|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . 4 . . . . | 0wd . 0wd 4 4 . . . | 6 1 . 4 4 1
|Last bat : Robin Uthappa (W)b Axar Patel26(16b3x41x6) SR:162.50, FoW:116/2 (10 Ovs)
|14.2 : M Sharma to M Pandey, On a length and outside off, Pandey runs it down to third man. Run taken.
|14.1 : M Sharma to G Gambhir, Mohit bowls this short, Gambhir pulls it in front of square. Another run.
|13.6 : A Patel to M Pandey, FOUR! Expensive over! Flights this one outside off, Pandey lofts it over covers. Miller tries to stop it running across but to no avail.
|13.5 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Gautam clips this fuller delivery through mid-wicket for a run.
|13.4 : A Patel to G Gambhir, FOUR! Cheeky stuff. Gambhir first tries to cut this shortish delivery but sees the shot isn't there and uppercuts it over the keeper for a boundary. Superb improvisation.
|13.3 : A Patel to M Pandey, Manish tucks this fuller delivery towards short fine leg for a single.
|13.2 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Gambhir sweeps this looped up delivery to mid-wicket for a run.
|13.1 : A Patel to M Pandey, Pandey tries to drive this tossed up delivery but it takes the inside edge and goes towards the leg side. Single taken.
|12.6 : M Sharma to M Pandey, Fuller and angling in, Pandey punches it towards mid-wicket for a sharp single.
|12.5 : M Sharma to M Pandey, Pandey taps this length ball to point.
|12.4 : M Sharma to G Gambhir, Gautam taps this length ball through point. Single taken.
|12.3 : M Sharma to G Gambhir, FOUR! Glorious shot! Hurls this on a length and outside off, Gautam Gambhir punches i through covers. The sweeper cover had no chance to cut it off.
|12.2 : M Sharma to M Pandey, On a length and outside off, Manish steers it to third man for a single.
|12.1 : M Sharma to G Gambhir, Serves a length ball, outside off, Gambhir drills it to sweeper cover to bring Manish on strike.
|11.6 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Gambhir clips this fullish delivery to deep mid-wicket. One run taken. Captain's innings this!
|33rd Indian T20 League fifty for Gautam Gambhir!
|Mohit Sharma is back on.
|11.5 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Gambhir tries to flick this fuller delivery but it takes the leading edge and goes towards the bowler.
|11.4 : A Patel to M Pandey, Manish drives this through mid off for a single.
|11.3 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Shorter delivery, and on the sticks, Gautam works it towards the leg side for a run.
|11.2 : A Patel to M Pandey, Flatter and outside off, Gambhir cuts it through covers. Single taken.
|11.1 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Tossed up delivery, around leg, Gambhir nudges it through square leg. One run added to the total.
|10.6 : V Aaron to G Gambhir, Wide! Bangs this short, it goes over the host captain's head. The umpire spreads his arms.
|V Aaron to G Gambhir, Gambhir taps this length ball towards point for a single.
|10.5 : V Aaron to G Gambhir, Hurls a length ball, outside off, Gambhir cuts it straight to point.
|10.4 : V Aaron to M Pandey, Good length delivery, outside off, Manish steers it to third man for a run.
|10.3 : V Aaron to G Gambhir, On a length and around off, Gautam opens the face of the bat and places it towards point for a single.
|10.2 : V Aaron to M Pandey, Wide! On a length and around leg, Manish tries to nudge it but its out of his reach.
|V Aaron to M Pandey, Fuller delivery, around off, Manish clips it towards mid-wicket and gets off the mark. Single taken.
|10.1 : V Aaron to G Gambhir, Short and outside off, Gambhir stands back and slaps it over cover-point for a single.
|9.6 : A Patel to R Uthappa, OUT! Uthappa tries to be cheeky but loses his stumps. Axar dishes out an arm ball around middle, Robin shuffles across the stumps to play the paddle scoop but it skids past his bat and lights the stumps. The crowd is stunned into silence. Uthappa departs after a well-made 26!
|Manish Pandey strolls out in the middle. Kolkata need 55 off 60 balls. Varun Aaron is back on.
|9.5 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Tossed up ball on middle, nudged through mid-wicket for a single.
|9.4 : A Patel to R Uthappa, Uthappa works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
|9.3 : A Patel to R Uthappa, FOUR! Bang! Axar drops it short and wide outside off, Uthappa uses the depth of his crease and cracks it past the point fielder for a boundary.
|9.2 : A Patel to R Uthappa, Flighted full ball on off, Uthappa kneels and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|9.1 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Flatter on the pads, Gambhir works it off his pads and Sandeep makes a diving stop from short fine leg. A single taken.
|8.6 : M Stoinis to G Gambhir, Width on offer outside off, Gambhir rocks back and steers it to third man for a run.
|8.5 : M Stoinis to R Uthappa, Slower delivery, on middle and leg, Uthappa is deceived by the slowness of the ball and is early into his flick shot. It goes off his thigh pad to square leg and they steal a leg bye.
|8.4 : M Stoinis to R Uthappa, Angles in a cutter around off, Robin tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge which doesn't carry to the extra cover fielder.
|8.3 : M Stoinis to R Uthappa, FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length delivery on middle, Uthappa shuffles across, turns inside the crease, lifts his right leg and eases it away over square leg for a boundary. Class!
|8.2 : M Stoinis to G Gambhir, Angles across a length delivery on off, Gambhir stays back and runs it down to third man for one.
|8.1 : M Stoinis to R Uthappa, Good length ball angling down the leg side, Uthappa tucks it off his hips through square leg for a single.
|7.6 : A Patel to G Gambhir, On the pads, it's worked in front of square leg for a brace. Easy pickings. 9 runs off the over without taking any risk.
|Marcus Stoinis will roll his arm over now.
|7.5 : A Patel to R Uthappa, Fires in a flatter and shorter ball on middle, Robin goes back and punches it to the off side. Goes through the gap at covers for a run.
|7.4 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Quicker full ball on off, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|7.3 : A Patel to R Uthappa, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|7.2 : A Patel to R Uthappa, FOUR! Nicely done! Shortish and around off, Uthappa goes deep inside the crease and plays a late cut past the diving short third man fielder for a boundary.
|7.1 : A Patel to G Gambhir, Gambhir has flicked the ball off his pads through mid-wicket. One run added to the total.
|6.6 : M Sharma to R Uthappa, Strides forward and drives it through extra cover for a couple of runs.
|Axar Patel is introduced into the attack.
|6.5 : M Sharma to R Uthappa, SIX! That's a top shot! Just about picked it up and dismissed it. A shortish length ball angling into the batsman, Uthappa stays back and muscles it over wide long on for a biggie.
|6.4 : M Sharma to R Uthappa, A touch short and around off, Uthappa stays back and pushes it with an angled bat to point.
|6.3 : M Sharma to G Gambhir, On a length around off, Gambhir drops it down on the off side with soft hands and scampers across to the other end.
|6.2 : M Sharma to G Gambhir, Short again, angling away from the batsman, Gambhir cuts it off the back foot to point. He is cross with himself for missing out on a gift.
|6.1 : M Sharma to G Gambhir, FOUR! Mohit starts his spell with a short ball around leg, Gambhir opens up in his stance and nails his pull shot behind square leg for a boundary.
|5.6 : V Aaron to R Uthappa, Angles in a length ball on off, Robin pushes it confidently off his front foot to covers. 76/1 after the end of the Powerplay overs, highest this season. This has been a cracking start for the hosts.
|Time Out! Punjab desperately need some strategy now. Otherwise the game can go out of their hands in a matter of minutes
|Mohit Sharma comes into the attack.
|5.5 : V Aaron to R Uthappa, Beaten first up! Good bounce there on a length delivery outside off, holding its line too, Uthappa pushes at it tentatively and misses.
|5.4 : V Aaron to S Narine, OUT! You live by the sword, you die by the sword! Short ball works this time for Aaron, he fires it in at 148 kph and Narine who has his adrenaline pumping goes for the pull shot. Fails to get the desired elevation and distance and hands a simple catch to Axar Patel in the deep mid-wicket region. Aaron gives him a send-off but Narine has done his job. Gambhir acknowledges his knock as the West Indian walks back to the hut.
|Robin Uthappa is the new man in.
|5.3 : V Aaron to S Narine, FOUR! Narine is unstoppable! Aaron resorts to bowling short, it's around leg, Sunil gets inside the line and eases it away over short fine leg for a boundary.
|5.2 : V Aaron to S Narine, SIX! More...more and more! Narine is on fire and the Eden Gardens is going bonkers. A length ball around leg, Narine clears his front leg and smokes it over mid-wicket for a maximum. This is now his highest T20 score!
|5.1 : V Aaron to S Narine, SIX! Welcome into the attack, Aaron! Fuller in length around leg, Narine picks it off his pads and rifles it over long on for a maximum.
|4.6 : G Maxwell to G Gambhir, FOUR! 18 off the over, the move to bowl himself has backfired. Maxwell is on the shorter side again, around middle and Gambhir goes back and force it through square leg. Hashim Amla chases but the white object wins the race.
|Varun Aaron comes into the attack.
|4.5 : G Maxwell to S Narine, Flatter on middle, helped through mid-wicket for a single.
|4.4 : G Maxwell to S Narine, FOUR! Up and over! Skipper is leaking boundaries. Sliding down the leg side, Narine turns inside the crease and lofts it just over the leaping backward square leg fielder for a boundary.
|4.3 : G Maxwell to S Narine, FOUR! Boom! That's a superb shot! Maxwell is a shade on the shorter side, around off, Narine shuffles back and packs a punch past the right side of the mid off fielder for a boundary.
|4.2 : G Maxwell to G Gambhir, Loopy full ball on off, Gambhir plays it down with gentle hands to covers for one.
|4.1 : G Maxwell to G Gambhir, FOUR! Flatter and on the pads, Gambhir nudges it past short fine leg and fetches a boundary.
|3.6 : I Sharma to S Narine, Play and a miss! Full and wide outside off, Narine attempts for a booming cover drive but fails to connect.
|Glenn Maxwell has introduced himself into the attack. Good ploy with two left-handers in the middle.
|3.5 : I Sharma to S Narine, Short ball, Ishant targeting Narine's body, the West Indian is early into the pull shot and takes a blow on his body.
|3.4 : I Sharma to G Gambhir, Plays it with soft hands to mid-wicket and sneaks a single.
|3.3 : I Sharma to G Gambhir, FOUR! Fighting fire with fire! Ishant lets across a fiery short ball, 146 kph, short and wide, Gambhir stands tall and whacks it through backward point for a boundary.
|3.2 : I Sharma to S Narine, Bangs in a short ball, well-directed, Narine fends it off on the leg side and crosses.
|3.1 : I Sharma to G Gambhir, FIVE RUNS! First of all there was a big appeal for an lbw as Gambhir fails to defend a length ball from the crease. The ball ricochets off his pads to point, they attempt for a leg bye and Miller misses his shy at the striker's end. No one backing up and it has sped away to the fence at square leg. Direct hit would have been curtains for Narine. Returning to the first event, which was an lbw shout, the replays show that it pitched outside leg.
|2.6 : S Sharma to G Gambhir, An outswinger around off, Gambhir strokes it from the back foot to mid off for a single.
|Ishant Sharma steams in but pulls out at the last moment.
|2.5 : S Sharma to G Gambhir, FOUR! Boom! Sandeep overpitches outside off, Gambhir goes down on one knee and blazes his cover drive for a boundary. Finally getting in his groove, GG!
|2.4 : S Sharma to G Gambhir, FOUR! Shot! Good length ball around off, angling away, Gambhir rocks back, allows it to come at him and punches it sweetly through the gap at point for a boundary.
|2.3 : S Sharma to G Gambhir, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|2.2 : S Sharma to S Narine, Short and on middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|2.1 : S Sharma to S Narine, SIX! Length delivery outside off, Narine latches onto the room and powers it over long off for a biggie. Finally, a good connection after a series of plays and misses.
|1.6 : I Sharma to G Gambhir, Short and wide outside off, make it the umpteenth attempt by Gambhir to nick one to the keeper. Flash and a miss. Lady luck is with him.
|1.5 : I Sharma to G Gambhir, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. Was attempting to run it down to third man with two slips in place. Trying to be adventurous, GG!
|1.4 : I Sharma to G Gambhir, Gambhir meanwhile continues to live dangerously. Goes flashing at a wide delivery outside off and misses.
|1.3 : I Sharma to G Gambhir, EDGY FOUR! Ishant bowls a beauty, shortish around off, shaping away, Gambhir gets across the stumps, is squared up a bit and the outside edge travels just wide of Maxwell at second slip. The third man fielder dives but it has gone past the rope.
|1.2 : I Sharma to G Gambhir, Wide! Another wild delivery by Ishant, short and wide, Gambhir once again throws his bat at it and misses.
|I Sharma to G Gambhir, FOUR! Sharma once again is on the shorter side, wide outside off, Gambhir this time connects with his square cut and sends it speeding behind point for a boundary.
|1.1 : I Sharma to G Gambhir, Wide! Wild delivery, way wide outside off, Gambhir goes chasing after it but fails to connect.
|I Sharma to G Gambhir, A touch short of a length and around off, nipping away, Gambhir pushes inside the line and misses.
|0.6 : S Sharma to S Narine, Length and angling away from the batsman, Narine finally middles his shot but it has gone straight to the cover fielder.
|Ishant Sharma to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : S Sharma to S Narine, Make it one more ambitious attempted shot but to no avail. Narine needs to watch the ball before swinging his bat. This is not going as per Kolkata's plan.
|0.4 : S Sharma to S Narine, Another play and a miss outside off from Narine. He is just not watching the ball. Swinging it blindly.
|0.3 : S Sharma to S Narine, Full and outside off, Narine throws his bat at it but misses.
|0.2 : S Sharma to S Narine, FOUR! Flashes and flashes hard. Not from the middle of the bat but enough to cross the fence. A shortish ball outside off, swinging away, Narine swings his bat at that swing and gets it away over point for a boundary.
|0.1 : S Sharma to S Narine, Wide! Some visible swing on offer but it's too wide outside off and Narine leaves it. The umpire stretches his arms.
|S Sharma to S Narine, Length delivery outside off, angling away, Narine tries to force it through the line but misses.
|0.0 : Back for the chase! Kolkata have surprised one and all by sending Sunil Narine to open with Gautam Gambhir.