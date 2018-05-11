|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | 1 . . . . .
|Last bat : Sarfraz Ahmed (C)(W)c Paul Stirling b Stuart Thompson20(40b2x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:159/6 (51.5 Ovs)
|75.6 : P Stirling to Ashraf, Flat and quick on the stumps, Faheem Ashraf hangs back in defense.
|It has gone really dark out there. The two umpires are seen having a word and they have decided to walk off. The precautionary covers have been brought in. Not good signs, these! Also, we can hear some thundering as the players trudge back. A good call by the umpires to take them off. Seems like that should be it as the light won't be improving from here. Still let us wait for the official confirmation...
|The inevitable has happened as it started to rain while the players were walking off the field. STUMPS on Day 2! We lost the whole day yesterday and we have lost 22 overs today, all due to the bad weather. Pakistan though will be the happier side as they find themselves in a strong position going into Day 3. They were in a spot of bother at 159 for 6 but an unbeaten hundred-run stand for the seventh wicket between Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, with both scoring half tons, has made them believe
|The Irish bowlers were very good at the start but lost steam as the day progressed. They did have Pakistan on the mat but could not capitalize and just let the game drift away. Also, their fielding was not up to the mark as they dropped a couple of catches which has hurt them big time. Still they can feel proud with the way they have announced themselves in this format. They need to break this stand quickly to restrict the visitors under 300. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope that the curre
|75.5 : P Stirling to Ashraf, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|75.4 : P Stirling to Ashraf, SIX! First of the match! What a hit! That is right in the zone for Faheem, it's full and on middle, Ashraf tonks it over long on for a biggie.
|75.3 : P Stirling to Ashraf, Floats it up on off, Ashraf defends it onto the ground.
|75.2 : P Stirling to Khan, Loopy ball on off, it is driven through covers for a run.
|75.1 : P Stirling to Khan, Flatter on middle, Khan defends it.
|74.6 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it.
|74.5 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Full and wide outside off, it is driven uppishly through backward point. The batsmen run two and Ashraf wants the second but slips as he goes for it. He recovers well and completes it as the fielder fires a throw to the keeper.
|74.4 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, The 100-run stand comes up now! These two seem to have taken the game away from Ireland with this brilliant partnership. Ashraf flicks the ball through square leg and bags a brace. A fist punch is shared by them.
|74.3 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Fullish and on middle, driven back towards the bowler.
|74.2 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Another ball wide outside off, left alone.
|74.1 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Wide outside off, guided towards point.
|73.6 : P Stirling to Khan, Plays this one very late and through short third man for a brace to bring up his fifty. His first in Tests. A very important knock for his team, they would now like him to continue.
|73.5 : P Stirling to Khan, Works it with the turn towards mid-wicket.
|73.4 : P Stirling to Ashraf, Loopy ball on off, kept out towards covers for a run.
|73.3 : P Stirling to Khan, Flatter on off, punched to covers for a run.
|73.2 : P Stirling to S Khan, Shortish and outside off, it is cut to point.
|73.1 : P Stirling to Khan, Straightaway brings the sweep shot out but finds the fielder at backward square leg.
|72.6 : K O'Brien to F Ashraf, Fullish on off, Ashraf gets it off the toe end towards mid off.
|Paul Stirling is into the attack. A spinner for the first time today.
|72.5 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Length around off, defended solidly.
|72.4 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Full again and outside off, wanting the batsman to go for a booming drive. He resists and lets it go through to the keeper.
|72.3 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Fullish and outside off, left alone.
|72.2 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Back of a length on off, it is tucked to the man at mid-wicket.
|72.1 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Length outside off, left alone.
|71.6 : S Thompson to Khan, And again. Seems like after scoring 18 runs in the previous over Pakistan batsmen are happy to cool down now.
|Kevin O'Brien is back on.
|71.5 : S Thompson to Khan, Another one in the channel, another leave.
|71.4 : S Thompson to Khan, The batsman gets a bottom edge of the bat on that one.
|71.3 : S Thompson to Khan, Shadab makes a good leave as it was a wide delivery.
|71.2 : S Thompson to Khan, Stays put and punches it past cover for a couple.
|71.1 : S Thompson to Khan, No run.
|70.6 : B Rankin to Ashraf, 2 runs.
|70.5 : B Rankin to Ashraf, FOUR.
|70.4 : B Rankin to F Ashraf, FOUR! Shot! This is turning out to be a huge over! Another one on the shorter side, Faheem slaps it past gully for the third boundary of the over.
|70.3 : B Rankin to Ashraf, FOUR! Edged and dropped! Niall O'Brien what have you done? It was a simple catch to Wilson at first slip. Chance goes down abegging and this will only hurt Ireland! Back of a length, angling away a touch, Ashraf looks to go after it and gets an edge. It flies behind but Niall O'Brien dives to his left to take it. The ball goes off his gloves and then races down to the third man fence for another boundary. Had he not dived, it would have been a dolly to Wilson.
|70.2 : B Rankin to Ashraf, Beaten! On a length and outside off, Ashraf comes forward to defend but misses.
|70.1 : B Rankin to Ashraf, FOUR! Nicely placed! Short of a length delivery outside off, Ashraf places his cut past the man at gully for a boundary to start the over.
|69.6 : S Thompson to S Khan, Almost chops it on! The length ball outside off, Shadab goes for a push but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|69.5 : S Thompson to Khan, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|69.4 : S Thompson to Khan, Wide outside off left alone.
|69.3 : S Thompson to Khan, Short and outside off, the batsman chops it to the man at point.
|69.2 : S Thompson to Khan, On a length around middle, kept out.
|69.1 : S Thompson to Khan, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it.
|68.6 : B Rankin to Ashraf, Digs in a short delivery on middle, Ashraf is a bit early into his pull shot and hence gets it off the toe end of the bat as the ball rolls back towards Rankin.
|68.5 : B Rankin to Ashraf, Back of a length delivery outside off, punched towards cover.
|68.4 : B Rankin to Ashraf, Short of a length around leg, Ashraf hops and taps one besides the pitch.
|68.3 : B Rankin to Khan, Punches this length delivery square on the off side for a single.
|68.2 : B Rankin to Khan, Decks back in sharply with some bounce, Khan fails to defend as the ball goes off the pads and goes towards the slip cordon.
|The groundsmen are seen taking their place as it has gone really dark now...
|68.1 : B Rankin to Khan, FOUR! Authoritative! Short of a length delivery on middle, it sits up to be hit and Shadab Khan dismisses it from his sight. Swivels a touch and nails the pull through mid-wicket. No stopping that. Moves to 45 with that blow!
|67.6 : S Thompson to Ashraf, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|67.5 : S Thompson to Khan, NO BALL! He bowls it down the leg side. Khan misses the flick to get hit on the pads. Khan goes for the flick but the ball brushes the pads. Goes through the hands of the diving keeper and down to fine leg for a run.
|S Thompson to Ashraf, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads The fielding side is asking the question. The Umpire shows no interest in the appeal.
|67.4 : S Thompson to Khan, Fuller and outside off, left alone.
|67.3 : S Thompson to Khan, On middle, worked with the angle to mid-wicket.
|67.2 : S Thompson to Khan, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|67.1 : S Thompson to Ashraf, Works it around the corner for a run.
|66.6 : B Rankin to Khan, The batsman gets a bottom edge on that one.
|Stuart Thompson is back on.
|66.5 : B Rankin to Ashraf, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. One run added to the total.
|66.4 : B Rankin to S Khan, In the air...but lands in no mans land. Short and on the body of the batsman. It bounces a touch more. Khan tries to defend but the ball hits the high portion and lobs towards the off side. A run taken.
