|Recent overs : 4 . 1 . . 4 | . . w 0wd . 0wd 4 .
|Last bat : MS Dhoni (W)lbw b Ravindra Jadeja5(8b0x40x6) SR:62.50, FoW:120/5 (14.2 Ovs)
|14.2 : R Jadeja to MS Dhoni, OUT! GONE! Dhoni's poor season continues. This was pushed through quicker around middle, Dhoni goes for the big hoick across the line but misses to be rapped on the pads. That looked quite plumb and the lbw appeal is upheld by the umpire. Tremendous comeback by Gujarat after the battering in the Powerplay.
|ANKIT SHARMA is the next man in.
|14.1 : R Jadeja to MS Dhoni, Flatter outside off, gets back and blocks it towards the off side.
|13.6 : S Jakati to MS Dhoni, Drifting in from outside off, MS steps out and nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|RAVINDRA JADEJA comes back for a bowl.
|13.5 : S Jakati to MS Dhoni, Fuller outside off, Dhoni push-drives it towards long off and they scamper back for the second run.
|13.4 : S Jakati to M Tiwary, Floated on a length outside off, sits back and cuts it to deep point for a single.
|13.3 : S Jakati to MS Dhoni, Slightly short outside off, cut away towards sweeper cover for a single.
|13.2 : S Jakati to M Tiwary, Floated outside off, steps out and pushes it towards cover for a single.
|13.1 : S Jakati to M Tiwary, FOUR! GOOD HIT! Slightly short outside off, Tiwary rocks back and slaps it on the leg side. Splits the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket perfectly. Good shot to start for Pune after the break.
|12.6 : A Tye to M Tiwary, On the pads, Tiwary flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
|Time out taken.
|SHADAB JAKATI is back on.
|12.5 : A Tye to MS Dhoni, Shortish around middle, Dhoni taps it gently towards silly mid on and they steal a quick single.
|12.4 : A Tye to M Tiwary, On middle and leg, worked away on the leg side for a single.
|12.3 : A Tye to MS Dhoni, Fuller and on leg stump, Dhoni misses the flick and the ball goes off the pads towards the leg side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|12.2 : A Tye to MS Dhoni, Shortish outside off, Dhoni doesn't offer a stroke to that one.
|12.1 : A Tye to Ben Stokes, OUT! CHOPPED ON! What a dream debut this is for Tye! Slower ball around off stump, Stokes is early into the shot and gets a thick inside edge on the pads and then cannons on to the sticks. Huge wicket for Gujarat as the Englishman was looking ominous.
|11.6 : D Smith to M Tiwary, Short ball from Smith and Tiwary misses the pull.
|ANDREW TYE is back.
|11.5 : D Smith to M Tiwary, Shortish outside off, sits back and blocks it solidly.
|11.4 : D Smith to M Tiwary, Full and outside off, Tiwary walks across the sticks to flick but is rapped on the pads as the ball rolls to cover. Appeal for lbw, turned down. Impact was way outside the line.
|11.3 : D Smith to Ben Stokes, Fuller around off, steps out to that one and drills it down to long on for a single.
|11.2 : D Smith to Ben Stokes, FOUR! POOR BALL AND PUNISHED! Half-tracker on leg stump at 121 kph, easy for Stokes as he pulls it over short fine leg to get a boundary. Freebies for the visitors.
|11.1 : D Smith to Ben Stokes, Good length closer to off stump, tapped gently towards point. Tiwary charges for a single but is rightfully sent back.
|10.6 : S Raina to Ben Stokes, Flatter outside off, Stokes stays back and lobs it just over the bowler's head. Single down to long off.
|10.5 : S Raina to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Off the edge but Stokes won't mind! Floated on a length outside off, he goes hard at it but gets a thick edge that goes wide of the keeper to the third man fence for a boundary.
|10.4 : S Raina to M Tiwary, Floated around off, Tiwary plays it very late and dabs it towards short third man for a single. Got cramped up for room.
|10.3 : S Raina to Ben Stokes, Flatter around middle, worked it down the leg side for a single.
|10.2 : S Raina to M Tiwary, Floated on a length on middle, rocks back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|10.1 : S Raina to Ben Stokes, Floated around leg stump, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
|9.6 : D Smith to M Tiwary, On a length outside off, defended solidly off the back foot to covers. A wicket and 5 from that over.
|SURESH RAINA comes on to bowl.
|9.5 : D Smith to Ben Stokes, Good length ball angling across Stokes. He punches it off his back foot to deep cover for a single.
|9.4 : D Smith to M Tiwary, Back of a length delivery outside off, Tiwary steers it nicely to third man and gets off the mark.
|9.3 : D Smith to Ben Stokes, Good length delivery, Stokes works this one through mid-wicket for a single.
|9.2 : D Smith to S Smith, OUT! Dwayne Smith provides the much-needed breakthrough! Short delivery well outside off, Steven Smith walks across and looks to pull it across the line. Ends up getting a top edge and the ball flies towards Aaron Finch at long on. He comes in and takes an easy catch with his fingers pointing upwards. End of a good knock from the Pune skipper.
