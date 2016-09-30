|63.2 : Henry to Kumar, no run, defends it
|The umpires get together to take a reading and that's it. Too dark to continue. Stumps on Day 3.
|339 runs is the lead for India and they have 2 wickets in hand
|63.1 : Henry to Saha, one run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards square leg
End of over: IND 226/8 (Saha 38, Kumar 8)
|62.6 : Santner to Kumar, no run, defends it.
|62.5 : Santner to Kumar, SIX, comes down the track and swings it over long on for SIX
|62.4 : Santner to Kumar, no run, defends it towards silly point
|62.3 : Santner to Saha, one run, drives it towards deep cover
|62.2 : Santner to Kumar, one run, pushes it towards deep mid off
|62.1 : Santner to Saha, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IND 217/8 (Saha 36, Kumar 1)
|61.6 : Henry to Kumar, no run, defends it towards point.
|61.5 : Henry to Kumar, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|61.4 : Henry to Saha, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
|61.3 : Henry to Kumar, one run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|61.2 : Henry to Kumar, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|61.1 : Henry to Kumar, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
End of over: IND 215/8 (Saha 35, Jadeja 6)
|60.6 : Santner to Jadeja, OUT, no run, tries to slog it but gets a top edge towards backward square leg. Neesham the substitute fielder takes the catch.
|60.5 : Santner to Jadeja, no run
|60.4 : Santner to Jadeja, SIX
|60.3 : Santner to Jadeja, no run, defends it
|60.2 : Santner to Sharma, OUT, no run, looks to drive but gets an outside edge into the gloves of the keeper
|60.1 : Santner to Sharma, no run, drives it towards cover
End of over: IND 209/6 (Sharma 82, Saha 35)
|59.6 : Henry to Saha, no run, pushes it towards gully.
|59.5 : Henry to Sharma, one run, turns it through mid wicket
|59.4 : Henry to Sharma, no run, defends it off the back foot
|59.3 : Henry to Sharma, no run, drives it towards mid off
|59.2 : Henry to Sharma, no run, comes forward and defneds
|59.1 : Henry to Sharma, no run, tries to cut but misses
End of over: IND 208/6 (Sharma 81, Saha 35)
|58.6 : Wagner to Saha, no run, ducks under the bouncer.
|58.5 : Wagner to Saha, no run, comes on the front foot and blocks it
|58.4 : Wagner to Saha, no run, ucks Saha up from a short of length and deflects off his midriff towards gully
|58.3 : Wagner to Saha, no run, ducks under this bouncer
|58.2 : Wagner to Saha, no run, comes forward and blocs it
|58.1 : Wagner to Saha, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
End of over: IND 208/6 (Sharma 81, Saha 35)
|57.6 : Santner to Sharma, no run, comes forward and blocks it.
|57.5 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it
|57.4 : Santner to Sharma, FOUR, goes back and cuts this short ball towards deep backward point for a boundary
|57.3 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it off the front foot
|57.2 : Santner to Sharma, no run, pushes it towards slip
|57.1 : Santner to Saha, one run, drives it towards long off
End of over: IND 203/6 (Sharma 77, Saha 34)
|56.6 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, leaves it for the keeper.
|56.5 : Wagner to Saha, five runs, Saha drops with soft hands in front of point and takes off. A wild throw results in 4 over throws,
|56.4 : Wagner to Saha, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|56.3 : Wagner to Sharma, one run, pushes it towards cover
|56.2 : Wagner to Sharma, two runs, swings it through mid wicket for two runs
|56.1 : Wagner to Saha, one run, pushes it towards backward point
End of over: IND 194/6 (Sharma 74, Saha 28)
|55.6 : Patel to Sharma, FOUR, bends down and sweep it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
|55.5 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it
|55.4 : Patel to Sharma, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it towards long leg. The fielder dives and stops the ball but his hand was touching the boundary at the same time
|55.3 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it
|55.2 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it
|55.1 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
End of over: IND 186/6 (Sharma 66, Saha 28)
|54.6 : Wagner to Saha, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|54.5 : Wagner to Saha, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|54.4 : Wagner to Saha, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|54.3 : Wagner to Saha, no run, plays and misses outside off stump
|54.2 : Wagner to Saha, no run, pushes it towards mid on
|54.1 : Wagner to Sharma, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
End of over: IND 185/6 (Sharma 65, Saha 28)
|53.6 : Patel to Sharma, one run, swings it towards long on.
