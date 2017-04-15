|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 4 . . 4 | . . . 4 4 1
|Last bat : Sam Billingsc David Miller b Axar Patel55(40b9x40x6) SR:137.50, FoW:103/4 (12.5 Ovs)
|14.1 : KC Cariappa to C Anderson, Dropped! Short and flat on the stumps, Anderson goes back and punches it back to the bowler. It's in the air and Cariappa gets low to take it. Can't hold on to it though because it's hit really hard. Could have maybe done better, probably.
|13.6 : G Maxwell to C Anderson, Tossed up outside off, driven hard to the long off fielder for one run.
|KC Cariappa returns.
|13.5 : G Maxwell to C Anderson, Drifting in on middle and leg, Anderson is caught on the pads as he attempts to flick.
|13.4 : G Maxwell to C Anderson, Attacks the stumps on a fuller length, Corey plays it back to the bowler.
|13.3 : G Maxwell to R Pant, Drifting in on middle and off, bowls this a bit slower through the air, it's flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
|13.2 : G Maxwell to R Pant, FOUR! He's hit that exceptionally well. What a shot! A bit loopy and fuller outside off, Pant plants his front foot forward and hammers it over extra cover for a boundary.
|13.1 : G Maxwell to C Anderson, Starts off from around the wicket, fires it full and outside off, Anderson drills it through extra cover for a single.
|12.6 : A Patel to R Pant, Short and wide outside off, Pant cuts it straight to the cover-point fielder.
|Time Out has been signalled!
|Glenn Maxwell brings himself into the attack.
|12.5 : A Patel to Sam Billings, OUT! Billings departs, but not before playing a superb knock. Fuller ball around off, Sam Billings makes use of his feet again, gets to the pitch and lofts it over mid on. Has got the height, but not the distance. It's straight down the throat of David Miller at long on who hangs on to it solidly. Important breakthrough for Punjab.
|Corey Anderson is the next man in.
|12.4 : A Patel to Sam Billings, On the shorter side once more, outside off, Sam punches it hard straight to the extra cover fielder.
|12.3 : A Patel to Sam Billings, FOUR! Billings continues his charge! Sees the quicker ball, dances down to it and lofts it over covers to send it across the rope. Brilliant shot.
|12.2 : A Patel to R Pant, Pushes it quicker through the air on middle and off, Pant lofts it over mid-wicket comfortably for one.
|12.1 : A Patel to Sam Billings, Short and flat, sliding in with the angle, it's pulled away through mid-wicket for a single.
|11.6 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, Fifty for Sam Billings! Fuller on off, Billings dabs it in front of covers and hares across for the run. Well-deserved milestone for him, has been good so far.
|Second Indian T20 League fifty for Sam Billings.
|11.5 : M Sharma to S Iyer, OUT! IYER DEPARTS! Length delivery around off, Shreyas Iyer with no foot movement slogs hard across the line. Gets a big top edge though and it skies towards Morgan at long on who makes no mistake in taking it. Mohit Sharma bags his first wicket of the match.
|Rishabh Pant makes his way out to the middle.
|11.4 : M Sharma to S Iyer, Excellent! A length delivery in the channel outside off, Iyer looks to have a tame push from inside the line but misses.
|11.3 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, Fires it a bit fuller in length, angling in on off, it's driven to the covers for a run.
|11.2 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, FOUR! That's muscled! Back of a length on off, Billings stays back and pulls it hard through the gap in the mid-wicket region for a boundary. Super shot.
|11.1 : M Sharma to S Iyer, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|10.6 : A Patel to S Iyer, Loud shout for a leg before, turned down! Darts it full and fast around off, Iyer goes for the slog sweep but misses and is hit on the back pad. The umpire turns the appeal down as the impact was outside off. A leg bye is taken as the ball goes to short third man.
|Mohit Sharma is back on.
|10.5 : A Patel to S Iyer, This time Iyer skips out and whips it through mid-wicket. A fumble in the deep allows the batsmen to come back for the second.
|10.4 : A Patel to Sam Billings, On the fuller side once more, Sam comes down again and whacks it to wide long off. Another single.
|10.3 : A Patel to S Iyer, Darts it full on off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it to the left of the cover fielder for one more.
|10.2 : A Patel to Sam Billings, Billings comes down the track and eases it to long on for a single.
|10.1 : A Patel to S Iyer, Flatter and coming in from around off, dabbed with an open face in front of point for a single.
|9.6 : V Aaron to S Iyer, Good length delivery into the pads, Iyer pushes it on the leg side for a single.
|Axar Patel is called back in for a bowl.
|9.5 : V Aaron to S Iyer, FOUR! Pierced! Another one going down the leg side, Shreyas Iyer clips it through the square leg region for a boundary. Two fielders tried reaching it but the ball won the race to the fence.
