|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|MJ Guptill
|59
|120
|8
|2
|49.17
|KS Williamson
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30.00
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R Ashwin
|13
|2
|42
|1
|3.23
|RA Jadeja
|12
|3
|38
|0
|3.17
|Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | 1 4 . . . . | . . . . 1 .
|Partnership : 7 runs, 4.4 overs, RR: 1.50
|Last bat : TWM Lathamc&b: Ashwin53(104b7x40x6) SR:50.96, FoW:118/1 (34.2 Ovs)
|38.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, wider outside off allows Guptill to step forward and pad it away, that concludes the morning session.
|That was a very good session for New Zealand losing just the wicket of Latham and moving on to 125./1 Guptill was visibly struggling in the heat towards the end of the session there but he has battled through to remain unbeaten on 59.
|Skipper Williamson has only been at the crease for a short time and is not out on 3. A lot still rests on his shoulders as NZ are still a hefty 432 runs behind at the moment. Breaking for lunch now, join us back in 35 minutes for the second session.
|38.5 : Ashwin to Williamson, one run, flicked away off the back foot to deep mid wicket for a single
|38.4 : Ashwin to Williamson, no run, well bowled there just hanging it outside off, Williamson defends and edges it to the gully region
|38.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, worked away off his pads to deep backward square leg for a single
|38.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, forward in defence, played off the inside edge down to short leg
|38.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, short of a length, he tucks it off the back foot to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 123/1 (Guptill 58, Williamson 2)
|37.6 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, quicker ball on his pads is defended down to mid wicket.
|37.5 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, full on off stump and he defends it back once again
|37.4 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, comes forward and defends it straight back to the bowler
|37.3 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, length ball is played from the crease out to short cover
|37.2 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, gets well forward and defends it down to the off side
|37.1 : Jadeja to Williamson, no run, flat delivery on the stumps, Williamson defends with a nice straight bat
End of over: NZL 123/1 (Guptill 58, Williamson 2)
|36.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, works it from middle stump down to the man at mid wicket.
|36.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, leans forward and defends it back down the on side
|36.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full on off stump and he defends it again
|36.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, pushes a full length ball back to the bowler
|36.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, steps forward to defend, slower ball spins back in and he plays with bat and pad outside off
|36.1 : Ashwin to Williamson, one run, tucked away through square leg for an easy single
End of over: NZL 122/1 (Guptill 58, Williamson 1)
|35.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, firmly defended to extra cover once again.
|35.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, defended with soft hands on off stump and drops it down to his feet
|35.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, defended to extra cover once again
|35.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, comes forward and defends it to short extra cover
|35.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, quicker ball on the stumps and he defends it back down the on side
|35.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, two runs, leans forward and plays a nicely timed push out towards deep extra cover
End of over: NZL 120/1 (Guptill 56, Williamson 1)
|34.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, works a full ball down towards mid wicket, the fielder is deep and he gets a single.
|34.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, defended again back down the off side
|34.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, good length on off stump and Guptill defends with a dead bat
|34.3 : Ashwin to Williamson, one run, flighted on off stump and he works it to mid wicket, takes a very quick single and makes his ground okay
|34.2 : Ashwin to Latham, OUT, no run, India break through finally! They threatened the last few overs and now they get the wicket of Latham, he looks to work to leg against the spin, and a leading edge pops up back to the bowler for a simple catch
|34.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, gets well forward and defends it back down the off side
End of over: NZL 118/0 (Latham 53, Guptill 55)
|33.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, forward defending off a good length towards cover.
|33.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, fires in a quicker Yorker length ball and Guptill just manages to dig it out off his toes
|33.4 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, plays a nice sweep shot away to fine leg for a single
|33.3 : Jadeja to Latham, APPEAL, no run, goes to paddle sweep and it pops to slip, Rahane catch it and India are all up! Not out the decision. Replay shows it was inside edge on to boot and it should have been out!
