|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 1 . . | 1 4 . 6 1 1 | 0wd . . . 1 1 .
|Last bat : Manish Pandeyb Dushmantha Chameera32(29b4x40x6) SR:110.34, FoW:108/5 (16.1 Ovs)
|19.2 : T Perera to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Finishes it off in style! A full toss on the leg stump by Perera, Dhoni flicks it through square leg for a boundary. INDIA WIN BY 5 WICKETS!
|3-0, a whitewash is what India have inflicted on the Sri Lankan side. After two lopsided victories, we have finally witnessed a close encounter, a last over finish. Defending a modest-looking target of 136, the Lankans needed to bowl really well and they did exactly that. Chameera and Dananjaya were excellent in the Powerplay and did not give a lot away and also managed to take the early wicket of KL Rahul.
|India seemed to be in trouble but then a 42-run stand between Iyer and Pandey put them in command. Though the former was run out in an unfortunate manner, the latter continued playing his shots. With 37 needed from 31, it seemed the home side will cruise to victory but two quick wickets for the Lankans gave them some hope. However, it was all diminished by the pair of Karthik and Dhoni who sealed it in the last over.
|Earlier in the game, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted what looked like a below-par total with Asela Gunaratne's hard-fought 36 being the top score. Every Indian bowler except Siraj was impressive with Jaydev Unadkat being the pick, going for just 15 runs in his four overs and picking two wickets. We now have Sanjay Manjrekar with Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik for an interview.
|Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey say they were under pressure but the ball was coming onto the bat and they backed themselves. Mentions it was nice to see Dhoni and Karthik to finish it off in style. Reckon they batted well but it should have been over earlier. Credit Sri Lanka for their bowling. Karthik says that he was used to playing on this wicket thanks to plenty of domestic matches which have featured him at this ground. He further adds the pitch would have been a great day 1 Test wicket.
|Ravi Shastri says that they respect oppositions and stay grounded. Credits Jaydev Unadkat for the way he bowled. Admits giving the youngsters an opportunity was the main motive of this series. States a win or a loss in a T20 game does not matter to them. Ends by saying, South Africa is the real challenge now but the Indian team is good enough to compete.
|Sri Lankan skipper, Thisara Perera, says he is very proud of his bowling unit. Appreciates the fielding and credits the coach for that. Mentions they have learnt a lot as they know India is a big team at the moment and they hope to continue their good performance in the next series as well. He hopes their batting clicks on a regular basis if they are to start winning games.
|Man of the series, Jaydev Unadkat, says things went really well for him. Mentions to get such results is a big thing. Admits the Indian T20 League and the handwork in the nets has paid off. Further adds the domestic circuit has helped him mature as a player. Informs he was eager to make his comeback. He says the 2013 one was not that great but he is happy to have done well this time. Opines this in an important phase of his career and he has to keep himself motivated and hope to do well for his
|Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, says that he was always confident about winning the game as they had plenty of firepower. He says it was a plan to play with 6 batters and an all-rounder. Reckons every player who got an opportunity made an impact. He mentions it is a team effort and every player in the series has done his job, right from the one-dayers to the T20Is. States that a lot of the players, even those playing their first or second game, showed a lot of maturity. Feels that since the series
|Another series pocketed by the Indians. This is their 16th series win at home since November 2015. WOAH! How dominant have they been? Well, Sri Lanka would know that for sure. However, India have tougher challenges ahead on the road. But as of now folks, that is it from us for the coverage of this game. India and Sri Lanka are done for 2017 but there are a few sides who are scheduled to play some cricket in the days to come. Wishing a Merry Christmas to everybody. Good bye and take care!
|19.1 : T Perera to MS Dhoni, SCORES LEVEL! Overthrows making the matter worse for the Lankans! It wouldn't have mattered though. Perera bowls it full on middle, Dhoni goes uppish but short of the fielder at long on. They complete one. The fielder scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end and the ball deflects away from the fielder backing up and the batsmen take another overthrow.
|18.6 : N Pradeep to D Karthik, SIX! The bowler took a good 2 minutes to have a chat with his skipper before this ball and did a lot of fielding placement talk. After all that and all the thinking put into it, he ends up serving a full toss! Poor, very poor from Pradeep. He comes running in and bowls a high full toss. Not many would miss out on those and Karthik dispatches it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 3 needed off the last over.