|66.3 : B Rankin to Khan, Shortish and on middle, the batsman defends onto the ground.
|66.2 : B Rankin to Khan, Down the leg side, the batsman misses the flick.
|66.1 : B Rankin to Khan, Shortish and on off, the batsman defends it off the back foot.
|65.6 : T Kane to Ashraf, FOUR! That is brilliant from Faheem. A shot with which any top order batsman would be proud. Full and on off, Faheem shows the full face of the bat and times it through mid off for a boundary.
|Boyd Rankin is back on.
|65.5 : T Kane to Ashraf, Length ball around off, kept out.
|65.4 : T Kane to Khan, Very full and on middle, flicked down to fine leg for a run.
|65.3 : T Kane to Khan, The batsman rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball.
|65.2 : T Kane to Khan, Back of a length outside off, the batsman tries to force it through the off side but gets an outside edge to the man at gully.
|65.1 : T Kane to Khan, A yorker and on off, Khan jams it out to mid off.
|64.6 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Fullish in length and on off, it is stroked to covers.
|64.5 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, A yorker on off, the batsman digs it out.
|64.4 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Short and outside off, Ashraf goes for the cut but misses.
|64.3 : Tim Murtagh to Khan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. One run added to the total.
|64.2 : Tim Murtagh to Khan, Fullish and on off, the batsman defends it off the front foot.
|64.1 : Tim Murtagh to Khan, On middle, worked to the man at mid-wicket.
|63.6 : T Kane to Khan, Shortish and outside off, punched through point for a run.
|63.5 : T Kane to S Khan, Fuller on the stumps, driven to the man at covers.
|63.4 : T Kane to Khan, Wide outside off, the batsman need not play at those.
|63.3 : T Kane to Khan, Fuller in length outside off, swinging away further. Shadab makes a leave.
|63.2 : T Kane to Khan, Short again outside off, it has been slapped through covers and the batsmen get two.
|63.1 : T Kane to Khan, Back of a length on off, pushed to mid off.
|62.6 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Back of a length on off, Ashraf defends it to mid off.
|62.5 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Another full ball which is driven to the man at mid off.
|62.4 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Fuller again on middle, the batsman prods forward and keeps it out.
|62.3 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Fuller on middle, eased to mid on.
|62.2 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Length ball on middle, Ashraf defends it off the back foot.
|62.1 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, On the pads, Ashraf flicks it through square leg and runs two.
|61.6 : T Kane to Khan, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|61.5 : T Kane to Khan, FOUR! Top shot! Slightly short and enough room on offer for Shadab Khan as he rocks back and punches it through covers for a boundary.
|61.4 : T Kane to Khan, BEATEN! Fuller and again swinging away. Khan as a feel for it but does not connect.
|61.3 : T Kane to Khan, Wide outside off, the batsman lets it be.
|61.2 : T Kane to Khan, Good length on off, it is pushed to the man at mid off.
|61.1 : T Kane to Khan, A huge appeal but nothing from the umpire. Fuller and on off, the batsman goes for the drive but he seems to have missed it. The keeper takes a diving catch to his right and appeals. The umpire though shakes his head as he indicates the bat has hit the ground.
|60.6 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, On a length around middle and off, defended back to the bowler.
|60.5 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Back of a length around off, blocked.
|60.4 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Comes forward to a fuller delivery and drives it towards cover.
|60.3 : Tim Murtagh to Ashraf, Good length around off, defended.
|60.2 : Tim Murtagh to F Ashraf, Edged and dropped! Dear me! Murtagh has his hands on his head! He angles away a fuller length delivery outside off, Faheem Ashraf looks to drive but gets an edge which goes down low towards first slip where Wilson fails to hold onto it. Will this prove to be costly?
|60.1 : Tim Murtagh to F Ashraf, Fuller delivery on off, pushed to mid on.
|59.7 : T Kane to S Khan, EDGY FOUR! Beautifully bowled was that one. Full and shaping away on off, Khan lunges forward and goes for the drive but the ball takes the outside edge. Beats the diving fielder at third slip and into the fence.
|Tim Murtagh to bowl from the other end.
|59.6 : T Kane to Khan, Shorter in length outside off, Khan pushes it through point and bags a brace.
|59.5 : T Kane to Khan, On a length around middle, pushed to mid on.
|59.4 : T Kane to Ashraf, FIVE OVERTHROWS! Bonus for Pakistan. This is on a length around off, the batsman taps it towards point and sets off for a run. The fielder there comes running in, picks the ball up and fires a wild throw at the bowler's end. It misses the stumps and the fielder backing up can't stop it and it races away. 200 up for Pakistan.
|59.3 : T Kane to Ashraf, On a fuller length and outside off, Ashraf lets it be.
|59.2 : T Kane to Ashraf, FOUR! First runs of this session and it is in the form of a boundary! Poor ball outside off and on a shorter length. Ashraf cuts it through backward point and the ball races away.
|59.1 : T Kane to Ashraf, Starts off with a length ball around off, the batsman pushes it to the man at point.
|58.6 : K O'Brien to Khan, Gets a glove this time! Another one down leg, Shadab Khan tries clipping it away but gets it off the gloves which goes on the bounce to Niall O'Brien behind. TEA ON DAY 2!
|Another good session for Ireland! They broke the stand between Sohail and Shafiq quickly after the Lunch interval and since then they have continued to chip away at the wickets. All their bowlers have been pretty disciplined and got the rewards for the same. Rankin and Murtagh were the ones doing the job but Thompson put his hands up in this session and contributed with a couple of wickets to his name as well. Just towards the end, they seemed to have been a bit wayward but otherwise, it's a cli
|Pakistan batters aren't willing to spend time in the middle. Only Asad Shafiq showed the eagerness to bat out there but he failed to convert his fifty into a big one. Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed's wicket must have sent a fear in their dressing room but the current pair of Ashraf and Khan has done well to avoid further hiccup and took them through to Tea. Will these two be able to bat for some more time and take the total to somewhere near 250 or will the Irish bowlers nip out the remaining wickets qui
|...Day 2, Session 3...
|We are back for the final session. 39 overs left so we are in for a long one. Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf will resume their innings. Tyrone Kane will bowl the first over after the break. Here we go...
|58.5 : K O'Brien to Khan, Spills one down leg, Khan fails to put that away.
|58.4 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Half-a-shot but no harm done! On a length and outside off, Faheem stays back and decides to leave but the ball comes back in and he had to play. Gets it off the outer half of the bat past the slip cordon. The fielder gives it a chase and does well to pull it back in play. Three taken!
|58.3 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Drives a fuller delivery nicely but finds Stirling at short cover.
|58.2 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Short of a length delivery outside off, chopped towards the fully fielder.
|58.1 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Fullish in length and around off, Ashraf defends it solidly off the front foot.
|57.6 : S Thompson to Ashraf, Good running! On the pads, a whippy drive through backward square by Ashraf. They run two and see the fielder is a bit late to charge and decide to go for another. Complete three with ease and these two have now added 31 runs between them.
|There is a halt in play. Some issue with the sightscreen and it's getting fixed...
|57.5 : S Thompson to Khan, Goes back and punches it square on the off side for a single.
|57.4 : S Thompson to Khan, On a length and outside off, Khan is in two minds as to what to do. Leave or play. Attempts for the latter and nearly plays the price.
|57.3 : S Thompson to Khan, In the same channel, Shadab shows resistance.