|33.2 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, shorter length on off stump again and Latham defends
|33.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, short of a length, he punches off the back foot and hits the fielder at short leg
End of over: NZL 117/0 (Latham 52, Guptill 55)
|32.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, flat ball on middle stump and he works it down to mid wicket again.
|32.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, gets forward and defends it back to the bowler again
|32.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full on off stump, he drives it straight back to the bowler
|32.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, on the back foot and he works it to mid wicket
|32.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, forward defending down to short leg off a thick inside edge
|32.1 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, reaches forward and plays a nice paddle sweep away to fine leg for a single
End of over: NZL 116/0 (Latham 51, Guptill 55)
|31.6 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, on the back foot and he guides it away through point for a single.
|31.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, defended down the on side of the wicket
|31.4 : Jadeja to Latham, FOUR, sweeps well and finds the boundary at deep fine leg, to bring up Latham's 50 now
|31.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, forward defending with bat and pad, another half shout for LBW
|31.2 : Jadeja to Latham, APPEAL, no run, trying to work it square on the leg side, skids on to the pad and a shout for LBW is turned down
|31.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, punched off the back foot, well fielded by Kohli at mid wicket
End of over: NZL 111/0 (Latham 46, Guptill 55)
|30.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, defended again just outside off stump and back to the bowler.
|30.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, gets well forward to defend just outside the off stump
|30.4 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, works a full ball just wide of mid on and they take a quick single
|30.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, defended down to mid wicket off a thick inside edge
|30.2 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, gets forward and defends it back down the pitch
|30.1 : Ashwin to Latham, four byes, full and flat down leg, he misses the glance and Saha can't get anything behind that
End of over: NZL 106/0 (Latham 45, Guptill 55)
|29.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, FOUR, lofted drive, inside out over extra cover, long off is back and there is a shout for a catch but it goes a few metres wide of him to find the boundary on the first bounce.
|29.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, defended off a good length down the on side
|29.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, quicker ball on the stumps, defended down to the leg side
|29.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, defends it down to silly point with soft hands
|29.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, short length on off stump, he pushes back to the bowler
|29.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, flat trajectory on off stump and he's back punching to cover
End of over: NZL 102/0 (Latham 45, Guptill 51)
|28.6 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, leg stump half volley, drives down the ground and beats mid on to take the opening partnership to three figures.
|28.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, gets well forward and defends it towards mid off
|28.4 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, short length ball sits up and he plays a nice back foot punch away to the mid wicket fence
|28.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, shorter length ball and he fends it away with soft hands
|28.2 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, forward defending and gets a thick outside edge that goes just wide of slip and rolls away to the third man boundary
|28.1 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, very full on off stump and he pushes it to extra cover
End of over: NZL 90/0 (Latham 33, Guptill 51)
|27.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, forward defending it away to cover point.
|27.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, FOUR, short length ball outside off sits up and Guptill slaps a cut shot away to the cover fence. 50 for Martin Guptill
|27.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, firm back foot punch but he can't beat cover
|27.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, forward defending and he edges to slip, but soft hands and he plays it down to ground
|27.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, back foot punch to mid off, mix up on a misfield and Guptill has to scramble back
|27.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, APPEAL, no run, big LBW shout there, but Guptill was well forward and it didn't spin back down the line, was always sliding down leg there
End of over: NZL 86/0 (Latham 33, Guptill 47)
|26.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, forward defending, spins to catch a thick edge away to backward point.
|26.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, forward in defence and runs it through gully off a thick edge
|26.4 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, gets back and works it to the gap at square leg for a single
|26.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, tucked away off the back foot working it with the spin out to deep mid wicket
|26.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full outside off, slower in the air there and he defends it back
|26.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, gets well forward and defends it down to extra cover
End of over: NZL 83/0 (Latham 32, Guptill 45)
|25.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, leans forward and defends it away to cover this time.
|25.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, very full on middle and off stump, he works it down to mid on
|25.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, forward defending it down to mid off
|25.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|25.2 : Jadeja to Latham, FOUR, nicely worked with the spin, timed superbly and it keeps rolling away to the mid wicket boundary
|25.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, one run, chops a late cut down to point, another risky single and the throw from Shami at the bowler's end would have been very close to a run out if he had hit the stumps!