|MANOJ TIWARY walks out to bat.
|9.1 : D Smith to S Smith, Good length delivery outside off, Smith places it nicely through point and picks up two runs.
|8.6 : R Jadeja to S Smith, Shorter delivery this time, Smith eases this one of the back foot through mid on for a run and retains strike.
|Time out taken.
|DWAYNE SMITH comes on to bowl.
|8.5 : R Jadeja to Ben Stokes, Stokes turns this one through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.4 : R Jadeja to Ben Stokes, SIX! That's hit right of the screws! Tossed up around off, Stokes clobbers it with the spin and deposits it deep into the stands over deep mid-wicket. That was such an effortless shot.
|8.3 : R Jadeja to S Smith, Shorter in length around off this time, Smith punches it off his back foot to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|8.2 : R Jadeja to Ben Stokes, Tossed up on middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.1 : R Jadeja to S Smith, Fullish delivery on middle and off, Smith whips it through mid on for a single.
|7.6 : B Thampi to S Smith, Back of the hand delivery on middle, Smith clips it through mid-wicket for a single. Wants the second but it is not on.
|7.5 : B Thampi to S Smith, OUCH... THAT MUST HAVE HURT! Shortish delivery around off, Smith shuffles across and looks to pull it across the line but misses to get hit on the ribs. He looks to be in a lot of discomfort and is down.
|Smith seems to be in a bit of discomfort and is on the ground, trying to stretch himself to ease the pain. It was certainly a sharp blow. Seems to be fine now and ready to resume after some help from the physio.
|7.4 : B Thampi to Ben Stokes, Back of a length ball angling into Stokes. He gets behind it and turns it to mid-wicket for a sharp single.
|7.3 : B Thampi to Ben Stokes, Stokes stays back to this one and defends it calmly.
|7.2 : B Thampi to S Smith, Similar length delivery on leg stumps, eased off the back foot through mid on for a single.
|7.1 : B Thampi to S Smith, On a length on middle, tucked to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
|6.6 : R Jadeja to S Smith, Fullish delivery, worked through wide mid on for a single.
|BASIL THAMPI is back on.
|6.5 : R Jadeja to S Smith, FOUR! That was risky! Tossed up on middle, Smith manages to tickle it and beats short fine leg to find the fence. If he missed that, he would have been adjudged LBW.
|6.4 : R Jadeja to Ben Stokes, Stokes turns this one with the spin through mid-wicket for a run.
|6.3 : R Jadeja to S Smith, Smith uses his feet and works it through square leg for a run.
|6.2 : R Jadeja to Ben Stokes, Flatter delivery outside off, punched down to long on for a single.
|6.1 : R Jadeja to S Smith, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single
|5.6 : A Tye to Ben Stokes, On a length in line of the stumps, Stokes defends it solidly. End of a successful over.
|RAVINDRA JADEJA comes on to bowl.
|5.5 : A Tye to R Tripathi, OUT! Tye gets his first wicket in the Indian T20 League! Bowls the knuckle ball on middle and leg, Tripathi makes room and drives it uppishly towards Aaron Finch at mid off. He stays calm and grabs it comfortably. End of a gem of a cameo from Rahul Tripathi. The 64-run stand from 32 balls comes to an end.
|BEN STOKES strides out to bat.
|5.4 : A Tye to R Tripathi, Well bowled! Tripathi backs away and takes a couple of steps down the track and Tye keeps it full and straight. Tripathi looks to dig it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|5.3 : A Tye to R Tripathi, Fuller length ball outside off, Rahul pushes it to covers and sets off. There is a shy at the bowler's end which misses and the batsmen get an overthrow.
|5.2 : A Tye to S Smith, Low full toss on off, Smith blocks it through mid on for a single.
|5.1 : A Tye to R Tripathi, Fullish delivery outside off, Tripathi drives it towards mid off and takes a sharp single.
|4.6 : P Kumar to S Smith, FOUR! Low full toss down the leg side, Smith helps it on its way through square leg and the ball races to the fence. A great over for Pune, 25 from it.
|ANDREW TYE comes on to bowl.
|4.5 : P Kumar to S Smith, FOUR! The visitors are on a roll! Full delivery outside off, Smith shuffles and chips it over mid on for a boundary.
|4.4 : P Kumar to R Tripathi, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total.
|4.3 : P Kumar to R Tripathi, FOUR! This one is even better! Fullish delivery outside off, Tripathi drives it on the up over covers and the ball whistles away to the fence.
|50-run stand between Smith and Tripathi.
|4.2 : P Kumar to R Tripathi, SIX! Tripathi is on song! Fuller length ball at 108 clicks outside off, Tripathi backs away and lofts it over mid off. Has got the timing and elevation behind it to clear the fence with ease.
|4.1 : P Kumar to R Tripathi, SIX! This is a brilliant shot! Back of a length ball on middle, Tripathi dances down the track and pulls it with aplomb over the deep mid-wicket fence.
|3.6 : S Jakati to R Tripathi, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
|3.5 : S Jakati to S Smith, Smith works this one through mid-wicket for a run.
|3.4 : S Jakati to S Smith, Straying on the pads, Smith looks to flick but is hit on the pads.