|18.5 : N Pradeep to D Karthik, Up and over short mid-wicket but not enough on it to reach the boundary! A full ball on middle, Karthik flicks it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and makes a stop. Two taken by the batsmen 9 off 7. An important last ball coming up.
|18.4 : N Pradeep to D Karthik, Dot! 11 off 8 now! Pressure getting to Karthik, he tries to be cheeky with a scoop but does not connect. Even though it was down the leg side the umpire does not call it a wide as he was trying the paddle scoop.
|18.3 : N Pradeep to D Karthik, Fullish ball on middle, Karthik swings it through mid-wicket for a couple. 11 off 9 now.
|18.2 : N Pradeep to MS Dhoni, On a length on off, Dhoni chips it to the right of the bowler and down towards mid on for a run. India finding it difficult to score boundaries.
|18.1 : N Pradeep to D Karthik, A single to start with! A short ball outside off, Karthik cuts it through point for a run.
|17.6 : T Perera to MS Dhoni, A dot to finish! Precious, precious at this stage. Perera drags his length back outside off, Dhoni defends it towards covers. He thinks off a run but after seeing the fielder get to it quickly he opts against. 15 off the last two.
|Nuwan Pradeep is back into the attack.
|17.5 : T Perera to D Karthik, The batsman guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
|17.4 : T Perera to MS Dhoni, Full ball on off, Dhoni eases it down to long off for a run. 4 singles in this over. The runs required are still more than the balls remaining.
|17.3 : T Perera to D Karthik, ANOTHER ACROBATIC STOP! A short ball outside off, Karthik cuts it towards point. The fielder there dives to his left and makes an excellent stop. A run taken though.
|17.2 : T Perera to MS Dhoni, Fuller in length on off, driven through mid off for a run.
|17.1 : T Perera to D Karthik, On the pads, Karthik flicks it through square leg for a run.
|16.6 : D Chameera to MS Dhoni, NOT OUT! It is going over the stumps! A review in hope I feel by the Lankans. Chameera bowls it on a length on off, shapes in after pitching. Dhoni foes for the flick but misses. The ball hits him on the pads and the players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Sri Lanka immediately review and the replays roll in. There is no inside edge on Ultra Edge but Hawk Eye shows the ball to be going over the stumps. The on-field call stays.
|Thisara Perera is back into the attack. 20 needed from 18.
|16.5 : D Chameera to MS Dhoni, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. Two runs added to the total.
|A huge appeal for LBW against Dhoni not given! They have reviewed it straightaway as it will be a big wicket. Height might be an issue though.
|16.4 : D Chameera to MS Dhoni, FOUR! Streaky! Even if Dhoni intended it, it was never meant to be hit so fine. Chameera bowls it on a length around off, gets it to straighten. Dhoni tries to guide it down to third man but the ball goes off the edge to the right off the keeper. Dickwella puts in a full length dive but is not able to reach it and it goes down to the third man fence.
|16.3 : D Chameera to D Karthik, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|16.2 : D Chameera to MS Dhoni, Back of a length no middle, Dhoni tucks it around the corner to get off the mark.
|Sri Lanka are not happy with the ball as it may have got too wet. The umpires also agree and they are changing it.
|16.1 : D Chameera to M Pandey, OUT! BOWLED 'EM! Chameera strikes! He has been excellent today. He comes running in and lands it on a length around off, gets it to jag back in. Pandey with no foot movement, tries to flick it through the leg side. He leaves a big gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through and hits timber. The set Manish Pandey is walking back and Chameera is elated. A good innings by Pandey comes to an end. Two new batsmen at the crease now just what Sri Lanka wanted. 28 from
|15.6 : N Pradeep to M Pandey, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|Dushmantha Chameera is back into the attack.
|15.5 : N Pradeep to M Pandey, FOUR! SLAPPED! A short ball, not the delivery you want to be bowling at this stage. Pandey stands tall and slaps it through covers. The outfield here is lightning fast which gives the sweeper cover fielder no chance. 29 needed from 25 now. India in command here.
|15.4 : N Pradeep to D Karthik, Flicks it with the angle towards mid-wicket. Asela there, misfields and concedes a run. They need to stop theses if they are to win this game.
