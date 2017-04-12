|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . 1 1 | 1 . . 1 . .
|Last bat : David Warner (C)c Parthiv Patel b Harbhajan Singh49(34b7x42x6) SR:144.12, FoW:81/1 (10.2 Ovs)
|11.3 : M McClenaghan to D Hooda, FOUR.
|11.2 : M McClenaghan to D Hooda, No run.
|11.1 : M McClenaghan to S Dhawan, Bowls a yorker length ball outside off, Dhawan jams it out to deep cover for a single.
|10.6 : H Singh to S Dhawan, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. A wicket and 9 runs from that over.
|Mitchell McClenaghan is back on.
|10.5 : H Singh to D Hooda, Hoods uses his feet and drives the flighted delivery to mid on for a single and gets off the mark.
|10.4 : H Singh to D Hooda, The batsman has driven it through mid off.
|10.3 : H Singh to S Dhawan, Tossed up on middle, turned through mid-wicket for a run.
|10.2 : H Singh to D Warner, OUT! Brilliant catch, Parthiv Patel! Good comeback by Singh too. He comes over the wicket and bowls a shorter length around middle, Warner looks to switch pull it but ends up getting a top edge. It balloons towards short fine leg. Patel is aware of the situation and rushes after the ball. Keeps his eyes on it and takes a superb diving catch. The intelligent change in length by Harbhajan also did the trick there. End of the brillinat opening stand.
|Deepak Hooda strolls out in the middle.
|10.1 : H Singh to D Warner, SIX! That's an outrageous shot! Tossed up outside off, Warner goes for the fancy reverse sweep and connects amazingly well. Gets it over third man for a huge maximum. How good is Warner with his improvisations.
|9.6 : H Pandya to S Dhawan, Wide! Bowls this full and wide outside off, it is out of Dhawan's reach and the umpire calls it a wide.
|H Pandya to S Dhawan, Fuller delivery, on the stumps, Dhawan knocks it back to the bowler.
|HARBHAJAN SINGH is back on.
|9.5 : H Pandya to D Warner, Leg bye! On a length and on the stumps, David goes across looking to go over fine leg but it raps the pads and goes towards short fine leg. Leg bye taken.
|9.4 : H Pandya to D Warner, SIX! Cracking shot! Back of a length delivery, outside off, Warner stands his ground, uses the pace of the ball and guides it over third man for a maximum.
|9.3 : H Pandya to S Dhawan, Dhawan drives this length ball towards mid off for a run.
|9.2 : H Pandya to S Dhawan, Bouncer! Dhawan looks to uppercut it but misses.
|9.1 : H Pandya to S Dhawan, FOUR! Lucky runs. Fuller delivery, outside off, Dhawan moves across and looks to whip it across but it takes the inside edge and goes behind. Parthiv Patel, despite diving, fails to stop it. The ball races away for a boundary.
|8.6 : M McClenaghan to D Warner, FOUR! Warner cuts this length ball through the point region for a boundary.
|8.5 : M McClenaghan to D Warner, FOUR! Nitish Rana, the man of the last match, misfields in the deep. Mitchell McClenaghan bowls a fuller delivery around leg, Warner goes back and flicks it. Rana runs across, gets his finger tips to the ball to stop it. But the ball touched the ropes while he was recovering.
|8.4 : M McClenaghan to D Warner, Another slower ball, but this time its length and outside off, Warner is deceived by it and is late on his cut.
|8.3 : M McClenaghan to S Dhawan, Fuller and slower, around off, Dhawan defends it towards the off side and steals a run.
|8.2 : M McClenaghan to D Warner, On a length again and outside off, Warner cuts it to sweeper cover for a run.
|8.1 : M McClenaghan to D Warner, Good length delivery, outside off, Warner makes room but sees the line and throws his bat at it. The ball goes towards point where Krunal Pandya stops it.
|7.6 : H Pandya to S Dhawan, On a length and on the stumps, Dhawan defends it.
|Time for the Time Out.
|7.5 : H Pandya to D Warner, Warner gets on the top of this length ball and dabs it to point for a single.
|7.4 : H Pandya to D Warner, Warner tries to go over covers but misses.
|7.3 : H Pandya to S Dhawan, NOT OUT! No conclusive evidence and the benefit of doubt goes to the batsman. Fuller delivery, outside off, Dhawan steps out and throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball goes towards mid off, where Krunal Pandya dives to his right and catches it and is claiming it. But both the umpires had a word and decided to take it upstairs indicating that the soft signal is not out. Replays show that Krunal did catch it but lost the control of the ball. The white ball went out of
|7.2 : H Pandya to S Dhawan, Length ball, around off, Dhawan dabs it towards point.
