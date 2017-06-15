|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 2 . . . . . | . 4 4 . 1 . | . 1 . 1 . .
|Last bat : Shikhar Dhawanc Mosaddek Hossain b Mashrafe Mortaza46(34b7x41x6) SR:135.29, FoW:87/1 (14.4 Ovs)
|23.2 : M Hossain to R Sharma, 1 run.
|23.1 : M Hossain to V Kohli, Drags his length ball, Kohli cuts it to deep point for a run.
|22.6 : R Hossain to R Sharma, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rohit. This time to the other side of point. Short and outside off, Rohit cuts it to the right of point and the ball races away to the fence.
|Mosaddek Hossain is brought onto bowl.
|22.5 : R Hossain to R Sharma, FOUR! It is raining boundaries. A tad short outside off, Rohit just cuts through backward point for a boundary.
|22.4 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Good length on off, Kohli shuffles across and works it to the right of mid on for a run.
|22.3 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Shorter in length, Sharma pulls it through square leg for a run.
|22.2 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Doles it on a length on the pads, Kohli flicks it through the vacant mid-wicket area for three.
|Slip has been taken out. Bangladesh are on the defensive.
|22.1 : R Hossain to V Kohli, FOUR! WOW! Bowls it full outside off, Kohli drives it through covers for a boundary.
|21.6 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Full outside off, Sharma drives it through covers for a couple.
|21.5 : M Rahman to R Sharma, A tad fuller on off, Rohit defends off the front foot.
|21.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Guides it to gully.
|21.3 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Comes around the wicket, angles it into the pads, Kohli clips it through square leg for a run.
|50-run stand up between Rohit and Kohli.
|21.2 : M Rahman to V Kohli, FOUR! This is even better. Full and angling away outside off, Kohli leans into it and drives it through covers for another boundary. Back-to-back boundaries for Kohli.
|21.1 : M Rahman to V Kohli, FOUR! TYPICAL KOHLI! Full ball on middle, he just whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|20.6 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Full ball on the stumps, Sharma drives it to mid on.
|20.5 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Back of a length on off, Kohli punches it off the back foot through covers for a run.
|20.4 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Hurls it outside off, Sharma plays it with an angled bat down to third man for a run.
|20.3 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Fuller length ball on off, Sharma defends it off the front foot.
|20.2 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Drifts on the pads, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a run.
|20.1 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Bowls it outside off, Rohit guides it down to third man for a run.
|19.6 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Dug in short, Virat ducks under it.
|19.5 : M Rahman to V Kohli, FOUR! That had class written all over it! Fractionally overpitched on off, Kohli extends his arms and drives it gloriously past the bowler for a boundary. He held his pose for the cameramen after playing it.
|19.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Length delivery around off, Sharma pushes hard at it but gets an outside edge past the vacant slip region. A run taken.
|19.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Full length delivery leaving the right-hander, driven to point.
|19.2 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Fuller length ball on off, Sharma covers the line and pushes it to back to the bowler.
|19.1 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Back of a length on the hips, Kohli hops and turns it to fine leg for a run.
|18.6 : R Hossain to R Sharma, FOUR! Streaky runs! Back of a length outside off and room on offer, Rohit looks to punch it square of the wicket but gets an outside edge through the slip region for a boundary. 12 of the over.
|18.5 : R Hossain to R Sharma, FOUR! That was played with authority! He is such an instinctive puller of the ball. Short on middle, Sharma pulls it hard through backward square leg. The fielder in the deep has no chance to stop it.
|18.4 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Short delivery outside off, Kohli plays a tennis forehand through mid-wicket. The fielder chases it and saves a run for his side.
|18.3 : R Hossain to V Kohli, On a length outside off, played with an angled bat to point.
|18.2 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Good length delivery around off, Virat shuffles a touch and clips it to mid on.
|18.1 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Short and width on offer, Rohit slaps it behind point. Ahmed comes across to his right and slides to keep the ball in play. Sharma wanted the second but Kohli shouts no.
|17.6 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Yorker on middle, Kohli looks to clip it across but only manages to jam it out down the track.
|Virat Kohli is changing his bat. He was looking at the bottom. The yorker from Mustafizur must have caused some damage to the bat.
