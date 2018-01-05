|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . 3 . 2 | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Colin Munroc Sarfraz Ahmed b Hasan Ali58(35b6x42x6) SR:165.71, FoW:83/1 (12.3 Ovs)
|25.4 : S Khan to K Williamson, No run.
|25.3 : S Khan to K Williamson, No run.
|25.2 : S Khan to M Guptill, Fires it on the pads, Guptill tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side and the batsmen take a leg bye.
|25.1 : S Khan to M Guptill, SIX! BOOM! Trademark Guptill! Khan bowls the googly but a little too full. Martin picks it and sends it sailing over long on for a biggie.
|24.6 : F Zaman to M Guptill, 1 run.
|Change of ends for SHADAB KHAN.
|24.5 : F Zaman to M Guptill, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|24.4 : F Zaman to K Williamson, Comes down the track and drives it through extra cover for one.
|24.3 : F Zaman to M Guptill, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
|24.2 : F Zaman to M Guptill, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|24.1 : F Zaman to K Williamson, Down the leg side, flicked fine for a single.
|23.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, FOUR! Full and down the leg side, Guptill flicks it to the fine leg fence!
|FAKHAR ZAMAN to bowl left-arm orthodox.
|23.5 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Stays back in his crease and defends.
|23.4 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|23.3 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, FOUR! Nicely done. A length ball on middle, Williamson jumps down the track and lofts it over mid on and gets it to the fence.
|23.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, The batsman has played it to the point region. They manage to come back for the second.
|23.1 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
|22.6 : S Khan to K Williamson, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. One run added to the total.
|22.5 : S Khan to M Guptill, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|22.4 : S Khan to M Guptill, Outside off, defended from the crease.
|22.3 : S Khan to M Guptill, A full toss outside off, driven straight to cover.
|22.2 : S Khan to K Williamson, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total.
|22.1 : S Khan to K Williamson, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|21.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|21.5 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, EDGED, DROPPED! Sarfraz reacted a touch late. A length ball outside off, Williamson looks to guide it to third man but gets it off the outside edge. Sarfraz has just that half a second to react and is late. He has to dive to his right but the ball just goes off his glove to third man. A single taken.
|21.4 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, A short ball, Kane heaves it through mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|21.3 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Full on middle, pushed towards long on for a run.
|21.2 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|21.1 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Loose shot. On a length wide outside off, Williamson reaches out to push but gets a thick inside edge to fine leg. Just a single.
|20.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, How did that miss the stumps? A googly outside off, Guptill rocks back to cut but the ball stays low and just whizzes past the off stump!
|20.5 : S Khan to K Williamson, Outside off, punched through the covers for a run.
|20.4 : S Khan to K Williamson, Full and just outside off, watchfully blocked. 'YEAHHHH!' says Sarfraz.
|20.3 : S Khan to M Guptill, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single.
|20.2 : S Khan to M Guptill, Outside off, pushed towards cover.
|20.1 : S Khan to K Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson dances down the track and wrists it to long on for a single.
|19.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Flays this through the covers and gets a couple.
|19.5 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|19.4 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, FOUR! Ohh... finally a boundary. Jumps down the track, reaches the length of the ball and thumps it through the covers for a boundary.
|19.3 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|19.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson gets across and then blocks.
|19.1 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|18.6 : S Khan to M Guptill, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|18.5 : S Khan to K Williamson, Pushes this wide of mid on and takes a single.
|18.4 : S Khan to K Williamson, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|18.3 : S Khan to M Guptill, Looks to cut this short ball but gets a bottom edge. A single taken.
|18.2 : S Khan to K Williamson, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
|18.1 : S Khan to K Williamson, Landed outside off, played straight to point.
|17.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads.
|SHADAB KHAN gets a change of ends.
|17.5 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, Short and outside off, cut away through point where Shadab Khan does well.
|17.4 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Outside off, this time the hap is exploited and a single is taken.
|17.3 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, A touch short outside off, Williamson punches it straight to point.
|17.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, And again.... another play and a miss.
|17.1 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Outside off, Williamson feels for it but misses.
|16.6 : H Ali to M Guptill, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|16.5 : H Ali to M Guptill, That is a sharp bouncer. Outside off, Martin takes his eyes off the ball as he looks to defend but the ball keeps on rising and hits his glove.
|16.4 : H Ali to M Guptill, Some chin music for the batsman, he lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper.