|9.4 : V Aaron to S Iyer, Back of a length delivery down the leg side, Shreyas Iyer nudges it square on the leg side for a couple.
|9.3 : V Aaron to S Iyer, FOUR! Deft! Sprayed down the leg side, Samson shuffles a bit and taps it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|9.2 : V Aaron to Sam Billings, Back of a length delivery down the leg side, Billings dances down the track and eases it down to long on for a single.
|9.1 : V Aaron to Sam Billings, Short delivery into the body, Sam Billings goes for a pull but misses it completely.
|8.6 : KC Cariappa to Sam Billings, Angling into the pads, Iyer clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|8.5 : KC Cariappa to S Iyer, Eased down to long off for a single.
|8.4 : KC Cariappa to S Iyer, FOUR! Classical! Floated outside off, Shreyas Iyer drives it through the point region for a boundary.
|8.3 : KC Cariappa to S Iyer, Fuller delivery outside off, Iyer pushes it towards the fielder at covers.
|8.2 : KC Cariappa to S Iyer, Shreyas Iyer stays in his crease and pushes it back to the bowler.
|8.1 : KC Cariappa to Sam Billings, Floated in the line of the stumps, Billings clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|7.6 : V Aaron to Sam Billings, WIDE! Down the leg side, Billings fails to clip it and the umpire signals it as a wide.
|V Aaron to Sam Billings, Good length delivery outside off, Billings pushes it towards cover-point for a single.
|7.5 : V Aaron to S Iyer, No ball! Varun Aaron has overstepped and the umpire signals it a no ball. Length delivery outside off, Iyer cuts it through point for a single.
|V Aaron to Sam Billings, FOUR! Lucky runs! Good length delivery outside off, Billing just slashes his blade at it and gets a thick outside edge over the keeper's head for a boundary
|7.4 : V Aaron to S Iyer, Wide! The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The umpire has signalled a wide.
|V Aaron to S Iyer, Shreyas Iyer gets behind the line of the ball and defends it towards the fielder at point.
|7.3 : V Aaron to K Nair, OUT! Aaron gets his man! Short delivery down the leg side, Karun Nair attempts to clip it fine but manages to find the keeper on the way. Saha takes a good diving catch to his left. Karun Nair's dismal performances at the top continue.
|Shreyas Iyer strides out to the middle next.
|7.2 : V Aaron to K Nair, Back of a length delivery into the body, Karun Nair stands tall and defends it well.
|7.1 : V Aaron to K Nair, Good length delivery around off, the batsman pushes it towards point.
|6.6 : KC Cariappa to Sam Billings, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They manage to come back for the second.
|Varun Aaron returns.
|6.5 : KC Cariappa to S Samson, OUT! Samson departs! Tossed up around middle and leg, Samson goes for a biggie but he gets a leading edge which flies towards the long off region. Morgan gets under it and takes a fine catch to send Samson back to the hut.
|Karun Nair is next in.
|6.4 : KC Cariappa to Sam Billings, No ball! Bowls this one way outside off, spins away after pitching, Billings goes for the reverse sweep. He misses it completely and the keeper collects it quickly to dislodge the bails. Appeals for a stumping and the umpires go upstairs. The third umpire rules it as a front foot no ball and there is a free hit coming up.
|Free Hit coming up...
|KC Cariappa to Sam Billings, Billings slog sweeps it towards wide of long on for a single.
|6.3 : KC Cariappa to S Samson, Samson clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|A stumping appeal against Sam Billings is referred upstairs by the umpire.
|6.2 : KC Cariappa to S Samson, Tossed up in the line of the stumps, Samson pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.1 : KC Cariappa to Sam Billings, Quicker and flatter outside of, the batsman pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
|5.6 : M Sharma to S Samson, SIX! Stand and deliver! Back of a length delivery around off, Samson pulls it over wide of long on for a maximum.
|Time Out!
|KC Cariappa to try his luck with the ball now.
|5.5 : M Sharma to S Samson, Yorker right on the stumps, Samson digs it out towards the fielder at point.
|5.4 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, Another slower delivery around off, Billings dances down the track guides it towards point for a single.
|5.3 : M Sharma to S Samson, Back of a length delivery, Samson clips it uppishly towards long on for a single.
|5.2 : M Sharma to S Samson, Slower delivery in the line of the stumps, Samson reads it well but clips it straight to Hashim Amla at wide mid on.
|5.1 : M Sharma to S Samson, Fuller delivery around off, Samson drives it straight back to the bowler.
|4.6 : V Aaron to S Samson, Samson clips it through the square leg region for a single.
|Mohit Sharma is called back in for a bowl.
|4.5 : V Aaron to Sam Billings, Leg bye! Angling into the hips, Sam Billings misses his clip. Gets hit on the thigh pad and the batsmen run a leg bye.
