|Recent overs : . 1 . . . w | . . . 1 . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Hasan Alic Kane Williamson b Colin Munro1(3b0x40x6) SR:33.33, FoW:32/8 (18.1 Ovs)
|20.1 : C Munro to S Ahmed, No run.
|19.6 : L Ferguson to M Amir, No run.
|19.5 : L Ferguson to M Amir, No run.
|19.4 : L Ferguson to M Amir, Wide! Ferguson bends his back and bangs this one hard. It is outside off which allows Amir to make an easy leave. Wide signaled for height.
|L Ferguson to M Amir, FOUR! So close to getting another wicket! Back of a length ball, slanting across Amir. He pushes at it tentatively and gets a thick outside edge past the stumps. Goes past the keeper and through to the fine leg fence.
|19.3 : L Ferguson to M Amir, Short of a length ball around off, pushed off the back foot to the off side.
|19.2 : L Ferguson to M Amir, Overpitched on off, Amir presses forward and eases it to covers.
|19.1 : L Ferguson to S Ahmed, Short of a length on middle, tucked around the corner for a single.
|18.6 : C Munro to M Amir, Fuller in length, driven crisply off the front foot to the off side.
|18.5 : C Munro to M Amir, On a length outside off, pushed with an open bat face to point.
|18.4 : C Munro to M Amir, Sits deep in the crease and punches this one to covers.
|18.3 : C Munro to M Amir, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|18.2 : C Munro to M Amir, On a length angling in, Amir keeps it out gingerly.
|18.1 : C Munro to H Ali, OUT! Was that a bird? Was that a plane? No, it was the Kiwi skipper. What an amazing catch. No matter how many times you see the replays, you will always stand up and admire. Shortish ball on off, Ali pulls it towards short mid-wicket but mistimes it a bit. Williamson stationed there is really alert. Lines it up and dives full length to his right to grab a one-handed stunner.
|17.6 : L Ferguson to H Ali, Wide! Another short ball but this one is too high. Ali sits under it.
|L Ferguson to H Ali, On a length outside off, Hasan goes hard at it and edges it towards third man for a single.
|17.5 : L Ferguson to H Ali, Short delivery, Ali sits under it.
|17.4 : L Ferguson to F Ashraf, OUT! Ferguson joins the party as well! A case of another batsman throwing his wicket away. Short delivery on off, angling across Ashraf. He goes for a full-fledged pull, aiming to pull it to the roof once again but this time his head position is nowhere. Ends up getting a top edge that skies towards fine leg. Todd Astle is cool as a cucumber and takes a fine reverse cup catch. The way Pakistan are playing, there is a strong feeling that they will get bundled out un
|Hasan Ali is the new man in.
|17.3 : L Ferguson to F Ashraf, Fraction straight this time and fullish in length, Faheem clips it nicely to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|17.2 : L Ferguson to F Ashraf, Pitched right up there on off, Ashraf leans ahead and pats it to mid off.
|17.1 : L Ferguson to S Ahmed, Back of a length outside off, Ahmed places it through point for an easy run.
|16.6 : C Munro to S Ahmed, Slower in pace, Sarfraz knocks it down to the same region for a single.
|Time for Drinks.
|16.5 : C Munro to F Ashraf, In the arc for Ashraf. He hits it hard to long on to rotate strike.
|16.4 : C Munro to F Ashraf, Fullish ball outside off, swinging in, defended down the track.
|16.3 : C Munro to F Ashraf, Fuller in length outside off, played with an open bat face towards point.
|16.2 : C Munro to F Ashraf, On a length again, blocked solidly.
|16.1 : C Munro to F Ashraf, Hangs back to the length ball and blocks it.
|15.6 : L Ferguson to S Ahmed, Very full outside off, jammed out.
|15.5 : L Ferguson to F Ashraf, The batsman plays the pull shot. One run added to the total.
|15.4 : L Ferguson to F Ashraf, SIX! That came right off the screws! Short delivery, sits up nicely for Ashraf. He pulls it with aplomb over fine leg for a massive maximum. That went over the grand stand.
|Since the drizzle is picking up, the commentators on air reckon that Kane Williamson should bring Santner into the attack and get through the 20 overs quickly...
|15.3 : L Ferguson to F Ashraf, Short of a length ball, angling away, fended towards the point region.
|15.2 : L Ferguson to S Ahmed, Two Wides! Down the leg side, Ahmed misses the flick and the ball goes towards the keeper who fumbles. Two wides given but the replays show that the ball deflected off the pads.
|L Ferguson to F Ashraf, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|15.1 : L Ferguson to S Ahmed, No run.
