|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|12.3 : J Bumrah to A Ali, 1 run.
|12.2 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Wide! Sprayed way down the leg side, Ali tries to clip but he misses. The umpire signals it as a wide.
|J Bumrah to A Ali, Fuller around off, Ali mistimes his drive towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
|12.1 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Back of a length delivery around off, Ali punches it back to the bowler.
|11.6 : R Ashwin to F Zaman, FOUR! Zaman is trying to match his partner! Tossed up around middle and leg, Zaman comes down the track and heaves it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|11.5 : R Ashwin to F Zaman, Fuller into the stumps, Zaman blocks it away.
|11.4 : R Ashwin to A Ali, Ali flicks it through the deep square leg region for a single.
|11.3 : R Ashwin to A Ali, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket
|11.2 : R Ashwin to F Zaman, Fakhar clips it through the mid-wicket region. Calls for the second but his partner sends him back so he has to settle for the single.
|11.1 : R Ashwin to F Zaman, Sprayed into the pads, Zaman is unable to clip it away.
|10.6 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Fuller delivery around middle and leg, Ali misses his clip and gets rapped on the pads. A stifled appeal is denied.
|10.5 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Huge shout for LBW! Good length delivery and angling into the batsman, Ali shuffles across and tries to clip it on the leg side. Misses it completely and gets rapped high on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire is not interested. Good call as the replays show it was way too high.
|10.4 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, Zaman punches it through the cover region for a single.
|10.3 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, FOUR! Beautiful! Fuller delivery around off, Zaman drives it dead straight along the ground. Ali is down on the ground trying to reach back at the crease as the ball races away to the fence.
|10.2 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Run out chance missed! Angling into the hips, Azhar Ali tucks it away in the mid-wicket region and scamper for a single. Rohit picks it up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Had he hit, Ali was gone by a mile.
|10.1 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, Length delivery and angling away, Fakhar Zaman guides it towards third man for a single.
|9.6 : R Ashwin to F Zaman, Sliding into the southpaw, Fakhar plays away from his body, gets an inside edge to short fine leg for a single. End of a good Powerplay for Pakistan. They are scoring at a good rate and most importantly haven't lost a wicket.
|Powerplay 2 has been taken. Now a maximum of four fielder are allowed outside the circle till the 40th over.
|Jasprit Bumrah is back for a bowl.
|9.5 : R Ashwin to A Ali, Full on middle, flicked through wide mid on for a single.
|9.4 : R Ashwin to F Zaman, Served around leg, Zaman advances leg side of the ball, goes for a hard slog but gets it off the inside half to short fine leg. A single is taken.
|9.3 : R Ashwin to A Ali, Ashwin drags his length a touch back, Ali punches it down to long on for a single.
|9.2 : R Ashwin to A Ali, FOUR! Swept away! Full in the line of the stumps, Ali kneels down and sweeps it hard through the gap between short fine leg and backward square leg for a boundary. Azhar has been on a counter-attacking role, here! He doesn't want Ashwin to settle down.
|9.1 : R Ashwin to A Ali, Spinning into the pads, turned on the leg side.
|8.6 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Pitched around leg, Zaman makes slight room but fails to clip it away. Gets rapped on the pads once again. Second maiden this, for Bhuvneshwar.
|8.5 : B Kumar to F Zaman, On the pads, Zaman looks to play it across the line but misses. The ball rolls on the off side.
|8.4 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Length delivery on middle, defended down the track.
|8.3 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Another short delivery from Bhuvneshwar. Zaman once again tries to pull it but the ball gets big on him and goes from over his bat.
|8.2 : B Kumar to F Zaman, On a length and angling away, pushed to mid off.
|8.1 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Banged in short, angling away, Zaman looks to pull but misses.
|7.6 : R Ashwin to A Ali, Spinning in from around off, punched down the track. Ashwin dives to his right and makes a good stop.
|7.5 : R Ashwin to A Ali, SIX! This is good intent from Ali! Not letting Ashwin settle. The Indian offie tosses it up outside off, Azhar dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over long off. The timing is so good on it that the ball sails over the fence for the first maximum of the day.
|7.4 : R Ashwin to A Ali, Flatter delivery outside off, Ali prods forward and pushes it to point.