|16.3 : H Ali to K Williamson, A length ball outside off, extra bounce, pushed through the covers for a single. 100 IS UP...
|16.2 : H Ali to K Williamson, Gets well across his stumps and fetches this from the 6th stump to the leg side, resulting in a defensive shot..
|16.1 : H Ali to K Williamson, Outside off, Williamson gets across and defends
|15.6 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Outside off, played uppishly through point to sweeper cover for a single.
|15.5 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|15.4 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Outside off, angling away, not played at.
|15.3 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Gets across his stumps and looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|15.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|15.1 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Full and wide outside off, driven through the covers for a s single.
|14.6 : H Ali to M Guptill, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|DRINKS ARE ON THE FIELD NOW.
|14.5 : H Ali to M Guptill, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|14.4 : H Ali to K Williamson, Full and outside off, Williamson reaches out, covers the outswing nicely and drives it wide of cover. Babar Azam chases it down, dtives near the fence but a a patch of grass comes off. Nearly injures himself. Three runs taken.
|14.3 : H Ali to K Williamson, Very full, watchfully defended again.
|14.2 : H Ali to K Williamson, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground.
|14.1 : H Ali to K Williamson, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|13.6 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, FOUR! Nice shot. On a length on middle, Guptill just lofts this through the line, over mid on and gets a boundary.
|13.5 : F Ashraf to M Guptill, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|13.4 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, Outside off, played through point for a run.
|13.3 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|13.2 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, FOUR! A tad short outside off, Williamson arches back and cuts it over the slip cordon to third man.
|13.1 : F Ashraf to K Williamson, No run.
|12.6 : H Ali to M Guptill, Gets well across his stumps and looks to force this through the off side but misses. 11 from the over but a wicket of Munro as well.
|Another change. FAHEEM ASHRAF is the new bowler. Just the one over then for Shadab Khan.
|12.5 : H Ali to K Williamson, A length ball outside off, Martin pushes at that and gets a thick outside edge, which flies between second slip and gull to third man. A run taken.
|12.4 : H Ali to K Williamson, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails.
|12.3 : H Ali to C Munro, OUT! Munro departs! 'Told ya, didn't I?' I am not saying that but Sarfraz' reaction seemed to suggest that. The world's numero uno bowler strikes. A length ball outside off, Munro looks to flay it through the off side but can only nick it behind to Sarfraz who completes the formalities and then signals towards the bowler as if giving a practical explanation of the theory discussed a ball before. Munro falls for 58, perhaps a century was there for the taking.
|KANE WILLIAMSON walks in at number 3, replacing Munro.
|12.2 : H Ali to C Munro, FOUR! Wrong line, down the leg side and Munro is too good a batsman to miss out. Tickles it to the fine leg fence. Sarfraz runs to his bowler and has a long chat.
|12.1 : H Ali to C Munro, SIX! In the air... sails over! Yet another half century for Munro. His 5th in ODIs. He is looking ominous now. A length ball outside off, Munro pulls this high in the air but the timing is not that great. Mid-wicket at the fence thinks he has a chance but the wind pushes the ball beyond the ropes.
|11.6 : S Khan to C Munro, A full toss outside off, driven through mid off for one.
|11.5 : S Khan to M Guptill, Outside off, pushed towards long on for a run.
|11.4 : S Khan to M Guptill, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|11.3 : S Khan to C Munro, Another single down the ground to long on.
|11.2 : S Khan to M Guptill, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run.
|11.1 : S Khan to C Munro, A full toss, on middle and leg, pushed down to long on for a single.
|10.6 : H Ali to M Guptill, FOUR! Edged away! Full and outside off, Guptill pokes at it but the ball flies off the edge past the diving first slip fielder to the third man fence!
|Spin is in. SHADAB KHAN to bowl now.
|10.5 : H Ali to M Guptill, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|10.4 : H Ali to C Munro, Works this down the leg side for a run.
|10.3 : H Ali to C Munro, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|10.2 : H Ali to M Guptill, Pushes this towards mid off and takes a quick single.
|10.1 : H Ali to M Guptill, Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
|9.6 : R Raees to C Munro, Nothing. Just a forward press to end the over. 15 from the over, New Zealand end Powerplay 1 on 62/0!
|POWERPLAY 2 has been signalled. Upto 4 fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle for the next 30 overs.
|HASAN ALI now comes on.