|57.2 : S Thompson to Khan, FOUR! Edged and there is no third man! So frustrating for the bowler, this1 Fuller and attacking the stumps, Khan goes at it with hard hand but gets a thick edge which flies between backward point and gully for back-to-back boundaries.
|57.1 : S Thompson to S Khan, FOUR! Slammed! Short of a length delivery outside off, Shadab's eyes light up as he cuts it hard behind point and the ball races away to the third man fence.
|56.6 : K O'Brien to Khan, Fuller outside off, driven through cover for one.
|56.5 : O'Brien to Khan, Nipping back in on middle, Shadab Khan brings his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|56.4 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, This is even better from Ashraf! Leans nicely into a fuller ball outside off and unfurls a cracking drive through the cover. The ball doesn't go all the way due to the slow outfield but enough the fetch him three.
|56.3 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, FOUR! Punched down the ground! Good length delivery on middle and off, Faheem Ashraf stands tall and punches it off the middle down the ground. The man from mid on and mid off give it a chase but the ball still wins the race. First boundary in Test cricket for Ashraf, special feeling!
|56.2 : K O'Brien to Ashraf, Gets across and pushes this full delivery towards cover.
|56.1 : K O'Brien to F Ashraf, Fuller delivery to begin with, Ashraf eases it to mid on.
|55.6 : S Thompson to Ashraf, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|Kevin O'Brien is brought into the attack now.
|55.5 : S Thompson to Ashraf, Leans ahead a touch and works it towards square leg.
|55.4 : S Thompson to Ashraf, Slants it wider again, Ashraf has a wild slash at it. Beaten!
|55.3 : Thompson to Ashraf, An appeal for a caught behind! Fires it full and wide outside off, Faheem crouches low and tries to squeeze it out through cover but seems to have missed it completely. There was a noise as the ball passed the bat which got the Irish going. They all appeal but it's rightly turned down as the noise of the bat hitting the ground.
|55.2 : S Thompson to Ashraf, Stays back in the crease and pats it away safely.
|55.1 : S Thompson to Ashraf, This one comes back in from outside off, Ashraf plays it a bit uppishly towards mid off.
|54.6 : T Kane to Khan, Slightly fuller outside off, Khan takes a stride ahead and makes a leave.
|54.5 : T Kane to Khan, Moves back and across as he blocks it away towards the cover region.
|54.4 : T Kane to S Khan, Very full ball outside off, a mistimed drive towards mid off.
|54.3 : T Kane to Khan, Goes deep in the crease and dabs it towards backward point.
|54.2 : T Kane to Khan, Fuller in length and on middle, pushed to mid on.
|54.1 : T Kane to Khan, On a length and outside off, Khan slaps it to deep point and hares across for a double.
|53.6 : S Thompson to Ashraf, Faheem Ashraf makes a good leave to end the over.
|53.5 : S Thompson to Khan, Works this fuller delivery wide of the man at mid on and runs one.
|53.4 : S Thompson to Khan, Takes a stride ahead and eases the drive towards mid off.
|53.3 : S Thompson to Khan, Covers the line on this one and shows a straight bat in defense.
|53.2 : S Thompson to Khan, Good length ball on middle and leg, worked towards mid on for nothing.
|53.1 : S Thompson to Ashraf, Faheem Ashraf gets off the mark! Clips this length delivery through square leg and runs one.
|52.6 : T Kane to Khan, Stays back and punches it to the man at cover.
|52.5 : T Kane to Khan, Lets this length delivery outside off settle into the mitts of the keeper.
|52.4 : T Kane to Khan, Comes forward and drives it through cover for a couple of runs.
|52.3 : T Kane to Khan, On a length and outside off, Shadad Khan tries to push it away but gets an edge which lands just short of Stirling at second slip.
|52.2 : T Kane to Khan, FOUR! Crashed! This man can bat! Short of a length delivery outside off, Shadab scythes it through point to send it across the rope in a jiffy.
|52.1 : T Kane to Khan, Kane comes back into the attack and bowls a fuller delivery outside off, left alone.
|51.6 : S Thompson to Ashraf, A snorter to welcome the debutant! Back of a length, slanting away a touch with some bounce. Ashraf has a waft at it only to be beaten.
|51.5 : S Thompson to S Ahmed, OUT! There goes another! And this time it's the Pakistan skipper who falls, leaving his side in some more trouble now. This was actually a shocking shot to be honest. Slightly on the shorter side outside off, Sarfraz tries to guide it down but does so away from the body. There is a bit of extra bounce which takes the outer portion of the bat and goes into the bucket-like-hands of Paul Stirling at second slip who accepts his second catch. Ireland continue to chip away
|Faheem Ashraf, the debutant is in next.
|51.4 : S Thompson to Ahmed, Walks down a couple of steps and tucks it in front of the man at mid-wicket. Looks to steal a single but won't get it.
|51.3 : S Thompson to Ahmed, Replica of the previous delivery.
|51.2 : S Thompson to Ahmed, Watches this delivery till the last moment before letting it be.
|51.1 : S Thompson to Ahmed, Good length delivery outside off, Ahmed waits for it and then at the last moment, he opens the face of the bat to guide it to the slip cordon. Soft hands!
|50.6 : B Rankin to Khan, After bowling a fuller delivery, Rankin pounds in a short ball. Khan ducks!
|50.5 : B Rankin to Khan, FOUR! Beautiful! Fuller delivery on off, Shadab Khan lean forward and nails the drive down the ground for a delightful boundary. Supreme!
|50.4 : B Rankin to Khan, Spills one down leg, Khan misses his attempted flick shot.
|50.3 : B Rankin to Khan, Shadab gets on top of the bounce as he dabs it towards gully. Wants a single but it is not on.
|50.2 : B Rankin to Khan, Serves it in the avenue of apprehension, SK has got nothing to do with that one.
|50.1 : B Rankin to Khan, Good length delivery on the stumps, blocked back to the bowler.
|49.6 : S Thompson to Khan, Shadab Khan tucks this towards mid on and scampers across for a single.
|49.5 : S Thompson to Khan, Gets behind the line and defends it down safely.
|49.4 : S Thompson to Khan, Gets forward to a fuller delivery and pushes it to mid off.
|49.3 : S Thompson to Khan, Angles it in from around off and then shaping away, Khan has a poke at it and gets beaten completely.
|49.2 : S Thompson to Khan, Fuller and straying down leg, Khan leaves it.
|49.1 : S Thompson to Khan, That was a weird attempt from the Pakistan leggie! Short of a length delivery outside off, Khan at first looks to cut but then doesn't go after it. Keeps his bat out and luckily for him the ball doesn't take the edge behind.
|48.6 : B Rankin to Ahmed, Bumper on middle and leg, Sarfraz is happy to sit under it.
|Stuart Thompson is back on.
|48.5 : B Rankin to Khan, Shadab works it towards mid-wicket and is up and running straightaway.
|48.4 : B Rankin to Shafiq, OUT! Straight to the man! This around the wicket angle works for Ireland as they get the set batsman Asad Shafiq. He can't believe what just happened and walks back with his head down. Rankin digs in a short delivery on middle and leg, Asad rocks back to pull and hits it well but finds Andy Balbirnie at square leg who takes the catch over his head. Good field placement and the visitors have now lost half their side.
|Shadab Khan is the next man in.
|48.3 : B Rankin to Ahmed, Leg bye! Shortish around leg, Ahmed fails to clip that away as the ball goes off the pads towards the leg side and they cross.
|48.2 : B Rankin to Ahmed, Short of a length delivery on middle, Sarfraz gets on top of the bounce and drops it down on the pitch.