|53.5 : Patel to Sharma, FOUR, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for a boundary
|53.4 : Patel to Saha, one run, drives it towards long on for a single
|53.3 : Patel to Saha, no run, turns it towards short mid wicket
|53.2 : Patel to Saha, no run, defends it
|53.1 : Patel to Saha, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IND 179/6 (Sharma 60, Saha 27)
|52.6 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|52.5 : Santner to Sharma, no run, pushes it towards point
|52.4 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
|52.3 : Santner to Sharma, FOUR, drives it on the up through extra cover for a boundary
|52.2 : Santner to Saha, one run, works it through backward square leg
|52.1 : Santner to Saha, no run, blocks it on the pitch
End of over: IND 174/6 (Sharma 56, Saha 26)
|51.6 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it off the front foot.
|51.5 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it
|51.4 : Patel to Sharma, no run, turns it towards mid wicket
|51.3 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it
|51.2 : Patel to Sharma, no run, comes forward and blocks
|51.1 : Patel to Sharma, two runs, comes forward and drives t through cover
End of over: IND 172/6 (Sharma 54, Saha 26)
|50.6 : Santner to Sharma, one run, cuts it towards deep backward point.
|50.5 : Santner to Sharma, no run, blocks it on the pitch
|50.4 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it off the front foot
|50.3 : Santner to Sharma, no run, drives it towards mid off
|50.2 : Santner to Sharma, no run, drives t to the cover fielder
|50.1 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
End of over: IND 171/6 (Sharma 53, Saha 26)
|49.6 : Patel to Saha, no run, tries to sweep but misses.
|49.5 : Patel to Sharma, one run, works it towards long leg
|49.4 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it towards cover
|49.3 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it off the front foot
|49.2 : Patel to Sharma, FOUR, bends down and tries to sweep. Off the glove the ball goes into the fine leg fence
|49.1 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it off the front foot
End of over: IND 166/6 (Sharma 48, Saha 26)
|48.6 : Santner to Sharma, one run, works it through square leg.
|48.5 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it
|48.4 : Santner to Saha, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|48.3 : Santner to Saha, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|48.2 : Santner to Saha, no run, pushes it towards point
|48.1 : Santner to Saha, no run, defends it off the front foot
End of over: IND 164/6 (Sharma 47, Saha 25)
|47.6 : Patel to Sharma, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad.
|47.5 : Boult to Sharma, no run, defends it towards point
|Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it towards point
|47.4 : Boult to Saha, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|Patel to Saha, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|47.3 : Boult to Saha, no run, defends it towards short cover
|Patel to Saha, no run, defends it towards short cover
|47.2 : Boult to Saha, two runs, goes back and cuts it towards deep point
|Patel to Saha, two runs, goes back and cuts it towards deep point
|47.1 : Boult to Saha, no run, defends it off the back foot
|
Patel to Saha, no run, defends it off the back foot
End of over: IND 161/6 (Sharma 47, Saha 22)
|46.6 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards point.
|46.5 : Santner to Saha, one run, drives it towards long off
|46.4 : Santner to Saha, no run, defends it towards point
|46.3 : Santner to Saha, no run, defend sit towards cover
|46.2 : Santner to Saha, no run, defends it towards short cover
|46.1 : Santner to Sharma, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
End of over: IND 159/6 (Sharma 46, Saha 21)
|45.6 : Boult to Saha, no run, drives it to the gully fielder.
|Drinks Break
|45.5 : Boult to Saha, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|45.4 : Boult to Saha, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|45.3 : Boult to Saha, two runs, goes on the back foot and drives it through backward point for two runs
|45.2 : Boult to Saha, no run, pushes it towards cover
|45.1 : Boult to Saha, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IND 157/6 (Sharma 46, Saha 19)
|44.6 : Wagner to Sharma, two byes, looks to glance it but misses. Ronchi fails to collect it cleanly and gives away 2 byes.