|4.4 : V Aaron to Sam Billings, FOUR! Three in a trot! Sprayed down the leg side, Sam Billings flicks it off his pads through the fine leg region for a boundary.
|4.3 : V Aaron to Sam Billings, FOUR! A bit short this time but the same result! Back of a length delivery around off, Billings dances down the track and whacks it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
|4.2 : V Aaron to Sam Billings, FOUR! Hammered! Sam Billings dances down the track and smashes the full ball down the ground through the mid on region for a boundary.
|4.1 : V Aaron to Sam Billings, Good length delivery around off, Sam Billings stays in his crease and pushes it back to the bowler.
|3.6 : A Patel to S Samson, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|Varun Aaron is into the attack.
|3.5 : A Patel to Sam Billings, Tossed up outside off, Billings dances down the track and clips it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
|3.4 : A Patel to S Samson, Short into the pads, Samson camps back and pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|3.3 : A Patel to Sam Billings, Billings clips it through mid-wicket for a single.
|3.2 : A Patel to S Samson, Samson clips it through the square leg region for a single.
|3.1 : A Patel to Sam Billings, Into the pads, Billings clips it towards short fine leg. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end. He misses and the batsmen run an overthrow.
|2.6 : S Sharma to Sam Billings, Billings camps back and pushes it straight towards mid off for a quick single.
|Axar Patel is brought in for a bowl.
|2.5 : S Sharma to Sam Billings, FOUR! Predetermined! Fuller delivery outside off, Sam Billings sweeps it through the square leg region for a boundary.
|2.4 : S Sharma to Sam Billings, Low full on the pads, Billings clips it towards mid-wicket. Hashim Amla dives to his right to make a sensational shot. No runs taken.
|2.3 : S Sharma to Sam Billings, Length delivery angling into the stumps, Billings gets behind the line of the ball and pushes it back to the bowler. Sandeep Sharma fumbles a bit but the batsmen cannot run a single.
|2.2 : S Sharma to Sam Billings, Good length delivery outside off, Billings punches it towards the fielder at covers.
|2.1 : S Sharma to Sam Billings, Fuller delivery around off, Sam Billings walks a long way across and clips it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
|1.6 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, Fuller delivery in the line of the stumps, Sam Billings drives it towards mid on for a single.
|1.5 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, FOUR! This is even better! Another short ball but this time into the body, Sam gets on top of it and pulls it along the ground through the wide of mid on region for a boundary.
|1.4 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, FOUR! Muscled away! Back of a length outside off, Sam Billings pulls it over the mid on fielder for a boundary.
|1.3 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, Good length delivery outside off, Sam Billings shuffles across and clips it towards the fielder at mid on.
|1.2 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, Fuller delivery outside off, Billings drives it off the toe end of his bat towards mid off.
|1.1 : M Sharma to Sam Billings, Good length delivery, nipping away. Billings gets behind the line of the ball and defends it well.
|0.6 : S Sharma to S Samson, FOUR! Crisp! Length delivery around off, Samson hangs in his crease and crunches it through the cover region for a boundary. It was superbly timed as well.
|Mohit Sharma will bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : S Sharma to S Samson, Good length delivery around off, Samson opens the face of his bat and pushes it towards the fielder at point.
|0.4 : S Sharma to S Samson, Fuller delivery outside off, Samson reaches to the line of the ball and drives it straight to the fielder at covers.
|0.3 : S Sharma to S Samson, FOUR! Easy pickings! Angling into the pads, Sanju Samson shuffles a bit and clips it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|0.2 : S Sharma to S Samson, Length delivery around off, Sanju Samson gets behind the line of the ball to defend it.
|0.1 : S Sharma to S Samson, Fuller and angling into the pads, Sanju Samson clips it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Hello and a warm welcome for the 2nd game of the day. A rejuvenated Delhi will go up against a wounded Punjab side as they face off at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. The home side have done well to bounce back after a disappointing defeat and will be raring to put in another good performance tonight. Punjab, after suffering a heavy loss against Kolkata, will want to get back to winning ways against this young Delhi side. An interesting contest is on the cards.
|DELHI WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO BAT FIRST!
|Zaheer Khan says that the wicket is a bit on the drier side and so wants to bat first as it will assist the spinners later. Is really excited by the support here and looking forward to playing in front the home crowd. States that it is important to take the momentum forward from the last game. Mentions there's one change, Shreyas Iyer comes in for Aditya Tare.
|Glenn Maxwell says it is a good rivalry. Adds that they have Sehwag on their side, who is also the favourite son of Delhi. Mentions that they would have bowled first as the pitch looks pretty dry. Ends by saying that Eoin Morgan and KC Cariappa come in for Marcus Stoinis and Ishant Sharma.
|The umpires and players are making their way out in the middle. Sanju Samson and Sam Billings will open the innings for Delhi. Sandeep Sharma will start with the new ball for Punjab. Here we go...