|48.1 : B Rankin to Ahmed, Short of a length delivery on leg, Ahmed is quick to sit under it.
|47.6 : T Kane to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|47.5 : T Kane to Shafiq, Defends this fuller delivery off the front foot.
|47.4 : T Kane to Ahmed, Back of a length delivery outside off, Ahmed guides it behind square on the off side for a single.
|47.3 : T Kane to Ahmed, Holds its line outside off, Sarfraz shoulders his arms.
|47.2 : T Kane to A Shafiq, Short and outside off, slapped to deep point for a single.
|47.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, Good length delivery outside off, Shafiq steers it behind point and comes back for a couple. Oh wait, the umpire spots that Shafiq has no completed the second run and hence only a single will be considered.
|46.6 : B Rankin to Ahmed, A short ball too end the over, Sarfraz ducks under it.
|46.5 : B Rankin to Ahmed, Changes his length and lands it on a length around off, Sarfraz defends it.
|46.4 : B Rankin to Ahmed, Too predictable now! Fourth bumper in a row. Sarfraz quite easily ducks under it.
|46.3 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Short again, Shafiq pulls it down to fine leg for just a single.
|46.2 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Another bumper on middle, the batsman ducks under it.
|46.1 : B Rankin to A Shafiq, Comes around the wicket and bangs it short. Shafiq is up for it though as he pulls it to the man at square leg.
|45.6 : T Kane to Shafiq, Walks down the track and tucks it towards mid on for a run.
|45.5 : T Kane to Shafiq, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|45.4 : T Kane to Shafiq, Wide outside off, Shafiq lets it be.
|45.3 : T Kane to A Shafiq, FOUR! Streaky! Full marks to the bowler there but runs to the batsman. On a length around off, this one shapes away a touch. Asad prods forward and tries to defend but takes the outside edge and goes through the slip cordon for a boundary.
|45.2 : T Kane to Shafiq, Goes back to bowling length does the bowler around off, Shafiq keeps it out.
|45.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, FOUR! Classy! Fuller in length and on off, Asad leans into it and times it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|44.6 : B Rankin to Ahmed, FOUR! Pulled with aplomb! Short of a length delivery on middle, Sarfraz is up for the challenge as he swivels and pulls it firmly through backward square leg for a boundary to end the over.
|44.5 : B Rankin to Ahmed, Hops back and across and tucks it away towards square leg.
|44.4 : B Rankin to Ahmed, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|44.3 : B Rankin to Ahmed, Hangs back to a length delivery and defends.
|44.2 : B Rankin to A Shafiq, That's fifty for Asad Shafiq, his 19th in Tests! He's looked good since the moment he's stepped in and has got to a milestone. Needs to carry on though. Shortish delivery on middle, pulled behind square on the leg side for a single.
|44.1 : B Rankin to Shafiq, No ball! Starts this over from around the wicket and hurls in a short of a good length delivery on middle, Asad shows a tight defense.
|B Rankin to Shafiq, Fuller on the leg stump line, Shafiq fails to flick it away.
|43.6 : T Kane to Ahmed, Fuller in length on off, it is driven to mid off.
|43.5 : T Kane to Ahmed, Wide outside off, the batsman lets it be.
|43.4 : T Kane to Ahmed, Fuller on off, Ahmed drives it to mid off.
|43.3 : T Kane to Ahmed, Fullis outside off, Ahmed lets it be.
|43.2 : T Kane to Ahmed, Fuller but a little too straight. Ahmed works it towards mid-wicket. The fielder there makes a good stop.
|43.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, On middle, Asad works it through square leg and takes a run.
|42.6 : B Rankin to Ahmed, FOUR LEG BYES! Poor from the keeper! A ball down the leg side, Sarfraz misses the flick and the ball hits his pads. It goes towards the keeper who misfields and concedes a boundary.
|42.5 : B Rankin to Shafiq, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|42.4 : Rankin to S Ahmed, EDGED AND OVER! How many times have we seen this today. Once again the extra bounce almost does the trick. Shorter in length on middle, this one shoots off the surface. Sarfraz tries to defend it off the back foot but the ball takes the edge and lobs over gully for a run.
|42.3 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Works it around the corner with the angle for a run.
|42.2 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Similar length delivery on middle, the batsman jumps and defends it down.
|42.1 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Shorter in length on off, Asad hops and taps it to covers.
|41.6 : T Kane to Ahmed, A peach to end the over! Similar to the last delivery, pitches around off and the turns away sharply. Ahmed once again lunges to defend it but gets beaten.
|Boyd Rankin is back on.
|41.5 : Kane to Ahmed, Beauty! This is where Kane should bowl on cosistent basis. On a length around off, this one swings away after pitching. Sarfraz has to play at that one as he tries to keep it out off the front foot. But the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
|41.4 : T Kane to Shafiq, Tucks it around the corner with the angle and gets to the other end.
|41.3 : T Kane to Shafiq, Bowls it on a length around off, Asad guides it towards gully.
|41.2 : T Kane to Ahmed, Kane pays the price for bowling too full. He is driven through covers, not to the fence but the batsmen still run three.
|41.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, Fuller in length on off, Asad lunges forward and pushes it towards covers for a run.
|40.6 : Tim Murtagh to Ahmed, Leans ahead and blocks it out solidly off the front foot gently.
|40.5 : Tim Murtagh to S Ahmed, FOUR! Streaky runs! Tim angles this one in at first and then gets it to curl away a touch. Sarfraz Ahmed has a push at it with soft hands but it still takes the outside edge. It doesn't carry to the third slip fielder but sneaks through the gap between him and second slip and scoots away to the third man fence.
|40.4 : Tim Murtagh to Ahmed, Sarfraz defends it from within the crease.
|40.3 : Tim Murtagh to Ahmed, Punches a length ball through cover, pierces the gap and takes a brace.
|40.2 : Tim Murtagh to Ahmed, Almost rolls back onto the stumps! Heart in mouth moment for the Pakistan skipper! Ahmed comes a step ahead and defends it with soft hands. However, the ball threatens to roll back on the stumps as Sarfraz tries to turn around quickly and shoo it away.
|40.1 : Tim Murtagh to Ahmed, This one holds its line outside off, Ahmed leaves it unharmed.
|39.6 : T Kane to Shafiq, Very full outside off, Asad hits it hard but a good dive from the fielder at cover denies him a certain boundary. Good fielding!
|39.5 : T Kane to Shafiq, Good length delivery on off, presses forward and defends.
|39.4 : T Kane to Shafiq, FOUR! Edged and over! That was a loose shot from a set batsman! Fuller ball, sprayed a touch wider outside off, Shafiq goes for a booming drive and gets an edge. Much to his delight it evades a leaping Porterfield, who is so sharp at gully for a boundary.
|39.3 : T Kane to Ahmed, Looks to work this one on the leg side but gets an inside edge behind square on the leg side for a single.
|39.2 : T Kane to S Ahmed, Fuller and wider outside off, asking the batter to go after him. Sarfraz obliges as he reaches out to that one and drives it past the cover fielder for a couple.
|39.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, A full toss outside off, Shafiq drives it towards cover where the fielder dives and parries it further. They take one.
|38.6 : Tim Murtagh to Ahmed, Short of a length delivery on middle, defended well. A successful ove from Murtagh!
|Tyrone Kane into the attack now.
|38.5 : Tim Murtagh to Ahmed, Shuffles a bit and works it to mid-wicket.
|38.4 : Tim Murtagh to Ahmed, The Pakistan skipper gets off the mark as he hits this length delivery through cover and adds a brace.