|17.5 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Straying on the pads, nudged to fine leg for a single.
|17.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Fuller length ball on off, defended solidly off the front foot.
|17.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Well bowled! Slower fuller length delivery outside off, Sharma gets foxed by it as he is early into his drive. Gets it uppishly through covers for a couple. Safe in the end.
|17.2 : M Rahman to V Kohli, On a length and angling away from Kohli. He plays it with an open face to deep point for a run.
|17.1 : M Rahman to V Kohli, Full length ball on off, driven crisply to mid off. The fielder picks it up and hits the bull's eye at the bowler's end but no harm done.
|16.6 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Hossain searches for the yorker but ends up bowling it full on off, jammed towards wide mid on as the short mid-wicket fielder comes across to his left to stop it.
|Mustafizur Rahman to have a bowl again.
|16.5 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Short of a length on middle, Rohit tucks it to mid-wicket.
|16.4 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Kohli moves inside the line to the shortish delivery and helps it to fine leg for a single.
|16.3 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Back of a length ball around off, Sharma backs away and taps it behind point for a run.
|16.2 : R Hossain to V Kohli, Fuller length ball outside off, Kohli punches it on the up to sweeper cover for a single. 100 up for India and it is met with a huge cheer from the crowd.
|16.1 : R Hossain to V Kohli, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|15.6 : Al Hasan to V Kohli, Kohli stays leg side of the ball and eases it to long off for a run.
|Rubel Hossain is back on.
|15.5 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Straighter this time, clipped to square leg for a run.
|15.4 : Al Hasan to V Kohli, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|15.3 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Sharma eases the fullish delivery past the bowler for a run. A well-composed knock and he is looking ominous.
|32nd ODI fifty for Rohit Sharma.
|15.2 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, FOUR! Well played! Fullish outside off, Sharma strokes it elegantly through cover-point to find the fence.
|15.1 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, FOUR! Sloppy from the Bangladesh skipper. Tossed up outside off, Sharma drives it towards Mortaza at point who makes a mess of it to concede a boundary.
|14.6 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Back of a length outside off, punched off the back foot to point.
|14.5 : M Mortaza to V Kohli, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|14.4 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, OUT! Mortaza strikes! He bowls a fuller length ball outside off, it's slower in pace as well. Dhawan gives himself room, comes down the track and swings across the line. Poor choice of shot and he ends up getting a leading edge which lobs towards Mosaddek Hossain at point. He makes no mistake and pouches it safely. This is an important breakthrough for Bangladesh. However, Shikhar has given the Indians another good start.
|Drinks have been taken.
|Virat Kohli the Indian skipper comes out to bat.
|14.3 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, FOUR! Shot! Dug in short, angling in. Dhawan pulls it through square leg to find the fence. Moves to 46 with that.
|14.2 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Slower delivery, clipped to mid on.
|14.1 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Fullish delivery on off, Shikhar pushes it back towards the bowler.
|13.6 : Al Hasan to S Dhawan, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single.
|13.5 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Tossed up delivery, eased to covers where there is a fumble which allows the single.
|13.4 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Leans forward and strokes it to long off for a couple.
|13.3 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, Straying on the pads, nudged to short fine leg.
|13.1 : Al Hasan to R Sharma, A touch short on off, punched off the back foot to long on for a run.
|12.6 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Slower bouncer on off, Rohit pulls it nicely to deep mid-wicket for a run.
|Time for spin. Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack. India are running away with the show. Can he provide the crucial breakthrough?
|12.5 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Dug in short on middle, Dhawan pulls it uppishly to fine leg. A run taken. He was not in full control while playing that shot.
|12.4 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Mortaza comes around the wicket and bowls a slower delivery outside off, tapped with an open face to point.
|12.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Back of a length delivery, a bit of width on offer. Rohit punches it elegantly to sweeper cover for a single.
|12.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Good length delivery on off, punched on the up to short extra cover.
|12.1 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Change of pace from Mortaza. Bowls it on a fullish length outside off as Sharma leans ahead to push it to covers.
|11.6 : R Hossain to S Dhawan, Shortish delivery leaving the southpaw, punched off the back foot to point.
