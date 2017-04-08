|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . . w . | . 1 . . . 1
|Last bat : Mayank Agarwalb Sandeep Sharma0(4b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:1/1 (0.5 Ovs)
|1.6 : M Sharma to S Smith, 1 run.
|1.5 : M Sharma to S Smith, A length delivery once again in the channel outside off, Smith looks to punch but gets it off the bottom edge towards the off side. Giving no room to free arms.
|1.4 : M Sharma to S Smith, Beaten! Tempts it by hurling it outside off, Smith opts for a full-blooded slash but the ball zips through and just beats the outside edge.
|1.3 : M Sharma to S Smith, Back of a length, served outside off, Smith goes back and punches it straight to the man at covers.
|1.2 : M Sharma to A Rahane, Back of a length delivery outside off, Rahane dabs it nicely towards short third man for a single.
|1.1 : M Sharma to A Rahane, Good length delivery on middle and leg, clipped off the pads towards short fine leg.
|0.6 : S Sharma to S Smith, Keeps it full and around off, Smith pushes it off the outer part of the bat towards cover-point.
|Mohit Sharma will bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, OUT! Timberrrrrr! Sandeep Sharma strikes! Hurls it on a length and gets it to curl back in a shade as Mayank Agarwal comes down the track to play at it. Is beaten by the inward moment as the ball sneaks through and disturbs the furniture behind. Sandeep Sharma has his right hand pointing skywards and Maxwell comes barging towards him. Another flop show from Mayank!
|Pune skipper Steven Smith walks into the middle next to bat. Played a blinder in the first game of the tournament, can he do something similar today as well?
|0.4 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, Length delivery on middle, defended off the back foot.
|0.3 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, A stifled appeal for an LBW! Angles in a length delivery on middle and leg, Mayank Agarwal gets across to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. Sandeep appeals but it was going down leg.
|0.2 : S Sharma to M Agarwal, Fuller and angling in on middle, Agarwal drives it firmly but finds mid on.
|0.1 : S Sharma to A Rahane, On a length and just outside off, Rahane dabs it towards short third man for a single to get off the mark. There was a shy at the striker's end but it misses.
|0.0 : Welcome, ladies and gents, for what promises to be an explosive contest from the looks of the players lined up in both sides. Pune will be a confident bunch after Steven Smith's heroics got them over the line in a last-over thriller. Maybe a change or two given the pitch conditions. Have some interesting choices to make from the bench, so should be fun to see who comes in.
|Punjab are going to start their campaign and it'll be interesting to see who features in the team. The hosts have some hard-hitters and it'll be difficult to pick out of them. The first three matches will be played at the Holkar stadium in Indore. A small ground, dynamite characters on either side and a flat track... Mouthwatering stuff! Start licking your lips, people. The toss is about to come up in a bit.
|TOSS - PUNJAB WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO BOWL FIRST!
|PUNJAB SKIPPER, GLENN MAXWELL says they will bowl first. Adds the wicket is flat just like it was during the practice games and hence they want to chase. Informs about the 4 overseas players, they are Amla, Miller, Stoinis and he himself.
|PUNE SKIPPER, STEVEN SMITH says even he wanted to bowl as the stats suggest teams chasing have done better here. Hopes that they manage to put up a good first innings total on the board and then defend it down later. Stresses on the need to improve from the last game and feels that the wicket would remain the same over the course of 40 overs. Informs that they have made 2 changes - Daniel Christian and Rahul Chahar come in for Adam Zampa and Deepak Chahar.
|Punjab XI - Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Glenn Maxwell(c), David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Thangarasu Natarajan.
|Pune XI - Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni(wk), Manoj Tiwary, Daniel Christian, Rajat Bhatia, Rahul Chahar, Imran Tahir, Ashok Dinda.
|It's time to get underway. The umpires and players have made their way out to the middle. It shall be Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane to open the batting for Pune. Punjab to begin with Sandeep Sharma first up. He has a fly slip in place. Here we go!!!