweeps it towards fine leg
|41.2 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, drives it towards deep cover for a single
|41.3 : Narine to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, pushes it through point for another single
|41.4 : Narine to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the extra cover fielder
|41.5 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the deep point fielder
|250 comes up for Pakistan
|Narine to Babar Azam, no run, drives it towards cover
|41.6 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, cuts it towards deep cover.
End of over: PAK 250/3 (Babar Azam 93, Sarfraz Ahmed 4)
|42.1 : Holder to Babar Azam, two runs, drives it through cover and comes back for the 2nd run
|42.2 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, drives it towards long on
|Holder to Sarfraz Ahmed, wide, down the leg side
|42.3 : Holder to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, swings and gets am inside edge towards short fine leg
|42.4 : Holder to Babar Azam, two runs, drives it through square leg for a couple of runs
|42.5 : Holder to Babar Azam, one run, punches it to the long off fielder for a single to move onto 99
|42.6 : Holder to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder.
End of over: PAK 258/3 (Babar Azam 99, Sarfraz Ahmed 5)
|43.1 : Narine to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|3rd Pakistani batsmen to make 3 ODI hundreds in a row. Youngest ever batsmen to do this. 8th batsmen overall
|43.3 : Narine to Babar Azam, one run, drives it through square leg for a single
|43.4 : Narine to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|43.5 : Narine to Babar Azam, two runs, drives it towards deep extra cover for a couple of runs
|43.6 : Narine to Babar Azam, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
Joseph is back
End of over: PAK 264/3 (Babar Azam 104, Sarfraz Ahmed 6)
|44.1 : Joseph to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, drives it towards deep mid wicket
|44.2 : Joseph to Babar Azam, two runs, cracks it through extra cover for a couple of runs
|44.3 : Joseph to Babar Azam, one run, drives it to the long on fielder
|44.4 : Joseph to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, pushes it towards short third man
|44.5 : Joseph to Babar Azam, two runs, swings it through mid wicket
|44.6 : Joseph to Babar Azam, one run, swings it towards long on.
End of over: PAK 272/3 (Babar Azam 110, Sarfraz Ahmed 8)
|45.1 : Pollard to Babar Azam, two runs, lofts it straight down the ground for two runs
|45.2 : Pollard to Babar Azam, FOUR, swings it through square leg for a boundary
|45.3 : Pollard to Babar Azam, one run, swings it towards deep mid wicket
|45.4 : Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|45.5 : Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, swings it towards deep mid wicket
|45.6 : Pollard to Babar Azam, OUT, no run, bends down and tries to sweep but misses. The ball crashes into the leg stump.
50th ODI wicket for Pollard
End of over: PAK 280/4 (Babar Azam 117, Sarfraz Ahmed 9)
|46.1 : Joseph to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, drives it towards long on
|46.2 : Joseph to Mohammad Rizwan, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg
|46.3 : Joseph to Mohammad Rizwan, two runs, works it through square leg for two runs
|46.4 : Joseph to Mohammad Rizwan, OUT, no run, REVIEW ( Pakistan), Rizwan looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad. He is given out but reviews the decision. It stays an on field call and he has to walk
|46.5 : Joseph to Imad Wasim, one run, flicks it through mid wicket for a single
|46.6 : Joseph to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, pulls the short ball through square leg for a single.
End of over: PAK 287/5 (Sarfraz Ahmed 11, Imad Wasim 1)
|47.1 : Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, two runs, drives it straight down the ground towards long on
|47.2 : Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, swings it through mid wicket
|47.3 : Pollard to Imad Wasim, APPEAL, leg bye, REVIEW ( West Indies ), tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down and it stays not out after West Indies uses the review. The ball was missing leg stump
|47.4 : Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, drives it towards extra cover
|47.5 : Pollard to Imad Wasim, one run, drives it towards long off
|47.6 : Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, drives it towards extra cover.
End of over: PAK 294/5 (Sarfraz Ahmed 16, Imad Wasim 2)
|48.1 : Joseph to Sarfraz Ahmed, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary
|Only the 2nd boundary in the last 11 overs
|48.2 : Joseph to Sarfraz Ahmed, two runs
|300 comes up for Pakistan
|48.3 : Joseph to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, makes room and drives it to the point fielder
|3rd time Pakistan have gone over 300 in last 4 matches
|48.4 : Joseph to Imad Wasim, two runs, moves outside off stump and scoops it towards fine leg for two runs
|48.5 : Joseph to Imad Wasim, no run, tries to reverse sweep it but misses
|48.6 : Joseph to Imad Wasim, OUT, no run, backs away and swings it towards deep mid wicket. Bravo takes the catch on the boundary.
End of over: PAK 303/6 (Sarfraz Ahmed 23, Imad Wasim 4)
|49.1 : Pollard to Mohammad Nawaz, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|49.2 : Pollard to Mohammad Nawaz, one run, drives it to the long off fielder
|49.3 : Pollard to Sarfraz Ahmed, one run, makes room and swings but gets a leading edge straight down the ground
|49.4 : Pollard to Mohammad Nawaz, two runs, swings it towards long on. A fumble from the fielder allows the second run
|49.5 : Pollard to Mohammad Nawaz, no run, gives the charge and looks to drive but misses
|49.6 : Pollard to Mohammad Nawaz, one run, swings and gets an inside edge towards square leg.
|Pakistan finishes with 308/6 from their 50 overs. They will be disappointer with their performance in last 10 overs. Just 2 boundaries in last 13 overs
|Azhar Ali and Babar Azam were the stars with the bat for Pakistan both scoring hundreds. Azhar Ali scored 101 runs, while Azam went onto make 117 runs
Join us back in 35 minutes for the coverage of West Indies run chase
End of over: PAK 308/6 (Sarfraz Ahmed 24, Mohammad Nawaz 4)
Pakistan Squad:
Azhar Ali (c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali
West Indies Squad:
Kraigg Brathwaite, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (c), Sunil Narine, Sulieman Benn, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel