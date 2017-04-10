|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 1 . . w | . . . 1 4 .
|Last bat : Kedar Jadhavlbw b Varun Aaron1(4b0x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:22/3 (5 Ovs)
|10.1 : A Patel to M Singh, 2 runs.
|9.6 : M Stoinis to de Villiers, On a length and around off, AB de Villiers looks to push it away but the ball swings away late and the batsman gets beaten.
|AXAR PATEL comes back into the attack.
|9.5 : M Stoinis to M Singh, Length ball, on middle, de Villiers works it around the leg side. One run added to the total.
|9.4 : M Stoinis to de Villiers, Full and around off, AB de Villiers whips it to mid-wicket for a sharp run.
|9.3 : M Stoinis to de Villiers, Marginally ahead of length and on the sticks, de Villiers tucks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|9.2 : M Stoinis to M Singh, Fuller delivery around off, Mandeep looks to defend but it takes the inside edge and falls back on the pitch. The batsmen run through for a quick single.
|9.1 : M Stoinis to de Villiers, Good length delivery, around leg, AB de Villiers gets on his toes and tucks it through backward square leg. One run taken.
|8.6 : T Natarajan to M Singh, FOUR! Fuller delivery, outside off, Mandeep Singh gets low and edges it intentionally past the keeper for a boundary.
|Time for the Time Out.
|MARCUS STOINIS to bowl now.
|8.5 : T Natarajan to M Singh, SIX! He has absolutely clobbered that. Bowls a back of a length delivery, on middle, Mandeep Singh gets on his back foot and pulls it over square leg for a biggie. That was the 100th six of the tournament.
|8.4 : T Natarajan to de Villiers, Wide! Looks to bowl a similar delivery, but this time the line gets wrong, bowls this down the leg side, AB de Villiers looks to clip it but misses. Wide signalled.
|T Natarajan to de Villiers, Serves a full ball, outside off, de Villiers eases it down to long off for a run.
|8.3 : T Natarajan to M Singh, Natarajan bowls a slower delivery on the pads, Mandeep nudges it uppishly towards square leg. One run added to the total.
|Third man comes inside the ring.
|8.2 : T Natarajan to M Singh, Short of a length delivery, outside off, Singh looks to pull it but is early into the shot and misses.
|8.1 : T Natarajan to M Singh, Fuller delivery, around off, Mandeep stays in his crease and places it towards point.
|7.6 : M Sharma to M Singh, On a length and outside off, Mandeep drives it towards covers where the fielder dives to his left. Single taken.
|THANGARASU NATARAJAN comes onto bowl.
|7.5 : M Sharma to M Singh, Fuller delivery, in the line of the fourth stump, Singh taps it to point.
|7.4 : M Sharma to M Singh, Back of a length delivery, outside off, Mandeep punches it off the back foot through covers for a couple.
|7.3 : M Sharma to M Singh, Good length delivery, around off, Mandeep defends it.
|7.2 : M Sharma to M Singh, Run out chance.. missed! Mohit Sharma bowls a back of a length ball outside off, Mandeep Singh charges down the track looking to drive but inside edges it towards mid-wicket. He looks for a single, but Hashim Amla, there, grabs the ball and throws it at the striker's end only to miss. Had he hit, Mandeep Singh would've been a goner.
|7.1 : M Sharma to M Singh, On a length and in the line of the sticks, Mandeep gets on his toes and blocks.
|6.6 : V Aaron to de Villiers, FOUR! Outstanding shot. Aaron bowls this very full and on the sticks, AB de Villiers stands in his crease and flicks it past the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
|MOHIT SHARMA is back on.
|6.5 : V Aaron to M Singh, On a length and outside off, Mandeep drills it through covers for a single.
|6.4 : V Aaron to M Singh, Short of a length delivery, outside off, Mandeep Singh cuts it uppishly past point. There is a bit of a misfield from the third man which allows the batsmen to come back for the second.
|Mid off goes back.
|6.3 : V Aaron to M Singh, Fuller delivery, outside off, Mandeep taps it towards point.
|6.2 : V Aaron to M Singh, Fullish delivery and outside off, Mandeep Singh pushes it towards the off side.
|6.1 : V Aaron to de Villiers, Fuller and around leg, AB de Villiers nudges it through square leg. One run taken.
|5.6 : S Sharma to M Singh, On a length and in the line of the stumps, Mandeep Singh hops a touch and nudges it to mid-wicket. This start has been stupendous for Punjab, they have allowed only 23 runs and scalped three wickets.
|5.5 : S Sharma to M Singh, Fullish delivery around off, Mandeep Singh is rock solid in defense.
|5.4 : S Sharma to M Singh, Pitches this on middle and brings it out, Mandeep Singh stands in his crease and defends.
|5.3 : S Sharma to M Singh, Fuller delivery, outside off, Mandeep Singh looks to block it tentatively but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|5.2 : S Sharma to M Singh, Full and on the sticks, Mandeep blocks it.
|5.1 : S Sharma to de Villiers, AB de Villiers tucks this length ball to square leg. Single taken.
|4.6 : V Aaron to K Jadhav, OUT! The dangerman has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. Varun Aaron bowls a inswinging back of a length ball, Kedar Jadhav is cramped up for room as he looks to clip. But the ball nips back in and pings him on the knee roll. Aaron starts appealing and the umpire obliges. Replays, however, suggest that it was not hitting. The poor umpiring in the tournament continues.
|MANDEEP SINGH is the new man in.
|4.5 : V Aaron to de Villiers, Hurls a length ball, around off, AB de Villiers drives it on the up towards mid off. One run added to the total.
|4.4 : V Aaron to K Jadhav, Fullish delivery, outside off, Jadhav looks to push it away but it takes the inside edge and falls back on the pitch. De Villiers sees a chance for a run and sets off, Kedar Jadhav responds and they complete the run easily in the end.
|4.3 : V Aaron to de Villiers, On a length and around leg, AB de Villiers gets on his toes and tucks it through mid-wicket. Single taken.
|4.2 : V Aaron to de Villiers, Angles a full length and into the stumps, the South African blocks it.
|4.1 : V Aaron to de Villiers, On a length and outside off, de Villiers mistimes his drive to covers.
|3.6 : S Sharma to K Jadhav, On a length and around off, Jadhav looks to drive but misses.
|VARUN AARON is introduced into the attack.
|3.5 : S Sharma to K Jadhav, Full ball and outside off, Jadhav offers solid defense.
|3.4 : S Sharma to de Villiers, De Villiers pushes this length ball to covers for a quick single
|3.3 : S Sharma to V Vinod, OUT! The experience got better off the opener there. Sandeep Sharma serves a back of a length delivery, in line of the stumps, Vishnu Vinod steps out and looks to go downtown. However, he miscues and the ball flies high up in the air and goes towards Glenn Maxwell at long on who reverse cups it comfortably. The fielder was placed there exactly for that shot and the batsman fell for it.
|KEDAR JADHAV strides out to bat. He played a breathtaking knock against Delhi in their last game. Can he continue his good form with the bat?
|3.2 : S Sharma to V Vinod, Good length delivery and outside off, Vinod pushes it towards point and looks for a single. But de Villiers refuses it. Marcus Stoinis, at that position, hurls a throw at the striker's end and misses. But it wouldn't have mattered because Vishnu Vinod had made his ground.
|3.1 : S Sharma to V Vinod, Vinod defends this length ball from the crease.
|2.6 : M Sharma to de Villiers, SIX! As good as it gets! Mohit Sharma bowls this full and slightly outside off, AB de Villiers stays in his crease, gets under the ball and drives it over extra cover for a biggie. He is only scoring in boundaries so far!
|2.5 : M Sharma to de Villiers, Mohit bowls this very full and around off, ABD stays in his crease and unleashes a beautiful cover drive, albeit straight to Hashim Amla at mid off.