|15.3 : N Pradeep to D Karthik, On the pads, Karthik loves it there. He flicks it through backward square leg for a couple.
|15.2 : N Pradeep to D Karthik, Fuller in length on off, driven to covers.
|15.1 : N Pradeep to M Pandey, Length ball on middle, pushed to long on for a run.
|14.6 : D Shanaka to H Pandya, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A big wicket, Sri Lanka are not letting India get away. After being hit for two boundaries in the over, Shanaka gets a breakthrough. He bangs it in short outside off, Pandya tries to be cheeky as he plays the upper cut. The ball goes off the toe-end and into the gloves off the keeper. Pandya starts walking as he knew he has edged it but the umpires ask him to wait as they go upstairs to check for the no ball and replays show the front foot is fine
|Dinesh Karthik walks out to the middle.
|14.5 : D Shanaka to H Pandya, Fuller on off, Pandya times it through covers for a couple. Good running.
|Action all-around! Pandya is out caught behind but wait...They are going upstairs to check whether the bowler has overstepped.
|14.4 : D Shanaka to M Pandey, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. They pick up a single.
|14.3 : D Shanaka to M Pandey, FOUR! Over compensates now! Shanaka tries to bowl it fuller but ends up serving a full toss, a gift for Pandey. He thwacks it through mid-wicket to fetch himself another boundary. Back-to-back in this over. Is this the game changing over?
|14.2 : D Shanaka to M Pandey, FOUR! Too easy! Short at 124 kph, it sits up to be hit. Pandey rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 44 needed of 34 now.
|14.1 : D Shanaka to H Pandya, Fuller in length on off, driven down to long off for a run.
|13.6 : A Dananjaya to M Pandey, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|13.5 : A Dananjaya to M Pandey, FOUR! Again the fielders have to support the bowler! Akila floats it full on middle, Pandey bludgeons it down the ground. Gunathliaka at long off, runs to his right, puts in a dive but only manages to push the ball onto the rope.
|13.4 : A Dananjaya to H Pandya, A wrong 'un, Pandya reads it and flicks it towards long on for a run.
|13.3 : A Dananjaya to M Pandey, Fires it on middle, Pandey pushes it down to long on for a run.
|13.2 : A Dananjaya to M Pandey, OUT! Very unfortunate way of getting out for Iyer! Akila drags his length back on the stumps, Pandey rocks back and hits it hard towards the bowler. Iyer was backing up a long way as Dananjaya gets his finger tips to the ball and it deflects back to the stumps. The bowler appeals and the umpire raises his finger as Iyer starts walking back. A big-wicket, just when this partnership looked to take away the game from the Lankans. 55 needed now from 40. Game on!
|13.1 : A Dananjaya to M Pandey, Excellent fielding! The captain leading from the front! A short ball outside off, Pandey pushes it towards Perera who dives to his left and makes a good stop.
|12.6 : D Chameera to M Pandey, Bangs it in outside off, Pandey flat bats it to mid off for a quick run.
|Oh no! Iyer is limping out there and now the physio has come out to have a look. He was holding his hamstring. Not good signs for India as the ropes come out one over prior to sweep the dew off the ground. The players in the meantime are having a drink. Iyer seems okay now and he is ready to go.
|Akila Dananjaya is back into the attack.
|12.5 : D Chameera to M Pandey, WIDE! The thinking was not bad there but the accuracy has to be there. Chameera bangs it in short but down the leg side and the umpire calls it a wide. Perera is not a happy man.
|D Chameera to M Pandey, Very sloppy from Sri Lanka! They need to be more aware as runs are not easy to come. Chameera bowls a short ball outside off, Pandey cuts it towards sweeper cover. They complete one, seeing Asela go slow towards the ball. Iyer goes back for the second. The fielder fires a throw to the bowler's end but the batsman makes his crease. Also Iyer might have hurt himself while taking the second as he is seen limping.
|12.4 : D Chameera to S Iyer, Goes wide off the crease and bowls it on middle, Iyer clips it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|12.3 : D Chameera to S Iyer, WIDE! Not what Sri Lanka need, they can't give away easy runs here. Slips this ball down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide.