End of over: NZL 78/0 (Latham 28, Guptill 44)
|24.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, hangs back and punches it down to long on for another single.
|24.5 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, on the back foot and he punches it away wide of mid on for an easy single
|24.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, drives a full length ball down the ground to long on
|24.3 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, tucked away to deep backward square for a single
|24.2 : Ashwin to Latham, FOUR, full outside off, he punches a drive square of the wicket and it beats Yadav chasing it to the rope
|24.1 : Ashwin to Latham, two runs, worked away to deep mid wicket and placed into the gap to come back for two
End of over: He holds the pose on the shot as well! NZL 68/0 (Latham 20, Guptill 42)
|23.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, SIX, what a shot! Steps forward and lofts a drive from the crease, high and handsome way over long off.
|23.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, FOUR, just drags it down short, Guptill on the back foot early and he pulls it away over mid wicket
|23.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, leans forward and defends it back to the bowler
|23.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, punches off the back foot, hits the man at silly point in the shin pads
|23.2 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, tucked off the back foot to mid wicket, they take a single and Latham was slow to go, Yadav with the shot at the stumps and he would have been gone!
|23.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, forward on off stump and he defends down to cover
End of over: NZL 57/0 (Latham 19, Guptill 32)
|22.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, defended down to the off side this time.
|22.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, defends on a good length, inside edge bounces in front of short leg
|22.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, defends a full ball back to the bowler again
|22.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, gets forward well and defends it back to the bowler
|22.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, APPEAL, no run, forward in defence, spins past the bat on to the front pad, shout for LBW but hit well outside the line
|22.1 : Ashwin to Latham, one run, forward defending and he works it to the gap at mid wicket
End of over: NZL 56/0 (Latham 18, Guptill 32)
|21.6 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, prods forward to defend outside off stump and he is beaten.
|Drinks come on to the field, a good opening hour for New Zealand there not losing a wicket.
|21.5 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, plays a wristy drive from the crease and mistimes it back to the bowler
|21.4 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, reaches forward to defend it just outside the off stump
|21.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, punches it to cover off the back foot
|21.2 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, forward defending it down to the man at silly point
|21.1 : Jadeja to Guptill, no run, flat delivery on middle and leg, he defends it back
End of over: NZL 56/0 (Latham 18, Guptill 32)
|20.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, forward defending off his pads down to the leg side.
|20.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, flat delivery outside off and he lets this one go
|20.4 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, presses forward in defence, slower delivery spins sharply and beats the edge, superb bowling
|20.3 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, comes forward on off stump and defends it back to the bowler
|20.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, leg bye, forward in defence, spin and bounce as it catches the pad and loops away over leg slip
|20.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full and flat on off stump, Guptill pushes it back to the bowler
End of over: NZL 55/0 (Latham 18, Guptill 32)
|19.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, on the back foot this time as he defends down towards mid wicket.
|Ashwin comes on to bowl now
|19.5 : Jadeja to Latham, FOUR, sweeps again, strikes this one nicely away to the fine leg boundary
|19.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full on off stump and he defends it back
|19.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, sweeps again, bottom edge and it bounces to short fine leg
|19.2 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, goes to sweep and misses, hits the back leg but he gets well outside the off stump
|19.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, reaches forward and defends it down to mid wicket
End of over: NZL 51/0 (Latham 14, Guptill 32)
|18.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, full length ball outside off stump and he punches to mid off.
|Spin for the first time today now, here is Jadeja.
|18.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, comes forward to defend a length ball firmly to cover
|18.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, punched away to deep point for a single
|18.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, worked off his hip and it pops up, Jadeja at short mid wicket dives forward and it nearly carries, picked up on the half volley!
