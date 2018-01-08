|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 2 . . . . | 1 . w . 1 . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Kane Williamson (C)c Shadab Khan b Faheem Ashraf19(28b2x40x6) SR:67.86, FoW:47/2 (9.3 Ovs)
|13.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Shorter in length on off, Guptill defends it onto the ground.
|Update 1621 local - RAIN STOPPAGE! Well, there was prediction for rain and it has arrived. Not that heavy though. The umpires get together in the middle to have a chat. AND THEY ARE GOING OFF! It has gotten heavier and the umpires have called for covers. Let us hope it is a passing shower.
|Update 1634 local - Black Caps tweets, 'Unfortunately, the heavy covers have come out as the rain gets harder. Not looking too good at the moment.'
|Update 1710 IST - Nothing much to report. The rain continues to come down hard and the playing area is covered. The forecast for the evening is not very promising and we will be really lucky to get more action in this game. Let's be positive and hope for the best. Stay tuned for more updates...
|13.5 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, Back of a length on off, Taylor taps it towards covers for a quick run.
|Some rain in the air...
|13.4 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Bowls it on the pads, Guptill flicks it towards mid on for a run.
|13.3 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Shorter in length on off, Guptill pushes it to the cover fielder.
|13.2 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Good length on off, Guptill defends it off the front foot.
|13.1 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers.
|12.6 : H Ali to R Taylor, Works it with the angle to mid on.
|12.5 : H Ali to M Guptill, Shorter in length on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a run.
|12.4 : H Ali to M Guptill, Fuller in length on off, driven to covers.
|12.3 : H Ali to M Guptill, A well-directed bouncer on middle with a lot of fizz. Guptill has to react quickly as he evades it just in time.
|12.2 : H Ali to R Taylor, Fullish on off, Taylor drives it crisply towards Khan at point. He crouches down to stop it but the ball hits him flush on his knee and rolls towards covers as the batsmen take a run.
|12.1 : H Ali to R Taylor, On a length around off, Taylor defends it solidly.
|11.6 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, On a length around off, Taylor defends it towards covers for a run.
|11.5 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, EDGY FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Faheem bowls it on a length around off, Taylor pokes at it and gets an outside edge down to third man for a boundary.
|11.4 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Taylor loves it there. He cuts it through point and the ball races to the fence like a tracer bullet.
|11.3 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Back of a length outside off, Guptill pushes it through covers for a run.
|11.2 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Shorter in length outside off, Guptill stands tall and tries to punch it through the off side but he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|11.1 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, Angles it on the pads, Taylor flicks it down to fine leg for a run.
|10.6 : H Ali to M Guptill, Fuller in length on off, pushed towards covers.
|10.5 : H Ali to M Guptill, Full and angling into the batsman, it's pushed back past the bowler to mid off.
|10.4 : H Ali to R Taylor, Indecision! A length ball on middle, Taylor tucks it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. Guptill responds late but eventually goes for and completes it.
|10.3 : H Ali to R Taylor, Full ball on off, driven to covers.
|10.2 : H Ali to R Taylor, Fullish ball, Taylor drives it back to the bowler.
|10.1 : H Ali to R Taylor, Fuller in length on middle, Taylor drives it to mid on.
|9.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. End of a successful over for Pakistan.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now a maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the circle till the 40th over. Also Hasan Ali is into the attack.
|9.5 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, Length ball outside off, Taylor guides it down to third man for a run.
|9.4 : F Ashraf to R Taylor, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|9.3 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, OUT! Oh oh oh! Shadab you beauty! What a catch! Ashraf bowls it on a length outside off, Williamson drives it on the up but fails to keep the ball down. It goes towards point. Khan there dives full length to his left and stretches both his hands out and takes it with two hands. What a day he is having till now. The centurion from the last game is walking back and Pakistan will now sense an opportunity to get on top here. 200 needed now from 243 balls.
|Ross Taylor walks out to the middle.