|D Chameera to S Iyer, WELL BOWLED! A dot! A length ball on off, shapes away after pitching. Iyer tries to defend but gets beaten. They need more of these now.
|12.2 : D Chameera to S Iyer, On the pads again, too easy for Iyer. He flicks it through backward square leg to bag himself a brace.
|12.1 : D Chameera to M Pandey, Flicks it with the angle through square leg for a run.
|11.6 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, SIX! BANG! A much-needed one. First boundary after 29 balls. Shanaka bowls a full ball on off, right in the zone for Iyer. He just lofts it over long off for a biggie. Rohit Sharma in the dressing room loved that shot. 64 needed of 48.
|Dushmantha Chameera is into the attack now.
|11.5 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Very full outside off, squeezed out to point.
|11.4 : D Shanaka to M Pandey, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|11.3 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Shorter in length on middle, Iyer pulls it towards deep square leg for a run. Singles won't harm Sri Lanka.
|11.2 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Fuller in length on middle, Iyer eases it down the ground for a couple.
|11.1 : D Shanaka to M Pandey, Back of a length on off, Manish pushes it through the off side for a run.
|10.6 : A Dananjaya to M Pandey, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single.
|Change of ends for Dasun Shanaka.
|10.5 : A Dananjaya to M Pandey, HOWZAAAT! Was that pad first or bat first? Akila tosses it up on middle, it goes on with the arm. Pandey presses forward to defend with bat and pad close to each other. The bowler appeals and the umpire shakes his head. Akila wants it to be reviewed as he feels it is pad first but Thisara is no convinced. Replays later on shows that it was pad first but the ball would have clipped the top of the stumps and hence it would have stayed umpire's call.
|10.4 : A Dananjaya to S Iyer, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
|10.3 : A Dananjaya to S Iyer, NOT OUT! Excellent running! Akila bowls a short ball on middle, stays a touch low. Iyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. He runs a single and then goes for the second. The fielder fires a throw to the keeper who whips the bails off and appeals. Iyer seems to be in but the umpire still takes it upstairs. Replays show that Shreyas has made it in quite comfortably.
|10.2 : A Dananjaya to M Pandey, Flatter ball on middle, Manish works it around the corner for a run.
|The have gone upstairs for a run out appeal against Iyer. He seems to be in though but just to be sure.
|10.1 : A Dananjaya to M Pandey, A dot to start with! Akila tosses it up on off, Pandey defends it to covers.
|9.6 : T Perera to M Pandey, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|Akila Dananjaya is back into the attack.
|9.5 : T Perera to M Pandey, A length ball outside off, Pandey hops and punches it back to the bowler.
|9.4 : T Perera to M Pandey, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|9.3 : T Perera to S Iyer, Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
|9.2 : T Perera to S Iyer, Nice shot, but no timing. A length ball on middle, Iyer lofts this over the bowler but long on cuts it off. Two runs taken.
|9.1 : T Perera to S Iyer, Excellent effort in the deep! A short ball outside off, Iyer plays it nicely with the extra bounce and guides it through the vacant first slip position towards third man. However, Akila Dananjaya covers good ground to his left from third man and dives to stop the ball, keeping the batsmen down to two. Remember my childhood days, wherein I used to play such shots on a gaming console and get a boundary every time. Not suggesting that I am an old man by any means but still.
|8.6 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Much better. Waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it to third man for a single. 50 up for India but it has taken a long time to come. 86 more needed from 66 balls.
|Thisara Perera is back on.
|8.5 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Ahhh.... now impatience gets the better of Shreyas as he wildly hacks at a full ball outside off and nearly drags it back onto his stumps. The ball goes behind to the keeper and the batsman wants a single but Pandey sends him back.
|8.4 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Full on middle, flicked towards short mid-wicket.
|8.3 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Needless poke. That is the third time in this innings, at least from my memory that Iyer has attempted a run down to third man, but with his bat well away from the ball. Missed on all the three occasions.
|8.2 : D Shanaka to M Pandey, Outside off, Pandey waits for the ball and dabs it to third man for a single.
|8.1 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, A short ball, going down the leg side, Iyer misses his tuck and the ball goes off his thigh pads towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.