|44.5 : Wagner to Saha, one run, glances it towards long leg for a single
|44.4 : Wagner to Sharma, one run, works it through square leg for a single
|44.3 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, looks to defend but gets a leading edge towards cover
|44.2 : Wagner to Saha, one run, drives it towards deep point for a single this time
|44.1 : Wagner to Saha, no run, drives it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 152/6 (Sharma 45, Saha 17)
|43.6 : Boult to Sharma, no run, pushes it towards cover.
|43.5 : Boult to Sharma, no run, looks to drive but gets a leading edge that drops short of the mid off fielder
|43.4 : Boult to Sharma, no run, defends it to the gully fielder
|43.3 : Boult to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short cover
|43.2 : Boult to Sharma, no run, pushes it towards point
|43.1 : Boult to Sharma, no run, drives it to the gully fielder
End of over: IND 152/6 (Sharma 45, Saha 17)
|42.6 : Wagner to Saha, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|42.5 : Wagner to Sharma, one run, works it towards fine leg for a single
|42.4 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
|42.3 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards cover
|42.2 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|42.1 : Wagner to Sharma, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through backward point for a boundary
End of over: IND 147/6 (Sharma 40, Saha 17)
|41.6 : Boult to Saha, no run, defends it towards short cover.
|41.5 : Boult to Saha, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|41.4 : Boult to Saha, no run, defends it towards square leg
|41.3 : Boult to Saha, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|41.2 : Boult to Saha, no run, pushes it to the gully fielder
|41.1 : Boult to Saha, no run, drops his wrists and leaves this ball for the keeper
End of over: IND 147/6 (Sharma 40, Saha 17)
|40.6 : Wagner to Sharma, FOUR, gets under the ball and launches it through wide mid off for a boundary.
|40.5 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|40.4 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, slashes and misses outside off stump
|40.3 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|40.2 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|40.1 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, defends it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 143/6 (Sharma 36, Saha 17)
|39.6 : Boult to Saha, no run, looks to drive but misses.
|39.5 : Boult to Sharma, one run, goes on the back foot, rides the bounce and slices it over point for a single
|39.4 : Boult to Sharma, SIX, swings this short ball over deep square leg for SIX
|39.3 : Boult to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short cover
|39.2 : Boult to Sharma, no run, turns it to the square leg fielder
|39.1 : Boult to Sharma, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
End of over: IND 136/6 (Sharma 29, Saha 17)
|38.6 : Santner to Saha, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|38.5 : Santner to Saha, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|38.4 : Santner to Saha, no run, defends it towards short leg
|38.3 : Santner to Saha, FOUR, bends down and sweeps it into the fine leg fence
|38.2 : Santner to Sharma, one run, drives it towards backward point
|38.1 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it off the back foot
End of over: IND 131/6 (Sharma 28, Saha 13)
|37.6 : Henry to Saha, no run, defends it to the cover fielder.
|37.5 : Henry to Saha, no run, looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards mid wicket
|37.4 : Henry to Saha, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|37.3 : Henry to Saha, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|37.2 : Henry to Saha, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|37.1 : Henry to Sharma, one run, goes on the back foot and cuts this short ball towards deep point
End of over: IND 130/6 (Sharma 27, Saha 13)
|36.6 : Santner to Sharma, one run, gives the charge and drives it towards long off.
|36.5 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|36.4 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards cover
|36.3 : Santner to Sharma, FOUR, comes forward and lofts it over mid off. Just clears the diving attempt from Boult to collect a boundary
|36.2 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short mid off
|36.1 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short mid wicket
End of over: IND 125/6 (Sharma 22, Saha 13)
|35.6 : Henry to Saha, no run, hangs back and knocks it to the point fielder.
|35.5 : Henry to Saha, no run, comes forward and pushes it to the point fielder
|35.4 : Henry to Saha, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|35.3 : Henry to Saha, no run, ducks under this short ball
|35.2 : Henry to Saha, no run, leaves it for the keeper again
|35.1 : Henry to Saha, no run, leaves it for the keeper
End of over: IND 125/6 (Sharma 22, Saha 13)
|34.6 : Santner to Sharma, no run, turns it towards square leg.
|34.5 : Santner to Sharma, no run, blocks it off the front foot
|34.4 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it
|34.3 : Santner to Saha, one run, punches it towards deep cover
|34.2 : Santner to Saha, no run, defends it on the pitch
|34.1 : Santner to Saha, FOUR, gives the charge and lofts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary
End of over: IND 120/6 (Sharma 22, Saha 8)
|33.6 : Henry to Saha, one run, steers it towards gully and takes a quick single.