|14.6 : C Munro to F Ashraf, No run.
|14.5 : C Munro to S Khan, OUT! Bowled 'em! The visitors are committing suicide. With the side in deep trouble, it is difficult to fathom that kind of a shot. Reckless! Fullish delivery on off, Shadab Khan goes for an agricultural slog across the line but misses it completely to get the furniture shattered. This has been a dismal batting performance so far.
|Faheem Ashraf comes out to bat. It is also drizzling at the moment. Things are very gloomy for the visitors as well.
|14.4 : C Munro to S Khan, Good length ball, accurate line again. Khan hangs back and punches it to mid-wicket where it is nicely stopped.
|14.3 : C Munro to S Khan, Fuller in length, Khan presses forward and keeps it out.
|14.2 : C Munro to S Khan, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region.
|14.1 : C Munro to S Ahmed, 1 run.
|13.6 : L Ferguson to S Khan, So close! Follows up the bouncer with a length ball outside off, nipping in substantially. Khan pushes at it and is beaten all ends up. The ball just misses the off pole.
|13.5 : L Ferguson to S Khan, Greets Khan with a sharp bouncer on off. He sways away to evade it.
|13.4 : L Ferguson to S Malik, OUT! This has become a procession now for the visitors! The trend to lose wickets continues. Good length delivery outside off, skids after pitching. Malik throws his bat at it attempting to play it on the up but gets a thick outside edge. The ball travels at a fast pace towards Taylor at first slip. He gets his hands to it but the ball pops out. Has the alertness to keep his eyes on it and takes it nicely before tumbling down. Taylor has been sharp as a hawk in the
|Shadab Khan strides out to bat.
|13.3 : L Ferguson to S Malik, Good length ball around off, pushed off the front foot towards covers. Wants a run but is rightly sent back by his skipper.
|13.2 : L Ferguson to S Malik, On a length outside off, played with an open bat face to point.
|13.1 : L Ferguson to S Ahmed, Back of a length ball on middle, worked around the corner for a run.
|12.6 : C Munro to S Ahmed, Short of a length on middle, punched off the back foot to the off side for a single.
|12.5 : C Munro to S Ahmed, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|12.4 : C Munro to S Ahmed, Fullish ball, defended off the front foot to mid on.
|12.3 : C Munro to S Ahmed, Good length ball, kept out watchfully.
|12.2 : C Munro to S Ahmed, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
|12.1 : C Munro to B Azam, OUT! New Zealand continue to dominate the proceedings!
|11.6 : L Ferguson to B Azam, Ooh... tentative! Good length ball, shaping in appreciably. Azam looks to keep it out but gets an inside edge past the leg stump. A run taken.
|Most likely, New Zealand have got another one. They are already celebrating. Brilliant work from Santner which seems to have caught Azam short of his crease.
|11.5 : L Ferguson to B Azam, Length delivery outside off, Azam covers the line and keeps it out.
|11.4 : L Ferguson to B Azam, Shaping in towards Azam who shuffles across and clips it to square leg.
|11.3 : L Ferguson to B Azam, Well-timed shot but Azam fails to pick up the gap again! Short and room on offer, Azam punches it sweetly but straight to the man at point.
|11.2 : L Ferguson to B Azam, Fuller in length, Babar comes forward and pushes it defensively to covers.
|11.1 : L Ferguson to B Azam, Length ball on off, nipping in. Azam hangs back and defends it stoutly.
|10.6 : C Munro to S Malik, Back of a length outside off, dabbed neatly towards short third man. Malik wants a run but is rightly sent back. The pressure continues to be on the visitors, only 2 from it.
|Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack.
|10.5 : C Munro to B Azam, Overpitched around off, driven sweetly through mid on for a single.
|10.4 : C Munro to S Malik, Good length ball outside off, placed past point to rotate strike. Pakistan need to do this on a consistent basis if they are to stay in the game.
|10.3 : C Munro to S Malik, Angling in substantially, tucked with a closed bat face to mid-wicket. Three dots in a row.
|10.2 : C Munro to S Malik, Fuller in length around off, pushed off the front foot back to the bowler.
|10.1 : C Munro to S Malik, Starts off with a shortish delivery outside off, Malik cuts it but finds the point fielder.
|9.6 : T Boult to S Malik, Good running! Good length delivery on middle and off, Shoaib taps besides the pitch. Azam calls for the single and they complete it easily in the end. End of the Powerplay, Pakistan 9/3.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled. Maximum of 4 fielders are now allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Also, the first change as Colin Munro comes into the attack. Latham is standing up to the stumps.
