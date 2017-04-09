|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 0wd 1 . 1 0wd 4 1 | . 4 . 1 . 4
|Last bat : Chris Lynnlbw b Jasprit Bumrah32(24b3x41x6) SR:133.33, FoW:67/3 (7.3 Ovs)
|7.4 : J Bumrah to Y Pathan, No run.
|7.3 : J Bumrah to C Lynn, OUT lbw b Jasprit Bumrah. Kolkata have lost their third wicket.
|Yusuf Pathan is the next batsman in.
|7.2 : J Bumrah to C Lynn, Fuller delivery into the stumps, Lynn smashes it down the ground through mid off for a couple.
|7.1 : J Bumrah to C Lynn, Fuller delivery outside off, Lynn tongs it straight to the fielder at extra cover.
|6.6 : K Pandya to C Lynn, Lynn clips it towards short fine leg for a single.
|Time Out!
|Jasprit Bumrah is back on.
|6.5 : K Pandya to M Pandey, Tossed up in the line of the stumps, Pandey eases it towards long on for a single.
|6.4 : K Pandya to M Pandey, Pandey pushes this one towards covers. Buttler goes chasing for it but the batsmen still manage to pick up a couple.
|6.3 : K Pandya to M Pandey, Driven straight towards the fielder at mid off.
|6.2 : K Pandya to C Lynn, Angling into the stumps, Lynn pushes it towards long on for a single.
|6.1 : K Pandya to M Pandey, Pandey pushes it through covers for a single.
|5.6 : M McClenaghan to C Lynn, WIDE! Short and wide outside off, Lynn stays in his crease and lets the ball go through to the keeper. The umpire signals it as a wide.
|M McClenaghan to C Lynn, Wide! Another one sprayed down the leg side, Lynn goes to pull it on the leg side but misses it completely.
|M McClenaghan to C Lynn, Fuller delivery into the stumps, Lynn smashes it down the ground through mid on. Pollard comes running to his left from long on and dives full stretch to stop a boundary. The batsmen run a couple.
|5.5 : M McClenaghan to M Pandey, Angling into the pads, Pandey clips it fine down the leg side for a single.
|5.4 : M McClenaghan to M Pandey, Length delivery outside off, Pandey punches it towards point. Rana stretches to stop that ball.
|5.3 : M McClenaghan to C Lynn, Lynn clips it on the leg side for a single.
|5.2 : M McClenaghan to C Lynn, FOUR! Brute force! Good length delivery outside off, Lynn smashes it through covers for a boundary.
|5.1 : M McClenaghan to M Pandey, Leg bye! Down the leg side, Pandey tries to clip it fine on the leg side. He misses it and gets rapped on the pads. The ball rolls away towards the fielder at short fine leg for a leg bye.
|4.6 : K Pandya to C Lynn, Tossed up outside off, Lynn cuts it towards the fielder at point.
|Mitchell McClenaghan is back.
|4.5 : K Pandya to R Uthappa, OUT! Krunal makes it two in the same over! Fuller delivery in the line of the stumps, Uthappa goes for a biggie on the leg side. Cannot find the distance there as the ball flies off the top edge towards deep mid-wicket. His brother Hardik gets under the ball and takes a simple catch. Mumbai players are excited and so is the crowd.
|Manish Pandey will be the new man in.
|4.4 : K Pandya to R Uthappa, FOUR! Lucky runs! Tossed up outside off, Uthappa lunges forward in defence and gets a thick outside edge which runs fine through the third man region for a boundary.
|4.3 : K Pandya to R Uthappa, Fuller delivery outside off, Uthappa pushes it towards covers.
|4.2 : K Pandya to G Gambhir, OUT! Spin does the trick! Fuller delivery into the pads, Gambhir sweeps it straight to the fielder at square leg. McClenaghan the fielder there, jumps a bit and takes a simple catch. Krunal Pandya has made it count and Kolkata finally lose a wicket in this tournament.
|Robin Uthappa is the next batsman in.
|4.1 : K Pandya to G Gambhir, Gambhir clips it on the leg side.
|3.6 : L Malinga to G Gambhir, Gambhir guides it towards third man for a single.
|Krunal Pandya is brought in for a bowl.
|3.5 : L Malinga to C Lynn, Length delivery into the stumps, Lynn goes for a heave but gets it off his inner half through mid-wicket for a single.
|3.4 : L Malinga to C Lynn, SIX! Go fetch it in the crowd! Slower delivery on a good length just outside off, Lynn waits for it and hammers it over the mid-wicket region for half a dozen.
|3.3 : L Malinga to C Lynn, Length delivery outside off, Lynn cuts it straight to the fielder at point.
|3.2 : L Malinga to G Gambhir, Gambhir clips it on the leg side for a single.
|3.1 : L Malinga to C Lynn, Fuller delivery into the stumps, Lynn goes for a drive but gets a thick inside edge towards mid-wicket. The fielder there has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses. A direct hit would have meant Lynn was gone. The batsmen run a single.
