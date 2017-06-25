|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 1 . . . 1 w | . . 1 . . 1 | 0wd . . 3 . . .
|Last bat : Farhaan Behardienc Sam Billings b Chris Jordan3(8b0x40x6) SR:37.50, FoW:91/6 (13.4 Ovs)
|16.5 : Tom Curran to M Mosehle, 1 run.
|16.4 : Tom Curran to M Mosehle, SIX.
|16.3 : Tom Curran to M Mosehle, No run.
|16.2 : Tom Curran to M Mosehle, No run.
|16.1 : Tom Curran to M Mosehle, No run.
|15.6 : L Plunkett to A Phehlukwayo, Banged in short, Phehlukwayo goes for the pull but misses.
|Tom Curran is back into the attack.
|15.5 : L Plunkett to A Phehlukwayo, Andile gives himself room, Plunkett bowls it wide outside off. Phehlukwayo can't do anything about it. Good dot ball, this!
|15.4 : L Plunkett to M Mosehle, Cutter on the shorter side, pulled to deep backward square leg for a single.
|15.3 : L Plunkett to M Mosehle, Tow Leg Byes! Moshele dances down by giving himself room. Plunkett cleverly follows him and cramps him for room. Mosehle looks to tickle it but misses and the ball brushes the thigh pad and goes towards the fine leg region. A couple of leg byes taken.
|15.2 : L Plunkett to A Phehlukwayo, Length delivery, Phehlukwayo looks to scoop but gets an inside edge onto the body and on the off side. A run is taken.
|15.1 : L Plunkett to A Phehlukwayo, Banged in short, Andile dances down at first but then duck under the bumper.
|14.6 : D Willey to A Phehlukwayo, Full on the stumps, drilled to long on for a single. 18 runs from the over.
|Liam Plunkett is back on.
|14.5 : D Willey to A Phehlukwayo, FOUR! This is turning out to be a good over for South Africa. Phehlukwayo dances down and lofts the length delivery over mid off for a boundary.
|14.4 : D Willey to A Phehlukwayo, FOUR! Shot! Back of a length delivery, Phehlukwayo dances down, giving himself room and smashes it down the ground through mid on for a boundary.
|14.3 : D Willey to A Phehlukwayo, Phehlukwayo punches it on the up through covers. Billings in the deep, covers good ground to his left and makes a sliding stop near the ropes. Keeps it down to a brace.
|14.2 : D Willey to M Mosehle, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|14.1 : D Willey to M Mosehle, SIX! A much-needed one! Back of a length delivery on leg, Mosehle shimmies across a touch and helps it with the wind over long leg for a biggie. He had timed it superbly well.
|13.6 : C Jordan to A Phehlukwayo, Wide! Down the leg side, Andile looks to work it on the leg side but misses.
|C Jordan to A Phehlukwayo, Back of a length delivery, chopped to point.
|David Willey is called back for a bowl.
|13.5 : C Jordan to M Mosehle, Shortish delivery, angling in, pulled on the leg side for a single.
|A slip and a leg gully is in place.
|13.4 : C Jordan to F Behardien, OUT! In the air... gone! Short and angling in, Behardien looks to pull but gets a top edge. The ball flies a long way in the air but fails to get distance on it. Billings at deep backward square leg, gets under the ball and cups it. End of a struggling knock from Behardien. England need 4 wickets more to win.
|Andile Phehlukwayo walks out to bat.
|13.3 : C Jordan to M Mosehle, Angling down leg, worked behind square on the leg side for a single.
|13.2 : C Jordan to F Behardien, Back of a length delivery outside off, Farhaan pulls it to mid on, where the fielder dives to make a crucial stop. A single is taken.
|13.1 : C Jordan to M Mosehle, Shortish delivery, angling in, pulled in the long leg region for a single.
|12.6 : M Crane to F Behardien, Googly around off, Behardien works it off the inner half to short fine leg. Just a couple from the over. Pressure building on the Proteas.
|12.5 : M Crane to F Behardien, Pressure, pressure! Leg break outside off and FB is beaten on his outside edge.
|12.4 : M Crane to F Behardien, Once again Farhaan goes for the sweep but the same result. He misses and it's another dot.