|9.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Back of a length on off, Williamson pushes it to covers.
|9.1 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, FOUR! Short ball and Williamson has no problems. He rocks back, gets into position and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|8.6 : M Amir to K Williamson, On the pads, worked wide of mid on for a run.
|8.5 : M Amir to K Williamson, A short ball on middle, Williamson ducks under it.
|8.4 : M Amir to K Williamson, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|8.3 : M Amir to M Guptill, Just ahead of a length on off, pushes it to wide mid off for a run.
|8.2 : M Amir to M Guptill, NASTY! OUCH! Amir lands it on a length around middle, gets it to bounce off the surface. Guptill tries to defend but the ball hits him on the gloves and rolls towards covers.
|8.1 : M Amir to M Guptill, Lands it on a length around off, Guptill defends it solidly.
|7.6 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a couple to end the over. 206 needed now.
|7.5 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|7.4 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, BEATEN! Faheem lands it on a length around off, gets it to shape away after pitching. Williamson tries to defend but gets beaten.
|7.3 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Short, aimed at the rib cage. Guptill pulls it with one leg up in the air, through square leg for a run.
|7.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Back of a length on middle, Williamson works it towards mid on for a quick run. The fielder does score a direct hit at the non-striker's end but the batsman is in quite easily.
|7.1 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Shorter in length on middle, zips off the surface. Guptill is rushed into the pull shot as he mistimes it towards deep square leg for a run.
|6.6 : M Amir to K Williamson, Bowls a cross-seamer on off, Williamson eases it to the man at covers. A dot to end the over.
|Faheem Ashraf is into the attack.
|6.5 : M Amir to K Williamson, Length ball on middle, angling away. Williamson defends it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : M Amir to K Williamson, Just ahead of a length on off, Kane defends it to covers.
|6.3 : M Amir to K Williamson, Back of a length on off, pushed to covers.
|6.2 : M Amir to K Williamson, Length ball on middle, driven to mid off.
|6.1 : M Amir to K Williamson, FOUR! Width on offer and crashed to the boundary! A little short and outside off, Williamson puts bat to ball and it races through cover-point for a boundary. 211 runs needed now.
|5.6 : R Raees to M Guptill, On a length around middle, Guptill works it towards mid-wicket. They complete one and go for the second and they comfortably make it. 10 runs from the over.
|5.5 : R Raees to M Guptill, Pulls his length back on middle, Guptill flicks it to mid on.
|5.4 : R Raees to M Guptill, FOUR! Stand and deliver! Trademark Guptill. He is getting a move on here. Raees bowls a slower ball on middle, on a fuller length. Guptill just lofts it over the bowler to fetch himself another boundary. Second for the over.
|5.3 : R Raees to M Guptill, Fuller in length on middle, driven back to the bowler.
|5.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, On a length on off, defended towards covers.
|5.1 : R Raees to M Guptill, FOUR! Pulled away with disdain! A short ball on middle, Guptill stands tall and pulls it off the middle and the ball races to the square leg fence.
|4.6 : M Amir to K Williamson, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|4.5 : M Amir to K Williamson, Full and wide outside off, stays low a touch. Kane tries to drive but gets beaten.
|4.4 : M Amir to M Guptill, In the air...but safe! Amir bowls a short ball outside off, it gets big on the batsman. Guptill tries to defend it off the back foot but the ball hits the top off the bat and goes uppishly towards the vacant gully region for a run.
|4.3 : M Amir to K Williamson, FIVE RUNS! Poor backing up there! Amir lands it on a length around off, Williamson pushes it towards covers and sets off. The fielder stationed there dives and makes a half stop. Imam-ul-Haq from mid off is quick to pick the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. The fielder who is backing up, takes his eyes off the ball as he tries to stop it and it goes through his hands and into the fence. Poor by the away side, they can't give away such free r
|4.2 : M Amir to M Guptill, Fuller in length on off, Guptill strokes it through cover-point. He has not timed it well enough for it to reach the boundary but still he gets three.