|33.5 : Henry to Sharma, one run, pushes it towards point for a quick single
|33.4 : Henry to Sharma, no run, defends it off the back foot
|33.3 : Henry to Saha, one run, pushes it towards cover point
|33.2 : Henry to Saha, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|33.1 : Henry to Saha, four byes, a very wide ball down the leg side. Keeper had no chance to stop it
End of over: IND 113/6 (Sharma 21, Saha 6)
|32.6 : Santner to Sharma, no run, comes on the front foot and drives it to the cover fielder.
|32.5 : Santner to Sharma, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|32.4 : Santner to Sharma, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the point fielder
|32.3 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short leg
|32.2 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short cover
|32.1 : Santner to Saha, one run, drives it towards deep cover
End of over: IND 112/6 (Sharma 21, Saha 5)
|31.6 : Henry to Saha, one run, pushes it through point for a single.
|31.5 : Henry to Saha, no run, looks to punch it off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the pad
|31.4 : Henry to Saha, no run, defends it off the back foot
|31.3 : Henry to Saha, no run, defends it off the back foot
|31.2 : Henry to Saha, no run, pushes it towards cover
|31.1 : Henry to Sharma, one run, drives it towards deep point
End of over: IND 110/6 (Sharma 20, Saha 4)
|30.6 : Santner to Saha, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|That will be Tea on Day 3. 98 runs and 6 wickets in the session. 222 runs is the overall lead for India. New Zealand hav kept their hopes alive with 6 wickets in the session
|Join us back in 15 minutes for the coverage of final session of day 3
|Welcome back
|30.5 : Santner to Saha, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts it through cover for a boundary
|30.4 : Santner to Saha, no run, defends it on the pitch
|30.3 : Santner to Ashwin, OUT, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses. The ball touches the pad before hitting the bat. LBW appeal is upheld
|30.2 : Santner to Sharma, one run, cuts it towards deep cover
|30.1 : Santner to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short cover
End of over: IND 105/5 (Sharma 19, Ashwin 5)
|29.6 : Henry to Sharma, one run, punches it towards deep cover.
|29.5 : Henry to Sharma, no run, turns it towards square leg
|29.4 : Henry to Sharma, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|29.3 : Henry to Sharma, two runs, looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards third man
|29.2 : Henry to Sharma, APPEAL, no run, looks to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pad
|29.1 : Henry to Sharma, no run, defends it towards cover
End of over: IND 102/5 (Sharma 16, Ashwin 5)
|28.6 : Santner to Ashwin, no run, defends it back to the bowler.
|28.5 : Santner to Ashwin, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|28.4 : Santner to Ashwin, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|28.3 : Santner to Ashwin, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|28.2 : Santner to Ashwin, no run, defends it towards short leg
|28.1 : Santner to Ashwin, no run, drives it to the mid wicket fielder
End of over: IND 102/5 (Sharma 16, Ashwin 5)
|27.6 : Henry to Sharma, no run, pushes it towards backward point.
|27.5 : Henry to Ashwin, one run, cuts it towards deep point for a single
|27.4 : Henry to Ashwin, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|27.3 : Henry to Ashwin, no run, defends it towards short cover
|27.2 : Henry to Ashwin, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|27.1 : Henry to Ashwin, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IND 101/5 (Sharma 16, Ashwin 4)
|26.6 : Wagner to Ashwin, one run, drives it towards deep point.
|26.5 : Wagner to Ashwin, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|26.4 : Wagner to Ashwin, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|26.3 : Wagner to Ashwin, no run, drives it to the mid off fielder
|26.2 : Wagner to Ashwin, no run, looks to drive but gets a leading edge that drops short of mid off fielder
|26.1 : Wagner to Ashwin, no run, comes on the front foot and defends it
End of over: IND 100/5 (Sharma 16, Ashwin 3)
|25.6 : Boult to Sharma, no run, defends it towards the point fielder.