|18.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, works it defensively down to short mid wicket
|18.1 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, one run, good length on off stump, defended away to the gap behind point for a single, brings up the 50 run opening stand for New Zealand
End of over: NZL 49/0 (Latham 13, Guptill 31)
|17.6 : Yadav to Latham, no run, short length outside off, he goes to cut and chops a thick bottom edge down to ground, it bounces back to the keeper.
|17.5 : Yadav to Latham, no run, slower ball is a half volley on the stumps and he drives hard and straight, the bowler is able to stop it
|17.4 : Yadav to Latham, no run, leaves it alone wide of the off stump
|17.3 : Yadav to Latham, no run, solid in defence playing it down to mid off
|17.2 : Yadav to Guptill, one run, tucked away off his body towards fine leg for a single
|17.1 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, defends a good length ball firmly back down the wicket
End of over: NZL 48/0 (Latham 13, Guptill 30)
|16.6 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, defended firmly to mid on once again.
|16.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, defends a good length ball from middle stump down to mid on
|16.4 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, one run, firmly defended back past the bowler, gets a quick single to mid off
|16.3 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, forward in defence and he plays it to extra cover
|16.2 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, full on off stump and he plays a nice drive down to mid off
|16.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, tucked away off his hip down to fine leg for a single
End of over: NZL 46/0 (Latham 12, Guptill 29)
|15.6 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, half volley on his stumps and he works it to mid on.
|15.5 : Yadav to Guptill, FOUR, length ball just outside off, punches and times it nicely getting it past cover, and it keeps rolling away from the fielder and finds the boundary
|15.4 : Yadav to Latham, one run, short length ball, he fends it down towards point for a quick single
|15.3 : Yadav to Latham, no run, comes forward and defends a length ball down to mid on
|15.2 : Yadav to Latham, no run, ducks under a short ball over leg stump
|15.1 : Yadav to Latham, no run, lets it go short of a length just outside the off stump
End of over: NZL 41/0 (Latham 11, Guptill 25)
|14.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, FOUR, forward defending outside off, runs it smartly off the outside edge down to ground and away to deep third man.
|14.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, on the front foot and he strokes a nice drive to mid off
|14.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, leg stump half volley is clipped away nicely to the fielder at deep backward square
|14.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, very well bowled, length ball angles in from around the wicket, hits the seam and decks away just past the edge of Latham's forward defence
|14.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, forward again and solid in defence back to the bowler
|14.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, forward defending a good length ball to extra cover
End of over: NZL 36/0 (Latham 10, Guptill 21)
|13.6 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, stands tall to defend a short length ball down to cover.
|13.5 : Yadav to Latham, one run, short on his hip and he tucks it away to fine leg
|13.4 : Yadav to Latham, no run, bouncer angled at the batsman from around the wicket, Latham ducks it well
|13.3 : Yadav to Latham, no run, back of a length outside off stump and he lets it go
|13.2 : Yadav to Latham, no run, good line and length, he comes forward and defends down to mid on
|13.1 : Yadav to Latham, no run, length ball in a channel outside the off stump and he lets it go
End of over: NZL 35/0 (Latham 9, Guptill 21)
|12.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, defends well to extra cover once again.
|12.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, forward playing with a nice full face back to the bowler
|12.4 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, gets forward and defends a good length ball to cover in solid fashion
|12.3 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, defended from a good length down to extra cover
|12.2 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, DROPPED, no run, drives and a thick edge flies straight at Rahane at gully, put down at chest height! Hot chance as he is very close there and it flew off the edge
|12.1 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, forward defending a good length ball back down the pitch
End of over: NZL 35/0 (Latham 9, Guptill 21)
|11.6 : Yadav to Latham, no run, short of a length, he's back in defence and elects to play inside the line.
|11.5 : Yadav to Latham, two runs, on the back foot and tucked away wide of fine leg for a couple
|11.4 : Yadav to Latham, no run, wide Yorker length ball and he steers it to backward point, nicely timed but straight to the fielder
|11.3 : Yadav to Latham, no run, lets another one go wide outside off
|11.2 : Yadav to Latham, no run, length ball outside the off stump and he shoulders arms
|11.1 : Yadav to Latham, no run, squared up in defence as he fends a short length ball down to cover
End of over: NZL 33/0 (Latham 7, Guptill 21)
|10.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, half volley on his pads is worked straight to mid wicket.