|4.1 : M Amir to K Williamson, The batsman has driven it through mid off. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|3.6 : R Raees to M Guptill, Fuller on the pads, Guptill flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|3.5 : R Raees to M Guptill, FOUR! That should break the shackles! Guptill makes room and slashes hard at a ball outside off. He gets an outside edge, over the slip cordon for a boundary.
|3.4 : R Raees to M Guptill, Guptill walks down the pitch. Seeing that, Raees bowls it short. Martin ducks under it.
|3.3 : R Raees to K Williamson, An inswinger on middle, Williamson flicks it towards fine leg to change strike.
|3.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, Lands it on a length around off, Guptill taps it towards covers for a quick run. They need to keep rotating the strike as Pakistan are not offering a lot of boundary balls.
|3.1 : R Raees to M Guptill, Good length on middle, Guptill prods forward in defense.
|2.6 : M Amir to K Williamson, Good length on off, Williamson stoutly defends it. A maiden by Amir, this is tidy stuff from Pakistan.
|2.5 : M Amir to K Williamson, Fuller on the pads, flicked to square leg.
|2.4 : M Amir to K Williamson, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|2.3 : M Amir to K Williamson, Back of a length on off, Williamson defends it onto the ground.
|2.2 : M Amir to K Williamson, NOT OUT! Yes, too high! Pakistan also lose a review early. Amir comes running in and lands it on a length around middle, gets it to jag back in sharply. Williamson tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The Pakistan players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Sarfraz has a chat with his bowler and he himself is of the opinion that it has struck the batsman in front of the middle stump. He signals for a review. Replays roll in, there is no bat involved b
|2.1 : M Amir to K Williamson, Fuller in length and outside off, Williamson need not play at it.
|1.6 : R Raees to M Guptill, On a length around middle, Guptill watchfully defends it towards mid on. End of another good over.
|1.5 : R Raees to M Guptill, Good length outside off, angling away. Guptill blocks it.
|1.4 : R Raees to M Guptill, Excellent bowling! In the corridor on uncertainty. Guptill does not fiddle with it.
|1.3 : R Raees to M Guptill, On a length outside off, Guptill need not play at it.
|1.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, On the pads, Guptill flicks it through square leg for a couple.
|1.1 : R Raees to M Guptill, Fuller in length on middle, driven towards mid on for no run.
|0.6 : M Amir to K Williamson, Back of a length on off, Williamson defends it solidly. End of a successful first over.
|Rumman Raees will bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : M Amir to M Guptill, Shorter on middle, worked towards square leg for a run.
|0.4 : M Amir to M Guptill, Good length on off, Guptill defends it off the front foot.
|0.3 : M Amir to C Munro, OUT! Amir draws first blood! A massive wicket for Pakistan. The in-form Munro is walking back for a duck. Mohammad lands it on a shortish length outside off, moving away, Munro tries to go over covers but gets a thick outside edge which carries down towards third man. Ashraf runs in and takes a good catch. An early wicket, just the start Pakistan needed and they are pumped up.
|Kane Williamson comes in at no. 3. He is fresh off a hundred from the last game.
|0.2 : M Amir to C Munro, BEATEN! Excellent bowling! Amir comes running in and angles the ball into the batsman. It pitches around off and then straightens a touch. Munro pushes at it tentatively and gets beaten.
|0.1 : M Amir to M Guptill, New Zealand are off and so is Guptill. Amir bowls a full length delivery on middle, Guptill works it towards wide long on for a run.
|0.0 : We are back for the chase. 247 is what New Zealand will be chasing. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open the batting for them. For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir will bowl the first over. He has two slips in place. Here we go...
|Review time! There is a huge appeal for LBW against Williamson for which the umpire shakes his head. Sarfraz really likes it and he reviews it. Height can be an issue.