|11.5 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Fuller length ball, angling in. Sharma moves inside the line and nudges it round the corner for a single.
|11.4 : R Hossain to S Dhawan, Shikhar moves inside the line and whips this one to fine leg for a single.
|11.3 : R Hossain to S Dhawan, Dhawan stays back to the fuller length ball angling away from him and punches it to short extra cover.
|11.2 : R Hossain to S Dhawan, FOUR! Easy pickings! Straying on the hips, Dhawan tickles it through fine leg and beats the man in the deep to pick up a boundary.
|11.1 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Short and width on offer, Rohit rises on his toes and cuts it to third man for a run.
|10.6 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Length delivery on the pads, Rohit clips it uppishly to deep mid-wicket for a single. India are going strong.
|10.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Slower delivery on off, Sharma eases it down the track. Mortaza dives to his right in his followthrough to stop it.
|10.4 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Dug in short on middle, helped on its way to fine leg for an easy run.
|10.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Similar length delivery outside off, dabbed neatly behind point for a single.
|10.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Confusion! Length delivery outside off, Sharma taps it to point. Dhawan wants the run as he is halfway down the track but Sabbir is quick to attack the ball. Rohit sends him back as the shy at the bowler's end misses.
|10.1 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Short delivery on leg stump, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a single.
|9.6 : R Hossain to R Sharma, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled. A maximum of four fielders can be placed outside the circle till the 40th over.
|9.5 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Short and outside off, Rohit cuts it hard. Mosaddek at backward point dives to his right and stops the ball.
|9.4 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Strays on the pads, Rohit flicks it to mid-wicket.
|9.3 : R Hossain to R Sharma, Short ball outside off, Rohit cuts it behind the diving fielder at point for a couple.
|9.2 : R Hossain to S Dhawan, Back of a length on middle, Dhawan punches it through mid-wicket for a run. There is a fumble by the fielder. Dhawan wants two but is sent back by Rohit. He is now the leading run-scorer for India in the Champions Trophy going past Sourav Ganguly.
|9.1 : R Hossain to S Dhawan, Good length on off, Dhawan plays it to point. The point fielder jumps and collects it.
|8.6 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Slower ball on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to the right of fine leg for a run.
|Rubel Hossain comes into bowl.
|8.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, On the stumps, Rohit clips it through mid-wicket for a run.
|8.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Back of a length outside off, Rohit punches it through point for a couple.
|8.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Angles it into the pads, Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket.
|8.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Lands it on a length on off, Sharma plays it off the front foot.
|8.1 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket
|7.6 : T Ahmed to S Dhawan, SIX! BANG! This is even better. Short ball outside off, Dhawan pulls it with power over the square leg fence for a maximum. 16 runs off the over.
|7.5 : T Ahmed to S Dhawan, FOUR! This one is through the on side. Short ball on leg stump, Dhawan just pulls it through square leg for a boundary. He becomes the top run getter in this year's Champions Trophy.
|7.4 : T Ahmed to S Dhawan, Good length on middle, Dhawan plays it onto the ground.
|7.3 : T Ahmed to S Dhawan, FOUR! WHAT TIMING! Hurls it on a length outside off, Dhawan punches it onto the ground and the ball bounces over the point fielder for a boundary. He is in some form.
|7.2 : T Ahmed to R Sharma, Full on middle, Rohit tries to play it with a straight bat but gets it off the inside half to fine leg for a run.
|7.1 : T Ahmed to S Dhawan, Taskin bowls a bouncer, Dhawan pulls it down to fine leg for a run.
|6.6 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|6.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, FOUR! EFFORTLESS! Lands it on a length outside off, Rohit just picks it up over wide mid on for a boundary. It looks so easy when he plays it.
|6.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Just ahead of a length on off, Rohit pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Good length on off, Rohit defends it off the front foot.
|6.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Full on off, Rohit tries to drives it but gets it off the inside half to mid on.
|6.1 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Hurls it on a length outside off, Sharma pushes it to covers.
|5.6 : T Ahmed to S Dhawan, FOUR! That has been pulled with authority. Short on the leg stump, Dhawan pulls it behind square leg for a boundary. India are off to a great start here.
