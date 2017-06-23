|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 2 0wd 4 1 2 w | 4 4 . . 4 4 | 1 . 1 . 2 1
|Last bat : Jason Royobstructing the field67(45b9x41x6) SR:148.89, FoW:133/3 (15.1 Ovs)
|16.1 : D Paterson to Jos Buttler, Strays it down leg side and the umpire calls wide.
|D Paterson to Jos Buttler, 2 runs.
|15.6 : C Morris to L Livingstone, HUGE APPEAL! But it is not given. Morris bangs it fast and short. Livingstone comes down the track and tries to pull it. He gets it off his shoulder and it lobs to slip. Ultra edge detects an edge there. Morris was not happy after the decision. He has finished off here and bowled an excellent spell.
|Dane Paterson is called into the attack.
|15.5 : C Morris to L Livingstone, BOUNCER! The batsman ducks under it.
|15.4 : C Morris to Jos Buttler, Full on the pads, Buttler misses the flick and is struck on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side and they run a leg bye.
|15.3 : C Morris to Jos Buttler, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|15.2 : C Morris to L Livingstone, Bowls it on a length outside off, Livingstone gets it off the outside edge down to third man for a run.
|15.1 : C Morris to L Livingstone, OUT! Bowls it on a length outside off, Livingstone defends it to point. Roy sets off for a run but Livingstone refuses the run. The fielder has a shy at the non striker's end and the ball hits the batsman. The South Africans appeal for obstruction of field. The umpire first calls it a dead ball and then goes to the square leg umpire and they both decide to go upstairs. The replays show that Roy did change his path and does come in way off the throw and decides to
|14.6 : T Shamsi to J Roy, Goes for the reverse sweep and does not connect. Two good overs here for South Africa. They are fighting their way back into the game.
|The umpires have gone upstairs to check if Roy was trying to obstruct the field! It will surely be a tough call for the third umpire.
|14.5 : T Shamsi to L Livingstone, Slower through the air on middle, Livingstone flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|14.4 : T Shamsi to J Roy, Darts it outside off, Roy flat-bats it down to long off for a run.
|14.3 : T Shamsi to L Livingstone, Wide outside off, the batsman cuts it to deep covers for a run.
|14.2 : T Shamsi to L Livingstone, CHEEKY! Tosses it up, Livingstone goes down on one knee and paddles it for a couple.
|14.1 : T Shamsi to J Roy, Wrong one on off, Roy hits it to long off for a run.
|13.6 : C Morris to L Livingstone, Full on the pads, Livinstone flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple. He is off the mark. First runs for him in T20I.
|13.5 : C Morris to L Livingstone, Bowls a shorter one on the body of the batsman. Livingstone tries to flick it but is hit on the pads.
|Chris Morris gives Liam Livingstone some piece of advice.
|13.4 : C Morris to J Bairstow, OUT! Morris provides the breakthrough. Bairstow is the man who has to go. Full ball on middle, Bairstow tries to go over mid on but does not get the elevation he wante. Ends up hitting it straight towards Farhaan Behardien who takes a simple catch. England need another 50 off 38 balls. Game on?
|Liam Livingstone strides out to the middle.
|13.3 : C Morris to J Roy, Back of a length ball on middle, Roy pulls it to deep square leg for a run.
|13.2 : C Morris to J Roy, Bowls a well directed bouncer. Roy goes for the pull but misses it.
|13.1 : C Morris to J Roy, Full ball on leg stump, Roy drives it to mid on.
|12.6 : T Shamsi to J Bairstow, FOUR! Flatter on middle, Bairstow sweeps it past short fine leg for a boundary.
|Chris Morris into the attack.
|12.5 : T Shamsi to J Roy, Roy comes down the track and hits it to long on for a run.
|12.4 : T Shamsi to J Bairstow, Full ball, Bairstow hits it to long on for a run.
|12.3 : T Shamsi to J Bairstow, Comes down the track, Shamsi drags his length back. Bairstow goes to flick but gets a leading edge to covers.
|12.2 : T Shamsi to J Roy, The batsman picked it early and slog swept it through the leg side. They pick up a single.
|12.1 : T Shamsi to J Bairstow, Bowls it on middle. Bairstow punches it through the off side for a run.
|11.6 : M Morkel to J Roy, FOUR! Pierces the gap with precision. Doles it short on middle, Roy pulls it powerfully between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. 59 required off 48 balls.
|100-run stand between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow!
|11.5 : M Morkel to J Roy, FOUR! LOVELY SHOT! Length outside off, Roy cuts it late past the short third man fielder for a boundary. This is too easy for England.
|11.4 : M Morkel to J Roy, Good length outside off, Roy heaves at it but misses.
|11.3 : M Morkel to J Bairstow, A tad shorter on the stumps, Bairstow pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|11.2 : M Morkel to J Bairstow, NO BALL! He has hit the stumps while delivering the ball. Bowls a well directed bouncer. Bairstow tries to duck under it but falls to the ground.
|Free Hit coming up....
