|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 . 1 1 | 2 1 . . 4 4 | . . . . . .
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|11.4 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, 1 run.
|11.3 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|11.2 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, FOUR! Cut and flies to the fence for a boundary. Length ball around off and Guptill cuts it between backward point and point for a boundary.
|11.1 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|10.6 : R Raees to M Guptill, Drags his length back and Guptill pushes it on the off side to retain strike.
|10.5 : R Raees to C Munro, Pitched up, Munro drives it past covers for one.
|10.4 : R Raees to C Munro, FOUR! Short and Pulled away by Munro. In total control of the shot. Raees bowls this short on middle and leg, Munro picks it up and slaps it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|10.3 : R Raees to M Guptill, On the pads of Guptill who flicks it away on the leg side for one.
|10.2 : R Raees to C Munro, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
|10.1 : R Raees to C Munro, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|9.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Guptill punches the short delivery outside off towards the man stationed at covers.
|9.5 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Guptill lofts it over the mid on region and the batsmen come through for a brace.
|9.4 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Back of a length delivery on the middle, Guptill punches it off the back foot.
|9.3 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, FOUR! Ashraf bowls it fraction short outside off, Guptill latches onto it and heaves it over mid off for a boundary. Guptill is looking to cut loose.
|9.2 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Guptill defends a back of a length delivery off the back foot.
|9.1 : F Ashraf to C Munro, Good length delivery outside off, Munro drags it to deep square leg and gives the strike to his partner.
|8.6 : M Amir to C Munro, Amir attempts a bouncer but it is too high as the umpire calls it a wide.
|M Amir to C Munro, The batsman plays a pull shot to deep mid-wicket and picks up a run. Munro will keep the strike for next over.
|Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack.
|8.5 : M Amir to C Munro, Amir bowls a short delivery into his rib-cage area, Munro plays it towards the fine leg region.
|8.4 : M Amir to M Guptill, Good cricket going around. A good length delivery outside off, Guptill punches it towards the cover region. The cover fielder makes a diving save to stop a certain boundary but till then they sneak a run. 50 partnership comes up for the duo.
|8.3 : M Amir to C Munro, Amir follows it up by banging it short outside off, Munro defends it off the back foot towards the off side for a single.
|8.2 : M Amir to C Munro, SIX! That was a biggie as soon as it left the bat. A length delivery outside off, Munro steps out of his crease and heaves it over the long off area for a maximum. He looks to be in some good mood.
|8.1 : M Amir to M Guptill, Amir drags it short on the stumps, Guptill plays it off the back foot towards the square leg region for a single.
|7.6 : H Ali to C Munro, FOUR! That had to be put away by Munro. Ali drags it full down the leg side, Munro flicks it over the mid-wicket region for another boundary. Good end to the over for the Black Caps.
|7.5 : H Ali to M Guptill, Back of a length delivery dragged down the leg side, Guptill tucks it off his hips towards mid-wicket and rushes for a single.
|7.4 : H Ali to C Munro, Ali hits the deck hard, Munro rocks back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|7.3 : H Ali to C Munro, Good come back by Ali. He bowls it on a good length spot outside off, Munro punches it to the off side.
|7.2 : H Ali to C Munro, FOUR! Nicely placed by Munro. Ali bowls it short on the leg side, Munro plays a controlled pulled shot behind the square leg region for a boundary.
|7.1 : H Ali to C Munro, Ali bowls it full and quick on the stumps, Munro drives it straight back at the bowler.
|6.6 : M Amir to M Guptill, Amir pitches the ball in the good length area outside off, Guptill opens the face of the bat towards the point region.
|6.5 : M Amir to M Guptill, A back of a length ball outside off, Guptill stands tall and punches it to the cover fielder.
|6.4 : M Amir to C Munro, The batsman goes after a wide one and misses. The umpire signals it a wide. That one had a bit of shape to it.
|M Amir to C Munro, Amir bangs it short, Munro pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|6.3 : M Amir to C Munro, FOUR! Full and outside off by Amir, Munro hits it with some aggression towards the left of the mid off fielder for a boundary.
|6.2 : M Amir to C Munro, A good length delivery outside off, Munro pushes it to the cover region.
|6.1 : M Amir to C Munro, Amir bowls a full delivery outside off, Munro defends it off the front foot.
|5.6 : H Ali to M Guptill, Guptill pushes it to the cover region.
|5.5 : H Ali to M Guptill, Ali bangs it short on the middle. Guptill goes for the pull but is late onto it, he toe edges it to the mid on fielder.
|5.4 : H Ali to M Guptill, FOUR! Cut and cut hard. Ali gave him the option to free his arms and Guptill accepted the gift with both hands. A short delivery outside off, Guptill gets it past the point fielder for a boundary.
