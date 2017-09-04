|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . 4 . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Tamim Iqballbw b Nathan Lyon9(34b0x40x6) SR:26.47, FoW:13/1 (9.1 Ovs)
|9.1 : Lyon to Iqbal, OUT! Tamim trapped in front of the wickets! That dropped catch has not cost Australia much.
|Imrul Kayes walks in next at number 3.
|8.6 : Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Beaten! Movement off the deck from a shortish length around off, Iqbal has to play at it but is beaten. In hindsight, he could have left it alone and trusted the bounce. Top bowling by Pat!
|8.5 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Strays on the pads, it's eased away through backward square leg for a single.
|8.4 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Sharp delivery, landing outside off and zipping away, Tamim allows it through to the keeper.
|8.3 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A wild shot attempted by Tamim! He loves playing his shots but should look to be careful early in his innings. Cummins hurls across a short and wide delivery outside off, Iqbal flashes and misses.
|8.2 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Puts it just outside off, Iqbal is on the front foot as he blocks it to mid off.
|8.1 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Good length delivery on middle, Tamim tries to tap and run but the cover fielder is quick to the ball and he has to abort the plan.
|7.6 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Flatter and a touch shorter again, around off, Sarkar punches it from the back foot to covers. Another maiden for Nathan Lyon.
|7.5 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Goes slower through the air but the length is on the shorter side, Sarkar immediately gets back and plays the square cut. Finds the cover-point fielder.
|7.4 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Probably a slider, around off, blocked back from the inner half of the bat.
|7.3 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Quicker this time, full and on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|7.2 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Slower through the air, full and just outside off, Sarkar draws forward and defends it towards point.
|7.1 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Flighted and full on off, defended to short leg.
|6.6 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A bumper on middle, Tamim is in no mood to take the challenge of pulling it. A dropped catch in the over. Australia will be disappointed.
|6.5 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, On a length around off, moving away a touch, Tamim gets on the front foot and taps it down to gully.
|6.4 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, A little short in length around middle, Tamim quietly glances it through backward square leg and takes a couple of runs.
|6.3 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Sharp bouncer, around middle, Tamim immediately ducks underneath it.
|6.2 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Straighter in line, worked on the leg side, not in the gap.
|6.1 : Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Dropped by Maxwell! That's a sitter. Back of a length delivery around middle, shaping away a touch, Tamim has a tame push inside the line and gets a fat outside edge to Maxwell at third slip. He spills a fairly straightforward catch. You don't want to drop Tamim. A costly miss.
|5.6 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated and on off, Soumya presses forward and defends it from the upper half of the bat. A maiden!
|5.5 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Watchfully defended off the front foot by Sarkar. Not looking too bothered.
|5.4 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Loopy and around off, Sarkar once again takes his front leg forward and defends it watchfully.
|5.3 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|5.2 : N Lyon to S Sarkar, Flatter and on off, Sarkar gets back to defend and does so from the inner half of the bat.
|5.1 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Shortish and on off, Sarkar shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|4.6 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Keeps probing in the zone outside off, Tamim looks to play at it initially but then allows it through. Although it looked like a play and a miss. Probing stuff.
|4.5 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Angling away from the batsman, once again Tamim feels for it and is beaten.
|4.4 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Play and a miss. A zippy delivery, on a shortish length in the channel around off, Tamim pokes at it and gets beaten. This is excellent bowling by Pat!
|4.3 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Full in length on this occasion, Tamim works it off his pads to square leg.
|4.2 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Appeal for a catch, nothing from the umpire. Cummins surprises the batsman with a well-cooked short delivery. It's targeted at him, Tamim takes his eyes off as he tries to duck. The ball balloons in the air from his body and Maxwell runs forward from third slip to collect the catch. They appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. The replays show that it came off Tamim's shoulders.
|4.1 : Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Fuller in length outside off, Tamim draws forward and drives it towards mid off.
|3.6 : N Lyon to Iqbal, A touch short and angling into the batsman, Iqbal goes on the back foot and hits it through square leg for a single.
|3.5 : N Lyon to Iqbal, Stifled appeal for an lbw. Tamim once again dances down the track to smother the spin but fails to put bat to ball. Gets rapped on the pads, they appeal but he seems too much down the pitch.
|3.4 : N Lyon to T Iqbal, Tossed up ball outside off, Tamim leans forward and tries to defend it with a straight bat. But it grabs the outside edge and runs past backward point. A couple of runs taken.
|3.3 : N Lyon to Iqbal, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|3.2 : N Lyon to Iqbal, Walks down the track to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Lucky that he had his second line of defense in place.
