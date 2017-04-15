|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 1 . . . . | . 4 . 1 . 1
|Last bat : Gautam Gambhir (C)b Rashid Khan15(16b2x40x6) SR:93.75, FoW:40/2 (5.4 Ovs)
|8.6 : M Henriques to M Pandey, 1 run.
|Time Out!
|8.5 : M Henriques to R Uthappa, 1 run.
|8.4 : M Henriques to R Uthappa, Five Wides! Short delivery and way too high this time. Uthappa lets it go over his head. The keeper stretches but it goes over him too and the ball races way to the fence.
|M Henriques to R Uthappa, No run.
|8.3 : M Henriques to R Uthappa, SIX! Gone the distance! Fractionally short outside off, Uthappa goes for the pull. Does not come from the middle of the bat but still manages to clear the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|8.2 : M Henriques to R Uthappa, Fuller delivery outside off, Uthappa drives it crisply towards the fielder at covers.
|8.1 : M Henriques to M Pandey, Fuller delivery outside off, Pandey drives it powerfully down the ground towards long on for a single.
|7.6 : R Khan to M Pandey, Short delivery from Rashid Khan, Pandey drags it off his inner half through backward square leg for a single.
|Moises Henriques to have a go with the ball.
|7.5 : R Khan to R Uthappa, Uthappa nudges it on the leg side.
|7.4 : R Khan to M Pandey, On the pads this time, Pandey clips it through square leg for a single.
|7.3 : R Khan to M Pandey, Wrong 'un around off, Pandey reads it well as he camps back and flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a couple.
|7.2 : R Khan to M Pandey, Tossed up in the line of the stumps, Pandey drives this one straight towards the fielder at covers.
|7.1 : R Khan to R Uthappa, Into the pads, Uthappa clips it towards short fine leg for a single.
|6.6 : Ben Cutting to R Uthappa, Length delivery around off, Uthappa runs it down towards third man for a single.
|6.5 : Ben Cutting to R Uthappa, Angling into the body, Robin Uthappa clips it fine down the leg side for a couple.
|6.4 : Ben Cutting to M Pandey, Back of a length delivery around off, Pandey shuffles a bit and wrists it through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.3 : Ben Cutting to R Uthappa, Short delivery into the body, Uthappa pulls it towards the fielder at mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : Ben Cutting to M Pandey, Length delivery outside off, Pandey opens the face of his bat and guides it towards third man for a single to get off the mark.
|6.1 : Ben Cutting to R Uthappa, Good length delivery around off, Pandey shuffles a bit and pushes it down the ground for a single.
|5.6 : R Khan to M Pandey, Flatter delivery outside off, Pandey gets beaten and the ball just goes past the outside edge.
|5.5 : R Khan to M Pandey, Pandey prods forward and defends it towards the fielder at backward point.
|5.4 : R Khan to G Gambhir, OUT Rashid Khan strikes in his very first over! Tossed up in the line of the stumps, Gambhir makes room and goes for a cut. The ball does not spin much as it skids on. The batsman is beaten and it goes onto hit the top of the stumps. The man in form has to depart and Rashid Khan is excited!
|Manish Pandey is the next batsman in.
|5.3 : R Khan to R Uthappa, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|5.2 : R Khan to R Uthappa, SIX! Fetch that! Tossed up around off, a googly, Uthappa reaches out to it and goes downtown for half a dozen.
|5.1 : R Khan to R Uthappa, That nearly went through! Quick leg spinner to start with, Robin Uthappa goes to clip it on the leg side. Gets beaten totally and just goes past the stumps.
|4.6 : Ben Cutting to R Uthappa, Length delivery outside off, Uthappa plays it with soft hands on the off side for a quick single.
|Rashid Khan is brought into the attack to have a go with the ball.
|4.5 : Ben Cutting to G Gambhir, WIDE! Short delivery down the leg side, Gambhir goes for a pull. He misses to make contact and the players appeal for a caught behind. The umpire signals it as a wide.
|Ben Cutting to G Gambhir, Gambhir clips it off his pads through the leg side for a single.
|4.4 : Ben Cutting to G Gambhir, FOUR! Finds the fence! Back of a length delivery outside off, Gambhir punches it through the extra cover region. Warner puts in a dive from wide mid off, he gets beaten and the ball races away to the fence.
|4.3 : Ben Cutting to R Uthappa, Another delivery on the pads, Uthappa clips it through the square leg region for a single.
|4.2 : Ben Cutting to R Uthappa, FOUR! Deft! Angled down the leg side, Uthappa shuffles a bit and plays it acutely fine on the leg side for a boundary.
|4.1 : Ben Cutting to G Gambhir, Sprayed down the leg side, Gambhir goes for a biggie over the mid-wicket region. Fails to make contact and gets rapped on the pads. The batsmen run a leg bye.
|3.6 : A Nehra to G Gambhir, Angling into the pads, Gambhir hops and clips it towards long leg for a single.
|Ben Cutting is into the bowling attack.
|3.5 : A Nehra to G Gambhir, Length delivery outside off, Gambhir gets an inside edge which rolls away towards the keeper.