|There is a catch appeal against Shikhar Dhawan and it has been grabbed by Krunal Pandya at mid off. The umpires walk across and refer it upstairs. The soft signal is not out.
|7.1 : H Pandya to D Warner, Lands this on a length and around leg, Warner looks to tickle but it goes off the pads towards short fine leg. Leg bye taken.
|6.6 : M McClenaghan to S Dhawan, FOUR! On a length and outside off, Dhawan drives it over covers for a boundary. Now then, Dhawan has found his groove. An outstanding over for the visitors. 15 runs off it.
|HARDIK PANDYA comes into the attack now. Ooh... Pandya slipped badly while he was in his followthrough to deliver the first ball. Holds his right knee but seems to be alright. It could have been much worse.
|6.5 : M McClenaghan to S Dhawan, Bowls this full and outside off, Dhawan looks to push it towards off side but gets beaten.
|6.4 : M McClenaghan to S Dhawan, SIX! The first maximum of the match. Length ball, on the stumps, Dhawan stands and delivers. Just flicks it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Beautiful stroke.
|6.3 : M McClenaghan to S Dhawan, Short of a length delivery, outside off, Dhawan tried to steer it down to third man but is late on it.
|6.2 : M McClenaghan to S Dhawan, FOUR! Mithcell McClenaghan bowls this on a length and around off, Dhawan looks to whip it but it goes off the inner half of the bat towards square leg for a boundary. He won't mind that.
|6.1 : M McClenaghan to D Warner, Fuller delivery and outside off, Warner tries to heave it across but miscues it towards long on. The ball lands well short of the long on fielder and they run through for a run.
|5.6 : J Bumrah to D Warner, FOUR! Sheer timing. On a length and outside off, Warner waits for the white object and steers it sweetly through point for a boundary. The third man fielder did give it a chase only to come second. Excellent first six overs for the hosts. They have failed to take a wicket but allowed only 34 runs.
|MITCHELL MCCLENAGHAN to bowl now. The umpires have made a blunder as David Warner takes strike yet again after facing the last ball of the previous over.
|5.5 : J Bumrah to S Dhawan, Dhawan whips this length ball towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total.
|5.4 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Short of a length delivery around middle and off, David gets on his toes and steers it to point and sets off for a quick single. Nitish Rana has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Replays show that Warner would've made his ground even if it had hit.
|5.3 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Length ball, around leg, Warner blocks it off the back foot.
|5.2 : J Bumrah to S Dhawan, Bumrah unleashes the slower yorker, Dhawan jams it towards extra cover for a run.
|5.1 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Short of a length delivery, in the line of the stumps, Warner mistimes his pull through square leg for a run.
|4.6 : L Malinga to S Dhawan, Fuller delivery, outside off, Dhawan drives it hard to the mid off fielder.
|4.5 : L Malinga to S Dhawan, Malinga bowls yet another slower delivery, on the sticks, Dhawan is early into the shot and slogs it uppishly towards mid on. However the ball falls short of the fielder there.
|4.4 : L Malinga to D Warner, Good length ball around leg, Warner nudges it towards short fine leg and takes one.
|4.3 : L Malinga to D Warner, FOUR! On a length and around leg, all Warner had to do was to get a little tickle to it. And he does perfectly. The ball rolls away to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
|4.2 : L Malinga to D Warner, Slower ball again and outside off, David pushes it to covers.
|4.1 : L Malinga to D Warner, FOUR! Lasith Malinga bowls this on a length and keeps it slow and outside off, Warner just stands in his crease and guides it past the short third man and backward point fielder for a boundary.
|3.6 : J Bumrah to S Dhawan, Lands this on a length and keeps it around middle, Dhawan charges down the track and slaps it. But Bumrah makes a fine stop in his followthrough. It would've been a certain boundary had the bowler not put in that extra effort.
|LASITH MALINGA is back on.
|3.5 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Good length delivery, around leg, Warner whips it to deep square leg for a single.
|3.4 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Back of a length ball, on the sticks, David looks to pull but gets beaten.
|3.3 : J Bumrah to D Warner, Good length delivery, outside off, Warner tries to cut but misses.
|3.2 : J Bumrah to S Dhawan, Good stop by the Englishman! On a back of a length and outside off, Dhawan punches it through covers, where Buttler and Krunal Pandya give it a chase. Jos dives and stops it and Krunal Pandya throws the ball back. Three runs taken. The outfield is very fast and the Mumbai fielders did well there to stop a run for their side.