|25.5 : Boult to Sharma, four byes, looks to drive but misses. Keeper fumbles as the ball keeps low. 4 byes
|25.4 : Boult to Ashwin, one run, drives it through backward point for a single
|25.3 : Boult to Ashwin, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|25.2 : Boult to Sharma, one run, pushes it towards cover and wants a single but sent back. A needless throw at the striker's end and 1 over throw given
|25.1 : Boult to Ashwin, one run, works it through backward square leg
End of over: IND 93/5 (Sharma 15, Ashwin 1)
|24.6 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, drives it to the cover fielder.
|24.5 : Wagner to Ashwin, one run, drives it towards deep point
|24.4 : Wagner to Ashwin, no run, defends it towards cover
|24.3 : Wagner to Sharma, one run, drives it towards deep backward point
|24.2 : Wagner to Sharma, no run
|24.1 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IND 91/5 (Kohli 45, Sharma 14)
|23.6 : Boult to Kohli, OUT, no run, fuller length ball on the off stump, Kohli looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad in line with middle stump. Plumb out. The ball kept low and contributed to his downfall.
|23.5 : Boult to Kohli, no run, defends it to the cover fielder
|23.4 : Boult to Kohli, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|23.3 : Boult to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|23.2 : Boult to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|23.1 : Boult to Kohli, no run, leaves it for the keeper
End of over: IND 91/4 (Kohli 45, Sharma 14)
|22.6 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|22.5 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|22.4 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, pushes it to the cover fielder
|22.3 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|22.2 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, well outside off stump, left alone
|22.1 : Wagner to Sharma, no run, drives it to the point fielder
End of over: IND 91/4 (Kohli 45, Sharma 14)
|21.6 : Boult to Kohli, no run, leaves it for the keeper.
|21.5 : Boult to Kohli, no run, lifts his bat and leaves it for the keeper
|21.4 : Boult to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|21.3 : Boult to Kohli, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
|Boult to Kohli, wide, way outside off stump
|21.2 : Boult to Kohli, no run, defends it towards mid wicket
|21.1 : Boult to Kohli, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
End of over: IND 90/4 (Kohli 45, Sharma 14)
|20.6 : Wagner to Kohli, one run, turns t towards mid wicket.
|20.5 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, defends it towards cover
|20.4 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|20.3 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|20.2 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, leaves it for the keeper
|20.1 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IND 89/4 (Kohli 44, Sharma 14)
|19.6 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short leg.
|19.5 : Patel to Kohli, one run, pushes it towards cover
|19.4 : Patel to Kohli, FOUR, flicks it through mid wicket for a boundary
|19.3 : Patel to Sharma, two runs, runs it down towards third man for a couple of runs
|Patel to Sharma, three runs, runs it down towards third man for three runs
|19.2 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it towards short point
|19.1 : Patel to Sharma, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
End of over: IND 81/4 (Kohli 39, Sharma 11)
|18.6 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, leaves it for the keeper.
|18.5 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, defends it towards short cover
|18.4 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|18.3 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|18.2 : Wagner to Kohli, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it straight down the ground through mid on for a boundary
|18.1 : Wagner to Sharma, one run, drives it towards deep point for a single
End of over: IND 76/4 (Kohli 35, Sharma 10)
|17.6 : Patel to Kohli, no run, defends it off the front foot.
|Drinks are on the field now
|17.5 : Patel to Kohli, no run
|17.4 : Patel to Kohli, FOUR, drives it off the front foot through cover for a boundary
|17.3 : Patel to Kohli, FOUR, flicks it through square leg. Timing is good and the ball rolls into the fence
|17.2 : Patel to Sharma, one run, pushes it towards cover point for a single
|17.1 : Patel to Sharma, no run, tries to cut but misses
End of over: IND 67/4 (Kohli 27, Sharma 9)
|16.6 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, pushes it towards cover.
|16.5 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, defends it
|16.4 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|16.3 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, looks to glance it down the leg side but misses
|16.2 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|Wagner to Kohli, wide, a very high bouncer and called a wide
|16.1 : Wagner to Kohli, FOUR, goes on the back foot and slices it over backward point for a boundary
End of over: IND 62/4 (Kohli 23, Sharma 9)
|15.6 : Patel to Sharma, SIX, bends down and slogs it over deep mid wicket for SIX.