|3.4 : A Nehra to G Gambhir, Wide! Dug in short and into the body, Gambhir sways away from the line of the ball. Too high and the umpire signals it as a wide.
|A Nehra to G Gambhir, Angling into the pads, Gambhir fails to clip it on the leg side. Gets rapped on the pads.
|3.3 : A Nehra to G Gambhir, Slower delivery around off, Gambhir mistimes his punch towards the fielder at covers.
|3.2 : A Nehra to G Gambhir, Gambhir punches a length ball towards the fielder at mid off. Uthappa starts running but the skipper Gambhir sends him back.
|3.1 : A Nehra to G Gambhir, FOUR! That's crunched! Length delivery just outside off, Gambhir leans back and smashes that with brute power through the cover region for a boundary. There is no stopping these.
|2.6 : B Kumar to G Gambhir, Fuller delivery outside off, Gambhir drives it down the ground for a single towards the left of mid off.
|2.5 : B Kumar to R Uthappa, Angling into the pads, Robin Uthappa clips it beautifully through the mid-wicket region for a triple.
|2.4 : B Kumar to R Uthappa, Robin Uthappa gets behind the line of the ball and punches this one towards the off side.
|2.3 : B Kumar to R Uthappa, That was close! On a length outside off, the ball bounces a bit more. Robin Uthappa opens the face of his bat but gets a faint nick which goes straight to the keeper. All the players appeal but the umpire stays put. Replays show there was contact and Robin Uthappa is lucky to survive.
|2.2 : B Kumar to S Narine, OUT! Right on the money! Yorker on the off stump line, Narine fails to get his bat down in time and he is totally beaten. The off stump has gone for a cartwheel. Narine's merry at the top does not take place this time and Kumar has successfully drawn first blood of the encounter.
|Robin Uthappa walks in at No.3.
|2.1 : B Kumar to G Gambhir, Down the leg side this time, Gambhir clips it through the square leg region for a single.
|1.6 : A Nehra to G Gambhir, Angling into the batsman, Gambhir heaves it a bit wide of mid on for a single to keep strike.
|1.5 : A Nehra to G Gambhir, Gambhir punches this one straight to the fielder at mid off.
|1.4 : A Nehra to S Narine, Good length delivery outside off, Narine gets if off the toe end of his bat towards mid off for a single.
|1.3 : A Nehra to S Narine, Good length delivery nipping in a bit, Narine tries to defend it but gets beaten and the ball goes straight to the keeper.
|1.2 : A Nehra to S Narine, FOUR! First boundary for Kolkata! Length delivery around off, Narine slaps it straight down the ground for a boundary.
|1.1 : A Nehra to S Narine, Wide outside off, Narine lets it through to the keeper as he thinks that it is a wide.
|0.6 : B Kumar to G Gambhir, That took Gambhir by surprise! Kumar comes over the wicket again, bowls on a length around middle and off. It bounces a bit more and Gambhir who tries to defend it is totally beaten.
|Ashish Nehra will bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : B Kumar to S Narine, Leg bye! Yorker this time but sprayed down the leg side. Narine is unable to dig it out in time as he gets rapped on the pads. The batsmen run a leg bye.
|0.4 : B Kumar to S Narine, Comes round the wicket this time. Angling in from a length outside off, Narine pushes this one towards the fielder at covers.
|0.3 : B Kumar to S Narine, Good length delivery outside off, Narine shoulders his arms to it.
|0.2 : B Kumar to G Gambhir, Good length delivery around leg, this time nips away. Gautam Gambhir pushes it through backward point for a single.
|0.1 : B Kumar to S Narine, First ball angling into the stumps from a length around middle and off. Narine stays in his crease and gets it off the inner off his bat through the mid-wicket region for a single. The hosts are off the mark.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome to Match 14 of the Indian T20 League between Kolkata and Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. Gautam Gambhir is leading his team from the front and will look to continue with their good form. The hosts have never lost a game against Hyderabad on their home turf and it will further boost their confidence.
|Hyderabad, on the other hand, will want to change the record and look to grab their first win at this venue. Both teams have won two out of their three games and they will be hoping to move up the table with a win today. It would be interesting to see what combinations they will opt for.
|TOSS - HYDERABAD WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO FIELD!
|David Warner feels it is a really good wicket after it was relaid last year and adds that it seems a really good one to chase on. Says that swing was one thing which was really vibrant in the last game. Also adds that this ground has a really quick outfield. Expects a good encounter between both the teams. Ends by saying that Moises Henriques and Bipul Sharma come in place of Mustafizur Rahman and Vijay Shankar.
|Gautam Gambhir says (when asked about them being a chasing side) it depends and can talk about it after the game only. Wants to try to put runs on the board and hope it's enough. (On their quick turnaround) Says they want to play as much as they can, especially when they are winning. Mentions there is one change, Kuldeep Yadav comes in place of Piyush Chawla.
|So we are all set for the match to begin! The players and the umpires are making their way out to the middle. Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Narine will open with the bat for Kolkata. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start with the new ball for Hyderabad. So here we go....