|M Morkel to J Bairstow, FOUR! Full ball on off, Bairstow drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. He makes full use of the Free Hit.
|11.1 : M Morkel to J Bairstow, YORKER! On middle, Bairstow digs it out.
|10.6 : T Shamsi to J Roy, Short ball on middle, Roy pulls it through mid-wicket. Miller runs to his left and makes a good diving stop. The batsmen run two.
|10.5 : T Shamsi to J Roy, SIX! That is huge! He is back in form. Tosses it up Roy comes down the track and lofts it over long on for a maximum.
|2nd T20I fifty for Jason Roy!
|10.4 : T Shamsi to J Bairstow, Fires it in on middle, Bairstow punches it off the back foot through covers for a run.
|10.3 : T Shamsi to J Roy, Drags his length back on off, Roy punches it down to long off for a run.
|10.2 : T Shamsi to J Roy, Bowls it outside off, Roy flat-bats it to covers.
|10.1 : T Shamsi to J Roy, Flatter ball on middle, Roy goes for the pull but gets an inside edge just past the leg stump onto the boot of the keeper.
|9.6 : M Morkel to J Roy, Full toss on leg stump, Roy flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack.
|9.5 : M Morkel to J Roy, Length ball outside off, Roy shuffles across and tries to hit it out of England but does not connect.
|9.4 : M Morkel to J Bairstow, Good comeback. Yorker on middle, the batsman digs it out for a run.
|9.3 : M Morkel to J Bairstow, SIX! FLAT ONE! Short ball on the stumps, Bairstow pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. Brilliant shot from Bairstow.
|9.2 : M Morkel to J Bairstow, FOUR BYES! UNLUCKY MORKEL! Bowls a fast bouncer and gets some extra bounce. Bairstow goes to pull it but is beaten for pace. The ball bounces over the keeper for a boundary.
|9.1 : M Morkel to J Bairstow, Bowls it on a length on off, Bairstow goes to heave it but does not connect.
|8.6 : JJ Smuts to J Bairstow, Leg bye! Fuller into the pads, Bairstow cannot flick it away. Gets it off his pads for a leg bye towards square leg.
|Morne Morkel is back for a bowl.
|8.5 : JJ Smuts to J Bairstow, FOUR! Short and punished! Again a bit short this time, Bairstow pulls it over the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|8.4 : JJ Smuts to J Bairstow, FOUR! Bairstow hits hard! Fuller in the line of the stumps, Bairstow camps back and hammers that over the bowler's head for a boundary. Behardien cannot cut it off this time.
|8.3 : JJ Smuts to J Roy, Short into the stumps, Roy camps back and smacks that powerfully towars long on for a single where Behardien is quick to reach it.
|8.2 : JJ Smuts to J Bairstow, Fuller around off, driven towards long off for a single.
|8.1 : JJ Smuts to J Roy, Into the stumps, Roy goes to play the reverse sweep. Gets a top edge over the keeper for a single.
|7.6 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, Bairstow gets behind the line of the ball and drives it towards mid off.
|JJ Smuts comes into the attack.
|7.5 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, Angles it into the pads, Bairstow shuffles across and tries to play the paddle. Misses it and gets rapped on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire says no. Seems like it was surely going down leg.
|7.4 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, FOUR! Straight as an arrow! Short delivery around off, Bairstow hammers that pull straight over the umpire's head for a boundary.
|7.3 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, FOUR! Hard and effective! Fuller length outside off, Bairstow stays deep in his crease and drives it powerfully straight down the ground for a boundary.
|7.2 : A Phehlukwayo to J Roy, Fuller outside off, Roy drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.
|7.1 : A Phehlukwayo to J Roy, FOUR! Brutal! Short delivery outside off, Roy pulls it powerfully through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|6.6 : D Paterson to J Roy, Length delivery, Bairstow punches it towards wide mid off for a single.
|6.5 : D Paterson to J Bairstow, Length delivery outside off, Bairstow guides it towards third man for a single.
|6.4 : D Paterson to J Bairstow, Good length delivery outside off, Bairstow tries to cut it but cannot find bat to ball.
|6.3 : D Paterson to J Roy, Good length delivery around off, Roy punches it towards long on for a single.
|6.2 : D Paterson to J Roy, Dug in short outside off, Roy dances down the track and throws his bat to it. Fails to make contact and the ball goes through to the keeper.
|6.1 : D Paterson to J Bairstow, Bairstow pushes it through the cover region for a single.
|5.6 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|5.5 : A Phehlukwayo to J Roy, Short outside off, Roy pulls it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|5.4 : A Phehlukwayo to J Roy, Slower delivery at a shorter pace, Roy drags it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple. Hendricks does well in the deep.
|5.3 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, Leg bye! Angling into the hips, Bairstow tries to clip it away on the leg side. Misses it completely and the batsman gets hit on his body. Goes towards point and the batsmen run a leg bye.
|5.2 : A Phehlukwayo to J Bairstow, Length delivery around middle and off, Bairstow drives it straight to the fielder at covers.