|12.3 : M Crane to F Behardien, Tossed up outside off, Behardien looks to cut it away but misses.
|12.2 : M Crane to F Behardien, Tossed up outside off, Farhaan looks to sweep but misses.
|12.1 : M Crane to F Behardien, Behardien turns it in front of square on the leg side. Hales comes running in from the deep but fumbles. This allows the batsmen to pick up a brace.
|11.6 : C Jordan to M Mosehle, Back of a length delivery, angling in, defended off the back foot.
|11.5 : C Jordan to M Mosehle, Shortish delivery outside off, Mosehle hangs his bat in the air. Gets a bottom edge to the keeper.
|11.4 : C Jordan to M Mosehle, Angling into the batsman, Mosehle fails to tuck it away and the ball lobs off the thigh pad on the leg side.
|11.3 : C Jordan to D Miller, OUT! Edged and gone! England are chipping in at the wicket at the right moment. Miller dances down the track. Seeing that Jordan angles it across from short of a length. Miller flashes at it, gets an outside edge and the English skipper behind the stumps collects the ball to complete the proceedings. South Africa in huge trouble now.
|Mangaliso Mosehle strides out to the middle.
|11.2 : C Jordan to D Miller, Straying on the pads, tickled fine down the leg side. The fielder at fine leg does superbly well to keep the ball in play. He covers good ground to his left and dives to make a a stop. The umpire still goes upstairs to check. The replays suggest that it's just a brace.
|11.1 : C Jordan to D Miller, Back of a length delivery, pulled through backward square leg for a couple.
|10.6 : M Crane to de Villiers, OUT! Against the run of play! Crane gets his reward for being brave. Tosses it up on middle and leg again. De Villiers once more sweeps it over square leg. Fails to have middled it and Alex Hales takes another well-composed catch at the ropes just like his previous one. Crane is delighted and why won't he be. AB de Villiers is his first international wicket. Huge wicket this.
|Farhaan Behardien is the new man in.
|Chris Jordan is back on.
|10.5 : M Crane to D Miller, Miller works it down the leg side for a single.
|10.4 : M Crane to de Villiers, Crane bowls it quicker this time in the blockhole. De Villiers squeezes it out through covers for a single.
|10.3 : M Crane to de Villiers, SIX! Another one! Crane not shy of tossing it up, serves it fuller on the stumps. It's in AB's arc and he goes down on one knee and sweeps it over square leg for half a dozen. 16 off the over already!
|10.2 : M Crane to de Villiers, SIX! Boom! Into the stands! Full on middle, de Villiers kneels down and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket. That's huge hit and the ball sails a long way back in the stands.
|10.1 : M Crane to de Villiers, FOUR! In the gap! Crane tosses it up, de Villiers sweeps it on the full. Gets it in the gap in the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|9.6 : L Plunkett to de Villiers, Fuller in the line of the stumps, AB de Villiers whips it through the backward square leg region for a single.
|9.5 : L Plunkett to D Miller, Fuller outside off, Miller shuffles across and clips it towards mid on for a single.
|9.4 : L Plunkett to de Villiers, Back of a length delivery outside off, Miller punches it through the cover region for a single.
|9.3 : L Plunkett to D Miller, Fuller around leg, Miller tucks it through the square leg region for a single.
|9.2 : L Plunkett to de Villiers, AB de Villiers clips it on the leg side for a single.
|9.1 : L Plunkett to JJ Smuts, OUT! Plunkett strikes! Short delivery into the batsman, Smuts was throwing his bat at everything. Does that again here and gets a top edge on it. The ball flies towards the fine leg region. Malan settles underneath it and takes a safe catch. Smuts was not able to get going and he departs.
|8.6 : M Crane to de Villiers, Short in the line of the stumps, AB de Villiers goes for the slog sweep but cannot time it well. Gets it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|8.5 : M Crane to de Villiers, Fuller outside off, AB tries to go for the biggie but he misses it completely.
|8.4 : M Crane to de Villiers, FOUR! Beautiful! Fuller outside off, AB de Villiers carves that over the extra cover region for a boundary.