|10.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, short of a length on off stump, he defends to extra cover
|10.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, steps forward into a nice cover drive, well stopped at extra cover knocking it down and keeping it to a single
|10.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, comes forward and punches a half volley straight to cover
|10.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, forward on off stump, defends off a thick inside edge towards mid on, Shami around the wicket here
|10.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, back of a length and close to the off stump, he leaves it well
End of over: NZL 32/0 (Latham 6, Guptill 21)
|9.6 : Yadav to Guptill, FOUR, pushes forward outside off, thick outside edge goes to ground and shoots away wide of gully, rolls away to the third man boundary.
|Mohammed Shami to bowl now. The ball is out of shape already so the fourth umpire is on and it gets replaced.
|9.5 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, short length on middle stump, Guptill is back in defence
|9.4 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, punches a full length ball on the stumps firmly to mid on
|9.3 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, shoulders arms to a length ball outside the off stump
|9.2 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, full ball swings in and gets the pads outside leg as Guptill tries to whip it away
|9.1 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, good length ball, angled at middle and leg, and he defends down to mid on
End of over: NZL 28/0 (Latham 6, Guptill 17)
|8.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, short wild ball, pulls it hard through mid wicket and fielded by Yadav.
/uptill was looking positive with 17 from 30 runs. They will need him to bat for a long period of time tomorrow. Join us tomorrow at 9:30AM (local) / 15:00 AEST for the resumption of Day 3 of this 3rd Test.
|8.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends it to the off side
|8.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, gets a leading edge to the leg side no run
|8.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, SIX, full ball, slog sweeps it over the leg side and it lands on the ropes and it is signaled as a six
|8.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, drives it down to mid off
|8.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, good length ball, looks to turn the other way, defends down the pitch
End of over: NZL 21/0 (Latham 6, Guptill 10)
|7.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, good length ball, bounces slightly, defends to the off side.
|7.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, fuller ball, gets forward to defend it
|7.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, good length ball, defends it nicely
|7.3 : Jadeja to Guptill, one run, full turns to the leg side for one
|7.2 : Jadeja to Latham, one run, full ball, drives to the off side
|7.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full ball, defends to the off side
End of over: NZL 19/0 (Latham 5, Guptill 9)
|6.6 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full ball, gets forward and defends to the off side.
|Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends it.
|6.5 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full ball, defends it to the leg side no run
|Ashwin to Guptill, no run, good length ball, nicely defended
|6.4 : Ashwin to Latham, no run, full ball, gets forward and defends down the pitch
|Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends it forward
|6.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, one run, full ball, works it to the mid wicket fielder for one
|Ashwin to Latham, one run, full works to the leg side for one
|6.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, works it for a single to mid on
|Ashwin to Guptill, one run, full ball, works to mid on for one
|6.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, short ball, defends it to the off side no run
End of over: NZL 17/0 (Latham 4, Guptill 8)
|5.6 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, short ball, defends it nicely to the off side.
|5.5 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full ball, defends it down the pitch
|5.4 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, shot ball, defends it down the pitch no run
|5.3 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, full ball, gets forward and defends to the off side
|5.2 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, short ball, defends it to the leg side
|5.1 : Jadeja to Latham, no run, short ball, defends it to the leg side
End of over: NZL 17/0 (Latham 4, Guptill 8)
|4.6 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, gets a leading edge to the leg side no run and safely into the ground.
|4.5 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends it down the pitch
|4.4 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, stretches out and defends to the off side
|4.3 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the leg side no run
|4.2 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, full ball, tosses it up and defends to the off side
|4.1 : Ashwin to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends down the pitch no run
End of over: NZL 17/0 (Latham 4, Guptill 8)
|3.6 : Yadav to Latham, no run, shorter ball, down the leg side no run and left alone.