|9.5 : R Raees to C Munro, SIX! 'Are you kidding me?' asks Ian Smith on air. What a shot. This is called toying with the bowling. Full and outside off, Munro gets down and literally sweeps it, yes, sweeps it and gets it over mid-wicket! What is up for the final ball?
|9.4 : R Raees to C Munro, FOUR! Intentional. Short and wide outside off, Munro slashes this over point and gets consecutive boundaries to his name!
|9.3 : R Raees to C Munro, FOUR! AUDACIOUS! A short ball outside off, Munro pulls it over wide mid on, one bounce and into the fence! The 50-RUN STAND is up in quick time and New Zealand are looking to push on.
|9.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, Down the leg side, Guptill misses out. Fine leg was inside the circle and a slight touch on that would have taken the ball to the boundary. Martin tries to flick but the ball hits his thighs and goes wide of short fine leg. JUst a leg bye.
|9.1 : R Raees to M Guptill, Full and around off, swinging in a touch, watchfully defended.
|8.6 : M Amir to C Munro, Full again, flicked again, but not with great timing. A couple through mid-wicket.
|What happened there? Hasan Ali was originally scheduled to bowl but at the last moment, Rumman gets the ball back.
|8.5 : M Amir to C Munro, Full and outside off, punched straight to Hasan Ali at mid off.
|8.4 : M Amir to C Munro, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|8.3 : M Amir to C Munro, FOUR! Plenty of real estate out there and Munro just utilizes that. A half volley on middle and leg and there is only one man in that region, around square leg. Flicked through mid-wicket with outstanding timing.
|8.2 : M Amir to C Munro, Landed outside off, defende from the crease.
|8.1 : M Amir to C Munro, Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a couple.
|7.6 : R Raees to C Munro, A short ball now, pulled away for a single.
|7.5 : R Raees to M Guptill, Down the leg side, clipped fine for a single.
|7.4 : R Raees to M Guptill, WIDE. Oh dear... comic scenes out in the middle. Raees bowls this down the leg side and Martin looks to flick. He misses it and as the ball goes past, a noise occurs. Sarfraz collects and appeals and the umpire signals a wide! Sarfraz is not happy. He is frustrated to no end on that wide call. Replays show the bat hitting the pad. Perhaps it was a wide after all.
|R Raees to M Guptill, WIDE. Frustration from the bowler, bangs it in the middle of the pitch but down the leg side. Martin ducks and the umpire signals one bouncer for the over.
|R Raees to M Guptill, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads.
|7.3 : R Raees to C Munro, A short ball now, pulled through the leg side for a single.
|7.2 : R Raees to C Munro, Fullish on middle, driven through mid on where Mohammad Amir dives to his right and parries the ball away. Two runs taken.
|7.1 : R Raees to M Guptill, Outside off, pushed through point for a single.
|6.6 : M Amir to M Guptill, Landed outside off, now Guptill steers this behind point for a run.
|6.5 : M Amir to C Munro, Outside off, punched through point for a single. The stand is now worth 30 from 41 balls.
|6.4 : M Amir to C Munro, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|Second slip has now been moved to cover.
|6.3 : M Amir to C Munro, Full and outside off, pushed straight to mid off.
|6.2 : M Amir to C Munro, FOUR! Terrific timing. Badly lined, bowling this too straight, down the leg side, Munro just helps it behind square leg and gets a boundary!
|6.1 : M Amir to C Munro, That is a fine shot. Landed outside off, comes back in a long way, Munro is caught in his crease as he looks to flick and is hit on the pads. Perhaps height was the issue as no one appealed.
|5.6 : R Raees to M Guptill, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|5.5 : R Raees to C Munro, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|5.4 : R Raees to M Guptill, Down the leg side, flicked through the leg side for a single.
|5.3 : R Raees to M Guptill, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|5.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, Around off, nipping back in, Guptill looks to tuck it away but misses and is hit on the pads.
|5.1 : R Raees to C Munro, A short ball outside off, Munro pulls it with disdain but Sarfraz has a man exactly for that shot, at deep square leg. A single taken.
|4.6 : M Amir to M Guptill, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|More issues with the wind as the bails keep falling off at the bowler's end. Not in anyone's control, but might be better off if they play without those bails.
|4.5 : M Amir to M Guptill, Yorker outside off, Martin digs it out.
|4.4 : M Amir to M Guptill, Around off and outside, watchfully defended.
|4.3 : M Amir to M Guptill, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|Once again, the bails come off at the non-striker's end. Amir is stopped in his run up.