|8.3 : M Crane to JJ Smuts, Smuts sweeps but straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a single.
|8.2 : M Crane to de Villiers, Driven through the extra cover region for a single.
|8.1 : M Crane to JJ Smuts, Tossed up outside off, Smuts goes for the sweep. Gets an inside edge past the keeper and AB is quick to call him for the single. Buttler has a shy at the striker's end but he misses.
|7.6 : L Plunkett to de Villiers, AB de Villiers goes leg side and Plunkett sees that and follows him with a very full ball. AB cannot put that away.
|7.5 : L Plunkett to de Villiers, Back of a length delivery into the pads, AB de Villiers fails to flick it through and gets rapped high on the thigh pads.
|7.4 : L Plunkett to JJ Smuts, Clipped through mid-wicket for a single.
|7.3 : L Plunkett to JJ Smuts, Short delivery outside off, Smuts goes for the pull but he fails to make contact.
|7.2 : L Plunkett to de Villiers, On a good length, the ball stops a bit on the pitch. AB de Villiers is a bit early into the shot and he manages to just push it past the bowler for a single.
|7.1 : L Plunkett to JJ Smuts, Angling into the batsman, AB de Villiers clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|6.6 : M Crane to JJ Smuts, Short delivery into the batsman, Smuts pulls it towards long on for a single.
|6.5 : M Crane to de Villiers, Driven towards mid off for a single.
|6.4 : M Crane to de Villiers, Bowls this down the leg side, de Villiers adjusts and works it through the mid-wicket region for a couple.
|6.3 : M Crane to JJ Smuts, Smuts punches it through covers for a single.
|6.2 : M Crane to JJ Smuts, Smuts stays in his crease and cuts it straight to the fielder at point.
|6.1 : M Crane to JJ Smuts, FOUR! Freebie! Full toss on the stumps, Smuts does not miss out on those as he sweeps it through the square leg region for a boundary.
|5.6 : L Plunkett to JJ Smuts, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|Mason Crane is into the attack.
|5.5 : L Plunkett to JJ Smuts, FOUR! Good length delivery outside off, Smuts goes a bit leg side and smashes it over the cover region for a boundary.
|5.4 : L Plunkett to JJ Smuts, SIX! That's into orbit! Fuller length delivery outside off, Smuts makes room on the leg side and whacks it over the long on region for half a dozen.
|5.3 : L Plunkett to JJ Smuts, Smuts is lucky to survive! Short delivery around off, Smuts throws the kitchen sinks at it. Gets a thin edge and the ball goes straight to the keeper. The players appeal but the umpire does not feel that there was an edge. Replays show that there was one.
|5.2 : L Plunkett to JJ Smuts, A cross seam back of a length delivery, bounces a bit more off the deck. Takes Smuts by surprise as he tries to defend it.
|5.1 : L Plunkett to de Villiers, Back of a length delivery, Smuts defends it on the leg side for a single.
|4.6 : C Jordan to de Villiers, Short delivery outside off, AB de Villiers stays in his crease, sways back a bit and cuts it through the point region. Livingstone gives it a chase and dives to save a run for his team. The umpire checks and Livingstone has done that very well.
|Liam Plunkett to bowl the next over.
|4.5 : C Jordan to JJ Smuts, Another short delivery, this time JJ Smuts pulls but straight towards Hales who makes a good stop. A single is taken.
|4.4 : C Jordan to JJ Smuts, Back of a length delivery outside off, Smuts goes for the pull. Gets it towards third man off the bottom edge.
|4.3 : C Jordan to JJ Smuts, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|4.2 : C Jordan to C Morris, OUT! The experiment of promoting Morris has failed! Short delivery into the batsman, Chris goes for the pull. Does not middle it and the ball flies towards the deep square leg boundary. Alex Hales the man there takes it on the boundary line. Makes a really tough catch look really easy. The umpire checks if Jordan has overstepped but he is fine. A struggling innings comes to an end.
|AB de Villiers is the next man in.
|4.1 : C Jordan to JJ Smuts, Almost dragged on! Length delivery outside off, Smuts tries to push it on the off side. Gets an inside edge and the ball goes just past the stumps towards the backward square leg region for a single.