|38.3 : Tim Murtagh to Ahmed, Sarfraz walks across to a length ball and smothers it away.
|38.2 : Tim Murtagh to B Azam, OUT! Finds the edge this time! So a run out chance missed on the previous delivery doesn't cost much. Disciplined bowling from Tim and he gets his second of the game. Angles it in from around off and this one moves away ever so slightly. Babar Azam with hard hands tries to push this one but gets a thick edge which flies into the safe hands of Paul Stirling at second slip who catches it and then throws it up in the air to celebrate. So Azam walks back for not much.
|Sarfraz Ahmed is in next.
|38.1 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Chance of a run out! Shafiq taps this length delivery besides the pitch on the off side and sets off. Porterfield from gully charges in towards the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Tell you what, had that hit, Babar Azam would have been a goner.
|37.6 : B Rankin to Azam, Babar Azam tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side but fails.
|37.5 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Fullish and on the pads, worked fine down the leg side for a single.
|37.4 : B Rankin to Azam, Nudges this with soft hands to square leg and gets to the other end.
|37.3 : B Rankin to Azam, Babar Azam shuffles across and doesn't offer any shot. Wears it on the pads as the ball runs away on the leg side. They cannot steal one as no shot was offered.
|37.2 : B Rankin to Azam, This one decks in sharply, Azam is a bit late in bringing is bat down. Somehow manages to keep that one out.
|37.1 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Shortish delivery, angling in, tapped in front of the man at mid-wicket for a brisk single. There is a shy at the bowler's end but it doesn't hit.
|36.6 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, Hangs back to back of a length delivery and keeps it out towards the off side.
|36.5 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, Wider line outside off, ignored by Babar.
|36.4 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, FOUR! Partial stop but not enough to save a boundary. Murtagh arrows in a fuller delivery on middle, Azam leans ahead and bunts it past the non-striker. The man at mid on puts in a dive to his left, gets a hand to it but the ball still wins the race.
|36.3 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Clips one off the pads through square leg for a single.
|36.2 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Has got nothing to do with the one served in the tempting zone.
|36.1 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, In the vicinity outside off, Shafiq points his bat skywards to make a leave.
|35.6 : B Rankin to Azam, Another one strangled down the leg side, Babar once again fails to put that away.
|35.5 : B Rankin to Azam, Rankin is struggling a bit to find right lines. Slips one down leg and Azam can't make any connection.
|35.4 : B Rankin to Azam, Doesn't get carried away, that is what you want from a batter in this format. Defends it down on the off side.
|35.3 : B Rankin to Azam, FOUR! This is even better! Growing in confidence! Boyd goes short, goes wide and goes for a boundary. Azam slaps it square on the off side and it beats the man at point with utmost ease. Back-to-back boundaries and that should get Azam going now.
|35.2 : B Rankin to Azam, FOUR! Easy peasy for Azam! He needed a boundary to get into the act and Rankin feeds him with a delicious one. On the pads and he walks across to glance it behind square on the leg side. Stylish!
|35.1 : B Rankin to B Azam, Starts his spell with a short of a length delivery outside off, dabbed with an open face of the bat, finds gully.
|34.6 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, Strayed on the pads, it's clipped fine down the leg side for a single. He's off the mark, Babar.
|Boyd Rankin is brought into the attack for the first time in this session.
|34.5 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, Leans across and meets this fuller length delivery with a compact defense.
|34.4 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|34.3 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, Beaten! Fullish in length and outside off, Azam presses ahead to defend but this one shapes away and beats the outside edge.
|34.2 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, Gets across to a fuller ball and clips it towards the man at mid-wicket.
|34.1 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Tucks this back of a length delivery around the corner for a single.
|33.6 : S Thompson to Shafiq, Shot! Short of a length ball outside off, crunched off the back foot through the gap at cover. Sluggish outfield means that he will have to settle for three runs.
|33.5 : S Thompson to Shafiq, Angles in a fuller delivery on the pads, Shafiq clips it towards mid-wicket.
|33.4 : S Thompson to Shafiq, This one is served outside off, Asad Shafiq has got nothing to do with that one.
|33.3 : S Thompson to A Shafiq, Overpitched on off, driven nicely but straight to the man at cover.
|33.2 : S Thompson to Shafiq, Length ball on middle, answered with a straight bat.
|33.1 : S Thompson to A Shafiq, FOUR! Just over the slip cordon! What bounce for Thompson! This one just took off. Shafiq hangs back in the crease to keep it out but is taken aback by the extra lift off the surface. Gets a thick edge which flies over the slip cordon for a streaky boundary.
|32.6 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, Fuller and angling in on middle and leg, Tim Murtagh gets across to flick it away but it goes off the pads past the keeper and they run two leg byes.
|32.5 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, Outside off, left alone.
|32.4 : Murtagh to Azam, Now a huge shot for an LBW! This one decks back in from outside off, Azam fails to put bat on ball and wears it on the pads. The umpire, however shakes his head to the appeal that has been raised. Impact was outside the line, I reckon!
|32.3 : Tim Murtagh to B Azam, Edgyyyy! On a length and around off, it straightens a touch and squarer Azam up completely. Babar has a poke at it and edges one towards gully but luckily for him it lands short of the man there.
|32.2 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, A bit fuller in length and hurled on middle, Babar brings his bat down and pushes it to the man at mid on.
|32.1 : Tim Murtagh to Azam, Harmless length delivery outside off, Azam lifts his bat to let it be.
|31.6 : S Thompson to Shafiq, This one moves away just a touch, Shafiq presses ahead and defends it down well.
|31.5 : S Thompson to Shafiq, Good length around off, pushed towards cover.
|31.4 : S Thompson to Shafiq, Leans forwards a touch and pushes it with an angled blade to point.
|31.3 : S Thompson to A Shafiq, FOUR! Thrashed! Poor delivery and duly punished! Short of a length delivery, wider outside off and it's a hit-me delivery. Asad Shafiq gets on top of the bounce as he latches onto this one. Cuts it fiercely behind point for a blazing boundary.
|31.2 : S Thompson to Shafiq, Stands tall to a back of a length delivery and stabs it out.
|31.1 : S Thompson to Shafiq, Short of a good length delivery outside off, Asad hops a touch and taps it down on the surface.
|30.6 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Could have been a maiden for Tim but he drifts one down the leg side. Shafiq helps it down to fine leg to keep strike.
|30.5 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Once again delivers a fuller length delivery, Shafiq presses forward and pushes it towards cover. Wants a single but it is not on.
|30.4 : Tim Murtagh to A Shafiq, Fuller and angling in on middle, wristed towards the man at mid on.
|30.3 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Keeps it full and on the stumps, it's pushed back in the direction of the bowler.
|30.2 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Slightly fuller and served on off, driven straight to the cover fielder.
|30.1 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Pitches it up on middle and off, defended down into the ground.
|29.6 : S Thompson to Sohail, OUT! That's a good low catch from William Porterfield! Perfect start for Ireland after the Lunch break as they break the 58-run stand. Thompson provides the breakthrough. He drops it a bit short and angles it wider outside off. Could have easily left it alone but Sohail for some reason has a feel for it away from the body. The ball catches the outside edge of his bat and flies low towards gully where the Irish skipper bends forward to grab it inches above the ground.
|Babar Azam is the new man in.
|29.5 : S Thompson to Sohail, A bit short and around middle and off, Sohail stays back in defense.
|29.4 : S Thompson to Sohail, Nipping back in on middle and leg, Haris gets across and clips it off the pads behind square on the leg side for a comfortable couple.