|4.2 : M Amir to M Guptill, A bouncer on middle, Guptill ducks.
|4.1 : M Amir to M Guptill, Outside off, played straight to point.
|3.6 : R Raees to C Munro, Full and wide outside off, driven straight to cover.
|3.5 : R Raees to M Guptill, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|3.4 : R Raees to M Guptill, Outside off, left alone.
|3.3 : R Raees to M Guptill, Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
|3.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, SIX! ADMONISHED! Guptill is coming to the party today. Munro is not quite able to tee off but not a worry as long Guptill has his lorry ready. A length ball on middle, Guptill lofts this through the line and hits it as straight as an arrow, right back over the bowler and all the way over long on!
|It is pretty blustery out there. The bails at the bowler's end come off and the umpire is putting them back on.
|3.1 : R Raees to M Guptill, Landed outside off, angling away, left alone.
|2.6 : M Amir to C Munro, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They manage to come back for the second.
|2.5 : M Amir to C Munro, FOUR! Terrific shot! On a length outside off, Munro punches this on the up through the covers and gets a boundary!
|2.4 : M Amir to C Munro, On middle, Colin flicks it neatly through mid-wicket and earns a couple.
|2.3 : M Amir to M Guptill, Works it down the leg side for a single.
|2.2 : M Amir to M Guptill, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|2.1 : M Amir to M Guptill, A bouncer on middle and leg, Guptill ducks.
|1.6 : R Raees to C Munro, Poor effort from Pakistan on the field. On a length, outside off, Munro punches this on the up through the covers and the batsmen take a couple.
|1.5 : R Raees to C Munro, A full toss outside off, swinging in, Munro looks to drive, then tries to flick, manages neither and is comprehensively beaten. The ball goes under the bat.
|1.4 : R Raees to M Guptill, Full and outside off, Guptill drives this through the covers and picks up three.
|1.3 : R Raees to M Guptill, Fuller on middle, chipped uppishly towards mid on.
|1.2 : R Raees to M Guptill, Full and wide outside off, left alone. Waqar Younis on air reckons that the ball should swing back in but the ball just goes away with the angle. Waqar is surprised...
|1.1 : R Raees to C Munro, LEADING EDGE... SAFE! Lucky escape for Munro. Has he signed a contract with Lady Luck or something? We saw this plenty of times in the Windies series. Pakistan will hope it does not get carried forward like an employee's annual leaves. Full and outside off, swinging in, Munro is early into his flick and gets a leading edge which goes wide of mid off. A single taken and New Zealand are on the board.
|0.6 : M Amir to M Guptill, That is a good probing maiden from Amir. This is just outside off, pretty full, angling away, Martin watchfully lets it through.
|RUMMAN RAEES to bowl from the other end with the second new ball. Two left-arm seamers to begin with...
|0.5 : M Amir to M Guptill, Full and outside off, a touch wide, shouldered arms to.
|0.4 : M Amir to M Guptill, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|0.3 : M Amir to M Guptill, This time makes the batsman play and Martin is solid in defense.
|0.2 : M Amir to M Guptill, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|0.1 : M Amir to M Guptill, Nice ball first up. On a length outside off, Guptill lets it go through with the angle. Nice carry to the keeper.
|0.0 : If you thought cricket in New Zealand was over, don't be so sure. The Kiwi-Windies series was just the beginning of a longggg home season for the Black Caps. They now get set to host Pakistan for a limited-overs series which will be followed by the English competition. Phew! Plenty of cricket in this small country! Hello and a warm welcome to the first of the 5-match ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.
|It was heavily overcast an hour before but now the clouds have gone by, giving place to bright sunshine. But still, heavy showers are predicted, so fingers crossed.
|TOSS - Sarfraz Ahmed calls it correctly and PAKISTAN WILL BOWL. The big guns are back for the Kiwis from a well-deserved rest.
|Playing XI - New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.
|Playing XI - Pakistan - Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees.
|Time for the national anthems. Pakistan's one being played first.
|The anthems are over and it is now game time. Pakistan look a pumped up lot. The Kiwi openers on the other hand, look calm and composed. Kane Williamson wanted to bat first anyways, so both captains have got what they wanted, unless Williamson is bluffing, which does not look like it, given his gentle nature.
|MOHAMMAD AMIR to start off the tour. Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are the openers with the former to take strike. Here we go...
|And again... the bails come off! Eventually, common sense has prevailed and the bails have now been taken off.