|15.5 : Patel to Sharma, no run, defends it off the back foot. The ball kept low
|15.4 : Patel to Kohli, one run, pushes it towards point for a single
|15.3 : Patel to Kohli, no run, drives it through square leg
|15.2 : Patel to Kohli, no run, drives it towards mid wicket
|15.1 : Patel to Kohli, two runs, glances it towards fine leg for two runs
End of over: IND 53/4 (Kohli 20, Sharma 3)
|14.6 : Wagner to Kohli, three runs, drives it through mid on for three runs.
|14.5 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, defends it off the back foot
|14.4 : Wagner to Sharma, one run, pulls it towards deep backward square leg
|14.3 : Wagner to Kohli, one run, works it through backward square leg
|14.2 : Wagner to Kohli, two runs, pulls the short ball through backward square leg
|14.1 : Wagner to Kohli, no run, flicks it to the short fine leg fielder
End of over: IND 46/4 (Kohli 14, Sharma 2)
|13.6 : Henry to Sharma, no run, drives it to the point fielder.
|13.5 : Henry to Sharma, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|13.4 : Henry to Sharma, no run, defends it towards cover
|13.3 : Henry to Sharma, two runs, flicks it through backward square leg for two runs
|13.2 : Henry to Kohli, one run, turns it towards mid wicket
|13.1 : Henry to Rahane, OUT, no run, pulls the short ball towards long leg. Boult runs forward, settles under the ball and takes the catch
End of over: IND 43/3 (Kohli 13, Rahane 1)
|12.6 : Boult to Kohli, no run, defends it coming forward.
|12.5 : Boult to Kohli, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|12.4 : Boult to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|12.3 : Boult to Rahane, one run, works it through backward square leg
|12.2 : Boult to Rahane, no run, pushes it to the point fielder
|12.1 : Boult to Rahane, no run, defends it towards mid off
End of over: IND 42/3 (Kohli 13, Rahane 0)
|11.6 : Henry to Kohli, no run, leaves it for the keeper.
|11.5 : Henry to Kohli, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
|11.4 : Henry to Kohli, no run, drives it to the square leg fielder
|11.3 : Henry to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|11.2 : Henry to Kohli, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover point for a boundary
|11.1 : Henry to Kohli, no run, defends it off the front foot
End of over: IND 34/3 (Kohli 5, Rahane 0)
|10.6 : Boult to Rahane, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|10.5 : Boult to Dhawan, OUT, no run, fuler length ball on the leg stump, Dhawan looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad in line with middle and leg stump. LBW appeal is upheld
|10.4 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it towards point
|10.3 : Boult to Kohli, one run, pulls the short ball towards fine leg
|10.2 : Boult to Kohli, no run, drops his wrists and leaves it for the keeper
|10.1 : Boult to Kohli, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it
End of over: IND 33/2 (Dhawan 17, Kohli 4)
|9.6 : Henry to Dhawan, no run, lets it go outside off stump again.
|9.5 : Henry to Dhawan, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|9.4 : Henry to Dhawan, FOUR, opens the face of the bat and drives it through backward point for a boundary
|9.3 : Henry to Dhawan, no run, leaves this short ball for the keeper
|9.2 : Henry to Kohli, three runs, flicks it off his pads through mid wicket for three runs
|9.1 : Henry to Kohli, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it towards short cover
End of over: IND 26/2 (Dhawan 13, Kohli 1)
|8.6 : Boult to Kohli, one run, works it through backward square leg.
|8.5 : Boult to Kohli, no run, defends it towards short mid on
|8.4 : Boult to Kohli, APPEAL, no run, full ball on the leg stump, Kohli looks to defend but misses and gets hit on the pad.. The ball pitched outside leg stump and LBW appeal is turned down
|8.3 : Boult to Kohli, no run, defends it back to the bowler
|8.2 : Boult to Kohli, no run, defends it towards short point
|8.1 : Boult to Dhawan, one run, flicks it towards mid wicket for a single
End of over: IND 24/2 (Dhawan 12, Kohli 0)
|7.6 : Henry to Kohli, no run, lets it go outside off stump.
|7.5 : Henry to Pujara, OUT, no run, fuller length ball on the middle stump, Pujara looks to drive but misses and gets hit on the pad in line with leg stump. LBW appeal is upheld after a long appeal. The ball might be clipping the outside of leg stump
|7.4 : Henry to Pujara, no run, ducks under the bouncer
|7.3 : Henry to Pujara, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend it from the crease but misses and gets hit on the pad. LBW appeal is turned down
|7.2 : Henry to Pujara, no run, defends it off the back foot
|7.1 : Henry to Pujara, FOUR, flicks it nicely off his pads through mid wicket for a boundary
End of over: IND 20/1 (Dhawan 12, Pujara 0)
|6.6 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, defends it to the point fielder.