|5.3 : H Ali to M Guptill, Back of a length delivery punched by Guptill off the back foot towards the cover region.
|5.2 : H Ali to M Guptill, Guptill defends a back of a length delivery towards the off side.
|5.1 : H Ali to M Guptill, Ali bowls a full one outside off, Guptill times the drive beautifully but straight into the cover fielders hands.
|4.6 : M Amir to M Guptill, Guptill tucks it off his legs towards the square leg region and keeps the strike for next over.
|4.5 : M Amir to M Guptill, Guptill stands tall to a back of a length delivery and plays it to the point fielder.
|4.4 : M Amir to M Guptill, Guptill punches the ball off the back foot towards the cover region.
|4.3 : M Amir to M Guptill, Guptill tucks a back of a length delivery towards square leg.
|4.2 : M Amir to M Guptill, Amir bowls a full pitched delivery outside off, Guptill tries to loft it over the mid off region but only slices it towards the sweeper cover area for a brace. That was in the air for some time but safe.
|4.1 : M Amir to M Guptill, Back of a length delivery angling towards the batsman, Guptill rocks on the back foot and defends it.
|3.6 : H Ali to C Munro, FOUR! Short, wide and asking to be put away. Ali dragged it short outside off, Munro cuts hard towards the left of the point fielder for a boundary. That shot looked pleasing to the eye.
|3.5 : H Ali to C Munro, A full delivery is driven towards the mid on area.
|3.4 : H Ali to C Munro, Munro opens the face of the bat and guides the ball towards the point fielder.
|3.3 : H Ali to C Munro, Munro pushes the ball towards the mid off area off the back foot.
|3.2 : H Ali to C Munro, Ali bowls a back of a length delivery on the stumps, Munro tries to clip it towards the leg side but misses it. It hits him on his thigh pad and Ali goes up for the appeal but the umpire is not interested.
|3.1 : H Ali to C Munro, Good length delivery outside off, Munro defends it off the front foot towards the cover point region.
|2.6 : M Amir to M Guptill, Again a short pitched delivery on he stumps, Guptill punches it to the cover fielder. A maiden over by Amir.
|2.5 : M Amir to M Guptill, Back of a length delivery outside off, Guptill punches it off the back foot towards the off side.
|2.4 : M Amir to M Guptill, Quick by Amir! A bouncer to surprise Guptill. He does really well to duck that one out.
|2.3 : M Amir to M Guptill, Full pitched delivery on the stumps, Guptill drives it to mid on.
|2.2 : M Amir to M Guptill, Amir shortens his length and Guptill defends it off the back foot.
|2.1 : M Amir to M Guptill, Amir bowls a back of a length delivery outside off, Guptill lets this one go.
|1.6 : H Ali to C Munro, FOUR! Back to back boundaries for Munro. Back of a length delivery outside off, Munro punches it off the back foot towards the cover area for a boundary. Good end to the over for the home side.
|1.5 : H Ali to C Munro, FOUR! Good strike by Munro. Length delivery on the stumps, Munro picks it up and heaves it to the square leg region. The ball rushes into the fence for a boundary. He made that look very easy.
|1.4 : H Ali to C Munro, Full delivery outside off is driven to mid off by Munro.
|1.3 : H Ali to C Munro, Munro defends it off the back foot.
|1.2 : H Ali to M Guptill, Back of a length delivery outside off, Guptill defends it off the back foot towards the point region. The batsmen come through for a single.
|1.1 : H Ali to M Guptill, Ali starts up with bowling it full outside off, Guptill drives it past the point fielder for a brace. The point fielder manages to get some hand to it or else it would have been the first boundary of the innings.
|0.6 : M Amir to M Guptill, Guptill cuts it to the point region and he will keep the strike for the next over.
|Hasan Ali will bowl from other end.
|0.5 : M Amir to C Munro, Dragged it short and wide, Munro goes for the cut but finds the outside edge fly towards the third man region. It was in the air for some time but safe. The batsmen change ends.
|0.4 : M Amir to C Munro, Amir follows it up by bowling it full and quick on the stumps, Munro defends it off the front foot.
|0.3 : M Amir to M Guptill, Amir bangs it short, Guptill hangs back and plays it towards the off side to open the account for his team.
|0.2 : M Amir to M Guptill, Amir pitches it on a driving length outside off, Guptill shoulders arms to this one.
|0.1 : M Amir to M Guptill, Good seam up delivery to start with. Pitches it on a good length area outside off, Guptill lets this one go to the keeper.
|0.0 : The umpires make their way out in the middle. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the innings for the Black Caps. Mohammad Amir will start the proceedings for Pakistan.