|3.6 : Tom Curran to C Morris, Slower delivery at a shorter length, Morris goes for the pull but he only manages to find the fielder at short fine leg.
|Chris Jordan has been handed the ball.
|3.5 : Tom Curran to C Morris, Good length delivery outside off, Morris punches this one straight to the fielder at covers.
|3.4 : Tom Curran to C Morris, FOUR! Smart batting Morris! Short delivery into the body, Chris first thinks of the ramp shot but later adjusts and slaps it over the point region for a boundary.
|Mid on goes back and third man comes in.
|3.3 : Tom Curran to JJ Smuts, Leg bye! Angling into the batsman, Smuts tries to flick it through but fails to make contact. Gets rapped on the pads and the ball goes towards the point region. The batsman scamper across.
|3.2 : Tom Curran to C Morris, Short delivery angling into the batsman, Morris backs away a bit and hits it over the cover region for a triple.
|3.1 : Tom Curran to C Morris, Angling into the batsman, Smuts pushes it back to the bowler.
|2.6 : D Willey to C Morris, Back of a length delivery around off, Morris tries to punch it on the off side. Gets it towards backward square leg off the inner half.
|2.5 : D Willey to C Morris, Length delivery outside off, Morris swings his bat across but cannot make contact.
|2.4 : D Willey to C Morris, Back of a length delivery outside off, Morris stays deep in his crease and punches it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
|2.3 : D Willey to JJ Smuts, Length delivery outside off, JJ guides it towards third man for a single.
|2.2 : D Willey to JJ Smuts, Good length delivery outside off, Smuts drives it towards the fielder at mid off.
|2.1 : D Willey to JJ Smuts, Smuts gets square up but still manages to push it back to the bowler.
|1.6 : Tom Curran to R Hendricks, OUT! Curran strikes in his very first over! Soft dismissal! Good length delivery outside off, Hendricks tries to loft it over the mid off fielder. Gets it off the toe end and the ball goes straight to Plunkett on the edge of the ring, who obliges with holding onto it. Curran has drawn first blood and he is enjoying his outing in this series.
|Chris Morris walks out next. That's some surprise.
|1.5 : Tom Curran to JJ Smuts, Short delivery into the batsman, Smuts mistimes his pull through square leg for a single.
|1.4 : Tom Curran to JJ Smuts, Good length delivery into the batsman, Smuts clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
|1.3 : Tom Curran to JJ Smuts, Smuts stays in his crease and defends it really well.
|1.2 : Tom Curran to R Hendricks, Leg bye! Back of a length delivery outside off, Hendricks goes for the pull. Fails to make any contact and the ball goes on to hit him on his body. The ball flies over the point region and the batsmen shuffle across.
|1.1 : Tom Curran to JJ Smuts, Angling in from a fuller length around off, Smuts clips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|0.6 : D Willey to R Hendricks, Length delivery outside off, Smuts tries to play it on the off side. Gets it towards mid-wicket off the inner half.
|Tom Curran will share the new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : D Willey to R Hendricks, Fuller outside off, Hendricks drives it towards the fielder at covers.
|0.4 : D Willey to R Hendricks, Yorker outside off, Hendricks defends it well.
|0.3 : D Willey to JJ Smuts, Back of a length delivery outside off, Smuts punches it through covers. Sam Billings gives it a chase and saves a run for his team.
|0.2 : D Willey to JJ Smuts, Smuts stays in his crease and punches it towards the fielder at mid on.
|0.1 : D Willey to JJ Smuts, Wide! That's some movement to start with. Swinging down the leg side, Smuts still goes after it but fails to make contact. The umpire signals it as a wide.
|D Willey to JJ Smuts, Four Leg Byes! Again sprayed down the leg side and the ball swings in. The batsman tries to clip it but fails to hit it. Brushes the pads and the ball races away past the keeper for a boundary.
|0.0 : Welcome back for the chase! JJ Smuts and Hendricks will open the batting for South Africa. David Willey will start the proceedings with the new ball for England. With a slip in place. Here we go...
|David Miller walks out to bat.