|6.5 : Boult to Dhawan, FOUR, flicks it nicely off his pads through mid wicket for a boundary
|6.4 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|6.3 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, drives it back to the bowler
|6.2 : Boult to Dhawan, FOUR, goes on the back foot and cuts this short ball through point for a boundary
|6.1 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, coves the stumps and leaves it for the keeper
End of over: IND 12/1 (Dhawan 4, Pujara 0)
|5.6 : Henry to Pujara, no run, fends at this short ball. It drops short of the short leg fielder.
|5.5 : Henry to Pujara, no run, tries to duck but the ball does not bounce much
|5.4 : Henry to Vijay, OUT, no run, fuller length delivery just outside off stump, Vijay looks to defend but gets an outside edge towards 2nd slip. Guptill takes a good low catch
|5.3 : Henry to Vijay, no run, defends it to the mid on fielder
|5.2 : Henry to Vijay, no run, drives it to the point fielder
|5.1 : Henry to Vijay, no run, leaves this short ball down the leg side
End of over: IND 12/0 (Vijay 7, Dhawan 4)
|4.6 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, looks to flick but misses.
|That will be Lunch on day 3. Dhawan and Vijay have survived few anxious moments before Lunch and taken the lead for India to 124 runs. Join us back in 35 minutes for the coverage of post lunch session
|Welcome back
|4.5 : Boult to Vijay, one run, glances it towards fine leg for a single
|This should be the last ball before the Lunch Break
|4.4 : Boult to Vijay, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|4.3 : Boult to Vijay, no run, goes on the back foot and defends
|4.2 : Boult to Vijay, two runs, goes on the back foot and punches it through cover for two runs
|4.1 : Boult to Vijay, no run, drives it to the backward point fielder
End of over: IND 9/0 (Vijay 4, Dhawan 4)
|3.6 : Henry to Dhawan, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it alone.
|3.5 : Henry to Dhawan, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|3.4 : Henry to Dhawan, no run, cuts it to the point fielder
|3.3 : Henry to Dhawan, FOUR, comes on the front foot and drives it through cover for a boundary
|3.2 : Henry to Dhawan, no run, lets it go outside off stump
|3.1 : Henry to Dhawan, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IND 5/0 (Vijay 4, Dhawan 0)
|2.6 : Boult to Dhawan, leg bye, looks to flick but misses and off the pad the ball goes towards backward square leg.
|2.5 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|2.4 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, goes on the back foot and cuts it to the point fielder
|2.3 : Boult to Dhawan, APPEAL, no run, looks to defend but misses and off the pad the ball goes into the gloves of the keeper
|2.2 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, looks to flick but misses
|2.1 : Boult to Dhawan, no run
|
Dhawan is in the pain. He is pinged on the left hand again
End of over: IND 4/0 (Vijay 4, Dhawan 0)
|1.6 : Henry to Vijay, FOUR, looks to defend it from the crease but gets a thick outside edge that rolls past the diving gully fielder.
|1.5 : Henry to Vijay, no run, drives it to the cover fielder
|1.4 : Henry to Vijay, no run, defends it to the point fielder
|1.3 : Henry to Vijay, no run, drives it to the mid on fielder
|1.2 : Henry to Vijay, no run, looks to defend but misses and gets beaten
|1.1 : Henry to Vijay, no run, lets it go outside off stump
End of over: IND 0/0 (Vijay 0, Dhawan 0)
|0.6 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, pushes it back to the bowler.
|0.5 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, goes on the back foot and defends it to the point fielder
|0.4 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it alone
|0.3 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, covers the line of the stumps and leaves it
|0.2 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, looks to defend it from the crease. The ball bounces and hits him the glove
|0.1 : Boult to Dhawan, no run, lets it go outside off stump
In the middle of a 12-match unbeaten streak at home, India's marauding cricket team will be aiming to reclaim the No.1 spot in ICC rankings when it takes on an unsettled New Zealand in the second Test starting on Friday.
