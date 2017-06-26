Young artists explore different aspects of city life

A katib (calligrapher) by profession, Mohammad Galib sits calmly in his quaint shop in old Delhi, amidst piles of books on Urdu calligraphy.

Galib, 55, who is struggling to keep the traditional art form alive, which was once the pride of his community, was photographed by Mumbai-based artist Sagar Shiriskar for an art residency here.

Titled "Peers Emerging Artists 2017", the exhibition at the Khoj Studios here, that came to a close yesterday, featured art works by five emerging artists from across India.

Being the last member of Delhi's calligraphy brigade that is shrinking in numbers, Galib made for an intriguing subject for Shiriskar, who clicked the scribe at work in over fourteen frames.

"Till date, he writes certificates in beautiful calligraphy and what attracted me was that he is the only remaining person doing this work.

"With calligraphy being computerised, the 'katibs' of old Delhi have been shrinking in number with time," the photographer told