|3.1 : J Bumrah to S Dhawan, Length ball, and outside off, Dhawan strides forward and drives it handsomely though straight to the cover fielder.
|2.6 : H Singh to D Warner, Flatter and fuller delivery, around off, Warner defends it watchfully. So four dots in the over after the first two boundaries!
|JASPRIT BUMRAH comes into the attack.
|2.5 : H Singh to D Warner, Shorter delivery and outside off, David clears his front leg and cuts it to point where Hardik Pandya makes a fine diving stop.
|2.4 : H Singh to D Warner, NOT OUT! Warner survives. Harbhajan Singh loops this delivery, outside off, David Warner tries to slog sweep it but misses. Parthiv Patel collects the ball and whips the bails. He starts appealing straightaway and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show that David Warner had dragged his feet back in time.
|2.3 : H Singh to D Warner, Quicker delivery, outside off, David pushes it to covers.
|There is a stumping appeal against Warner. Seems close to the naked eye.
|2.2 : H Singh to D Warner, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for the skipper. Tossed up delivery, outside off, Warner again goes back and lofts it over covers for a one bounce boundary.
|2.1 : H Singh to D Warner, FOUR! Bowls it slower through the air and keeps it outside off, David Warner makes room and dispatches the ball over covers for a boundary. First four of the innings.
|1.6 : L Malinga to D Warner, Leg bye. Lands this on a length and around leg, Warner looks to tuck it but the ball hits his pads and they run through for a leg bye.
|1.5 : L Malinga to D Warner, Back of a length and outside off, David stands in his crease and cuts it to point.
|1.4 : L Malinga to S Dhawan, Fuller delivery, around leg, Dhawan flicks it to mid-wicket and runs one.
|1.3 : L Malinga to S Dhawan, This time bowls it very full and it is outside off, Dhawan digs it out towards the off side.
|1.2 : L Malinga to S Dhawan, Tries to bowl a yorker but it ends up being a low full toss, slightly outside off, Shikhar drives it to the cover-point fielder.
|1.1 : L Malinga to D Warner, Angles a length ball, outside off, Warner pushes it towards covers from the crease and runs one.
|0.6 : H Singh to D Warner, Looped up delivery, on the sticks, Warner backs away and cuts it to the cover fielder. Good start by Harbhajan Singh. Only 2 runs off his first over.
|LASITH MALINGA to share the new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : H Singh to S Dhawan, Shortish and outside off, Dhawan rocks back and cuts it past the point fielder. Pandya there bends and stops three runs for his team. Single taken.
|0.4 : H Singh to S Dhawan, Bowls this slower through the air and outside off, Dhawan uses his feet once again and pushes it back towards the bowler.
|Mid-wicket moves to deep mid-wicket.
|0.3 : H Singh to S Dhawan, Dhawan charges to this quicker delivery and bunts it back to Bhajji.
|0.2 : H Singh to S Dhawan, Tossed up delivery, on the fourth stump, Dhawan looks to push but it goes through the inside half of the bat to the bowler.
|0.1 : H Singh to S Dhawan, Harbhajan starts the spell with a shortish delivery, outside off, Dhawan cuts it to Pandya at point.
|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 10th game of the Indian T20 League. A week of cricket has been done and dusted and the champions Hyderabad are table toppers while Gujarat sit at the bottom. Now David Warner's men have a task against Mumbai at Wankhede as they have never beaten them here. They would be vying to change that. Mumbai, on the other hand, would be looking to avenge both of their 2016 defeats against the visitors. Can Warner and Co continue the winning momentum or will Rohit S
|TOSS - MUMBAI WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO FIELD.
|Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma says that they are gonna bowl first. Adds that they have been chasing well here in the last few years. Reckons that there might be dew in the second innings, so it's an obvious decision. Feels that Hyderabad are a very good batting side and they need to restrict them. Mentions that everything is okay, fingers crossed and they are playing with the same side. Adds that it's a big tournament and he believes in backing players. Hopes that they will come good.
|Hyderabad skipper, David Warner says they were prepared if they lose the toss (indicating that the toss result is not in their hands). Opines that dew in the second innings would be challenging. Thinks that to play positive cricket away from home is also important. Reveals that Moises Henriques is out with a virus and Mustafizur Rahman comes in place of him and Vijay Shankar replaces Bipul Sharma.
|We are ready to get rolling. DAVID WARNER and SHIKHAR DHAWAN to open the batting for Hyderabad. Mumbai to open with spin. HARBHAJAN SINGH takes the new ball. A slip in place. Here we go...