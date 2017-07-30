Book Review: Demonetisation In The Detail

A few scholarly articles in a compilation, which has an otherwise unoriginal commentary take a jab at recent history, says Kaushal Shroff

Book: Demonetisation In The Detail Author: Edited by HK Dua Publisher: Palimpsest 127 pages Rs 250

As financial quarters roll by, it is becoming abundantly clear that the demonetisation experiment was extremely ill-thought and ill-planned. On the night of November 8, prime minister Narendra Modi deprived 86 per cent of the currency of its status as legal tender. In the following months, Indians stood in serpentine queues, suffering the bureaucracy's shameful flip flops while BJP politicos gave incredible spins to a move that was, essentially, as economically daft as Muhammad bin Tughluq's hare-brained scheme in the 14th century to allow citizens to exchange copper coins issued by his kingdom for gold ones. Tughlaq's legacy remains cemented as one of misrule, but perhaps history will be kinder to Modi.

Demonetisation in the Detail, edited by senior journalist and former Rajya Sabha member HK Dua, is a jab at writing a first draft of history. The book aims to take a comprehensive view of the scheme — from the perspective of the economy, polity, society, history and labour — and largely manages to impress with its array of contributors and their scholarship. I say largely because every now and then the research seems hackneyed and the commentary unoriginal.

One big embarrassment is the contribution by current railways minister Suresh Prabhu who pens a wimpy defence that reads more like a press release for his ministry than a nuanced rebuttal of anti-demonetisation arguments.

Unlike Prabhu, other political contributors to the book take their task seriously. CPI leader Sitaram Yechury's take is thoroughly researched, well argued and could teach the BJP establishment a thing or two about the neo-liberal shades of demonetisation.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari's piece dwells on the illegality of the scheme, while economist Bibek Debroy argues that demonetisation catalysed the formalisation of the economy, and that it was solely meant to target black wealth held in cash, and not other forms of black wealth. This is inconsistent with the recurrent claims of the party. However, Debroy deserves credit for his strong defence.

Other contributors like Zoya Hasan, Abhirup Sarkar and N Chandra Mohan chalk out new perspectives with their sharp commentary. Amit Ranjan's essay burns the brightest. Tossing around numismatics, Freudian psychology, history and contemporary politics, it is truly delightful and erudite. This book is worth buying for his article alone.