|29.3 : S Thompson to Sohail, Angles it away outside off, shouldered arms to.
|29.2 : S Thompson to Sohail, Drops it on a back of a length outside off, Sohail punches it towards cover.
|29.1 : S Thompson to Sohail, No ball! Good length ball on middle and leg, tucked in front of the square leg fielder. Stuart has overstepped and hence it's called as a no ball.
|S Thompson to Sohail, Slants it away on a fuller delivery, Sohail tries to drive it through the line but fails to get any wood on it.
|28.6 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Nicely lunges forward and across and works it to the man at short mid-wicket.
|Stuart Thompson will run in from the other end.
|28.5 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Fuller ball on middle and leg, Shafiq squirts it off the inner half to square leg.
|28.4 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Beaten! Fuller delivery, shaping away a touch, Shafiq presses ahead to defend as he has a tentative poke at it. Is lucky not to edge one behind.
|28.3 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Coming back in on middle and leg, clipped a bit uppishly through backward square leg for a single. First run of the session.
|28.2 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Good line! Tempting delivery, in the channel outside off, Haris makes a watchful leave.
|28.1 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Fuller in length from over the wicket, around middle and leg, Sohail prods ahead and bunts it back to the bowler.
|27.6 : S Thompson to H Sohail, Edged and away! Excellent effort in the field though! A length ball on off, it shapes away a touch. The batsman tries to keep it out but the ball flies off the edge wide of the gully fielder. Murtagh from the slip cordon, hares after it and at the very last moment pushes it back into play near the boundary rope. Saves a run for his side. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2!
|An excellent recovery by Pakistan has seen the session end on equal terms. It all started brilliantly for Ireland after winning the toss and electing to have a go with the ball. Their new ball bowlers, Rankin and Murtagh justified their captain's decision by sending both the openers back in the hut early. But then Sohail and Shafiq joined forces and battled through the tough period. Once the ball got old, the two found run-scoring easy and have stitched an unbeaten 54-run stand to not let the ho
|... Day 2, Session 2...
|We are back after the break. Asad Shafiq and Haris Sohail will continue their innings. Tim Murtagh will start the proceedings in this session for the home side. Two slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
|27.5 : S Thompson to Sohail, A good short ball on middle, Sohail ducks under it.
|27.4 : S Thompson to Sohail, Shortish this time, the batsman rocks back and blocks it comfortably.
|27.3 : S Thompson to Sohail, On a length and outside off, the batsman lets it be.
|27.2 : S Thompson to Sohail, Another length delivery on off, Haris defends it onto the ground.
|27.1 : S Thompson to Sohail, Back of a length on off, kept out off the back foot.
|26.6 : K O'Brien to Shafiq, The batsman gets a bottom edge of the bat on that one.
|26.5 : K O'Brien to A Shafiq, Shortish and outside off, Asad gets on top of the bounce and places his cut shot through point to collect a brace. The fifty-run stand is up and it is a vital one for Pakistan as the two walked out when their team was in trouble. Good recovery!
|26.4 : K O'Brien to Shafiq, Kevin has not got it right here. He bowls this one down the leg side.
|26.3 : K O'Brien to Sohail, Down the leg side, swinging away further. The keeper dives to stop it but only manages to get a hand to it. The batsmen run a bye.
|26.2 : K O'Brien to Sohail, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|26.1 : K O'Brien to Sohail, On a length around off, Sohail blocks it out.
|25.6 : S Thompson to Sohail, Poor ball on the pads, Sohail works it around the corner for a run.
|25.5 : S Thompson to Sohail, Hits the length around off, Sohail is watchful in defense.
|25.4 : S Thompson to Sohail, Back of a length on off, kept out.
|25.3 : S Thompson to Sohail, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|25.2 : S Thompson to Sohail, FOUR! Errs in line and pays the price. On the pads, flicked through square leg and the ball races away.
|25.1 : S Thompson to Sohail, On a length but once again the line is outside off. Left alone.
|24.6 : K O'Brien to Shafiq, The ball is too wide on the off side for the batsman to make any contact. The umpire has signalled a wide.
|K O'Brien to Shafiq, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|24.5 : K O'Brien to Sohail, On the pads, tucked around the corner for another run.
|24.4 : K O'Brien to Sohail, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|24.3 : K O'Brien to Shafiq, Guided down to fine leg by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|24.2 : K O'Brien to A Shafiq, On a length this time, gets the ball to bounce a touch more. it also swings away. Asad tries to defend but the ball goes off the top portion of the bat and on the bounce to gully.
|24.1 : K O'Brien to Shafiq, Fullish on off, the batsman drives it to mid off.
|23.6 : S Thompson to Sohail, Another ball outside off, the batsman does not fiddle with it.
|Kevin O'Brien is back on.
|23.5 : S Thompson to Sohail, Wide outside off, left alone.
|23.4 : S Thompson to Sohail, Fullish in length and outside off, left alone.
|23.3 : S Thompson to Shafiq, Down the leg side, worked around the corner for a run.
|23.2 : S Thompson to Shafiq, On the middle stump, Asad gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
|23.1 : S Thompson to Shafiq, On the pads, Asad works it to mid-wicket.
|22.6 : T Kane to Sohail, Shorter in length and outside off, Sohail punches it through covers and bags a brace. So runs now coming quickly here for Pakistan.
|22.5 : T Kane to Sohail, Hits the length hard on off, Sohail blocks it.
|22.4 : T Kane to Sohail, Wrong line! On the pads, Sohail loves it there. He flicks it through square leg for a brace.
|22.3 : T Kane to Sohail, Driven through mid off by the batsman.
|22.2 : Kane to Sohail, Fuller in length on middle, it is driven back to the bowler.
|22.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, Good running! On a length around middle, the batsman taps it towards cover and gets to the other end.
|21.6 : S Thompson to Sohail, Shorter in length on off, Sohail punches it to point. That was right from the middle but straight to the fielder.
|21.5 : S Thompson to Sohail, Fullish on middle, Haris flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
|21.4 : S Thompson to Sohail, Fuller in length on off, defended solidly.
|21.3 : S Thompson to Sohail, On a length around middle, defended back to the bowler.
|21.2 : S Thompson to Sohail, Back of a length on off, kept out by the batsman off the back foot.
|21.1 : S Thompson to Sohail, Fullish in length. The ball does shape back in but it is bowled outside off. Sohail makes a leave.
|20.6 : T Kane to Shafiq, Comes forward to a fuller ball and blocks it out to the cover region.
|20.5 : T Kane to Shafiq, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|20.4 : T Kane to Shafiq, Outside of, easily left alone.
|20.3 : T Kane to Shafiq, Good delivery! In the channel outside off, Shafiq presses ahead to defend but this one shapes away to beat the outside edge.
|20.2 : T Kane to Shafiq, Good length ball outside off, Shafiq shoulders his arms to that one.
|20.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, FOUR! Slapped hard! A bit short and served with a lot of width outside off. Shafiq makes the most of it as he cracks it through point for a boundary.
|19.6 : T Kane to Shafiq, Works it through square leg with the angle for a run.
|Tyrone Kane is back on.
|19.5 : T Kane to Shafiq, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|19.4 : T Kane to Shafiq, Very wide outside off, almost a wide but this time the umpire does not signal one.
|19.3 : T Kane to Shafiq, Fullish on off, pushed to covers.
|19.2 : T Kane to Shafiq, Very wide outside off. The batsman makes a leave. It was so wide that the umpire signals it one. Not often do you see a bowler has been signaled for a wide in a Test game.
