|Recent overs : w 1 4 . 2 4 | w 0wd 1 3 2 . .
|Last bat : David Millerc Jos Buttler b Mark Wood9(7b0x41x6) SR:128.57, FoW:32/3 (4.1 Ovs)
|9.6 : M Crane to F Behardien, 1 run.
|9.5 : M Crane to de Villiers, 1 run.
|9.4 : M Crane to F Behardien, 1 run.
|9.3 : M Crane to F Behardien, 2 runs.
|9.2 : M Crane to de Villiers, 1 run.
|9.1 : M Crane to F Behardien, 1 run.
|8.6 : L Dawson to de Villiers, No run.
|8.5 : L Dawson to de Villiers, Once again it falls short! De Villiers backs away and punches it straight down. It's played uppishly again but once again to his luck it falls just before Dawson.
|8.4 : L Dawson to de Villiers, Just short! Full outside off, de Villiers drives it uppishly but is luck that the ball falls just short of Roy at covers.
|8.3 : L Dawson to F Behardien, Shortish delivery outside off, cut through cover-point for a single.
|8.2 : L Dawson to F Behardien, Arm ball, punched back to the bowler.
|8.1 : L Dawson to de Villiers, Full outside off, eased down to long off for a single.
|7.6 : M Crane to F Behardien, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|7.5 : M Crane to de Villiers, Tossed up outside off, pushed through covers for a single.
|7.4 : M Crane to F Behardien, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|7.3 : M Crane to F Behardien, FOUR! Edgy! Leg spinner on the shorter side, Farhaan backs away, looks to punch it on the off side but gets a thick outside edge. The ball races past short third man and away to the fence for a boundary.
|7.2 : M Crane to F Behardien, Googly around off, Farhaan makes room and works it to short third man.
|7.1 : M Crane to F Behardien, Big shout for lbw! Turned down, however. The leggie starts off with a leg-spinner around leg, Farhaan fails to pick it up, clears his front leg and looks to punch it on the leg side but is beaten. Gets rapped on the pads and players start appealing but it's turned down. Height might be the reason.
|6.6 : L Dawson to F Behardien, Farhaan dances down the track and pushes down the track on the off side for a single.
|The debutant Mason Crane comes on to bowl.
|6.5 : L Dawson to de Villiers, Served on the shorter side, AB makes room and cuts it through cover-point for a single.
|6.4 : L Dawson to F Behardien, Full and sliding in, driven to long on for a single.
|6.3 : L Dawson to F Behardien, Sliding into the batsman, defended on the leg side.
|6.2 : L Dawson to de Villiers, Full around off, eased down to long off for a single.
|6.1 : L Dawson to de Villiers, De Villiers makes room and drives it to short cover.
|5.6 : C Jordan to de Villiers, Angling into the batsman, worked to deep square leg for a single. End of a good Powerplay for England!
|Liam Dawson replaces Wood.
|5.5 : C Jordan to F Behardien, Slower one outside off, pushed on the off side. Dawson, comes across from extra cover but misfields and the batsmen run through for a single. Billings from mid off hurls a wild throw at the keeper's end but is lucky that the short fine leg fielder does a good back-up work.
|5.4 : C Jordan to F Behardien, Wide outside off, cut through backward point for a brace.
|5.3 : C Jordan to de Villiers, Short delivery around off, pulled in front of square on the leg side for a single.
|5.2 : C Jordan to F Behardien, Angling into the batsman, played through mid-wicket for a single.
|5.1 : C Jordan to F Behardien, FOUR! That will boost his confidence. Short outside off, Behardien glides it past first slip. Beats the third man fielder as well for his first boundary.
|4.6 : M Wood to de Villiers, Banged in short, AB ducks to evade it.
|4.5 : M Wood to de Villiers, Pitched outside off, driven to mid off.
|4.4 : M Wood to F Behardien, Short and angling in, FB mistimes his pull to deep square leg for a single.
|4.3 : M Wood to F Behardien, Back of a length delivery, angling in, Farhaan looks to play it across the line but misses and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|4.2 : M Wood to F Behardien, Absolute jaffa! Banged in short outside off, takes Behardien by surprise. However, he does well to fend it away.
|4.1 : M Wood to D Miller, OUT! Miller departs! Good length delivery around off, nips in a touch. Miller hops, looking to play but is undone by the movement off the seam. Gets a faint bottom edge and Buttler takes a good, low catch to complete the proceedings. Mark Wood is continuing his good work from the Champions Trophy. South Africa in trouble now.
|3.6 : C Jordan to de Villiers, FOUR! Finally de Villiers connects! Full outside off, AB with a forward stride lofts it over mid off. The ball goes on the bounce across the ropes.
|Mark Wood will have a change of ends.