|5.1 : A Phehlukwayo to J Roy, Short delivery outside off, Roy pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|4.6 : D Paterson to J Bairstow, Full into the stumps, Bairstow digs it out.
|Andile Phehlukwayo is brought into the attack.
|4.5 : D Paterson to J Bairstow, Back of a length delivery outside off, Bairstow cuts it straight to the fielder at backward point.
|4.4 : D Paterson to J Bairstow, FOUR! Easy pickings! Angling into the hips, Bairstow just helps it over the short fine leg region for a boundary.
|4.3 : D Paterson to J Roy, Leg bye! Angling into the pads, Roy fails to clip it through. Gets rapped on the pads and the ball goes on the leg side. The batsmen scamper across for a leg bye.
|4.2 : D Paterson to J Roy, Back of a length delivery outside off, Roy punches it straight to the fielder at covers.
|4.1 : D Paterson to J Roy, Wide! Sprays it wide down the leg side, the batsman lets it through.
|D Paterson to J Roy, FOUR! Freebies! Short delivery into the batsman, Roy pulls it through the short fine leg region for a boundary.
|3.6 : C Morris to J Bairstow, FOUR! Glorius! Fuller outside off, Bairstow leans into the drive and plays it through the extra cover region for a boundary. He is off the mark with it.
|Dane Paterson is introduced into the attack.
|3.5 : C Morris to J Bairstow, Back of a length delivery around middle and off, Bairstow tries to defend in line but gets beaten by the away movement.
|3.4 : C Morris to J Bairstow, Length delivery around middle, Bairstow tries to clip it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards covers.
|3.3 : C Morris to J Bairstow, Fuller around off, Bairstow drives it back to the bowler.
|3.2 : C Morris to J Bairstow, That's a peach of a delivery! Back of a length delivery around middle and off, the ball nips away after pitching. Bairstow tries to poke at it but gets beaten.
|3.1 : C Morris to J Bairstow, Good length delivery outside off, Bairstow defends it on the off side.
|2.6 : M Morkel to J Roy, FOUR! Great shot! Short and wide outside off, Roy cuts it hard through the backward point region for a boundary.
|2.5 : M Morkel to J Roy, FOUR! Beautiful! Fuller into the pads, Roy clips it beautifully through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|2.4 : M Morkel to J Roy, Dug in short outside off, Roy sways away from the line of the ball and lets it through to the keeper.
|2.3 : M Morkel to J Roy, Roy gets behind the line of the ball and defends it.
|2.2 : M Morkel to J Roy, FOUR! Successive lucky boundaries! Good length delivery outside off, Roy goes for the pull. Gets an bottom edge to it and the ball flies past the diving keeper for a boundary.
|2.1 : M Morkel to J Roy, FOUR! Lucky runs! Fuller around off, Roy goes hard at it. Gets an inside edge to it and the ball goes through the short fine leg region for a boundary.
|1.6 : C Morris to Sam Billings, OUT! Morris strikes early! Short delivery outside off, extracts some extra bounce off the surface. Billings tries to flat bat it over the infield on the off side. But gets a top edge on it and the ball balloons towards short mid off. Miller comes running in from extra cover to take a fine catch.
|Jonny Bairstow comes out to bat.
|1.5 : C Morris to Sam Billings, Full toss into the pads, Billings tucks it through the backward square leg region for a couple.
|1.4 : C Morris to J Roy, Short delivery around off, Roy pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|1.3 : C Morris to J Roy, Wide! Full toss down the leg side, Roy shuffles across and tries to play it fine. The umpire signals it as a wide.
|C Morris to J Roy, FOUR! Powerful! Fuller delivery and Roy heaves it through the backward square leg region for a boundary.
|1.2 : C Morris to J Roy, Short delivery into the body, Roy pulls it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|1.1 : C Morris to J Roy, Length delivery outside off, Roy flashes hard at it but cannot make contact.
|0.6 : M Morkel to J Roy, Short outside off, Roy slaps it through the cover region for a single.
|Chris Morris will share the new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : M Morkel to J Roy, Another short delivery around off, Roy camps back and mistimes his pull over the mid on region for a couple.
|Slip has been taken out. A mid-wicket is in place.
|0.4 : M Morkel to J Roy, Short delivery at 85 mph, Roy makes room on the leg side and tries to hit over the cover region. Fails to make contact.
|0.3 : M Morkel to Sam Billings, Short delivery into the body, Billings hops and fends it towards square leg for a single.
|0.2 : M Morkel to Sam Billings, Good length delivery, the ball bounces a bit more off the deck. Billings gets behind it and defends it back to the bowler.
|0.1 : M Morkel to J Roy, Good length delivery into the pads to start off with, Roy clips it towards fine leg for a single.
|0.0 : Welcome back for the chase! Jason Roy and Sam Billings will open the batting for England. While Morne Morkel will start the proceedings with the new ball for South Africa. A slip in place for him. Here we go...
|Jos Buttler makes his way out to the middle.