|T Kane to A Shafiq, FOUR! Slash and slashed hard! Short and outside off, Shafiq throws the kitchen sink at it. He gets an outside edge which goes over the slip cordon and into the third man fence.
|19.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman.
|18.6 : B Rankin to Sohail, A couple to end the over! A little too full this time on off, the batsman strokes it through covers for a brace.
|Stuart Thompson is on.
|18.5 : B Rankin to Sohail, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|18.4 : B Rankin to Sohail, Fuller on off, Sohail drives it through covers for a brace.
|18.3 : B Rankin to Sohail, Outside off, left alone.
|18.2 : B Rankin to Sohail, Down the leg side, Sohail misses the flick.
|18.1 : B Rankin to Sohail, Outside off, the batsman makes a leave.
|17.6 : T Kane to Shafiq, This was better from the bowler. He bowls it a little too close to the off pole but the batsman does not play at it. A maiden but not a threatening one.
|17.5 : T Kane to Shafiq, Another outswinger but once again it is outside off. Shafiq plants his front foot forward and makes a leave.
|17.4 : T Kane to Shafiq, Fuller in length on off, defended.
|17.3 : T Kane to Shafiq, Better from the bowler. He attacks the stumps this time. Asad defends it onto the ground.
|17.2 : T Kane to Shafiq, Fuller and swinging away. Shafiq makes a leave.
|17.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, Too wide outside off, the batsman need not go after that one.
|16.6 : B Rankin to Sohail, On a length outside off, Sohail makes a confident leave. The two batsmen out there look well settled now.
|16.5 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Works it around the corner for a run.
|16.4 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Down the leg side, Shafiq misses the flick. The ball goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|16.3 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Another leave as the bowler bowls it too wide outside off.
|16.2 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Outside off and left alone.
|16.1 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Good length around middle, the batsman tries to tuck it away but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad.
|15.6 : T Kane to Sohail, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|15.5 : T Kane to Shafiq, Back of a length on off, it is pushed towards cover. The fielder there makes a half stop and a single is taken.
|15.4 : T Kane to Shafiq, Good length on off, defended.
|15.3 : T Kane to A Shafiq, EDGED BUT FOUR! Pakistan will take it anyway it comes as runs scoring has not been easy. Full and on off, this one shapes away a touch. Shafiq goes for the drive but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through backward point for a boundary.
|15.2 : T Kane to Sohail, Three runs! This is fuller and on off, Sohail pushes it through covers. Due to the rain yesterday, the outfield is a touch slow and hence it does not go all the way. The batsmen run three.
|15.1 : T Kane to Sohail, Good length outside off, left alone. Kane is a little wayward, needs to get his line right here.
|14.6 : B Rankin to Shafiq, This one is outside off and the batsman leaves it alone.
|14.5 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Good length on middle, Shafiq tires to work it across the line but closes the face of the bat a little to early. He gets a soft leading edge towards covers.
|14.4 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|14.3 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Good length on off, kept out.
|14.2 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Down the leg side, Asad misses the flick to get hit on the pads. There is a muted appeal from the bowler but the umpire shakes his head. Going down leg.
|14.1 : B Rankin to Shafiq, Back of a length on off, Shafiq leaves it alone.
|13.6 : T Kane to Sohail, Fuller in length and outside off, Sohail makes a second leave in a row.
|Boyd Rankin is back on.
|13.5 : T Kane to Sohail, This one is way outside off and the batsman need not play at those.
|13.4 : T Kane to Sohail, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|13.3 : T Kane to Sohail, Goes full again on off, Sohail drives it to mid off.
|13.2 : T Kane to Sohail, FOUR! A little too full and Kane pays the price. A half-volley on off, Sohail times it through mid off and there is no stopping that one. So back-to-back boundaries for Ireland.
|13.1 : T Kane to Sohail, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket.
|12.6 : Tim Murtagh to A Shafiq, FOUR! This should break the shackles now! Fuller in length on off, Shafiq just leans into it and strokes it through mid off for a boundary.
|12.5 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, This one is angles into the pads, Shafiq works it to short leg.
|12.4 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, This time it is outside off, Shafiq leaves it alone.
|12.3 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Play and a miss again! The swing here is troubling the Paikstan batsman. On a length around off, this one shapes away a touch. Shafiq prods forward and keeps it out.
|12.2 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, This one shapes in a touch and it is bowled on a length. Sohail tries to block it but it goes off the inner half towards fine leg for a run.
|12.1 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Good length outside off, left alone by the batsman.
|11.6 : T Kane to Shafiq, Looks to tap and run but the cover fielder is quick to attack the ball and deny them. A maiden for Kane.
|11.5 : T Kane to Shafiq, Is rightly behind the line and stabs it out with a compact defense.
|11.4 : T Kane to Shafiq, Beauty of a delivery! Lands it on a length around off, it straightens a touch. Shafiq stays back to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. So close...
|11.3 : T Kane to Shafiq, In the channel outside off, Asad makes a good leave.
|11.2 : T Kane to Shafiq, Gets across to an outswinger and dabs it away towards gully.
|11.1 : T Kane to Shafiq, Fuller and curling away sharply, the line is outside off which allows Shafiq to make an assured leave.
|10.6 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Back of a length outside off, pushed off the back foot towards point. Tidy over!
|10.5 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Short of a length delivery, closer to off stump, Sohail makes another leave.
|10.4 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Gets right behind the line of this one and blocks it out solidly.
|10.3 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Sees the line outside off and makes a good leave.
|10.2 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Beaten again! Fullish again, moving away a bit, Haris once again lunges forward to have a feel and is beaten all ends up.
|10.1 : Tim Murtagh to Sohail, Slants it away on a fuller length outside off, Sohail presses forward to defend but the ball leaves him to beat the outside edge of his bat by just.
|9.6 : T Kane to Shafiq, Gets forward and across to a fuller ball and blocks. A good first over form Kane.
|9.5 : T Kane to Shafiq, That's the fourth leave in a row. Outside off, nothing doing says Asad.
|9.4 : T Kane to Shafiq, Keeps it on a fuller length outside off, nicely shouldered arms to.
|9.3 : T Kane to Shafiq, Another one sprayed a touch wider outside off, easily left alone once more.
|9.2 : T Kane to Shafiq, Good length delivery outside off, left alone.
|9.1 : T Kane to Sohail, No ball to begin with! Short of a length delivery outside off, Sohail taps it in front of cover and hares across for a quick single. Kane has overstepped and hence will have to reload it.
|T Kane to Shafiq, No run.
|8.6 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. End of a wicket maiden.
|Tyrone Kane into the attack now.
|8.5 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, BEATEN! This has been a brilliant over! Actually a brilliant bowling display by the two bowlers. This is on a length and around off, once again it shapes away. Shafiq hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
|8.4 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Edged but short! The Ireland players have their tails up. This is on a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Shafiq tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and falls just short of gully who dives forward and collects it.
|8.3 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Outside off, Shafiq makes a confident leave.
|8.2 : Tim Murtagh to Shafiq, Almost a third wicket. A direct hit was needed there. This length ball is pushed towards point by Shafiq. The non-striker wants a run but is sent back by his partner. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Replays show had he hit, Sohail was well short.
|8.1 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, OUT! Two-in-two for Ireland. What a start to Test cricket for them. They have both openers back in the hut now. It is the inswinger which does the trick this time. Full and tailing back in late. Imam tries to keep it out but does not account for the inward movement. He misses and the ball hits him on the front pad. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. The debutante walks back cheaply and Pakistan in a spot of bother here.