|3.5 : C Jordan to de Villiers, Beaten! Slower does AB! He makes room and tries to go hard at it but gets beaten by the slower one.
|3.4 : C Jordan to de Villiers, Back of a length delivery, angling in, de Villiers looks to work it across the line but is late in bringing his bat down. Gets rapped on the thigh pad and then the ball lobs off the gloves on the pitch.
|3.3 : C Jordan to de Villiers, De Villiers makes room, looks to slam the length delivery but mistimes it back to the bowler.
|3.2 : C Jordan to D Miller, Short delivery, angling away, Miller hops and dabs it beside the track for a run.
|3.1 : C Jordan to de Villiers, On a length outside off, glided past slip, down to third man for a single.
|2.6 : D Willey to D Miller, Pitched outside off, defended to covers.
|Chris Jordan is the first change.
|2.5 : D Willey to de Villiers, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total.
|2.4 : D Willey to de Villiers, Full inswinger outside off, pushed off the front foot to mid off.
|Third man comes inside the circle, mid on drops back.
|2.3 : D Willey to D Miller, Miller shimmies a touch and flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
|2.2 : D Willey to D Miller, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|2.1 : D Willey to D Miller, SIX! Just a short-arm jab! Length delivery outside off, Miller steps down the track and lofts it over mid off. The timing is so good on it that the ball sails over the fence for a maximum. 16 runs from the last 5 deliveries.
|1.6 : M Wood to de Villiers, FOUR! This will ease off the pressure! Slightly shorter in length outside off, de Villiers clears his front leg and slaps it wide of mid off to collect his second boundary. Good comeback from the Proteas in the over.
|1.5 : M Wood to de Villiers, Angling into the pads, tucked behind square leg for a brace.
|1.4 : M Wood to de Villiers, A touch ahead of length outside off, defended in the cover region.
|1.3 : M Wood to de Villiers, FOUR! First boundary of the day! Back of a length delivery outside off, de Villiers hops a touch and punches it through cover-point for a boundary.
|1.2 : M Wood to D Miller, Miller dabs it behind square on the off side and gets off the mark with a single.
|1.1 : M Wood to R Hendricks, OUT! Wood starts in similar fashion to Willey! Gets rid of the other Protea opener. He pitches it short around off, Hendricks looks to go after it. Fails to control his pull and finds Willey at mid-wicket, who jumps and takes a good, sharp catch. What a start this for the home side! They have sent both the openers back in the hut.
|David Miller walks out to bat. It's his 50th T20I and his team is in need of experience out in the middle.
|0.6 : D Willey to de Villiers, Full around off, de Villiers comes ahead a touch and pushes it to mid off.
|Mark Wood to share the new ball. Two slips in place for him!
|0.5 : D Willey to de Villiers, Full and swinging in, driven to mid on.
|0.4 : D Willey to de Villiers, Half-volley on middle, de Villiers clips it with ease through mid-wicket. A man is present in the deep there and only a couple taken. Good field placement, this!
|0.3 : D Willey to R Hendricks, Back of a length delivery around off, Reeza stands tall and punches it through extra cover. Jordan from mid off chases it down and sweeps it in before the fence. Saves a run for his team.
|0.2 : D Willey to de Villiers, Wide! Willey gets his line wrong this time, bowls it down the leg side and a wide is signaled.
|D Willey to de Villiers, Straying on the pads once again, worked on the leg side for a single.
|0.1 : D Willey to JJ Smuts, OUT! Perfect start for England! David Willey the provider! He starts off with a superb delivery, bowls it full outside off. Gets it to swing back in. Smuts prods forward to push it on the off side but the inward movement does him. Catches an inside edge, onto the pads and then deflects onto the stumps. Smuts bags a golden duck.
|AB de Villiers is the new man in.
|0.0 : After a big tournament like the Champions Trophy comes to an end, the only remedy to satisfy a longing heart is some more cricketing action. And what better than two quality sides battling it out in the most explosive format of the game. Welcome, folks, as England and South Africa go at it at The Rose Bowl for the first of the 3-match T20I series.
|Key players will be rested on both sides, so some fresh/young faces will feature in this series. With the hungry wanting to stake a claim in the XI, and the Englishmen and the Proteas having a disappointing outing in the Champions Trophy for different reasons, you can be sure we're in for some fierce contests.
|TOSS - SOUTH AFRICA WIN THE TOSS AND OPT TO BAT. Mason Crane makes his international debut while David Miller will be playing his 50th T20I.
|SOUTH AFRICA XI - JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir.
|ENGLAND XI - Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, Mason Crane, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood.
|The players and the umpires have made their way out in the middle. JJ Smuts and Reeza Hendricks to open for South Africa. David Willey to start the proceedings with the new ball. He has a slip in place. It's bright and sunny out there, perfect conditions to play. Here we go...
|Farhaan Behardien is the new man in.