|7.3 : R Ashwin to F Zaman, Wide! Ashiwn drifts it down the leg side. Zaman leaves it and a wide is signalled.
|R Ashwin to F Zaman, Once again Ashwin slants it into the southpaw, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|7.2 : R Ashwin to A Ali, Wide! Spinning down the leg side. Ali shimmies a touch and looks to flick but misses. A wide is signaled.
|R Ashwin to A Ali, Tossed up around off, spinning in, turned through forward square leg for a single.
|A slip for the southpaw.
|7.1 : R Ashwin to A Ali, Off spinner around off, defended neatly.
|6.6 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Full around off, tapped back to the bowler.
|Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack now.
|6.5 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Pitched outside off, driven on the up to mid off.
|6.4 : B Kumar to A Ali, Ali taps it wide of Kohli at mid on and takes a quick single. Virat has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
|6.3 : B Kumar to A Ali, Outside off, Ali checks his drive to mid off.
|6.2 : B Kumar to A Ali, Almost carried! Short outside off, pulled straight down the track but falls short of Kumar in his followthrough.
|6.1 : B Kumar to F Zaman, On the pads, worked to short fine leg for a single.
|5.6 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Length delivery, Ali defends it solidly. Another expensive over from Bumrah!
|5.5 : J Bumrah to A Ali, FOUR! Ali with another boundary. Slower one, angling in, Ali flicks it wristily through square leg. Yuvraj in the deep, runs to his left, dives but fails to stop it. Second boundary off the over.
|5.4 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Wide! Again Bumrah bowls it down the leg side, Ali misses to flick it and a wide is signalled.
|J Bumrah to A Ali, Full around off, driven to covers.
|5.3 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Back of a length delivery outside off, Azhar goes for a wild pull but misses it completely. He doesn't need to play such shots as Zaman from the other end will keep doing that.
|5.2 : J Bumrah to A Ali, On a length outside off, punched to mid off.
|5.1 : J Bumrah to A Ali, FOUR! Back of a length delivery outside off, Ali has a go at it but gets a thick outside edge. Flies over the slip cordon and to the fence behind.
|4.6 : B Kumar to F Zaman, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|4.5 : B Kumar to F Zaman, FOUR! Zaman not getting off to his usual flier, dances down the track. Goes through with a big heave on the leg side. Gets it off the inner half through square leg for a boundary.
|4.4 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|4.3 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Four leg byes! Banged in short, Zaman goes for the pull but is late into the shot. The ball hits him on the helmet and goes through the gap between Dhoni and Sharma at wide slip for a boundary.
|4.2 : B Kumar to F Zaman, On middle and leg, pushed to mid on.
|4.1 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Length delivery, punched to cover-point.
|3.6 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Wide! Full but down the leg side again. Ali fails to tickle it and a wide is signaled.
|J Bumrah to A Ali, Angling into the batsman, defended to mid-wicket.
|3.5 : J Bumrah to A Ali, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|3.4 : J Bumrah to A Ali, FOUR! First boundary from Azhar. Short outside off, Ali plays a flat-batted shot past the bowler. Beats the mid on fielder and earns himself a boundary.
|3.3 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, Zaman taps it beside the pitch on the off side and takes a quick single.
|3.2 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, FOUR! Edgy! On a length and angling away, Zaman goes hard at it. Gets an inside edge and the ball runs to the fine leg fence.
|3.1 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, Wide! Bumrah once again gets his line wrong. Bowls it down the leg side. Zaman looks to flick it but misses. A wide is signaled.
|J Bumrah to F Zaman, OUT... Hang on... It's a no ball. Length delivery, slanting away, Zaman looks to poke at it but gets an outside edge and Dhoni behind the stumps celebrates. India starts celebrating but the umpire wants to check for a no ball. Bumrah's nightmare comes true as the replays confirm it's a no ball. Zaman survives.
|Free Hit coming up...
|J Bumrah to F Zaman, Superb delivery, this! Zaman tries to make room, Bumrah follows him with a yorker which sneaks through the batsman's legs.
|2.6 : B Kumar to A Ali, Pitched in the line of the stumps, tapped back to the bowler.