|3.1 : N Lyon to Iqbal, Flighted ball on middle, skidding in, Tamim gets forward to defend, goes with firm hands and it takes the inside edge. Hurries through the vacant leg slip region for a couple of runs.
|2.6 : Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Shortish in length again, defended from the back foot towards point.
|2.5 : Pat Cummins to Sarkar, Back of a length delivery outside off, shaping away a touch, Sarkar pokes at it away from his body and is beaten.
|2.4 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Full in length and around middle and off, Tamim gets forward and tries pushing it on the leg side. But it takes the leading edge and rolls in the gap at extra cover for a single. He is off the mark and like his partner in a streaky way.
|2.3 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Slants a length ball outside off, Iqbal keeps his bat close to himself and allows it through to the keeper.
|2.2 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, On a good length in the zone outside off, Tamim shoulders arms to let it through.
|2.1 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Angling away from the batsman, outside off, Tamim pushes inside the line and misses.
|1.6 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Shortish, quicker and around middle and off, Sarkar gets back inside the crease and blocks. Testing over!
|1.5 : N Lyon to Sarkar, FOUR! Bangladesh are away in a streaky fashion! Spinning away from the batsman from a shortish length, Sarkar gets back to cut it through the line but it takes a thickish inside edge and runs through Wade to the fence. He was late in reacting.
|1.4 : Lyon to Sarkar, Appeal for an lbw, turned down. Probably an arm ball landing around middle, skidding down and beats the defensive shot offered by Sarkar. He is rapped on the pads, they appeal but the umpire disagrees.
|1.3 : N Lyon to Sarkar, This one skids back into the batsman from around off, Sarkar lunges in defense and gets it away from the inside half of the bat.
|1.2 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Floated and fuller on off, Sarkar gets on the front foot and defends it.
|1.1 : N Lyon to Sarkar, Flighted off spinner outside off, some extra bounce but very little spin, Sarkar allows it through to the keeper.
|0.6 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, In the corridor of uncertainty, Tamim chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|Interestingly, Nathan Lyon to share the new cherry from the other end. First time since 1938, Australia are beginning with a spinner in the first innings of a Test match.
|0.5 : Pat Cummins to T Iqbal, Edged but safe! Cummins aims for the yorker, not in the line of the stumps, it's outside off and Tamim brings his bat down to dig it out. It takes the outside edge and runs behind. A good diving stop by Maxwell at third slip.
|0.4 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Hurls it on a length and in the channel outside off, a comfortable leave for Iqbal.
|0.3 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, This time the line is too straight as Cummins tries to repeat the last delivery. Not much movement and Tamim works it off his pads to square leg.
|0.2 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Beauty of a delivery! Cummins lands it on a length just outside off and gets it to move away a little. Tamim feels for it, not much footwork, and gets beaten. Not far from edging it.
|0.1 : Pat Cummins to Iqbal, Starts with a gentle loosener, full and way wide outside off, Tamim has an easy leave.
|0.0 : Forecast for the second Test match in Chittagong is not promising for all five days but here we are starting on a bright note. The SUN IS OUT in its full glory and as of now, there will be no delay at the start. On that positive update, let me welcome you all for the coverage.
|Yet another spin test awaits the Aussies! After surrendering rather meekly towards the end of the first Test match, the visitors will be hurt. They had the chase going well till the time Warner and Smith were in the middle but as soon as they left, Australia crumbled like cookies. Many felt it was an upset victory but if you have followed Bangladesh's rise in the past one year, you will know it was well-planned and well-deserved.
|A golden opportunity of a Test series win over Australia will keep the home side going. At this point of time, they are looking a better-balanced team than the Kangaroos. The tourists although are certain to make some changes, given the injury to Josh Hazlewood and ordinary form of Matthew Wade and Usman Khawaja. Stay with us for all the updates...
|Toss - Up goes the coin. Steven Smith once again calls it incorrectly and Mushfiqur Rahim has no hesitation in saying - BANGLADESH WILL BAT! They have made a single change, strengthening their batting by bringing in Mominul Haque in place of Shafiul Islam. Australia have a couple of changes. Usman Khawaja and Josh Hazlewood make way for Hilton Cartwright and Steve O'Keefe.
|Pitch report - The deck is a lot lighter in colour than it was in Dhaka. Won't crumble much like the last match. Once you get in, start making as many runs as possible, as it will deteoriate with time..
|It's time to get underway! The Australian team is taking the field. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar are expected openers for Bangladesh. Pat Cummins, the only speedster, in the Aussies line-up will begin proceedings (I know Hilton Cartright also bowls seam up, but he ain't a speedster). Three slips in place. Here we go...
|Some issues near the sightscreen. Tamim pulls out as Cummins was in his delivery stride. Umpire Ian Gould is getting things fixed. Taking more time than it should.