|5.5 : T Ahmed to S Dhawan, Back of a length, angling across the batsman. Dhawan pushes it off the back foot.
|5.4 : T Ahmed to R Sharma, Doles it on a length outside off, Sharma guides it down to third man for a run.
|5.3 : T Ahmed to R Sharma, The batsman drives this through the covers.
|5.2 : T Ahmed to R Sharma, Full on the stumps, Sharma drives it to mid on.
|5.1 : T Ahmed to R Sharma, JUST SHORT! Short ball outside off, Sharma goes to cut but gets an outside edge to widish first slip, who stops it on the bounce.
|4.6 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Offers a little width, Sharma guides it down to third man for a run.
|Taskin Ahmed is brought into the attack.
|4.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, A tad shorter on off, Rohit pushes it off the back foot to mid off.
|4.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, FOUR! LOVELY WRIST WORK! Length ball on middle, Sharma just times it through the vacant mid-wicket region for another boundary.
|The bowler has been stopped in his run up. Rohit seems to have an issue with the sightscreen.
|4.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Good length on off, Sharma pushes it to covers.
|4.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Hurls it on a length, Sharma defends it off the back foot.
|4.1 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|3.6 : M Rahman to R Sharma, FOUR! Another brilliant shot by Sharma. A tad fuller on leg stump, Rohit plays an exclusive on drive past mid on. The ball races away to the fence. Three boundaries in the over.
|3.5 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Good length on off, Sharma defends it off the back foot.
|3.4 : M Rahman to R Sharma, FOUR! That made a cracking sound off the bat. Full and wide outside off. Sharma goes down on one knee and hits it through cover-point and the ball goes to the boundary like a tracer bullet.
|3.3 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Doles it on a length on off, Sharma plays it off the front foot.
|3.2 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Changes the angle, comes around the wicket. Bowls it on a length. Sharma defends it off the back foot.
|3.1 : M Rahman to R Sharma, FOUR! Too full this time, outside off. Rohit leans into it and drives it through cover-point to the fence.
|2.6 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Length on middle, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
|2.5 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Slower one on middle, Dhawan defends it back to the bowler.
|2.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Bowls it on middle, Sharma flicks it through square leg for a run.
|2.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Hurls it on a length on the stumps, Sharma flicks it to mid on.
|2.2 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, Fuller length outside off, Dhawan pushes it through point for a run.
|2.1 : M Mortaza to S Dhawan, A tad full on off, Dhawan drives it to mid off.
|1.6 : M Rahman to R Sharma, Angles it across the batsman on a length, Rohit defends it off the back foot.
|1.5 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, Angles it in onto the pads, Dhawan tucks it behind square leg for a single.
|1.4 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, Back of a length on off, Dhawan defends it off the back foot.
|1.3 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Dhawan cuts it through point for another boundary. Back-to-back boundaries in the over. He is in great touch.
|1.2 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, FOUR! BEAUTIFULLY TIMED! Length delivery outside off, little bit of width. Dhawan pushes it past the diving cover-point fielder for a boundary. He is underway.
|1.1 : M Rahman to S Dhawan, Back of a length on the stumps, Dhawan defends it onto the ground.
|0.6 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Doles it on a length, Rohit defends it off the front foot. Steady over by Mashrafe.
|Mustafizur Rahman will bowl with the second new ball. He has a really good record against India and will look to stamp his authority today.
|0.5 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Bowls it outside off, the batsman punches it to cover-point. The fielder scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end but no harm done.
|0.4 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Good length on off, Rohit pushes it to point.
|0.3 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Hurls it on a length on off, Sharma defends it off the back foot.
|0.2 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, BEATEN! Good lines. Bowls it on a length outside off, straightens off the deck. Rohit pokes at it but gets beaten.
|0.1 : M Mortaza to R Sharma, Mortaza starts off with a loosener. Bowls it on the pads, Rohit tucks it nicely through backward square leg for a couple. India are away.
|0.0 : We are back for the chase. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to open the batting for India. Bangladesh begin the proceedings with Mashrafe Mortaza. A slip in place. Here we go...