|7.6 : B Rankin to Ali, OUT! Edged and taken! Boyd Rankin draws first blood for Ireland in Test cricket. What a delivery to bowl, bounce, movement of the pitch and it gets rid of the the dangerous Azhar Ali. Rankin lands it on a length around off, the ball shoots off the surface and also straightens a touch. Ali tries to keep it out off the back foot but is squared up. The ball takes the outside edge and goes into the hands of second slip. Porterfield there makes no mistake. An early wicket for Ir
|Harris Sohail walks in at no. 3.
|7.5 : B Rankin to A Ali, Good length again on off, Ali guides it to gully. The Irish bowlers have kept it nice and tight until now.
|7.4 : B Rankin to Imam, On leg stump, Imam nudges it through square leg and gets to the other end.
|7.3 : B Rankin to Imam, On middle stump, Imam works it across the line but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
|7.2 : B Rankin to Imam, Shortens his length on off, Imam stands tall and blocks it out.
|7.1 : B Rankin to Imam, Fuller in length on off, Imam pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.6 : Tim Murtagh to Ali, Goes back to bowling it outside off and on a length. Ali does not fiddle with it.
|6.5 : Tim Murtagh to Ali, Bowls it a little too straight and pays the price. Ali flicks it through mid-wicket and runs two.
|6.4 : Tim Murtagh to Ali, Third leave in a row! The outswinger but from outside off. Ali shoulders his arms to it.
|6.3 : Tim Murtagh to Ali, Closer to the off pole this time but not close enough to make the batsman play.
|6.2 : Tim Murtagh to Ali, This is way outside off, left alone.
|6.1 : Tim Murtagh to Ali, On a length around off, kept out.
|5.6 : B Rankin to Imam, A bumper to finish! Good change in length there by the bowler. Imam though was up for it as he evades it well.
|5.5 : B Rankin to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|5.4 : B Rankin to Ali, Down the leg side, Azhar tries to flick but once again fails to play that shot. The ball hits his pads and goes down to fine leg. The batsmen take a run and the umpire signals a leg bye.
|5.3 : B Rankin to Ali, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|5.2 : B Rankin to Ali, Again hits the length hard and also gets it to straighten. Azhar tries to block but gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to gully.
|5.1 : B Rankin to Imam, Good length on off, Imam tries to block it but it goes off the inner half towards fine leg for a single.
|4.6 : Tim Murtagh to Ali, On a good length and just outside off, Ali presses forward and pushes it off the outer half of the bat towards gully.
|4.5 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, Drifting a bit around leg, clipped off the pads down to fine leg for a single.
|4.4 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, Back of a length around middle and off, shows a straight bat.
|4.3 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, FOUR! Nicely driven! What a way to announce you name as a Test cricketer. Overpitched on off, Imam bends his back knee, leans ahead to the pitch of the delivery and unfurls a cracking cover-drive. It speeds away to the fence for a boundary, first one of the Test.
|4.2 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, Slightly fuller and around middle and off, pushed firmly back to Murtagh who mimes a throw back at the batsman.
|4.1 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, On a good length and around middle and leg, defended nicely off the front foot back to the bowler.
|3.6 : B Rankin to Ali, Good length on middle, Azhar taps it towards mid-wicket. He wants a run but seeing the fielder get to the ball quickly. The non-striker sends him back in time. Good call, there was never a run there.
|3.5 : B Rankin to Ali, It is bowled outside off, Ali need not play at those.
|3.4 : B Rankin to Ali, Outside off, the batsman need not play at those.
|3.3 : B Rankin to Ali, Goes fuller this time and attacks his stumps, Azhar though gets his bat down in time.
|3.2 : B Rankin to Ali, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|3.1 : B Rankin to Ali, Good length outside off, Azhar makes a leave.
|2.6 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|2.5 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, Good length on off, Imam pushes it towards covers and wants a run but is sent back. He will be eager to get off the mark here.
|2.4 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, NOT OUT! Imam is in but clever from the keeper there. Murtagh lands it on a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Imam lunges forward to defend but gets beaten. He is wandering outside his crease and Niall spots that. He underarms a throw at the stumps at his end and hits. However, Imam seems to have got back in time. The umpires go upstairs to check and replays show Imam-ul-Haq is well in.
|2.3 : Tim Murtagh to Ali, Walks down the track to negotaite the swing. Ali taps it towards cover-point for a quick run.
|Smart work from the keeper! Has he found Imam short of his crease? They have gone upstairs to check.
|2.2 : Tim Murtagh to A Ali, Length ball around off, Ali lunges and blocks it out.
|2.1 : Tim Murtagh to Ali, Nicely bowled! This one comes in a touch from the off pole. It tails back in late. Azhar tries to keep it out but misses to get hit high on the pads.
|1.6 : B Rankin to Imam, This is even wider outside off, Imam makes another leave.
|1.5 : B Rankin to Imam, A little too wide outside off, the batsman need not play at those.
|1.4 : B Rankin to Imam, Good length on off, the southpaw keeps it out off the back foot.
|1.3 : B Rankin to Imam, Hits the length hard on off, gets it to bounce a little extra due to his height. Imam makes a leave.
|1.2 : B Rankin to Imam, Fuller this time but does not get any movement. Imam defends the ball which is on off stump towards covers.
|1.1 : B Rankin to Ali, Not the ideal line to start off with as he bowls this one down the leg side. Ali misses the flick, the ball brushes the pads and goes towards fine leg. The batsmen run a leg bye.
|0.6 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, He ends it well. Lands it on a length around off, Imam defends it solidly.
|Boyd Rankin will bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, Bowls the outswinger this time by landing it on off. Imam once again pokes at it but gets beaten. A good opening over by Murtagh so far.
|0.4 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, Good delivery and it is a good leave. It is bowled on a length around off, comes back in a touch. Imam trusts the bounce of the wicket and makes a good leave as the ball goes over the off pole.
|0.3 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, Goes fuller in length on middle, Imam lunges and pushes it to mid off.
|0.2 : Tim Murtagh to Imam, Play and a miss! Good use of the angle by the pacer. He lands it on a length around off, it slants away from the batsman. Imam has a feel for it and gets beaten.
|0.1 : Murtagh to Ali, A collision on the first ball and it is a bad one. Imam-ul-Haq is down on the ground. Murtagh bowls a yorker on off. Ali jams it out towards the leg side and the batsmen go for a run. Imam dives to get back in but he is sandwiched by two players, the keeper who tries to kick the ball onto the stumps and the fielder who comes running in from point.
|The physio is out to have a look. Does not really look good at the moment. Not to forget it is his debut today. The ice pack is now out and it is being applied on his neck. The good thing is now he is up on his feet and he seems good enough to continue.
|0.0 : After rain played spoil sport on the first day, we have good news for you today. It is bright and sunny at the moment and we expect a full day of cricket. The wait is over for the Irish fans as they will finally witness their country playing Test cricket for the first time. They would want to prove their mettle and show the world they belong amongst the elites.
|They are up against a Pakistan side which is facing a downward spiral in the red ball cricket. They were placed at the no. 1 spot in the Test rankings sometime ago but now have slipped to 7th on the table. They still are a formidable unit though and they head into this contest as clear favorites but a surprise is something you can't rule out. Welcome to the coverage of the first and only Test between the two in Dublin.
|TOSS - Ireland win the toss and elect to bowl first.
|We are all set for the action to begin. The players make their way out to the middle along with the umpires. The two openers for Pakistan are Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq. The former will be on strike and he will face Tim Murtagh who will bowl the first over for Ireland in Test cricket. Here we go...
|Asad Shafiq is the next man in.