|7.6 : N Pradeep to M Pandey, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|7.5 : N Pradeep to M Pandey, That nearly gets him! Fine delivery. Pitched outside off and jags back in, Pandey is caught in his crease as he looks to flick. The ball goes off something and dies on its way to Niroshan Dickwella. He dives to his left but misses the ball as it kisses its gloves enroute the fence behind. Was that bat? Nope. Hit the pad. 89 more needed from 73 balls now.
|7.4 : N Pradeep to S Iyer, Well played. Waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it to third man for a run.
|7.3 : N Pradeep to M Pandey, Outside off, punched down to long on for a single.
|7.2 : N Pradeep to S Iyer, The batsman has worked it off his pads behind square. One run added to the total.
|7.1 : N Pradeep to M Pandey, On middle and leg, flicked away for a comfortable single.
|6.6 : D Shanaka to R Sharma, OUT! Rohit departs cheaply tonight! The bounce does the trick again. Shanaka bangs it in short and the Indian captain goes for the pull. He is cramped a bit for room and miscues it to deep mid-wicket. Kusal Perera is stationed at the boundary and it should have been a fairly simple catch but somehow he misjudges it. Eventually he takes it at the last moment, needing to dive forward for the catch. Do Sri Lanka believe? Not a bad start at all. India need 97 from 78 ball
|Manish Pandey is the new man in at number 4, replacing his skipper.
|6.5 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Banged in short, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|6.4 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|6.3 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Outside off, this time Shreyas gets right behind the line and defends.
|6.2 : D Shanaka to S Iyer, Outside off, Iyer looks to run it down to third man but there is no feet movement and he misses.
|6.1 : D Shanaka to R Sharma, A short ball around middle, Rohit looks to tuck it fine but the ball goes off his gloves, onto his thigh and goes towards square leg. A single taken.
|5.6 : N Pradeep to S Iyer, Full on middle, clipped straight to short mid-wicket. 11 from the over, India end the Powerplay on 37/1.
|Dasun Shanaka is the third bowling change in the last three overs.
|5.5 : N Pradeep to S Iyer, Full and outside off, Iyer drives it beautifully through the covers but does not have enough on it to get a boundary. Nearly collides with Pradeep while turning for the second but completes it eventually. 99 more needed from 85 balls now.
|5.4 : N Pradeep to R Sharma, Outside off, steered to third man quietly for a single.
|5.3 : N Pradeep to R Sharma, FOUR! Brilliant timing! The ball is straighter, fuller as well but Rohit does not go too hard at it. Just flicks it through square leg and there is millions of real estate available. Rarely found in Mumbai but Thisara has kept plenty of that at the Wankhede. How can a Mumbaikar miss out? Rohit does not either.
|5.2 : N Pradeep to R Sharma, FOUR! Not quite well hit but since it is the Powerplay, Rohit gets a boundary. The ball is dropped short on middle and the Indian skipper instantly goes for the pull but the bounce does him in. However, the miscue goes over mid-wicket and he gets a boundary. 106 more needed from 88 balls now.
|5.1 : N Pradeep to R Sharma, A length ball in line of the stumps, watchfully defended.
|4.6 : T Perera to S Iyer, Comes back in a long way, Iyer falls over in his attempt to flick and is hit on the pads. Thisara appeals a bit late but the umpire shakes his head.
|Nuwan Pradeep is on as well.
|4.5 : T Perera to S Iyer, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads.
|4.4 : T Perera to S Iyer, Pushes this straight to point.
|4.3 : T Perera to R Sharma, On middle and leg, tucked away for a single to the leg side.
|4.2 : T Perera to R Sharma, Oohhh... this one comes back in a long way, Sharma is cut into half as he looks to defend and the ball goes just over the stumps.
|4.1 : T Perera to R Sharma, FOUR! TAKE THAT! Welcome into the attack, mate! Short and wide outside off, gentle gentle gentle loosener but Rohit is not at all gentle. Smashes that through point and gets a boundary.
|3.6 : D Chameera to S Iyer, Short and wide outside off, Shreyas misses out, slashing hard but making contact with thin air. Just one bad ball in that over and a wicket as well for Chameera.
|Thisara Perera brings himself on now.
|3.5 : D Chameera to S Iyer, On middle and off, clipped straight to short mid-wicket.
|3.4 : D Chameera to S Iyer, Full and outside off, left alone.