With 10 wins and two draws in their last 12 matches, India have been unstoppable on home turf in a journey that began with the 1-2 series loss against England in December 2012.
They have begun a packed 13-Test home calendar by inflicting a massive 197-run defeat over the visiting Black Caps in their 500th Test.
Having entered the three-match series one lower than Pakistan, India will also look to reclaim the number one rankings in the ICC Test rankings with a victory at the Eden Test.
India did not put a foot wrong at the Green Park stadium even as Kohli's bold move to go with a four-strong bowling attack surprised many.
The two Indian spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- got fine support from the deteriorating Green Park wicket and they both accounted for 16 wickets. The spin-mantra to get success at home has not changed even with the new set up under coach Anil Kumble and Kohli.
It will be no different at the Eden track, though the team think tank seems to be wary of the relaid wicket which will be used for the first time.
That means Kohli cannot afford to go with four bowlers on the Eden track which promises to offer spin only after a bit of wear and tear and leg-spinner Amit Mishra would certainly fancy his chances.
That India's ace spinner Ashwin has a niggle -- corn or thickened skin -- on the middle finger of his bowling hand can be a worry for Kohli.
"I have a corn on my finger and I haven't bowled a lot in the last 25 days," Ashwin had said after the third day in Kanpur. The 30-year-old off-spinner, playing just his 37th match, finished with match figures of 10-225, his fifth 10-wicket haul and joined the 200-club of Test wickets.
Ashwin, in fact stayed away from bowling at the nets and was seen chatting with the coach before trying out his hand briefly at batting.
Uncapped Haryana off-spinner Jayant Yadav, who was brought in as a replacement for Ishant Sharma, is on stand-by if it becomes too painful for Ashwin to play here, something that may upset India's plans.
The Haryana lad made his way through an impressive show in India A's recent tour of Australia, picking up seven wickets in the unofficial Tests at 22.57 apiece. In the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy, he topped Haryana's bowling charts with 33 wickets, and in March this year, Yadav claimed a match haul of eight against Mumbai in the Irani Cup.
Yadav is also a handy batsman and has a first-class double-ton to his name. He also has a record-breaking eighth-wicket stand of 392, scored in partnership with Amit Mishra in 2012.
India have also recalled veteran left-handed opener Gautam Gambhir who last played a Test way back in August in August 2014, during the tour to England but it remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old will make his way into the XI at his IPL home-ground.
India also have Rohit Sharma back among runs in the second innings something that will put them in right frame of mind especially at his favourite venue where he had scored an ODI world record of 264.
While the bowling looked settled and batsmen also chipped in, it's the their star batsman Kohli, who is long due for a big score since his 200 versus West Indies at North Sound in July.
Since then Kohli has scored 78 from five innings including 9 and 18 in Kanpur. The flamboyant Test skipper has, however, toiled hard at the nets with an eye to be back among the runs.
As for New Zealand, the visitors are set for a change in plan as far as their spin attack is concerned with veteran Jeetan Patel called in to replace injured off-spinner Mark Craig in their must-win Test.
Patel arrived earlier this morning from England where he was the leading wicket-taker in the County Championships, with 69 scalps for Warwickshire. The 36-year-old is likely to partner the impressive left-arm orthodox spinner Mitchell Santner and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.
Santner was the biggest positive for New Zealand in the Kanpur Test and impressed with both bat and ball.
He scored 32 and 71 apart from his bowling figures of 3/94 and 2/79 to become the first New Zealander after Daniel Vettori to score more than 100 and take at least five wickets.
Apart from Santner, middle-order batsman Luke Ronchi, who scored a defiant 80 in the second innings, is also a key player for the Black Caps.
But Martin Guptill -- who scored a 21 and 0 -- remains a worry. The visiting batsmen will have to bat in sessions in order to build their innings in the subcontinent conditions.
There was a good partnership between skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham in the first innings, but they then lost three wickets for 11 runs.
A partnership between Santner and Ronchi followed, but another collapse of five wickets for seven runs resulted in a 56-run first-innings deficit.
Lastly both teams will keep their fingers crossed with the conditions overcast and muggy as the relaid Eden Gardens outfield may be tested should there be rain.
India Squad:
Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand Squad:
Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor (c), Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, BJ Watling (wk), Jeetan Patel, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult