|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . 4 0wd . 1 1 | . 4 . . 4 .
|Last bat : Brendon McCullumlbw b Kuldeep Yadav35(24b4x42x6) SR:145.83, FoW:72/2 (8.1 Ovs)
|8.5 : K Yadav to A Finch, 1 run.
|8.4 : K Yadav to A Finch, This one goes the other way, Finch is coming forward to defend but is beaten all ends up.
|8.3 : K Yadav to S Raina, Flicks this one through mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : K Yadav to A Finch, Finch gets low to paddle this low full toss but gets it onto his pads and then towards backward square leg for a single.
|8.1 : K Yadav to B McCullum, OUT! Kuldeep bowls it too full around off, McCullum looks to clip it through mid-wicket coming down the wicket but misses and is hit on his pads. The players go up in an appeal and the umpire rules it in favour of the bowler. A timely wicket for the visitors.
|Time for the time out! Just at the right time for the visitors.
|Aaron Finch is the new man in.
|7.6 : C Woakes to S Raina, FOUR! Poor ball and punished again! Woakes bowls it fuller but on the pads, Raina does not miss out and clips it wide of the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
|50-run stand up between Raina and McCullum!
|7.5 : C Woakes to B McCullum, On a length around off, McCullum heaves it through mid-wicket for a single.
|7.4 : C Woakes to S Raina, Angles it on a good length just around off, Raina checks his shot at the last moment and pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|7.3 : C Woakes to B McCullum, Slants it on the pads, McCullum looks to clip but fails to connect. The ball rolls towards square leg off the pads as the batsmen take a run. A leg bye signaled.
|7.2 : C Woakes to B McCullum, Slower ball, shorter in length around off and middle, McCullum looks to pull it through but gets an inside edge which lobs over the stumps.
|7.1 : C Woakes to S Raina, Angles it on off on a good length, Raina tucks it through square leg for a single.
|6.6 : K Yadav to B McCullum, SIX! McCullum is having a ball! Kuldeep bowls it on middle, Brendon McCullum slinks down the wicket and deposits it over long off for a maximum. He does not want the spinner to settle here.
|6.5 : K Yadav to B McCullum, FOUR! Into the fence in a jiffy! Shorter from Kuldeep, Brendon swivels and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|6.4 : K Yadav to B McCullum, Brendon does not read this one but keeps it out well.
|6.3 : K Yadav to S Raina, Shorter outside off, Raina camps back and punches it through covers for a single.
|6.2 : K Yadav to B McCullum, This one is nudged through mid-wicket for a single.
|6.1 : K Yadav to B McCullum, McCullum comes forward and defends it watchfully.
|5.6 : C Woakes to S Raina, Raina tucks it towards the leg side but not for any run. A really good Powerplay for the home side.
|Kuldeep Yadav called on for a bowl.
|5.5 : C Woakes to S Raina, Dropped! How costly will this drop be? Shorter in length around middle, Raina was expecting it and goes after it. He does not get the connection right and the ball skies up in the air. Kuldeep Yadav runs to his left from mid on and dives to take the catch but ends up spilling it. Two runs taken. Raina is now once again the highest run-getter in the Indian T20 League surpassing Virat Kohli!
|5.4 : C Woakes to S Raina, Raina tucks this one through mid-wicket and takes a well-run couple.
|5.3 : C Woakes to S Raina, FOUR! Neatly done! Woakes follows Raina who was backing away but ends up bowling on the pads. Raina tucks it nicely through backward square leg for a boundary. He is up and running already!
|5.2 : C Woakes to S Raina, Another drive from Raina but this time he finds the mid off fielder.
|5.1 : C Woakes to S Raina, FOUR! Raina on the charge! Fuller around off, Raina stays in his crease and hits it hard back down the wicket. The bowler gets his right hand to it and deflects it wide of the diving mid off fielder for a boundary.
|4.6 : S Narine to B McCullum, Quicker in the air, shorter, McCullum defends it watchfully.
|Chris Woakes comes on for a bowl.
|4.5 : S Narine to B McCullum, FOUR! Poor ball and punished! Shorter on middle and leg, McCullum does not miss out and pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Gambhir looks a worried man.
|4.4 : S Narine to B McCullum, Brendon gets in line and defends it.
|4.3 : S Narine to B McCullum, FOUR! Bullet from Baz! Shorter around off, McCullum gives himself room and slams it over cover for a boundary. That flew to the fence!
|4.2 : S Narine to B McCullum, Narine bowls it around off, McCullum stays in his crease and heaves it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|4.1 : S Narine to S Raina, Lands it around off, Raina comes forward and pushes it towards mid off for a single.
|3.6 : P Chawla to B McCullum, Off the stumps! Shorter in length on off, McCullum goes back and punches it towards point for a single.
|3.5 : P Chawla to B McCullum, Slider around off, McCullum looks to work it through the leg side but ends up pushing it back down the wicket.
|3.4 : P Chawla to B McCullum, SIX! Into the stands! Chawla lands it around middle, McCullum gets low and swings it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Superb shot that!
|3.3 : P Chawla to S Raina, Raina sits back to this short one and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|3.2 : P Chawla to S Raina, Lands it outside off, Raina punches it towards the point region.
|3.1 : P Chawla to J Roy, OUT! Roy has to depart! Chawla bowls it on a shorter length but around middle and leg, Roy looks to smack it over square leg but gets a top edge. Yusuf Pathan gets under it at square leg and takes it on the rebound off his body. A wicket just at the right time.
|2.6 : S Narine to B McCullum, This one is nudged towards backward square leg.
|2.5 : S Narine to J Roy, Fuller on off, eased down to long on for a single.
|2.4 : S Narine to B McCullum, Lands it outside off, McCullum looks to work it through the leg side but gets a leading edge towards covers for a single.
|2.3 : S Narine to B McCullum, Pushes it towards point off his crease.
|2.2 : S Narine to B McCullum, FOUR! Poor effort! Shorter outside off, McCullum goes back and cuts it towards point. The fielder makes a mess of it and allows it through for a boundary.
|2.1 : S Narine to B McCullum, Shorter around off, punched towards mid off by McCullum.
|1.6 : P Chawla to B McCullum, Googly around off, McCullum punches it wide of the diving bowler for a single.
|Sunil Narine is introduced into the attack. He also has a slip in place.
|1.5 : P Chawla to J Roy, Short again on the stumps, Roy looks to heave it over mid-wicket but gets it off the inner half through backward square leg for a single.
|1.4 : P Chawla to J Roy, WIDE! Fires this down the leg side, Roy fails to clip it.
|P Chawla to J Roy, Another one fired on the leg stump, Roy looks to clip it off his back foot but is beaten all ends up.
|1.3 : P Chawla to J Roy, FOUR! Innovation right away! Chawla bowls it around off, Roy gets into position to reverse sweep and connects superbly to get it past point for a boundary.
|1.2 : P Chawla to J Roy, Floats it outside off, Roy comes forward and pushes it towards mid off.
|1.1 : P Chawla to B McCullum, Shorter on a length, punched through mid on for a single. That was a googly.
|0.6 : T Boult to J Roy, Roy stays in his crease and defends this off the back foot.
|Piyush Chawla will share the new ball with Trent Boult from the other end.
|0.5 : T Boult to J Roy, FOUR! The change of angle does not matter to the England opener! Boult bowls it outside off, on a length, Roy comes forward and cracks it past backward point for a boundary.
|0.4 : T Boult to J Roy, Slants it outside off, Roy mistimes his drive towards mid on.
|Goes round the wicket.
|0.3 : T Boult to J Roy, Roy stays in his crease and defends this watchfully.
|0.2 : T Boult to J Roy, FOUR! Roy gets off the mark in the Indian T20 league! Full again on middle and off, Roy presents the full face of the bat and thumps it back down the wicket past Brendon McCullum for a boundary. Nice way to get going.
|0.1 : T Boult to J Roy, Fuller in length just around off, Roy defends it towards short mid-wicket. That made a cracking sound of the bat. There was a hint of swing as well for Boult.
|0.0 : Hello everyone and welcome to the coverage of Match 3 of the Indian T20 League between Gujarat and Kolkata in Rajkot. Both teams have a lot of experienced T20 players and it should be an exciting contest. The home side like last year, have a destructive batting line-up but the bowling looks rather weak with an injury to Dwayne Bravo. They will hope that the Indian contingent in their squad makes up for it. The form of Suresh Raina though could be the most vital aspect for them.
|Kolkata, on the other hand, have a settled squad once again and Gautam Gambhir will be aware that they begin favorites yet again. The side from the east are without the services of Andre Russell but having acquired the likes of Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme, the tourists will be hopeful of good returns.
|TOSS - KOLKATA WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO FIELD!
|Kolkata skipper, Gautam Gambhir feels that they are comfortable chasing. Informs about the inclusion of Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn. Ends by saying that it looks like a really good wicket to bat on and feels that the pitch won't change much throughout the game.
|Gujarat skipper, Suresh Raina says that they are not aware of how the deck will behave. Mentions that they will see how they go in the first six overs and then take it from there. Informs that they are playing all four overseas batsmen and backing the Indian pacers. On playing in Rajkot, Raina credits the crowd for supporting them.
|The umpires and players are making their way out in the middle. Brendon McCullum and the Indian T20 league debutant Jason Roy will open the batting for Gujarat. Trent Boult will start the proceedings with the ball for Kolkata. Here we go....
|Suresh Raina will bat at number 3 for Gujarat.
|Woakes has a chat with his captain about the field.