|2.6 : J Bumrah to G Gambhir, FOUR! Deft! Good length delivery outside off, Gambhir guides it really fine on the off side for another boundary.
|Lasith Malinga is back on to bowl.
|2.5 : J Bumrah to C Lynn, No ball! High full toss outside off, Lynn smashes it through covers for a single. The umpire signals it as a no ball for height this time.
|Another Free Hit coming up now...
|J Bumrah to G Gambhir, FOUR! Free runs! Low full toss outside off, Gambhir guides this one through point. The fielder there gets a hand to it but cannot stop the ball from going to the boundary.
|2.4 : J Bumrah to G Gambhir, Gambhir slogs it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|2.3 : J Bumrah to C Lynn, No ball! Angling into the stumps, Lynn gets a thick inside edge towards short fine leg for a single. The bowler oversteps and the umpire signals it as a no ball.
|Free Hit coming up on the next delivery...
|J Bumrah to G Gambhir, Fuller delivery in the line of the stumps, Gambhir heaves it through wide mid on for a couple.
|2.2 : J Bumrah to C Lynn, Yorker on off, Lynn pushes it back to the bowler.
|2.1 : J Bumrah to C Lynn, Fuller delivery just outside off, Lynn tries to dig it out but fails to make contact. The ball goes straight to the keeper.
|1.6 : M McClenaghan to G Gambhir, FOUR! Top shot! Fuller delivery outside off, Gambhir square drives it through cover-point for a boundary.
|Jasprit Bumrah is called in for a bowl.
|1.5 : M McClenaghan to G Gambhir, Length delivery outside off, Gambhir stays in his crease and defends it towards gully.
|1.4 : M McClenaghan to C Lynn, Lynn pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|1.3 : M McClenaghan to C Lynn, Length delivery angling into the pads, Lynn makes room and goes for a pull. He misses it completely as the ball flies away towards the keeper. The players appeal for a caught behind but the umpire stays undisturbed.
|1.2 : M McClenaghan to C Lynn, FOUR! Easy pickings! Sprayed on a length down the leg side, Lynn guides it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|1.1 : M McClenaghan to C Lynn, Length delivery angling across, Lynn lets it through to the keeper. A rare sight indeed.
|0.6 : L Malinga to C Lynn, Another fuller delivery around off, Lynn carves it towards covers. The fielder there half-stops it and the batsmen run a single.
|Mitchell McClenaghan to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : L Malinga to C Lynn, WIDE! Slower delivery not quite on target this time. Sprayed wide down the leg side, Lynn lets it through to the keeper.
|L Malinga to C Lynn, FOUR! Hammered! Fuller delivery outside off, Lynn whacks it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|0.4 : L Malinga to G Gambhir, Fuller delivery outside off, Gambhir guides it towards third man for a single.
|0.3 : L Malinga to G Gambhir, Another fuller delivery, swinging into the stumps, Gambhir gets behind the line of the ball and pushes it towards mid on.
|0.2 : L Malinga to C Lynn, WIDE! Way down the leg side, Lynn misses his clip. The ball goes straight to the keeper. The umpire signals it as a wide.
|L Malinga to C Lynn, Too full and just outside off, Lynn digs it out through covers for a single.
|0.1 : L Malinga to G Gambhir, Yorker right on the money to start with, Gautam Gambhir manages to block it out on the off side for a single. The crowd is excited.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome for the second match of the day and it's a big one, folks. Two of the big fishes will be going against each other in a lipsmacking encounter. The Wankhede Stadium will be hosting its first match of the season and you can already feel the energy surging through the place.
|The two teams in question today are coming off extremely contrasting outcomes from their respective previous encounters. Kolkata with a thumping win over Gujarat and Mumbai from a defeat against Pune. The momentum is definitely with the away side at the moment but such is the game that previous matches don't really matter much. It's all about the present and both sides will know that better than anybody. Should be a cracking contest.
|TOSS - MUMBAI WIN THE TOSS AND WILL HAVE A GO WITH THE BALL FIRST!
|Rohit Sharma says they will let Kolkata bat first. Admits it wasn't a great start as their players didn't really step up. States they are determined to come back hard and get to winning ways. Mentions there are two changes, Lasith Malinga is back in place of Tim Southee and since Ambati Rayudu is injured, Harbhajan Singh comes in place of him.
|Gautam Gambhir feels that this is a good chasing ground and they would have wanted to bat second as well. Adds that they would want to post a good total on the board. Reckons that they went with three spinners to counter Roy and McCullum at the top in the last game. Mentions that Ankit Rajpoot replaces Piyush Chawla.
|The players and umpires are making their way out in the middle. Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn will open with the bat for Kolkata. Lasith Malinga will start the proceedings with the ball for Mumbai. Here we go...