|3.3 : D Chameera to S Iyer, FOUR! Gets too straight, does Chameera and it is Merry Christmas for Shreyas Iyer. Flicks it through mid-wicket and gets the gift as a boundary.
|3.2 : D Chameera to L Rahul, OUT! Umpire's call it is and the decision stays! Wow. India have lost a wicket. That looked so, so not out to the naked eye. Pitched outside off, coming in a long way, hitting the batsman almost around leg stump. Rahul missed his flick and was hit on the pads. Chameera kept on appealing and eventually the umpire raised his finger. Even on the replays, it seems like the ball will go past the leg stump. But, Hawk Eye shows the ball to be clipping the top of leg stump, w
|Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 3, replacing Rahul.
|3.1 : D Chameera to L Rahul, On a length outside off, cutting back in, Rahul hops and taps it towards extra cover.
|2.6 : A Dananjaya to L Rahul, Outside off, pushed towards long on for a run. 13 from that over.
|2.5 : A Dananjaya to R Sharma, The batsman has driven it through mid on. They pick up a single.
|2.4 : A Dananjaya to R Sharma, SIX! Number 65 for Rohit in 2017 across formats. This is another leggie, outside off but this time Rohit is to the pitch of the ball. Hits it cleanly through the line and gets it over long off!
|2.3 : A Dananjaya to R Sharma, Full and around middle, well blocked out.
|2.2 : A Dananjaya to R Sharma, FOUR! Not pretty well hit but he finds the gap. Floated on off, seemed to be a leg break, Rohit got down and slog swept it over mid-wicket. His intention was much squarer but he will take the boundary. 127 more needed from 106 balls now.
|2.1 : A Dananjaya to L Rahul, Full on middle, clipped through mid-wicket for a single.
|1.6 : D Chameera to R Sharma, Outside off, punched straight to short extra cover. Not a bad start by the opening bowlers.
|1.5 : D Chameera to R Sharma, Now Rohit flashes at one and misses. This was short and wide though, outside off but Sharma was beaten by pace and bounce on his attempted slash.
|1.4 : D Chameera to L Rahul, Landed outside off, this time Rahul sensibly pushes the ball to third man and gets a single.
|1.3 : D Chameera to L Rahul, Rash shot. A length ball outside off, LR just flays at that without moving his feet and misses the ball by a long, long way.
|1.2 : D Chameera to L Rahul, Around off, watchfully defended this time.
|1.1 : D Chameera to L Rahul, Beauty! Full and outside off, Rahul looks to defend but the ball swings away past the outside edge.
|0.6 : A Dananjaya to R Sharma, DROPPED! Dananjaya nearly had his man. He bowled a leg spinner this time and Rohit was down the track again. He hit this very hard but back to the bowler. The bowler leaped with all his might but the ball brushed only his fingertips and went to mid off. Very difficult chance. But a very good over from the spinner.
|Dushmantha Chameera to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : A Dananjaya to L Rahul, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. They pick up a single.
|0.4 : A Dananjaya to R Sharma, Full on middle, Sharma comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket for the first run of the bat in this innings.
|0.3 : A Dananjaya to R Sharma, How is he not bowled? On most pitches, that would have hit the timber. The googly on middle, Rohit looks to defend but leaves a truckload of a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through but bounces over the stumps!
|0.2 : A Dananjaya to R Sharma, Outside off, dabbed straight to the off side.
|0.1 : A Dananjaya to R Sharma, WIDE. That turned a long way. Dananjaya bowls this around off and then gets it to spin it well past the leg stump.
|A Dananjaya to R Sharma, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|0.0 : The players are already back out in the middle. They already seem dejected, the Lankans. Hopefully, they provide a fight with the ball. Out come the Indian openers, amidst some cheers from the crowd. Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul walk out to the middle. A challenge for them would be to win by 10 wickets. Possible? Let us find out...
|A spinner to start off proceedings again for Sri Lanka. Akila Dananjaya has the new ball in his hand and he will bowl to Rohit first up...
|Rahul has been adjudged LBW! He seems confident though that it is not the right decision as he has reviewed it straightaway...
|Hardik Pandya walks out at no. 5.
|MS Dhoni walks out to bat. 28 from 23 needed. Can he finish it?