|2.5 : B Kumar to A Ali, Outside off, pushed to covers.
|2.4 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Fuller on the stumps, flicked to right of mid-wicket. Pandya makes a diving stop there but fails to prevent another quick single.
|2.3 : B Kumar to A Ali, Angling into the pads, Ali looks to work it but gets an inside edge. The ball brushes the pads and runs down the leg side. A single is taken.
|2.2 : B Kumar to F Zaman, Run out chance! A touch ahead of length on middle. Zaman taps it in front of covers and takes off for a quick single. Jadhav there, runs to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Zaman was a goner.
|2.1 : B Kumar to A Ali, Streaky runs! On a length outside off. Ali hangs his bat, gets an outside edge past the second slip for a run. First runs off Bhuvi's bowling.
|1.6 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, Length delivery on middle and leg, defended on the leg side.
|1.5 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, Full on leg, dug out to mid-wicket.
|1.4 : J Bumrah to A Ali, Length delivery around off, Ali shimmies just a touch and tucks it on the leg side for a single.
|1.3 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, Wide! Full and swinging down leg, Zaman misses his flick and a wide is signaled. First runs on board.
|J Bumrah to F Zaman, Pitched on middle, angling away a touch. Zaman looks to push it away from his body, gets an inside edge and the ball runs to fine leg for a single. Fakhar is off the mark.
|1.2 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, Length delivery on middle and leg, defended on the leg side.
|1.1 : J Bumrah to F Zaman, Full toss on the pads, Zaman looks to whip it away but gets beaten by pace. Is rapped on the pads and Bumrah appeals mutely. However, it's turned down.
|0.6 : B Kumar to A Ali, Pitched outside off, Ali leaves it alone. Good start by Bhuvneshwar. It's a maiden.
|Jasprit Bumrah to start with the second new ball. Just a slip in place for him.
|0.5 : B Kumar to A Ali, Full outside off, driven to mid off.
|0.4 : B Kumar to A Ali, Full outswinger outside off, driven crisply but straight to Pandya at short cover.
|0.3 : B Kumar to A Ali, Full outside off, pushed off the front foot to mid off.
|0.2 : B Kumar to A Ali, Angling into the batsman, Ali shimmies a touch and looks to work across but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|0.1 : B Kumar to A Ali, Full outside off with a hint of away swing, Ali makes a watchful leave.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to the one of the most anticipated matches of the year. It's the finals of ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 between India and Pakistan at The Oval. One of the fiercest rivalry and the cricket fans all over the globe would have their eyes glued to this. Both these teams started this tournament against each other in which India dominated their neighbours.
|The Men In Green after their first loss have pulled their act together and haven't lost a game since. No one expected them to get till here but they have proved all their critics wrong. The Men In Blue too have suffered one loss this tournament against Sri Lanka. Apart from that, they have displayed a superb all-round performance in the rest of their games. They are the favourites to defend the trophy but Pakistan are known to create major upsets. The all-important toss is coming up!
|TOSS - INDIA WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO FIELD!
|Virat Kohli says that he will bowl first. Mentions that it is a hard wicket which should stay true throughout. Informs that they are a side which likes chasing so they will look to chase any total down. Adds that the guys are looking forward to put their best performances in the final game of the tournament. Reckons that they take every opponent seriously and they believe in their abilities. Ends by saying that they are unchanged.
|Sarfraz Ahmed says that he would have bowled first as well but the toss is not in their hands. Mentions that it's a good wicket for batting. Adds that when they came here, they were ranked eighth and had nothing to lose and today also they are going to play with the same attitude. Informs that Mohammad Amir is fit and will replace Rumman Raees.
|PITCH REPORT - Nasser Hussain says that there is a little bit of grass on the wicket but it is dead grass. Feels that there will be nice carry on the deck. Mentions that it is a fresh pitch which has not been used in the tournament. Informs that the outfield is full of lush green grass but the boundaries are long. Ends by saying that it is a good surface for batting.
|The players observed a minute of silence in the memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower victims. They are now standing in attention for their respective national anthems.
|The final is about to get underway. Fakhar Zaman and Azhar Ali to open for Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the first new ball. He has a couple of slips in place. Here we go...