|3.3 : S Jakati to S Smith, SIX! Smith is in good flow! Tossed up outside off, Smith steps down the track and lofts it over long on for a biggie.
|3.2 : S Jakati to S Smith, Smith chops this shorter delivery towards backward point.
|3.1 : S Jakati to S Smith, FOUR! Half-tracker to start with and Smith pounces on it. Pulls it hard through mid-wicket and the ball races to the fence.
|2.6 : P Kumar to S Smith, Full toss on off, Smith looks to turn it across but gets a leading edge towards covers. Single taken.
|SHADAB JAKATI comes into the attack.
|2.5 : P Kumar to R Tripathi, Fullish outside off, pushed to covers for a run.
|2.4 : P Kumar to R Tripathi, The batsman has punched that ball through the offside.
|2.3 : P Kumar to R Tripathi, Fuller length ball angling in, Tripathi works it through square leg and sets off for a run. The fielder is quick to come across as the batsmen turn for the second. The throw is accurate to Karthik and he whips off the bails. It is referred upstairs but the replays show that Tripathi was in.
|2.2 : P Kumar to R Tripathi, This is one is wide outside off and Tripathi lets it go.
|Run out appeal being referred upstairs.
|2.1 : P Kumar to R Tripathi, FOUR! Great shot! On a length outside off, Tripathi takes a couple of steps down the track and places it through cover-point for an exquisite boundary.
|1.6 : B Thampi to S Smith, FOUR! Shot! Good length delivery outside off, Smith shuffles across and whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|1.5 : B Thampi to S Smith, Great fielding! Good length delivery on middle, Smith tucks it towards backward square leg where where Raina makes a great diving stop.
|1.4 : B Thampi to S Smith, Similar delivery outside off, Smith drives it crisply to Finch at extra cover who makes a good diving stop this time.
|1.3 : B Thampi to R Tripathi, Fullish delivery outside off, Tripathi drives it towards extra cover who makes a half-stop to parry it to mid off. Single taken.
|1.2 : B Thampi to R Tripathi, On a length on middle, defended solidly off the back foot.
|1.1 : B Thampi to R Tripathi, FOUR! Easy pcikings! Low full toss on off, Tripathi says thank you and drives it past the diving mid on fielder and through to the fence. Couldn't have asked for a better first delivery and he starts his Indian T20 league campaign in style!
|0.6 : P Kumar to S Smith, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. End of an eventful over.
|BASIL THAMPI to share the new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : P Kumar to S Smith, Wide! Full and wide outside off, Smith throws his bat at it but fails to get any wood on it. Raina is interested but the umpire straightaway rules it as a wide.
|P Kumar to S Smith, FOUR! Beautiful! Fuller length ball outside off, Smith drives it elegantly through mid off and gets a boundary to his name to get off the mark.
|0.4 : P Kumar to S Smith, Wide! Hurled wide outside off, Smith lets it go.
|P Kumar to S Smith, On a length outside off, punched off the back foot to covers.
|0.3 : P Kumar to A Rahane, OUT! Take a bow, Suresh Raina! Good length delivery outside off, shaping in this time. Rahane looks to cut it square of the wicket on the off side but the room is not quite there. He ends up getting a thick outside edge and the ball flies towards Suresh Raina at first slip. He initially moves to his right and gets wrong footed but adjusts really well. Dives to his left and grabs a one-handed stunner. Just the start the hosts wanted.
|STEVEN SMITH comes out to bat.
|0.2 : P Kumar to A Rahane, Almost a replica of the previous delivery as Rahane watches this go away carefully.
|0.1 : P Kumar to A Rahane, Start off with a fuller length delivery outside off and it swings away appreciably. Rahane plants his front foot across and lets it go.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome for the 13th game of the 10th season of the Indian T20 League between Gujarat and Pune in Rajkot. Both sides are struggling at the moment and haven't got their combination right so far and bowling is the main concern for them. The hosts will look to rule the roost in home conditions. Suresh Raina needs to lead from the front with the bat. When your skipper does so, more often than not it rubs off on the rest of the team. On the other hand, the visitors will look to get t
|GUJARAT WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO FIELD.
|SURESH RAINA says that they will bowl first. Opines that the track will get better as the match progresses and also wants to ease the pressure of his team's weak bowling attack. Adds that the toss was crucial and hopes his side can cash in. There are four changes for Gujarat.
|STEVEN SMITH says that he would have bowled first as well. Says that he has recovered from his illness and is happy to be back. Hopes that Pune can learn quickly from their mistakes. States that he wants his team to keep improving throughout the tournament. There are three changes for Pune. SHARDUL THAKUR, RAHUL CHAHAR, ANKIT SHARMA and LOCKIE FERGUSON come in. The ones sitting out are Deepak Chahar, Ashok Dinda in.
|We are ready to get underway. AJINKYA RAHANE and RAHUL TRIPATHI to open the batting for Pune. PRAVEEN KUMAR to start off with the new ball. A slip in place. Here we go...
|MS DHONI strides out to bat. There is a huge cheer from the crowd. Can he get going tonight?