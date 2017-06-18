What’s on your 2017 summer playlist?

A report from Nielsen on music consumption habits throws up a few surprises about the young music consumers of the world.

Music is often an outlet for teens to express and explore emotions they are uncomfortable talking about. They might choose to listen to music by an artist they identify with, or one who seems to embody their generation’s trials and tribulations. Then there are some teens who use music to rebel against their parents and develop their own separate identity. A report from Nielsen on music consumption habits throws up a few surprises about the young music consumers of the world. In the last year, only 50 per cent of teenagers actually bought a CD. Who knew? But the more significant news is that 64 per cent of teens listen to music on YouTube.

What’s even more surprising? Most teens aren’t looking for new music on YouTube. The video streaming site accounts for only seven per cent of music discovery. This means that most kids are using YouTube to browse songs they already know like a simple, on-demand music service they don’t have to pay for.

Five teens tell us what’s their current favourite song on their playlist, and why it appeals to them:

Maryann Pereira, 19, Goa

My current favourite song is Despacito by Puerto Rican pop artist Luis Fonsi featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee. It has gone viral for all the right reasons (it currently has 2 billion views on YouTube). It has a catchy beat and good lyrics. The tropical vibe also appeals to me.

What you should know: Despacito, the first mostly Spanish-language song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 20 years, has already brought in US$2.9 million in revenue.

Travis Ward, 18, Kolkata

I am currently trippin’ on Seasons by Shaggy feat OMI. The song has a nice groove to it, and it’s also a perfect summer tune. It would sound nice in the club.

What you should know: The Constantin “Costi” Ionita-produced Seasons will appear on Shaggy’s upcoming 13th studio album, which is expected to release sometime this year.

Craig Gomes, 19, Kolkata

My current favourite heavy metal band is Avenged Sevenfold. I am big heavy metal fan. The recent songs on air have no meaning. The music is mostly electronic and manipulated by software. The lyrics are meaningless and so are the music videos.

What you should know: Avenged Sevenfold are one of the most successful American heavy metal bands with an estimated 8 million copies sold of their six studio albums.

Priyanka Paul, 18, Mumbai

The song that’s currently on loop on my phone is Weak When You’re Around by blackbear. His music has an edge. I am not usually a fan of acoustic versions of songs, but in this case, it works as it goes well with the artist’s raw voice. It’s just a nice laidback summer song.

What you should know: Matthew Tyler Musto, known professionally as Blackbear (stylised as blackbear), is an American hip hop recording artist. He co-wrote Boyfriend by Justin Bieber.

Saba Paatwala, 18, Mumbai

I absolutely adore Adele. In fact, her song Send My Love (To Your New Lover) is my current favourite. I love the rich tone of her voice. Also, I connect with the song’s deep lyrics.

What you should know: The song is Adele’s fourth No. 1 on the tally and the second from her album 25. Send led the Adult Pop Songs airplay chart for two weeks in August, where it became Adele’s fifth No. 1.