|9.5 : T Boult to S Malik, Goes fuller again, trying out the sucker ball. Blocked firmly off the front foot towards cover.
|9.4 : T Boult to S Malik, Bowls a well-directed bouncer on middle and leg, Malik realizes it early and quickly sways away from the fire line. Good take from Latham too.
|9.3 : T Boult to S Malik, Pitches it right up there, Malik leans forward and defends it with his bat and pad close together.
|9.2 : T Boult to S Malik, Ahead of a length on middle and off, defended off the front foot to the cover fielder.
|9.1 : T Boult to S Malik, This one shapes away a bit too much to make Malik fall for the bait.
|8.6 : Tim Southee to B Azam, This one stayed a bit low. Fuller in length and on the stumps, Babar Azam blocks it out back on the pitch. Maiden again. I am out of superlatives to describe the opening spells from the Kiwi pacers.
|8.5 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Pushes this fuller ball towards the man at mid on.
|8.4 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Brings it back into the batsman who is up to the task.. Babar shuffles a touch and defends it towards short mid-wicket.
|8.3 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Walks across the sticks to another full ball and shows a solid front foot defense.
|8.2 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Once again Azam walks across the sticks to negotiate to inswing and keeps it out.
|8.1 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Fuller ball, curling back in a touch, defended firmly off the front foot.
|7.6 : T Boult to B Azam, Touch short and outside off, placed square of the wicket on the off side for a single. Another over with just 1 run off it.
|7.5 : T Boult to B Azam, BA has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|7.4 : T Boult to B Azam, Beaten! Good length delivery, angling away again. Azam swivels to pull but the ball skids off the deck and sneaks under his bat to the keeper. The runs have dried up completely and you can sense the pressure when Azam played this kind of shot.
|7.3 : T Boult to B Azam, He's mixing it up really well! Now bangs in a short one, climbing off the deck, Azam arches back to evade it.
|7.2 : T Boult to B Azam, Bowls a cross-seam delivery on middle and leg, wristed towards short mid-wicket.
|7.1 : T Boult to B Azam, Slants it away on a good length outside off, Babar Azam doesn't fiddle with it.
|6.6 : Tim Southee to S Malik, Drags his length on the shorter side, Malik rises on his toes to defend it back to the bowler. A maiden for Southee. Impressive from the Kiwi quicks.
|6.5 : Tim Southee to S Malik, Changes the pace and delivers it fuller outside off, dabbed away towards the point fielder.
|6.4 : Tim Southee to S Malik, Malik defends it from within the crease.
|6.3 : Tim Southee to S Malik, This one straightens just a touch from a good length area, it's defended towards point.
|6.2 : Tim Southee to S Malik, Fuller and nipping back in from outside off, Malik comes froward and with his bat and pad together he pushes it towards mid on.
|6.1 : Tim Southee to S Malik, Good length delivery outside off, SM looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards point.
|5.6 : T Boult to S Malik, Very full outside off, sliced off the outer half to third man for a single. Another spectacular over from Boult, just 1 off it.
|5.5 : T Boult to S Malik, Angles it again wider outside off, this time the batsman resists.
|5.4 : T Boult to S Malik, This isn't impressive from Malik! Boult dishes out a fuller delivery, very wide outside off, asking Malik to go after it. Shoaib obliges as he leans with a stride forward to go after it only to get beaten. Not a good shot to go after when the ball is moving.
|5.3 : T Boult to S Malik, Back of a length, kicking off the deck, Malik hops and fends it towards point in an awkward manner.
|5.2 : T Boult to S Malik, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|5.1 : T Boult to S Malik, Good length delivery, angling across, Shoabi Malik leaves it alone.
|4.6 : Tim Southee to B Azam, FOUR! First one of the innings and that should get Azam going! Southee errs in line and drifts one on the pads, Babar flicks it through backward square leg to get off the mark.
|4.5 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Back of a length delivery on middle and off, Azam rises on the toes to defend.
|4.4 : Tim Southee to B Azam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|4.3 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Good stop from Santner! Good length delivery outside off, punched hard but Santner at cover moves quickly to his right to make a stop. NZ giving nothing away.
|4.2 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|4.1 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Fuller and angling in from outside off, Azam shoulders his arms.
|3.6 : T Boult to S Malik, Keeps it on a length and this one skids to ping Malik on the pads. Pitching outside leg, maybe! Anyway, A DOUBLE WICKET MAIDEN for Boult.
|3.5 : T Boult to M Hafeez, OUT! Pakistan have been Boult-ed here! Terrific, absolutely terrific from Trent! He is up and running. A dream start for the Kiwis! He once again steams in and pitches it on a length around middle and off. The one shapes away with some nice zip off the surface. Hafeez can't get away from it. Has a tentative poke at it only to edge one behind to Ross Taylor who catches another one. Almost a replica of Azhar Ali's wicket. Pakistan in tatters!
|One experience player is replaced by another as Shoaib Malik strides in next.
|3.4 : T Boult to M Hafeez, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. Tight stuff from Trent!
|3.3 : T Boult to M Hafeez, On a length and this one curls back in from outside off, Hafeez shoulders his arms.
|3.2 : T Boult to M Hafeez, Good length delivery, angling away, Hafeez rides the bounce and pushes it to cover.
|3.1 : T Boult to F Zaman, OUT! Chops it on this time! The reason why I have written this time is because he got off to a mark in a similar fashion. Then it evaded the stumps but not this time. Pakistan lose both their openers and have been rocked early. Back of a length delivery, just outside the off stump line. Fakhar Zaman stands tall to cut this but maybe, the slowness on the surface gets the better of him. He ends up dragging it back on the stumps.
|2.6 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Straight to the man! Fuller and served wider outside off, Babar Azam leans ahead and drives it off the meat but fails to pierce the gap.
|2.5 : Tim Southee to B Azam, Angles it in on middle and leg, defended with a solid bat towards mid-wicket.
|2.4 : Tim Southee to F Zaman, Reads the slower full ball and then wrists it wide of the man at mid on for a single.
|2.3 : Tim Southee to F Zaman, Covers the line to this length delivery and defends it safely back to the bowler.
|2.2 : Tim Southee to F Zaman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|2.1 : Tim Southee to F Zaman, Fuller and veering on the pads, whipped on the bounce to short mid-wicket.
|1.6 : T Boult to A Ali, OUT! Induced an edge and Azhar Ali walks back for a duck! Brilliant delivery from Boult, this. He lands it one a length on middle and off. This one kicks off the deck with some appreciable away movement. Ali is put into a tangle as he gets squared up completely. Looks to poke at it and it takes the outside edge towards first slip where Ross Taylor takes an excellent catch. New Zealand draw first blood. So, Santner will be a relived man as the dropped chance hasn't cost any
|Babar Azam is the next man in.
|1.5 : T Boult to A Ali, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|1.4 : T Boult to A Ali, In the air... spilled! Santner gives a reprieve to Ali. Fuller and sprayed wider outside off, Ali leans ahead and goes for an expansive drive. Plays it uppishly and it travels quickly to Santner at extra cover who dives to take it but the ball doesn't stick.
|1.3 : T Boult to A Ali, Length delivery on middle and leg, clipped towards square leg.
|1.2 : T Boult to F Zaman, Nearly chops it on! On the back of a length, just outside off, Fakhar Zaman looks to force it through the off side but gets a thick inside edge which just bounces over the leg stump. Latham dives to his right and gets some glove on it. Pakistan take a single to get going.
|1.1 : T Boult to F Zaman, Boult angles it in on middle and leg from over the wicket, Zaman moves inside the line to whip it away but there is a tinge of inward movement and as a result he wears this one on the pads.
|0.6 : Tim Southee to A Ali, Once again delivers in the corridor of uncertainty, double A has got nothing to do with it. A tidy start for Southee, a maiden to begin with.
|Trent Boult to operate from the other end with the second new ball. Two slips for him.
|0.5 : Tim Southee to A Ali, Good probing line from Tim. In the channel outside off, Azhar plants his front foot across to make back-to-back leaves.
|0.4 : Tim Southee to A Ali, Southee goes wider of the crease and lands it on a back of a length outside off. It curls back in but Ali has it covered as he makes a watchful leave.
|0.3 : Tim Southee to A Ali, Good length delivery, angling in from outside off, punched nicely off the back foot towards mid off.
|0.2 : Tim Southee to A Ali, Fuller and arrowing in on off, Ali taps it towards point off the front foot.
|0.1 : Tim Southee to A Ali, Starts off with a back of a length delivery from over the wicket, Azhar Ali gets behind the line and punches it off the back foot to mid on.
|0.0 : We are back for the run chase. Is 257 enough? New Zealand will love to believe in the affirmative. Pakistan's batting has to come to fore today if they are to keep the series alive. Out walk the two openers - Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman. Tim Southee to kickoff proceedings for the hosts. A slip for him. Here we go...
|The Professor, Mohammad Hafeez walks in next. He stroked a classy fifty in the previous game. He has a job to do again. Will he make his experience count?
|Sarfraz Ahmed comes out to bat. A captain's knock is the need of the hour. Can he bail his side out of trouble?
|Mohammad Amir walks out to the middle.