|3.5 : Yadav to Latham, two runs, shorter ball, gets a leading edge out to the leg side as it balloons up and two runs are scored
|3.4 : Yadav to Latham, no run, fuller ball, defends it down the pitch no run
|3.3 : Yadav to Latham, no run, shorter ball, defends it to the leg side no run
|3.2 : Yadav to Latham, no run, full ball, defends to the leg side no run
|3.1 : Yadav to Latham, no run, fuller ball, defends it nicely down the pitch no run
End of over: NZL 15/0 (Latham 2, Guptill 8)
|2.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends it nicely to the off side.
|2.5 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, one run, short ball, guides it down to fine leg for one run
|2.4 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, full and wide, outside the off stump left alone
|2.3 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, shorter ball, defends it to the leg side
|2.2 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, fuller ball, defends it down the pitch
|2.1 : Mohammed Shami to Latham, no run, shorter ball, left alone outside the off stump
End of over: NZL 14/0 (Latham 1, Guptill 8)
|1.6 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, full ball, works it to short leg no run.
|1.5 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side no run
|1.4 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, good length ball, bounces nicely and left alone
|1.3 : Yadav to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to the off side no run
|1.2 : Yadav to Guptill, FOUR, full on the pads, works it through square leg to the boundary
|1.1 : Yadav to Latham, one run, full ball, defends it and gets an inside edge to the leg side for one
End of over: NZL 9/0 (Latham 0, Guptill 4)
|0.6 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no runm full ball, defends it out to mid on no run.
|0.5 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, FOUR, good length ball, seams away slightly, just guides it past the gully fielder down through third man
|0.4 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, full ball, defends it to the leg side no run
|0.3 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, shorter ball, defends it nicely to the off side
|0.2 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, fuller ball, defends it out to mid off no run
|0.1 : Mohammed Shami to Guptill, no run, short ball, defends it to the off side no run
The series already in their pocket and the number one ranking cemented, a dominant India go into the third Test against New Zealand here tomorrow, aiming yet another clean sweep of a Test rubber at home.
The hosts had blanked Australia 4-0 in 2012-13 and the West Indies in the next season. They nearly repeated the feat against South Africa last year and this impressive history in recent past makes India favourites in the first-ever Test being hosted by this city which has a long tradition in the game.
New Zealand, who have competed well in phases against the rampaging home team so far, have an unenviable task of stopping the Virat Kohli-led side from notching up their 12th win at home from 14 encounters.
The Kiwis would hope that captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second game due to illness, regains full fitness to lead them for one last-ditch effort to score a rare victory on the Indian soil.
Williamson batted in the nets yesterday and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said the signs were positive. Williamson is easily their most accomplished batsman to negate the twin threat of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as he showed in the lost cause (by 197 runs) in the series opener in Kanpur, making 75 and 25.
In Williamson's absence the Kiwis folded up without much of a fight for totals of 204 and 197 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. His return is very important especially with the other top batsman in the ranks, Ross Taylor struggling for runs.
New Zealand spinners too have been unable to exert sustained pressure on the Indian batsmen after the new ball bowlers make early inroads and this too has had a bearing on the series. Tom Latham and Luke Ronchi have shown the way to some extent in batting against the Indian spin-oriented attack, but others need to step up.
India would certainly miss the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is out with a back injury after bowling sustained spells and grabbing a five-wicket haul in the first innings at Kolkata.
Umesh Yadav, who played in the first game, is expected to be back to lend support to the impressive Mohammed Shami who bowled well in Kolkata even when his daughter was in the ICU of a local hospital.
The commitment and skills with the old ball shown by Shami had been exemplary.
The biggest threat for the Kiwi batsmen are Ashwin, with his variety in off spin, and Jadeja, who bowls left arm spin with pin-point accuracy with subtle variations.
(Inputs from PTI)
India Squad:
Gautam Gambhir, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand Squad:
Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Luke Ronchi, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (wk), Jeetan Patel, Matt Henry, Trent Boult