|2.4 : M Sharma to de Villiers, Short of a length delivery, around off, AB de Villiers hops a touch to defend it.
|2.3 : M Sharma to V Vinod, Marginally ahead of length and around middle and off, tucked towards mid-wicket. One run taken.
|2.2 : M Sharma to V Vinod, FOUR! Not timed to perfection, but Vishnu Vinod gets the desired result. Length ball and around off, Vishnu Vinod slap-pulls it over Glenn Maxwell at mid on. And the ball races away to the fence for a boundary.
|2.1 : M Sharma to V Vinod, Fuller delivery and around off, Vinod solidly blocks it back to the bowler.
|1.6 : S Sharma to de Villiers, ABD looks to cut this length ball but fails to put bat to ball.
|MOHIT SHARMA comes into the attack.
|1.5 : S Sharma to de Villiers, FOUR! AB de Villiers is off the mark in some style. Sandeep Sharma bowls this on a length and outside off, de Villiers just guides it past the point fielder. The third man fielder hared across to stop it but to no avail.
|1.4 : S Sharma to V Vinod, Full and around middle, Vinod looks to clip but it catches the inside edge and brushes the pads to roll to the leg side. One run added to the total.
|1.3 : S Sharma to V Vinod, Swing and a miss! Length ball around leg, Vishnu Vinod dances down the track looking to whack it over mid-wicket, but only manages to connect thin air.
|1.2 : S Sharma to V Vinod, Fullish delivery again and outside off, Vishnu has let it through to the keeper.
|1.1 : S Sharma to V Vinod, Full and in the line of the off stump, Vinod defends it.
|0.6 : A Patel to S Watson, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Axar Patel bowls this one flatter outside off, Watson looks to cut it but the width was never there. He is cramped up for room and inside edges the ball onto the stumps. The ploy of opening with spin has worked for Punjab. The captain departs for 1 run.
|AB DE VILLIERS walks out to bat. Lots of expectation from him, can he deliver?
|SANDEEP SHARMA to share the new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : A Patel to S Watson, Quicker delivery in the line of the stumps, bunted back to the bowler.
|0.4 : A Patel to S Watson, Looped up delivery, around off, clipped to square leg.
|0.3 : A Patel to V Vinod, Floats this one around off, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.2 : A Patel to V Vinod, Bowls this flat and on the sticks, defended well.
|0.1 : A Patel to S Watson, Starts his spell with a tossed up delivery around leg, Watson looks to flick it but only manages an inside edge which kisses his pad and goes towards square leg. Single taken.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome for the 8th game of the Indian T20 League between Punjab and Bangalore at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The confidence of the hosts will be sky high after their emphatic win against Pune in their season opener. They have a good all-round side and they executed their skills well on a two-paced track. Their new leader, Glenn Maxwell is in good flow with the bat and will look to inspire his side by leading from the front.
|On the other hand, Bangalore are back on track after coming out on top against Delhi. They will be extremely pleased with the explosive form Kedar Jadhav is in. In the absence of big names, he has stepped up his game and is expressing himself with freedom. Can the visitors rule the roost in alien conditions or will the home side run away with the show?
|TOSS - BANGALORE WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO BAT.
|Bangalore captain Shane Watson says they will bat first. Opines that the combination of the surface and opposition side has led to this decision. Says that Maxwell has led well so far in the league. Reveals that AB de Villiers is 100 percent fit and he comes in for Chris Gayle.
|Punjab captain Glenn Maxwell says they got a nice start and adds that the team is very well acclimatized with the conditions. Mentions that he has been enjoying his time in India and also the butter chicken. Ends by saying that Varun Aaron will play in place of Swapnil Singh.
|We are ready to get underway. SHANE WATSON and VISHNU VINOD to open the batting for Bangalore. AXAR PATEL to start off with the new ball for Punjab. Here we go...